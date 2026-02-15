Boss Of The Week
Kojo Bonsu: Creating Ghana’s New Investment Face in China
Schooled in varioius areas of human endeavour and administration, Mr Kojo Bonsu is an asset, not only to the Republic of Ghana, but the world in general. He has by every standard paid his dues to the development of his country, serving as the current Ambassador to the Peoples Republic of China, and having served in many other diverse areas including sports administration and entrepreneurship.
Presently, the face of the Republic in China has taken it upon himself to recreate the investment platform of Ghana in China, mandating the media to begin as a matter of urgency, to make Ghana the subject of focus in their reporting.
In other words, the Ambassador has appealed to the Chinese media to use their medium to promote Ghana. A call that resonate the general mantra of the government of President John Dramani Mahama
According to Bonsu, Ghana boasts of several business opportunities, therefore if the Chinese media take keen interest in Ghanaian issues, it would help attract investors from China to Ghana.
He insisted that the door of the Ghana Embassy in China is wide open to Chinese journalists, especially those who want to positively project Ghana.
Bonsu made the remarks while hosting a press soiree in Beijing, on behalf of the Ghana Embassy, which was graced by a number of prominent media institutions in China.
The programme was mainly used to promote Ghana’s upcoming 69th independence anniversary celebrations and also highlight investent opportunities in the country.
Kojo Bonsu, who is a former Kumasi Mayor, said Ghana is the safest, friendly and best country for any investor to do business, urging Chinese businessmen to heed his advice.
“The Chinese media institutions should henceforth partner with the Ghana Embassy in promoting trade and investment opportunities in both of our sister countries for growth.
According to him, Ghana is a democratic nation, which has conducive atmosphere for businesses to flourish, stressing his desire to work and improve Ghana-China relations.
“Ghana is committed to strengthening ties with China. My country is a stable democracy, has business-friendly environment and rich cultural heritage,” Kojo Bonsu stated.
A native of Offinso, a town in the Ashanti Region of Ghana, Michael Kojo (Mensa) Bonsu, thoroughbred professional, both in politics and administration, was born to a respected Offinso Queen Mother and a military officer, among eight other siblings.
He had his Ordinary Level education at the Tamale Secondary School, between 1974 and 1979, where he developed the knack, desire and dream of becoming a football administrator.
Thereafter, he was admitted into the Drayton School in London, but could not immediately assume studies because of the several businesses he was handling at the time. However, between 1985 and 1990, when Bonsu joined giant sports kit manufacturers, Adidas, he enrolled into their football Business Unit at Herzogenaurach, Germany, and in the process obtained a Diploma in Sports Business and Marketing. Presently, he holds a Master’s Degree in International Relations.
After completing his training in sports Business and marketing, Bonsu worked with Adidas and became their first representative in West Africa and served as an Assistant Marketing Officer. He rose to become the kit maker’s manager in Ghana and the whole of West Africa. Within which period he brokered deals between the company and the Ghana football Association specifically the Ghana football national team.
Bonsu’s dexterity in all the things he has laid his hands, including the oil sector, on earned him a citation of honour in 2015 by Managing Director of GOIL, Mr Patrick A.K. Akorli as follows; “You were the key advocate on the board when the monumental decision to rebrand GOIL was taken – the results of which have seen GOIL being propelled to the number one position (retail) among oil marketing companies in Ghana”.
He served as the Managing Director of GOIL from July 2011 to February 2012.
In addition to his legacy of achievements, Bonsu is a director of Tamale-based club Real Tamale United. He was also an executive member of Asante Kotoko.
In 2003, he launched a bid to be the Ghana Football Association’s President. He went against former president of the GFA Kwesi Nyantakyi, politician and executive member of Accra Hearts of Oak, Vincent Odotei Sowah, a former FA vice-chairman, Joseph Ade Coker and former executive council chairman, Y.A Ibrahim. He subsequently lost to Kwesi Nyantakyi in the elections in December 2005.
An ardent supporter of Asante Kotoko and Premier side Tottenham Hotspur, in 2001, he founded and published Agoo Magazine, an African lifestyle magazine.
In January 2010, Bonsu was appointed board chairman of the National Sports Authority then a council under the Ministry of Youth and Sports. He is known and respected for spearheading the re-branding of the sports council until it subsequently became a sports authority.
In 2013, President Mahama nominated him for the position of Metropolitan Chief Executive for the Kumasi Metropolitan Assembly. He resigned in July 2016, following an issue with the Kumasi Traditional Council.
Among many other landmarks, Bonsu would be remembered building the first ever recreational facility, the Kumasi Rattray Park, and organizing the second largest event as part of the celebration of Ghana at 50, dubbed “Ghana As One Gala Night” at Ghana’s Black Star Square with International artists including The Whispers, Shalamar, Pat Thomas, AB Cresntil, Gyedu Blay Amboley, Paapa Yankson and Ola Williams.
It is also on record that in 2014, he secured a loan facility from the Deutsche Bank UAE through parliamentary approval to build the largest modern market in West Africa, the Kejetia Market, called the “Kejetia Dubai,” completed in 2017. He also built the Asawase market, Tafo market, and Atonsu-Agogo market. He renovated the Kumasi Prempeh Assembly Hall. Bonsu’s strides speak volumes.
Bonsu tried his hands at the presidency of Ghana in 2024, but could not win the ticket of his party as Mahama was the preferred choice.
Bonsu continues to exhibit great strides as a distinguished administrator, businessman and political juggernaut.
Boss Of The Week
Renowned Academic, Lawyer, Prof Afe Babalola, Bags PAWA’s Top Award
By Eric Elezuo
The University community of the prestigious Afe Babalola University, Ado Ekiti (ABUAD), buzzed with renewed vigour during the end of last week, when the renowned founder, who doubled as a distinguished Academic and Legal luminary, Prof Afe Babalola, was honoured with the Pan African Writers Association’s (PAWA) top award.
Early on D-day, the 5th of February, 2026, members of the university community, media practitioners, friends and well wishers gathered at the premises of the academic landmark for the all-important conferment of the Nobel Patron of the Arts Award to the distinguished Nigerian Legal Practitioner, Educationist and Writer, Aare Afe Babalola.
The event, which took off with a tour of the gigantic and expansive setting, saw guests representing PAWA, Authors Association of Nigeria, management and staff of the university, expressing heartfelt wow at the luxury that greeted every section and department of the institution, including the medical facility and the farm. Everyone unanimously agreed that the school merits its Time Higher Education (THE) Impact ranking as at 2025 as the 84th in the world, 3rd in Africa and 1st in Nigeria.
Babalola, at 96, and who has not shown any sign of slowing down in his pursuit of rendering academic assistance and nurturing the real leaders of tomorrow through purposeful education, followed in the footsteps of other great Africans, who had been recipients of the prestigious PAWA award. Some of them are former President of Ghana Jerry John Rawlings, former President of Nigeria, Dr. Goodluck Jonathan, immediate Past President of Ghana, Nana Akufo-Addo, and former President of Somaliland, Musa Bihi Abdi.
Others are President Mahmoud Abbas of Palestine, President Ismail Omar Guelleh of Djibouti and President Abdelmadjid Tebboune of Algeria. The award, according to the leader of the delegation and General Secretary of PAWA, Dr. Wale Okediran, is reserved for top world leaders, who have contributed immensely to the development of the arts.
Lending credence to the contributions of Prof Babalola in the academic and legal world, leading to the establishment of the world class University, the crowd of attendees representing the 54-African nations strong PAWA, ANA among others, were already in the huge conference room, venue of the elaborate ceremony, before the recipient made his grand entry into the hall.
Acknowledging reverence and accolades, Babalola, who was dressed in pure white suit, with red shirt and tie to match, and complimented with his signature (white) hat, made his way to his seat, guided by the Vice Chancellor of the University, Prof Smaranda Olarinde, who momentarily anchored the event.
Other professionals, who graced the occasion with their presence were members of PAWA, ably led by Dr Okediran, members of the Association of Nigerian Authors (ANA) led by the National President, Dr Usman Ladipo Akanbi.
In her welcome address, the Vice Chancellor, Prof Olarinde, extended a hand of fellowship to the delegates, and thanked PAWA for deeming it fit to honor Prof Babalola who has distinguished himself in several areas of life especially as the Founder of a magnificent University with world class facilities.
In his opening remarks, Dr. Okediran lauded the landmarks contributions of Prof Babalola, noting that none other deserve the award at a time like this like the ABUAD founder.
The PAWA Secretary, who has served six years, with just two more years to go, noted that PAWA is not just a run-off-the-mill group, but renowned in all 54 Africa counties, with headquarters in Accra, Ghana, where the secretariat resides. He further stressed that awards emanating from the group is acknowledged worldwide.
Dr Okediran further emphasized that PAWA’s decision to honor Chief Babalola was based on his track record of scholarship, service and devotion to education and mentorship.
Among the many intimidating qualities of the recipient, is his influence in the literary world, having authored many educational and literary books, established a distinguished law firm, “Emmanuel Chambers” dating back to 1965, and also groomed an impressive array of senior members of the bar and the bench.
After his meritorious service as the Pro Chancellor of the University of Lagos, he established the ABUAD, a non profit University in 2009.
With the formalities concluded, Okediran went ahead to decorated the recipient with the golden medal of award, and complimented it with a presentation of certificate of merit as the Grand Patron of the Arts mid loud applause from the audience and a convivial atmosphere.
One of the fireside activities of the occasion was the presentation of his book, Medicine and Literature without Borders to the Vice Chancellor and the Founder. It is worthy of note that Dr Okediran is a qualified medical doctor, who diversified into literal writing. He also runs a writing retreat resort, Ebedi International Writers Residency, Iseyin, Oyo State.
Responding in a speech laced in achievement, Babalola thanked PAWA for the honour done to him, flaunting prowess in the world of awards and honours. He reiterated that he is also a recipient of nine honorary doctorates including one from his alma mater, the University of London, noting that the honor will spur him to do more for Nigeria and Africa as a whole.
The Noble Patron of The Arts Award is a prestigious recognition from the Pan African Writers Association reserved for distinguished personalities, who have excelled in their areas of endeavors.
THE MAN, AARE AFE BABALOLA SAN
Below is the life and times of the accomplished legal icon, educational mentor and philanthropist, as lifted from his personal website, afebabalola.com
Aare Afe Babalola SAN is one of the most distinguished legal luminaries of his generation, renowned both in Africa and globally for his profound contributions to the legal profession and the advancement of education. With over five decades of uninterrupted legal practice, Aare Babalola’s career is a testament to exceptional dedication, strategic advocacy, and visionary leadership.
A highly accomplished advocate, he has led some of the most celebrated cases in Nigerian legal history, representing high-profile clients, including government institutions, multinational corporations, and individuals. His advocacy spans domestic and international courts, including contributions as a consultant to the Federal Government of Nigeria, World Bank, and various conglomerates. His extensive experience includes his role in arbitration, both locally and internationally, where he remains a respected authority. Aare Babalola has appeared in numerous landmark cases, shaping Nigerian jurisprudence and establishing himself as one of the nation’s most formidable legal minds.
His influence goes beyond the courtroom. As the Founder of Afe Babalola & Co. (Emmanuel Chambers), one of Nigeria’s leading law firms, Aare Babalola has trained over 300 lawyers, including 14 Senior Advocates of Nigeria (SANs), judges, and attorneys-general, making his chambers one of the most significant contributors to the legal profession in Nigeria. His exceptional litigation skills and legal acumen earned him the prestigious title of Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN) in 1987, cementing his place at the pinnacle of legal practice in the country.
A renowned scholar and author, Aare Babalola has authored several authoritative legal texts, including Injunctions and Enforcement of Orders and Law and Practice of Evidence in Nigeria. His contributions to legal education extend to teaching at the Nigerian Institute of Advanced Legal Studies and delivering lectures at prestigious universities such as the University of Lagos and the University of Ibadan. His popular column, YOU AND THE LAW, published in the Nigerian Tribune, reflects his commitment to educating the public on legal matters.
Beyond his legal practice, Aare Babalola has made extraordinary strides in education. His experience as Pro-Chancellor and Chairman of the Governing Council of the University of Lagos (2001-2007) exposed him to the declining standards of education in Nigeria, spurring him to establish Afe Babalola University, Ado-Ekiti (ABUAD).
ABUAD has quickly become a beacon of academic excellence, setting new standards in Nigeria’s educational system. His efforts in education have been recognized globally, with numerous honorary degrees from universities, including the University of London, University of Lagos, and Ekiti State University.
Aare Babalola’s leadership in academia and law has earned him numerous accolades, including the Officer of the Federal Republic (OFR), Commander of the Order of the Niger (CON), and international recognition such as the Queen Victoria Commemorative Award at the Socrates Awards in Oxford, UK. He was named Africa Man of the Year on Food Security and awarded an Honorary Doctor of Management by the Federal University of Technology, Akure. His groundbreaking achievements continue to inspire generations of lawyers and leaders across Africa and beyond.
In addition to his legal and educational contributions, Aare Babalola remains a committed philanthropist and advocate for reform in various sectors. His vast experience, unmatched expertise, and unwavering commitment to excellence make him not only a legal icon but also a trailblazer in the fight for quality education and justice.
Key Achievements:
- Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), 1987.
- Officer of the Federal Republic (OFR).
- Commander of the Order of the Niger (CON).
- Pro-Chancellor and Chairman of the Governing Council, University of Lagos (2001-2007).
- Founder and Chancellor, Afe Babalola University, Ado-Ekiti (ABUAD).
- Queen Victoria Commemorative Award winner, Oxford UK.
- Fellow, Nigerian Institute of Advanced Legal Studies.
- Honorary Doctor of Laws from the University of London, Ekiti State University, University of Lagos, and more
From all of us at the Ovation Media Group, we wish the revered professional many more years of accomplishments and honours.
Boss Of The Week
Ghana 2028: Mahamudu Bawumia Claims NPP’s Presidential Ticket
By Eric Elezuo
In a keenly contested primary election, former Vice President Mahamadu Bawumia has claimed the presidential ticket of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) to fly the party’s flag in the 2028 presidential election in Ghana.
Bawumia defeated four other aspirants to clinch the ticket with a total votes of 110,643 (56.48%). They others fared as follows: Kennedy Ohene Agyapong – 46,554 (23.76%), Dr Bryan Acheampong – 36,303 (18.53%), Dr Yaw Osei Adutwum – 1,999 (1.02%) and Kwabena Agyei Agyepong – 402 (0.2%)
The votes cast were from the over 200,000 delegates from 333 polling centres across the 16 regions Ghana. From every indication, it appears obvious that the former vice president won by a landslide.
A seasoned academia-cum politician, Mahamudu Bawumia was born on October 7, 1963, and is reputed to share heritage with the Mabia (Mossi-Dagbon) ethnicity, as well as with influential figures such as Thomas Sankara, Alhassane Ouattara, Haruna Iddrisu, among many others.
He has out of a dint of hardwork, served at the highest level of politics and career, serving as seventh vice president for eight years and head of the Ghanaian central bank. He was also the New Patriotic Party (NPP) nominee for president in the 2024 general election
A member of Mamprusi people, Bawumia was born in Tamale, Ghana, to Alhaji Mumuni Bawumia and Hajia Mariama Bawumia. He is the twelfth of his father’s 18 children and the second of his mother’s five.
A Muslim by virtue of religion, Bawumia was named after Yaa Naa Mahamadu Bila, a king of Dagbon who ruled from 1948 to 1953. The name Bawumia means “They have heard” in Dagbanli and Gmampruli languages.
Tailored through educational inclination, Mahamudu Bawumia attended the Sakasaka Primary School in Tamale, and gained admission to Tamale Secondary School in 1975.
After graduating from Tamale Secondary School, he went to the United Kingdom, where he studied Banking, and obtained the Chartered Institute of Bankers Diploma (ACIB).
While at school, he participated activity in campus politic, becoming the president of the Ghana United Nations Students’ Association (GUNSA) in 1981.
In 1987, he graduated with a First Class Honours Degree in Economics from the Buckingham University.
He later obtained a Master’s Degree in Economics at Lincoln College, Oxford, and obtained a PhD in Economics at the Simon Fraser University, Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada in 1995. His areas of specialization include Macroeconomics, International Economics, Development Economics and Monetary Policy.
For an egghead like Bawumia, numerous publications trail his trajectory.
From 1988 to 1990, Bawumia worked as a lecturer in monetary economics and international finance at the Emile Woolf College of Accountancy in London, England. He also served as an intern at the Research Department of the International Monetary Fund in Washington, D.C. Bawumia also served as resident representative of the African Development Bank in Zimbabwe.
Between 1996 and 2000, Bawumia served as an assistant professor of economics in the Hankamer School of Business at Baylor University in Waco, Texas, USA, where he received a Young Researcher Award in 1998. He was listed in “Who Is Who Among America’s Teachers” in 1999. He also published two books on monetary policy and economic development.
Bawumia returned to Ghana in 2000 to work as an Economist at the Bank of Ghana. He rose from senior economist to head of department and subsequently served as special assistant to the governor of the bank.
In June 2006, then President John Kufuor appointed Bawumia the deputy governor of the Bank of Ghana, where he had an enviable track record of achievements across departments, sections and units.
During the run to the 2008 general elections, Bawumia resigned his position as deputy governor at the Bank of Ghana, becoming the running mate to NPP presidential candidate, Nana Akufo-Addo. Though they lost the election, Bawumia’s carriage increased the NPP’s vote count.
He was however, to return to the academic world, undertaking various assignments locally and internationally, including becoming consultant to the Economic Commission of Africa between February and March 2009, and a visiting scholar at the University of British Columbia Liu Centre for Global Studies and UBC Fisheries Centre between April and October 2009.
Owing to sterling credentials over the years, in January 2011, Bawumia was appointed resident representative of the African Development Bank for Zimbabwe by the African Development Bank. He served in this position until reappointed as the vice-presidential candidate to Nana Akufo-Addo on the ticket of the New Patriotic Party for Ghana’s 2012 presidential election. Again, they lost the election.
But on his third attempt in 2016, he became Vice President of the Republic of Ghana with Akufo-Addo as the Presidential. For eight years, both men run the affairs of Ghana, having enjoyed a reelection in 2020.
In 2024, as Akufo-Addo completes his tenure, he signified his interest to rum for the presidency, running against the candidate of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), John Mahama, who eventually won the election. On 8 December 2024, Bawumia conceded defeat to former President John Mahama in an address to the media at his residence.
In October 2020, he formally commissioned an ultramodern mosque built and fully funded by him for use by the people of Prang in the Bono East area. Dr. Bawumia had earlier in June same year settle over nearly 6 decades land lease arrears for the Kumasi Central Mosque.
In September 2021, he pledged GHS 1,500 monthly stipend to Psalm Adjeteyfio to take care of his rent and upkeep. In May 2022, Dr. Bawumia donated an amount of GHs 20,000.00 to a taxi driver who returned missing GHs 8,400.00 to the owner. In October 2021, Dr. Bawumia celebrated his 58th birthday with inmates of the Weija Leprosarium. In October 2022, he celebrated his birthday with cured lepers from the Weija Leprosarium and in October 2023, he celebrated his 60th birthday with the orphans at the Kumasi Children’s Home.
Bawumia is married to Samira Bawumia, and they have four children. He is expected to harness all his political and economic advantages in 2028 as he squares up against whoever the NDC will present since President John will no longer be on the ballot paper.
Boss Of The Week
Emeka Anyaoku: When a Global Statesman Turns 93
By Eric Elezuo
With each passing day, week, and year, global diplomatic icon, Chief Emeka Anyaoku, continues to grow in bounds, and wow the world with his touch of class and excellence. At a glorious 93 years, the stateman of international repute is not slowing down anytime soon if his current zeal, carriage and abundant reservoir of wealth of experience is anything to go by.
According to a classmate and contemporary of the revered nonagerian, Mr. S. I. Metu, “from all we now know of Mr. Anyaoku, it is obvious that he was destined to be a diplomat, because he had all the makings – intelligence, friendliness, the ability to get things without offending anybody.
It is worth knowing that among the world’s very and highly respected diplomats is Nigeria’s diploma extraordinaire, Chief Anyaoku. His larger than life figure is further buttressed as he slides three more years into the nonagerian cadre. The world therefore, raises a toast to an accomplished and dedicated international figure as he celebrates 93 years of continuous impact in world diplomacy, politics and humanitarian endeavours.
Chief Anyaoku, before, during and after his glorious days with the Commonwealth of Nations as its Executive Secretary, has remained in the forefront of policy makers, image changers and global builders, and he is a few of these calibre of men, who do not have any kind of scandal trailing them. He qualifies as an enigma, and served as the third Commonwealth Secretary-General.
With his signature red cap, a white collar-like attire round his neck, supporting every apparel he wears, Anyaoku is very visible in every gathering and occasion.
A multiple awards and honours winner, including the prestigious GCON, GCVO, CFR, CON, Anyaoku was born Eleazar Chukwuemeka Anyaoku, of Igbo parents and heritage, Emmanuel and Cecilia Anyaoku, on January 18, 1933, in Obosi, in the present day Anambra State. He was educated at Merchants of Light School, Oba, and attended the University College of Ibadan, then a college of the University of London, from where he obtained an honours degree in Classics as a College Scholar. Aside from his international career, Anyaoku finds ample time to fulfill the duties of his office as Ichie Adazie of Obosi, traditional Ndichie chieftainship. He is the first of his mother’s children, and had five other siblings.
After his secondary education, Anyaoku in 1952 proceeded to teach at Emmanuel College, Owerri in the then Eastern Region, he was there until mid-1954 lecturing in mathematics, Latin and English. He was reputedly an assiduous young teacher, meticulous in preparing his lesson notes. He gave back to his students the best of what he had learned at MOLS while injecting humor into his teachings.
One of his teachers at MOLS had kindled in him an interest in the Classics. His Latin teacher had inspired in him a love for the languages, laws and culture of the ancient Greeks and Romans, and the classical roots of the English language. Anyaoku then decided to go and study Classics at the new University College of Ibadan, the premier higher institution of its kind in the country, which had been instituted in 1948 as an overseas college of the University of London.
During the mid-1950s when Anyaoku was an undergraduate at the University College, Ibadan, the Nigerian nation was embroiled in debates, discussions and demonstrations on the political future of the country. There were controversies on when Nigeria should gain independence from Britain and with what political structure it should seek independence whether as a unitary or federal state. The city of Ibadan was one of the main epicenters of these debates. And the University College, which had brought together brilliant students, lecturers and politicians from diverse parts of the country, became a centre of what was then described as national radicalism.
Anyaoku was in the thick of this as a student union leader. He along with like-minds in the union leadership campaigned in favour of unitary state, against federalism. They sent petitions and delegations to the three foremost political leaders in the country then, Dr. Nnamdi Azikiwe in the Eastern region of the country, Chief Obafemi Awolowo in the Western, and Sardauna of Sokoto, Sir Ahmadu Bello in the Northern region.
Anyaoku in 1959 obtained a London University Honours Degree in classics as a college scholar and joined the Commonwealth Development Corporation (CDC) in Lagos. The corporation sent him as an Executive Trainee to the CDC headquarters in London from where he went on a course at the Royal Institute for Public Administration in London. On 1 October 1960, Nigeria was granted independence by Britain. And Anyaoku was posted back to the CDC West Africa regional office in Lagos at the end of December 1960.
At the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting at Kuala Lumpur on 24 October 1989, Anyaoku was elected the third Commonwealth Secretary-General. He was re-elected at the 1993 CHOGM in Limassol for a second five-year term, beginning on 1 April 1995.
Recall that in 1998, the former President of South Africa, Nelson Mandela, in recognition of Chief Emeka Anyaoku’s antecedents concerning South Africa, and the manner in which he had championed the cause of the progressive movements around the world, afforded him the rare honour of addressing a joint sitting of the South African National Assembly. Also, former President Nelson Mandela wrote the foreword to Chief Chukwuemeka Anyaoku’s book, Eye of Fire.
Chief Emeka Anyaoku has lived, and continue to up to expectations, and merit the positive tags that trail him the world over.
Yes, when a global of Anyaoku’s magnitude turns 93, the international community rumbles in absolute cheers.
We wish the seasoned diplomat a glorious 93rd birthday, and many more years to follow, looking magnificently young in health and wealth.
Congratulations sir!
In Defence of Atiku Abubakar: Experience, Reach and the 2027 Reality
INEC Consults, Seeks Legislative Intervention As Reactions Trail Release of 2027 Election Timetable
Aesthetics, Landscape, Professionalism: You Can’t See ABUAD in One Day!
Voice of Emancipation: Yoruba Nation: The Long Road to Freedom
Kojo Bonsu: Creating Ghana’s New Investment Face in China
If Glo Didn’t Exist: A Counterfactual Analysis of Nigeria’s Telecom Sector
Legislators Disabling Technology Ahead of Time with Flimsy Excuses – Dele Momodu
Barcelona Moves: Galatasaray Place €80m Price Tag on Osimhen
Onitsha Main Narket Comes Alive As Monday Sit-at-Home Eases
Again, US to Deport 18 Nigerians on Criminal List
Port Harcourt Bound Aircraft Develops Fault Midair, Redirected to Benin
50 Years On: Remembering Ex-Head of State Gen Murtala Mohammed (1938 – 1976)
The Extraordinary Educational Legacy of the Fani-Kayode Family
Dangote Refinery’s Crude Distillation Unit and Motor Spirit Block Hit 650,000bpd Capacity
Trending
-
Sports3 days ago
Barcelona Moves: Galatasaray Place €80m Price Tag on Osimhen
-
Featured5 days ago
Onitsha Main Narket Comes Alive As Monday Sit-at-Home Eases
-
World5 days ago
Again, US to Deport 18 Nigerians on Criminal List
-
News4 days ago
Port Harcourt Bound Aircraft Develops Fault Midair, Redirected to Benin
-
Featured2 days ago
50 Years On: Remembering Ex-Head of State Gen Murtala Mohammed (1938 – 1976)
-
Opinion4 days ago
The Extraordinary Educational Legacy of the Fani-Kayode Family
-
Business3 days ago
Dangote Refinery’s Crude Distillation Unit and Motor Spirit Block Hit 650,000bpd Capacity
-
Headline4 days ago
Atiku Rejects Senate’s Approval of Mixed Transmission of Election Results