The controversy followed remarks by Wike during a media parley in Abuja, where he reacted to Okinbaloye’s comments on a Channels Television programme discussing the leadership crisis in the African Democratic Congress and its implications for opposition politics ahead of the 2027 elections.

Okinbaloye had raised concerns about the possibility of a one-party state, a position the minister criticised as inappropriate for a journalist.

Although Wike later clarified that he did not intend physical harm, his aide, Lere Olayinka, said the remark was made “in a hyperbolic context… without intent,” explaining that the minister was responding to what he perceived as the anchor’s involvement in political commentary rather than neutral moderation.

Olayinka added, “The Minister never meant that he would shoot Seun Okinbaloye. What he meant was that he was angry seeing Okinbaloye descending into the political arena by speaking as an interested party, instead of an interviewer.”

However, Amnesty International Nigeria condemned the minister’s statement, describing it as “reckless and violent,” and warning that such language could incite attacks on journalists and undermine press freedom.

The organisation said the remark “carries the danger of normalising violence and encouraging the targeting of journalists for just doing their job,” stressing that such comments from public officials are unacceptable.