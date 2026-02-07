Renowned Academic, Lawyer, Prof Afe Babalola, Bags PAWA’s Top Award

By Eric Elezuo

The University community of the prestigious Afe Babalola University, Ado Ekiti (ABUAD), buzzed with renewed vigour during the end of last week, when the renowned founder, who doubled as a distinguished Academic and Legal luminary, Prof Afe Babalola, was honoured with the Pan African Writers Association’s (PAWA) top award.

Early on D-day, the 5th of February, 2026, members of the university community, media practitioners, friends and well wishers gathered at the premises of the academic landmark for the all-important conferment of the Nobel Patron of the Arts Award to the distinguished Nigerian Legal Practitioner, Educationist and Writer, Aare Afe Babalola.

The event, which took off with a tour of the gigantic and expansive setting, saw guests representing PAWA, Authors Association of Nigeria, management and staff of the university, expressing heartfelt wow at the luxury that greeted every section and department of the institution, including the medical facility and the farm. Everyone unanimously agreed that the school merits its Time Higher Education (THE) Impact ranking as at 2025 as the 84th in the world, 3rd in Africa and 1st in Nigeria.

Babalola, at 96, and who has not shown any sign of slowing down in his pursuit of rendering academic assistance and nurturing the real leaders of tomorrow through purposeful education, followed in the footsteps of other great Africans, who had been recipients of the prestigious PAWA award. Some of them are former President of Ghana Jerry John Rawlings, former President of Nigeria, Dr. Goodluck Jonathan, immediate Past President of Ghana, Nana Akufo-Addo, and former President of Somaliland, Musa Bihi Abdi.

Others are President Mahmoud Abbas of Palestine, President Ismail Omar Guelleh of Djibouti and President Abdelmadjid Tebboune of Algeria. The award, according to the leader of the delegation and General Secretary of PAWA, Dr. Wale Okediran, is reserved for top world leaders, who have contributed immensely to the development of the arts.

Lending credence to the contributions of Prof Babalola in the academic and legal world, leading to the establishment of the world class University, the crowd of attendees representing the 54-African nations strong PAWA, ANA among others, were already in the huge conference room, venue of the elaborate ceremony, before the recipient made his grand entry into the hall.

Acknowledging reverence and accolades, Babalola, who was dressed in pure white suit, with red shirt and tie to match, and complimented with his signature (white) hat, made his way to his seat, guided by the Vice Chancellor of the University, Prof Smaranda Olarinde, who momentarily anchored the event.

Other professionals, who graced the occasion with their presence were members of PAWA, ably led by Dr Okediran, members of the Association of Nigerian Authors (ANA) led by the National President, Dr Usman Ladipo Akanbi.

In her welcome address, the Vice Chancellor, Prof Olarinde, extended a hand of fellowship to the delegates, and thanked PAWA for deeming it fit to honor Prof Babalola who has distinguished himself in several areas of life especially as the Founder of a magnificent University with world class facilities.

In his opening remarks, Dr. Okediran lauded the landmarks contributions of Prof Babalola, noting that none other deserve the award at a time like this like the ABUAD founder.

The PAWA Secretary, who has served six years, with just two more years to go, noted that PAWA is not just a run-off-the-mill group, but renowned in all 54 Africa counties, with headquarters in Accra, Ghana, where the secretariat resides. He further stressed that awards emanating from the group is acknowledged worldwide.

Dr Okediran further emphasized that PAWA’s decision to honor Chief Babalola was based on his track record of scholarship, service and devotion to education and mentorship.

Among the many intimidating qualities of the recipient, is his influence in the literary world, having authored many educational and literary books, established a distinguished law firm, “Emmanuel Chambers” dating back to 1965, and also groomed an impressive array of senior members of the bar and the bench.

After his meritorious service as the Pro Chancellor of the University of Lagos, he established the ABUAD, a non profit University in 2009.

With the formalities concluded, Okediran went ahead to decorated the recipient with the golden medal of award, and complimented it with a presentation of certificate of merit as the Grand Patron of the Arts mid loud applause from the audience and a convivial atmosphere.

One of the fireside activities of the occasion was the presentation of his book, Medicine and Literature without Borders to the Vice Chancellor and the Founder. It is worthy of note that Dr Okediran is a qualified medical doctor, who diversified into literal writing. He also runs a writing retreat resort, Ebedi International Writers Residency, Iseyin, Oyo State.

Responding in a speech laced in achievement, Babalola thanked PAWA for the honour done to him, flaunting prowess in the world of awards and honours. He reiterated that he is also a recipient of nine honorary doctorates including one from his alma mater, the University of London, noting that the honor will spur him to do more for Nigeria and Africa as a whole.

The Noble Patron of The Arts Award is a prestigious recognition from the Pan African Writers Association reserved for distinguished personalities, who have excelled in their areas of endeavors.

THE MAN, AARE AFE BABALOLA SAN

Below is the life and times of the accomplished legal icon, educational mentor and philanthropist, as lifted from his personal website, afebabalola.com

Aare Afe Babalola SAN is one of the most distinguished legal luminaries of his generation, renowned both in Africa and globally for his profound contributions to the legal profession and the advancement of education. With over five decades of uninterrupted legal practice, Aare Babalola’s career is a testament to exceptional dedication, strategic advocacy, and visionary leadership.

A highly accomplished advocate, he has led some of the most celebrated cases in Nigerian legal history, representing high-profile clients, including government institutions, multinational corporations, and individuals. His advocacy spans domestic and international courts, including contributions as a consultant to the Federal Government of Nigeria, World Bank, and various conglomerates. His extensive experience includes his role in arbitration, both locally and internationally, where he remains a respected authority. Aare Babalola has appeared in numerous landmark cases, shaping Nigerian jurisprudence and establishing himself as one of the nation’s most formidable legal minds.

His influence goes beyond the courtroom. As the Founder of Afe Babalola & Co. (Emmanuel Chambers), one of Nigeria’s leading law firms, Aare Babalola has trained over 300 lawyers, including 14 Senior Advocates of Nigeria (SANs), judges, and attorneys-general, making his chambers one of the most significant contributors to the legal profession in Nigeria. His exceptional litigation skills and legal acumen earned him the prestigious title of Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN) in 1987, cementing his place at the pinnacle of legal practice in the country.

A renowned scholar and author, Aare Babalola has authored several authoritative legal texts, including Injunctions and Enforcement of Orders and Law and Practice of Evidence in Nigeria. His contributions to legal education extend to teaching at the Nigerian Institute of Advanced Legal Studies and delivering lectures at prestigious universities such as the University of Lagos and the University of Ibadan. His popular column, YOU AND THE LAW, published in the Nigerian Tribune, reflects his commitment to educating the public on legal matters.

Beyond his legal practice, Aare Babalola has made extraordinary strides in education. His experience as Pro-Chancellor and Chairman of the Governing Council of the University of Lagos (2001-2007) exposed him to the declining standards of education in Nigeria, spurring him to establish Afe Babalola University, Ado-Ekiti (ABUAD).

ABUAD has quickly become a beacon of academic excellence, setting new standards in Nigeria’s educational system. His efforts in education have been recognized globally, with numerous honorary degrees from universities, including the University of London, University of Lagos, and Ekiti State University.

Aare Babalola’s leadership in academia and law has earned him numerous accolades, including the Officer of the Federal Republic (OFR), Commander of the Order of the Niger (CON), and international recognition such as the Queen Victoria Commemorative Award at the Socrates Awards in Oxford, UK. He was named Africa Man of the Year on Food Security and awarded an Honorary Doctor of Management by the Federal University of Technology, Akure. His groundbreaking achievements continue to inspire generations of lawyers and leaders across Africa and beyond.

In addition to his legal and educational contributions, Aare Babalola remains a committed philanthropist and advocate for reform in various sectors. His vast experience, unmatched expertise, and unwavering commitment to excellence make him not only a legal icon but also a trailblazer in the fight for quality education and justice.

Key Achievements:

Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), 1987.

Officer of the Federal Republic (OFR).

Commander of the Order of the Niger (CON).

Pro-Chancellor and Chairman of the Governing Council, University of Lagos (2001-2007).

Founder and Chancellor, Afe Babalola University, Ado-Ekiti (ABUAD).

Queen Victoria Commemorative Award winner, Oxford UK.

Fellow, Nigerian Institute of Advanced Legal Studies.

Honorary Doctor of Laws from the University of London, Ekiti State University, University of Lagos, and more

