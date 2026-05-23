Ijebuland Holds Grand Farewell Reception for Late Awujale Oba Sikiru Kayode Adetona

By Ruth Akpan

It was a day steeped in history, emotion, splendour and deep cultural reverence as dignitaries, royals, political heavyweights and sons and daughters of Ijebuland gathered in majestic solidarity to bid a final farewell to the revered monarch, Oba Sikiru Kayode Adetona, whose remarkable reign of 65 years left an indelible imprint on the political, cultural, and traditional landscape of Nigeria.

The ancient town of Ijebu-Ode wore an atmosphere of solemn grandeur as the final farewell ceremony and grand reception unfolded at the iconic Otunba Dipo Dina Stadium. The gathering was far beyond a funeral rite; it was a profound celebration of a monarch whose extraordinary life embodied courage, wisdom, discipline, reform, and uncommon statesmanship.

Oba Adetona, fondly revered as Ogbagba II, passed away on July 13, 2025, at the age of 91, drawing to a close one of the longest and most influential royal reigns in Nigerian history. His passing marked the end of a monumental era for Ijebuland and for traditional institutions across the country.

The ceremony commenced with an emotional welcome address delivered by his first daughter, Princess Adetutu Adetona, whose poised yet heartfelt remarks immediately set the tone for the historic occasion. In her speech, she expressed profound gratitude to the Governor of Ogun State, the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, members of the royal family, traditional rulers, political associates, and the good people of Ogun State for their overwhelming support, prayers, and solidarity during the demise of the revered monarch. Her words, laden with appreciation and dignity, reflected the enduring values of humility and grace that defined the late Awujale’s household.

The solemnity of the day seamlessly transitioned into an intellectually engaging public lecture organised in honour of the late monarch. The lecture, themed ‘GOVERNANCE’, explored the evolving relationship between constitutional democracy and traditional authority.

The lecture was delivered on behalf of former President Olusegun Obasanjo by renowned architect and scholar, Arch. Biodun Fari-Arole. In the lecture, Obasanjo paid glowing tribute to the late Awujale, describing him as one of Nigeria’s most distinguished and intellectually formidable traditional rulers whose influence transcended the boundaries of Ijebuland.

He noted that Oba Adetona stood as a courageous advocate for progressive reforms within traditional institutions, particularly highlighting his instrumental role in championing amendments to Ogun State’s Traditional and Obas Law — reforms that granted monarchs the constitutional dignity and autonomy to determine their burial rites according to their wishes and cultural convictions. According to Obasanjo, the late monarch was not only a custodian of culture but also a visionary reformer who understood the importance of adapting tradition to modern realities without compromising its sacred essence.

The lecture theme itself resonated deeply with the realities of modern Nigeria. It underscored the urgent need to harmonise the moral authority, cultural legitimacy, and grassroots influence of traditional rulers with the operational structures of constitutional governance. Speakers at the event reflected on how monarchs, beyond ceremonial roles, remain vital agents of peacebuilding, conflict resolution, community mobilisation, cultural preservation, and grassroots development. The discourse further highlighted the importance of strengthening collaboration between government institutions and traditional authorities in addressing national challenges such as insecurity, youth restiveness, social instability, and economic inclusion.

The intellectual session reached another high point with the address delivered by the Governor of Ogun State, Dapo Abiodun, who attended as host governor and representative of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu. In the presidential address, President Tinubu’s message strongly emphasised the renewed relevance of traditional institutions within Nigeria’s democratic framework. The President noted that under the Renewed Hope Agenda, traditional rulers are increasingly being repositioned from largely ceremonial figures into active and strategic stakeholders in governance, economic mobilisation, conflict resolution, and nation-building.

The address highlighted the indispensable role monarchs continue to play in maintaining social order, preserving cultural heritage, and fostering grassroots harmony — responsibilities modern political institutions alone cannot effectively accomplish. The President observed that traditional rulers possess unique indigenous intelligence, moral authority, and social legitimacy capable of bridging the disconnect between government and local communities.

He further lamented how subsequent constitutional arrangements after the 1963 Constitution gradually diminished the influence of traditional institutions, thereby weakening their collaborative relationship with government structures. However, he assured Nigerians that ongoing consultations at the National Assembly aim to establish clearer constitutional responsibilities for monarchs, reinforcing their relevance in modern governance.

The President’s address also focused heavily on national unity and security. He urged monarchs across the federation to transform their palaces into centres of wisdom, reconciliation, dialogue, and peaceful conflict resolution. Emphasising the growing security concerns confronting the nation, he encouraged traditional rulers to strengthen community-based intelligence gathering and early warning systems capable of curbing violence and instability at the grassroots level.

In addition, the President charged royal fathers to continue guiding Nigerian youths away from violence, extremism, drug abuse, and other destructive social vices, while preserving Nigeria’s rich cultural heritage as a strategic instrument for national development and identity preservation.

President Tinubu also commended the Oba Sikiru Adetona School of Governance for organising the memorial lecture in honour of the late monarch, whom he described as a disciplined, principled, courageous, and highly respected leader whose legacy would continue to inspire generations to come.

With the conclusion of the lecture, the atmosphere gradually shifted from solemn reflection to an elegant grand reception characterised by rich culture, warm fellowship, refined entertainment, and heartfelt tributes.

One of the emotional highlights of the reception was the tribute delivered by former Ogun State Governor, Segun Osoba, who spoke glowingly about the late monarch’s wisdom, candour, courage, and enduring commitment to justice and truth. His tribute drew warm applause from guests who acknowledged the late Awujale’s towering influence not only within Ogun State but across Nigeria.

Guests were treated to a spread of sumptuous delicacies, gourmet cuisine, premium refreshments, and an endless flow of choice drinks in a regal and sophisticated setting.

Providing the perfect soundtrack for the historic gathering were the energetic Faith Band and legendary Fuji maestro Musiliu Haruna Ishola, whose electrifying performances kept guests enthralled deep into the night. Their captivating music infused the reception with nostalgia, joy, and cultural richness befitting the farewell of a monarch of such extraordinary stature.

Photos: Koya Adegbite