Events
Ijebuland Holds Grand Farewell Reception for Late Awujale Oba Sikiru Kayode Adetona
By Ruth Akpan
It was a day steeped in history, emotion, splendour and deep cultural reverence as dignitaries, royals, political heavyweights and sons and daughters of Ijebuland gathered in majestic solidarity to bid a final farewell to the revered monarch, Oba Sikiru Kayode Adetona, whose remarkable reign of 65 years left an indelible imprint on the political, cultural, and traditional landscape of Nigeria.
The ancient town of Ijebu-Ode wore an atmosphere of solemn grandeur as the final farewell ceremony and grand reception unfolded at the iconic Otunba Dipo Dina Stadium. The gathering was far beyond a funeral rite; it was a profound celebration of a monarch whose extraordinary life embodied courage, wisdom, discipline, reform, and uncommon statesmanship.
Oba Adetona, fondly revered as Ogbagba II, passed away on July 13, 2025, at the age of 91, drawing to a close one of the longest and most influential royal reigns in Nigerian history. His passing marked the end of a monumental era for Ijebuland and for traditional institutions across the country.
The ceremony commenced with an emotional welcome address delivered by his first daughter, Princess Adetutu Adetona, whose poised yet heartfelt remarks immediately set the tone for the historic occasion. In her speech, she expressed profound gratitude to the Governor of Ogun State, the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, members of the royal family, traditional rulers, political associates, and the good people of Ogun State for their overwhelming support, prayers, and solidarity during the demise of the revered monarch. Her words, laden with appreciation and dignity, reflected the enduring values of humility and grace that defined the late Awujale’s household.
The solemnity of the day seamlessly transitioned into an intellectually engaging public lecture organised in honour of the late monarch. The lecture, themed ‘GOVERNANCE’, explored the evolving relationship between constitutional democracy and traditional authority.
The lecture was delivered on behalf of former President Olusegun Obasanjo by renowned architect and scholar, Arch. Biodun Fari-Arole. In the lecture, Obasanjo paid glowing tribute to the late Awujale, describing him as one of Nigeria’s most distinguished and intellectually formidable traditional rulers whose influence transcended the boundaries of Ijebuland.
He noted that Oba Adetona stood as a courageous advocate for progressive reforms within traditional institutions, particularly highlighting his instrumental role in championing amendments to Ogun State’s Traditional and Obas Law — reforms that granted monarchs the constitutional dignity and autonomy to determine their burial rites according to their wishes and cultural convictions. According to Obasanjo, the late monarch was not only a custodian of culture but also a visionary reformer who understood the importance of adapting tradition to modern realities without compromising its sacred essence.
The lecture theme itself resonated deeply with the realities of modern Nigeria. It underscored the urgent need to harmonise the moral authority, cultural legitimacy, and grassroots influence of traditional rulers with the operational structures of constitutional governance. Speakers at the event reflected on how monarchs, beyond ceremonial roles, remain vital agents of peacebuilding, conflict resolution, community mobilisation, cultural preservation, and grassroots development. The discourse further highlighted the importance of strengthening collaboration between government institutions and traditional authorities in addressing national challenges such as insecurity, youth restiveness, social instability, and economic inclusion.
The intellectual session reached another high point with the address delivered by the Governor of Ogun State, Dapo Abiodun, who attended as host governor and representative of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu. In the presidential address, President Tinubu’s message strongly emphasised the renewed relevance of traditional institutions within Nigeria’s democratic framework. The President noted that under the Renewed Hope Agenda, traditional rulers are increasingly being repositioned from largely ceremonial figures into active and strategic stakeholders in governance, economic mobilisation, conflict resolution, and nation-building.
The address highlighted the indispensable role monarchs continue to play in maintaining social order, preserving cultural heritage, and fostering grassroots harmony — responsibilities modern political institutions alone cannot effectively accomplish. The President observed that traditional rulers possess unique indigenous intelligence, moral authority, and social legitimacy capable of bridging the disconnect between government and local communities.
He further lamented how subsequent constitutional arrangements after the 1963 Constitution gradually diminished the influence of traditional institutions, thereby weakening their collaborative relationship with government structures. However, he assured Nigerians that ongoing consultations at the National Assembly aim to establish clearer constitutional responsibilities for monarchs, reinforcing their relevance in modern governance.
The President’s address also focused heavily on national unity and security. He urged monarchs across the federation to transform their palaces into centres of wisdom, reconciliation, dialogue, and peaceful conflict resolution. Emphasising the growing security concerns confronting the nation, he encouraged traditional rulers to strengthen community-based intelligence gathering and early warning systems capable of curbing violence and instability at the grassroots level.
In addition, the President charged royal fathers to continue guiding Nigerian youths away from violence, extremism, drug abuse, and other destructive social vices, while preserving Nigeria’s rich cultural heritage as a strategic instrument for national development and identity preservation.
President Tinubu also commended the Oba Sikiru Adetona School of Governance for organising the memorial lecture in honour of the late monarch, whom he described as a disciplined, principled, courageous, and highly respected leader whose legacy would continue to inspire generations to come.
With the conclusion of the lecture, the atmosphere gradually shifted from solemn reflection to an elegant grand reception characterised by rich culture, warm fellowship, refined entertainment, and heartfelt tributes.
One of the emotional highlights of the reception was the tribute delivered by former Ogun State Governor, Segun Osoba, who spoke glowingly about the late monarch’s wisdom, candour, courage, and enduring commitment to justice and truth. His tribute drew warm applause from guests who acknowledged the late Awujale’s towering influence not only within Ogun State but across Nigeria.
Guests were treated to a spread of sumptuous delicacies, gourmet cuisine, premium refreshments, and an endless flow of choice drinks in a regal and sophisticated setting.
Providing the perfect soundtrack for the historic gathering were the energetic Faith Band and legendary Fuji maestro Musiliu Haruna Ishola, whose electrifying performances kept guests enthralled deep into the night. Their captivating music infused the reception with nostalgia, joy, and cultural richness befitting the farewell of a monarch of such extraordinary stature.
Photos: Koya Adegbite
Events
Ile-Ife Bubbles As Ooni Installs Olufunso Amosun As Yeye Moremi Oodua
By Eric Elezuo
It was a moment of class, glamour and superlative display of cultural ingenuity as the historic city of Ile-Ife, in Osun State became a beehive of activities, hosting A-list dignitaries. It was the celebration former Ogun State Governor, Senator Ibikunle Amosun’s wife, Mrs Olufunso Amosun, who not only celebrated her 60th birthday, but was installed with the prestigious honours of Yeye Moremi Oodua.
The ceremony, which brought the ancient city of Ile-Ife to life became another convergence centre for prominence and prominent Nigerians, especially among those of the Southwest origin.
A philanthropist of note, and Founder of the Uplift Development Foundation, Mrs Amosun’s installation was performed by the Ooni of Ife, Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi, at the Afenworo Square, opposite the monarch’s palace.
The event, described as standard in all ramifications, drew dignitaries from across political, traditional and business circles, including former President Olusegun Obasanjo, who was represented by his wife, Bola Obasanjo, and the Governor of Oyo State, Seyi Makinde.
Anchored by Tee A, the ceremony featured the Edi festival dance, bata drumming, and a dramatic re-enactment of Moremi’s sacrifice by the Ife Cultural Troupe just as traditionalists offered prayers with kolanuts and gin, while the Emese of Ife declared ancestral blessings.
In his goodwill address, Obasanjo described the Yeye Moremi title as one of the most revered honours in Yorubaland, symbolising courage, sacrifice and service to humanity.
He commended the Ooni for preserving Yoruba cultural heritage and fostering unity across the country.
In her acceptance speech, the newly installed Yeye Moremi expressed gratitude to God and the Ooni, describing the honour as both humbling and a call to greater responsibility.
She pledged to uphold the legacy of the legendary Moremi Ajasoro, noting that the title demands service marked by humility, integrity and compassion.
“This title is not merely ceremonial; it is a call to serve God and humanity,” she said, adding that she would strive to justify the confidence reposed in her.
Also speaking, Oyo State Governor Seyi Makinde stressed the importance of unity among Yoruba leaders, noting that the gathering reflected a collective commitment to the progress of the region beyond political affiliations.
“This is Yorubaland and there is no political party here today. What we are seeing is unity in the interest of the Yoruba nation,” Makinde said.
In his remarks, the Ooni congratulated Mrs. Amosun, describing her as a compassionate and selfless individual whose life reflects the virtues of Moremi. He urged her to continue promoting cultural values and impacting lives positively.
The monarch also used the occasion to commend President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for supporting traditional institutions and cultural preservation in Nigeria.
Other high-profile individuals that attended the occasion were former Ogun State Governor Ibikunle Amosun; former Lagos State Governor Babatunde Fashola; Senator Gbenga Daniel; Managing Director/CEO of the Federal Housing Authority of Nigeria, Oyetunde Olamideji Gbenga Ashafa; Billionaire businessman, Chief Kessington Adebukunola Adebutu; former Governor of Osun State, Prince Olagunsoye Oyinlola and his wife, Mrs Omolola Oyinlola; and wives of former APC governors in Osun State, Alhaja Sherifat Aregbesola and Mrs Kafayat Oyetola.
Traditional rulers such as the Adedotun Aremu Gbadebo, Ataoja of Osogboland, Oba Jimoh Abidemi Oyetunji Olanipekun Larooye II and Olowo of Owo, Oba Ajibade Gbadegesin Ogunoye III were also on hand to add colour, zest and cultural splendour to the event that had all the trappings of grace and traditional impetus.
Others notable personalities that attended were former Minister of State for Defence, Senator Musiliu Obanikoro; Ewi of Ado-Ekiti, Oba Rufus Adeyemo Adejugbe Aladesanmi III; Olofa of Offa, Oba Mufutau Gbadamosi Esuwoye II and Speaker of the Lagos State House of Assembly, Rt Hon Mudashiru Ajayi Obasa.
Also present were the Orangun of Oke Ila, Oba Adedokun Abolarin; Aseyin of Iseyin, Senator Iyiola Omisore; Senator Ganiyu Solomon and Ambassador Sarafadeen Ishola.
By the coronation, Mrs Amosun became one of those who will stand in the gap when Yorubaland needs a voice, according to the Ooni, adding that “We have found that woman” in Mrs Amosun.
Still responding, the elated Moremi Oodua noted that “To whom much is given, much is expected. And I, Chief Mrs. Olufunso Amosun, Yeye Moremi Oodua, take this title not with levity or frivolity.
“I fully comprehend that with recognition comes responsibility and understand this honour is a call to higher service to humanity. I, Yeye Moremi Oodua, therefore pledge to purposefully carry this title with dignity, compassion, empathy, and humility, in total submission to God’s will. I pray for the wisdom required to excel in this role, the enablement to make impact, and the grace to leave a plethora of good legacies worthy of the honour bestowed upon me by the Arole Oodua.
“My profound thanks again go to the Arole Oodua for singling me out and elevating me among equals. For this honour, I shall endeavour to continually make you proud, so help me God.
“To everyone present, especially those who arrived before today and those who travelled from far and wide: thank you for going the extra mile to join me in celebrating my 60th birthday and witnessing history in the making.
“Culture dies when we stop telling our stories. I will use this stool to tell them loudly,” she concluded.
The brand new Moremi Oodua pledged to establish the Moremi Legacy Foundation to support girl-child education, fight human trafficking, and document oral histories of Yoruba heroines.
A known campaigner for Women’s Upliftment, Mrs. Olufunso Amosun was born on May 2, 1966 to the family of (Late) Bishop Ayoade and Elder Christiana Odesanya. She started her primary school education at St James Norland School in the United Kingdom and returned home to attend Yejide Girls Grammar School in Ibadan between 1977 and 1982.
She progressed to Oyo State College of Arts and Science for her A Level education between 1983 and 1985, before gaining admission into University of Ife now known as Obafemi Awolowo University where she bagged a Bachelor of Education (BA. Ed) in English. In 2004, Mrs. Amosun obtained a Master Degree in Guidance and Counselling from the University of Lagos.
Events
Stroke Survivor, Temi Edun Returns with a Bang, Launches ‘The Unmerited Grace’
By Ruth Akpan
The serene setting of The Wheatbaker Hotel provided the perfect backdrop for an afternoon of profound reflection, inspiration, and elegant celebration, as an esteemed gathering of intellectuals, professionals, dignitaries, and well-wishers assembled for the official launch of Unmerited Grace: The Journey of a Stroke Survivor, a deeply moving and introspective memoir by the resilient and inspiring Temi Edun.
From the very outset, the occasion bore the hallmark of refinement and thoughtful organisation. Guests arrived in a steady, graceful procession, adorned in a blend of chic contemporary and traditional attire, each adding colour to the already sophisticated atmosphere. The registration process unfolded seamlessly, accompanied by warm exchanges, cheerful reunions, and an undercurrent of eager anticipation for the powerful story about to be formally unveiled.
The ceremony commenced on a patriotic note with the rendition of the Nigerian National Anthem, soulfully delivered by Anyiam Ebube. Her poised and heartfelt performance evoked a sense of unity and reverence, instantly grounding the audience and setting a dignified tone for the proceedings that followed.
Anchoring the event with remarkable eloquence and an engaging stage presence was the accomplished compère, Awa Seun, who effortlessly guided guests through each segment of the programme. Presiding over the occasion as Chairman was the distinguished Gboyega Fatimileyin, whose presence lent an air of prestige befitting the significance of the gathering.
In his opening remarks, Yemi Edun delivered a thoughtful and warmly reflective address, welcoming guests and highlighting the deeper essence of the occasion. He spoke with sincerity about the importance of resilience, faith, and the remarkable capacity of the human spirit to overcome life’s most daunting trials—sentiments that resonate powerfully within the pages of the book being celebrated.
A major intellectual highlight of the event was the keynote address delivered by the highly respected Hammed Ninalowo, a US-trained, double board-certified Diagnostic and Vascular/Interventional Radiologist. With professional insight, he offered an enlightening discourse on stroke awareness, shedding light on its causes, warning signs, preventive measures, and treatment pathways. His presentation was both educational and impactful, emphasizing the urgent need for increased public awareness and timely medical intervention, while dispelling common misconceptions surrounding the condition.
Building on this foundation of knowledge, the programme progressed into a robust and engaging panel session dedicated to stroke awareness. The discussion, marked by intellectual depth and practical relevance, brought together knowledgeable voices who explored the multifaceted realities of stroke—from medical and psychological implications to societal perceptions and support systems. The session not only enlightened attendees but also fostered a deeper understanding of the importance of empathy, preparedness, and community support in addressing health challenges of such magnitude.
The author herself, Temi Edun is a woman whose life story embodies courage, grace, and an unyielding spirit. A British-born Nigerian and devoted mother of three, Temi is celebrated for her vibrant personality, infectious energy, and unwavering passion for life. Known for her love of connecting with people and embracing new experiences, she had been on the threshold of releasing her debut gospel album when she was suddenly confronted with the life-altering reality of a stroke.
Yet, rather than allowing this unexpected challenge to define her limitations, Temi transformed her adversity into a powerful narrative of hope and triumph. Beyond her musical aspirations, she is a woman of remarkable versatility—an accomplished and innovative chef with expertise in both continental and vegan cuisine, a seasoned risk analyst with professional experience in the banking sector, and an enthusiast of travel, cycling, swimming, and vibrant social engagement.
Unmerited Grace: The Journey of a Stroke Survivor marks her compelling literary debut, a heartfelt and courageous account of her journey through illness, recovery, and rediscovery. Through the book, she seeks not only to share her personal story but also to raise vital awareness about stroke, emphasizing its indiscriminate nature and the reality that it can affect individuals regardless of age or background. More importantly, her narrative serves as a beacon of hope—encouraging resilience, faith, and strength in the face of life’s most unexpected trials.
Adding a lively and celebratory dimension to the event, DJ Swiss delivered an electrifying musical experience, seamlessly blending sound and rhythm to create an atmosphere of joy and relaxation. His performance provided the perfect counterbalance to the emotional depth of the programme, ensuring that the event remained both reflective and celebratory.
The occasion was further elevated by the presence of distinguished personalities and respected figures from various sectors. Among those in attendance were Bamitale Omole and his wife, alongside Tayo Fakorede, Tola Johnson, and Modupe Irele, among other notable guests. Their presence not only underscored the significance of the event but also reflected the widespread admiration and support for the author and her remarkable journey.
Photos: Funmi Ilelabayo
Events
The Ponnles Honour Parents With N150m Memorial Endowment at OAU
By Ruth Akpan
The Ponnle Family, known for their ingenuity in the local manufacture of durable wires and cables, sure knows how to etche the memories of their parents, Engr. Michael Ayantunde Ponnle and Engr. (Mrs.) Comfort Olufunke Ponnle; two selfless engineering souls that lived their lives creating and recreating technological ingenuity, in the minds of the Nigerian public. This, they did, led by the present Managing Director of MicCom Wires and Cables Nigeria Limited, the amiable Mrs. Buki Adubi, a woman of many parts, with an eye-popping memorial endowment, drawing accolades across boards, and setting example of parental honour to all and sundry.
The event, which marked a defining moment when remembrance transcends sentiment, and evolves into a powerful instrument for shaping the future, provided an atmosphere of purpose, prestige, and profound inspiration, enveloping the historic Obafemi Awolowo University, venue of the epoch making ceremony, punctuated by the presentation and inauguration of the ₦150 million MicCom Memorial Endowment for Engineering Development—an ambitious and far-reaching initiative, not only to honour Engr. and Engr. Ponnle, but designed to reshape the contours of engineering education and innovation in Nigeria.
Unveiled in a ceremonious gathering at the stately Oduduwa Hall, the event drew an impressive constellation of dignitaries, eminent scholars, industry leaders, traditional rulers, and government officials, most of whom had solid roots attached to OAU, including the Chairman, Ovation Media Group, Chief Dele Momodu. It was an occasion defined not only by solemn remembrance but also by an unmistakable sense of optimism for Nigeria’s technological advancement, just as attendees practically turned the gathering into a reunion of some sort of OAU alumnus, chanting the school’s anthem over and over again.
The endowment, instituted in honour of the late Engr. Michael Ayantunde Ponnle, FNSE, OON, OFR, and Engr. (Mrs.) Comfort Olufunke Ponnle, FNSE, stands as a monumental tribute to two exceptional figures whose lives were marked by ingenuity, discipline, and an unwavering commitment to national development. Their legacy, already etched in Nigeria’s industrial and engineering history, now finds renewed expression through this far-reaching academic intervention.
Delivering a stirring address that was both reflective and forward-looking, the Executive Governor of Osun State, Ademola Jackson Adeleke, commended the Ponnle family for what he described as a bold and strategic investment in the nation’s technological future. He emphasized that the initiative rises far above mere commemoration, positioning itself as a sustainable platform for advancing engineering education, stimulating research, and fostering transformative innovation.
In a moving tribute, the governor remarked that the lives of the late Ponnles serve as enduring reminders that true impact does not end with mortality. Rather, it continues to inspire, instruct, and uplift generations long after. He described the couple as visionary pioneers who demonstrated, through their life’s work, Nigeria’s immense capacity for innovation and industrial growth.
Particular attention was drawn to their establishment of MicCom Cables and Wires, a groundbreaking enterprise that emerged at a time when indigenous manufacturing was still navigating its formative years. Through courage, foresight, and technical expertise, the Ponnles built a company that not only thrived but also became a symbol of local capacity and industrial excellence.
Governor Adeleke further highlighted the remarkable synergy that defined their partnership. While Engr. Ponnle provided visionary leadership and entrepreneurial direction, his wife brought technical rigour, operational discipline, and an uncompromising commitment to excellence. Together, they cultivated not just a successful enterprise, but a purposeful legacy that contributed meaningfully to Nigeria’s industrial and engineering landscape.
Speaking on behalf of the family, representatives described the endowment as a deeply intentional initiative—one designed to immortalize the values, vision, and contributions of their parents while creating pathways of opportunity for future generations. They portrayed the late Ponnles as pioneers whose belief in Nigeria’s intellectual and entrepreneurial potential remained steadfast throughout their lives.
Earlier, one of the children of the deceased, who pioneered the memorial endowment, and Chief Executive Officer of the Wires and Cables manufacturing firm, Mrs Buki Adubi, briefed the press and university community, with the Vice Chancellor in attendance, enumerating sterling qualities of her parents, which necessitated the humongous honour.
Beyond their formidable industrial accomplishments, the Ponnles were widely revered for their passionate mentorship of young professionals, their advocacy for indigenous engineering capacity, and their unwavering support for initiatives aimed at strengthening Nigeria’s technological ecosystem.
The selection of Obafemi Awolowo University as the host institution was both symbolic and strategic. Widely regarded as one of Nigeria’s foremost centres of academic excellence, the university has consistently produced graduates who have made significant contributions across vital sectors, including power, telecommunications, oil and gas, manufacturing, and infrastructure. The institution also holds a special place in the Ponnle family’s history, having educated several of their children across multiple professional fields.
Carefully structured to deliver lasting impact, the MicCom Memorial Endowment is designed to promote academic excellence through scholarships and student support programmes, while also advancing research and innovation within the Faculty of Technology. By funding academic initiatives and intellectual inquiry, it seeks to nurture a culture of curiosity, creativity, and cultivate a new generation of forward-thinking engineers.
Equally important is its focus on bridging the gap between academia and industry. By encouraging the practical application of engineering knowledge to real-world challenges, the initiative aims to produce graduates who are not only intellectually grounded but also professionally agile, industry-ready, and globally competitive.
At the heart of the endowment is a strong emphasis on leadership development. Through mentorship programmes, public lectures, and professional engagements, it seeks to instill in students the enduring values of integrity, resilience, and service—principles that defined the lives of the late Ponnles.
In a compelling call to action, Governor Adeleke charged beneficiaries to see the endowment not merely as financial assistance, but as a sacred responsibility. He urged them to carry the legacy with purpose, discipline, and a deep sense of national duty.
Reaffirming his administration’s commitment to educational advancement, the governor reiterated the importance of fostering innovation and strengthening collaboration between government, academia, and the private sector as critical drivers of sustainable development.
Also speaking, the Vice-Chancellor of Obafemi Awolowo University, Professor Adebayo Simeon Bamire, applauded the Ponnle family for their remarkable generosity, describing the initiative as both exemplary and inspiring. He passionately called on other alumni and philanthropists to emulate such impactful gestures in support of the university’s continued growth.
Also lending their voices, the Deputy Vice-Chancellor (Academic), Professor G. A. Aderounmu, and the Dean of the Faculty of Technology, Professor Lasisi Ejibunu Umaru, reaffirmed the institution’s commitment to advancing engineering education, noting that the Ponnle family’s gesture represents a legacy worthy of recognition and emulation.
Across the spectrum of stakeholders present, the endowment was widely celebrated as a visionary and sustainable initiative whose impact will be measured not merely by its financial value, but by the calibre of talents it nurtures, the innovations it inspires and the transformative solutions it generates for national development.
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