‘Beer Parlour Fiction’: Fayose Gives Atiku 48Hrs to Disown Statement or He ‘Spills More Beans’

Former Ekiti State Governor Ayodele Fayose has given former Vice President Atiku Abubakar a 48-hour ultimatum to publicly disown a statement he claimed and thought was issued by his media aide, Paul Ibe, regarding a recent meeting in Minna, Niger State.

In a statement posted on his X account, Fayose expressed amusement at Ibe’s response to his earlier claims about the closed-door meeting involving Atiku, Oyo State Governor Seyi Makinde, and former military president General Ibrahim Babangida (IBB).

Fayose had previously alleged that the gathering involved discussions on political alignments, including Makinde’s interest in a vice-presidential slot on the African Democratic Congress (ADC) platform for the 2027 elections, reportedly tied to financial commitments.

Fayose stated that he assumes Atiku did not authorize Ibe’s rebuttal, which dismissed his account as fabricated. “However, because of my respect for Atiku, I will want to assume that he did not authorise the press statement and I will expect that after seeing it, he will within 48 hours, cause a rebuttal to be issued on it,” Fayose wrote.

He warned that failure to disown the statement would leave him no choice but to disclose additional details from the Minna meeting.

“Should Atiku not publicly disown the statement within the next 48 hours, I will have no option but to spill more beans, the facilitators and executioners of the Minna meeting, particularly what was said about Wike, and by then, I will be doing so without any atom of respect for him,” Fayose added.

The development follows Fayose’s initial post detailing what he described as the “untold story” of the Minna encounter, which Atiku’s camp has rejected as “beer parlour fiction,” “reckless fabrication,” and baseless gossip. Atiku’s team, including aides like Phrank Shaibu and Paul Ibe, has denied any negotiations over vice-presidential tickets, financial contributions, or related deals, insisting no such discussions occurred.

Paul Ibe has since fired back at Fayose, mocking the ultimatum and questioning its basis, with reports indicating he described the 48-hour demand as excessively long and implying Fayose’s claims lack substance.

The exchange highlights ongoing tensions within Nigeria’s opposition political circles ahead of the 2027 general elections, as figures like Atiku, Makinde, and others navigate potential alliances and party switches. Fayose’s threat to reveal more, including alleged comments about former Rivers State Governor Nyesom Wike has intensified speculation about behind-the-scenes maneuvers.

