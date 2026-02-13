Headline
El-Rufai Accuses Ribadu of Ordering His Arrest
Former Kaduna State Governor, Nasir El-Rufai, has accused the National Security Adviser (NSA), Nuhu Ribadu, of masterminding an attempt by security agencies to whisk him away at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport in Abuja on Thursday.
He made this known on Thursday night when former Vice President Atiku Abubakar paid him a solidarity visit at his residence.
While recounting his ordeal, he said that shortly after he returned from a trip to Cairo, Egypt, operatives of the Department of State Services (DSS), working with the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC), confronted him at the airport and tried to take him into custody.
He added that he initially thought the DSS officers were working with the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), only to later realise it was the ICPC.
“It turned out that it’s the ICPC that procured the DSS to abduct me and hand me over to them. The ICPC has never invited me.
“We now understand that it’s the ICPC, not the EFCC, that’s responsible for what happened today, and the ICPC chairman is acting on the direct orders of Nuhu Ribadu,” El-Rufai said.
Responding, Atiku expressed sympathy for the former governor and stressed the need for political unity ahead of the next general election.
He noted that opposition forces must organise themselves to challenge President Bola Tinubu in 2027.
“We must come together and form a very viable opposition because Tinubu is determined to turn Nigeria into a one-party state,” Atiku said.
‘Beer Parlour Fiction’: Fayose Gives Atiku 48Hrs to Disown Statement or He ‘Spills More Beans’
Former Ekiti State Governor Ayodele Fayose has given former Vice President Atiku Abubakar a 48-hour ultimatum to publicly disown a statement he claimed and thought was issued by his media aide, Paul Ibe, regarding a recent meeting in Minna, Niger State.
In a statement posted on his X account, Fayose expressed amusement at Ibe’s response to his earlier claims about the closed-door meeting involving Atiku, Oyo State Governor Seyi Makinde, and former military president General Ibrahim Babangida (IBB).
Fayose had previously alleged that the gathering involved discussions on political alignments, including Makinde’s interest in a vice-presidential slot on the African Democratic Congress (ADC) platform for the 2027 elections, reportedly tied to financial commitments.
Fayose stated that he assumes Atiku did not authorize Ibe’s rebuttal, which dismissed his account as fabricated. “However, because of my respect for Atiku, I will want to assume that he did not authorise the press statement and I will expect that after seeing it, he will within 48 hours, cause a rebuttal to be issued on it,” Fayose wrote.
He warned that failure to disown the statement would leave him no choice but to disclose additional details from the Minna meeting.
“Should Atiku not publicly disown the statement within the next 48 hours, I will have no option but to spill more beans, the facilitators and executioners of the Minna meeting, particularly what was said about Wike, and by then, I will be doing so without any atom of respect for him,” Fayose added.
The development follows Fayose’s initial post detailing what he described as the “untold story” of the Minna encounter, which Atiku’s camp has rejected as “beer parlour fiction,” “reckless fabrication,” and baseless gossip. Atiku’s team, including aides like Phrank Shaibu and Paul Ibe, has denied any negotiations over vice-presidential tickets, financial contributions, or related deals, insisting no such discussions occurred.
Paul Ibe has since fired back at Fayose, mocking the ultimatum and questioning its basis, with reports indicating he described the 48-hour demand as excessively long and implying Fayose’s claims lack substance.
The exchange highlights ongoing tensions within Nigeria’s opposition political circles ahead of the 2027 general elections, as figures like Atiku, Makinde, and others navigate potential alliances and party switches. Fayose’s threat to reveal more, including alleged comments about former Rivers State Governor Nyesom Wike has intensified speculation about behind-the-scenes maneuvers.
Meanwhile, the said article by Amb Phrank Shauibu, and Paul Iba as Fayose erroneously assumed.
Kwankwaso, Miyetti Allah, Others Face US Visa Ban over Religious Freedom Violations
The United States of America has proposed targeted measures, including visa bans and asset freezes, against individuals and groups accused of involvement in religious freedom violations in Nigeria, according to the Nigeria Religious Freedom and Accountability Act of 2026.
On Tuesday, US Congressman, Rep. Riley Moore (R‑West Virginia) announced via X the introduction of the Nigeria Religious Freedom and Accountability Act of 2026, co-sponsored by Rep. Chris Smith (R‑New Jersey).
The bill specifically names the former Governor of Kano State, Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, as well as Fulani-ethnic nomad militias and associations such as the Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria and Miyetti Allah Kautal Hore.
The bill partly read: “The United States should deliver humanitarian assistance, co-funded by the Government of Nigeria, through trusted faith-based and nongovernmental organisations in Nigeria’s middle belt states; the Department of State and the Department of the Treasury should impose targeted sanctions, including visa bans and asset freezes under the Global Magnitsky Human Rights Accountability Act, on individuals or entities responsible for religious freedom violations, including (A) Fulani-ethnic nomad militias in Nigeria, (B) Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, former Kano State Governor (C) Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria (MACBAN); and (D) Miyetti Allah Kautal Hore.”
The legislation directs the US Secretary of State to determine whether certain Fulani militias qualify as foreign terrorist organisations under US law, while also calling for humanitarian aid delivery in Nigeria’s Middle Belt through trusted faith-based and non-governmental organisations.
Moore wrote on X, “Today, I am proud to introduce the Nigeria Religious Freedom and Accountability Act of 2026 with Rep. Chris Smith.
“The US is a Christian nation. As such, we must stand with persecuted Christians around the world.
“Our legislation will build upon the momentum of President Trump designating Nigeria as a Country of Particular Concern and the recent US-Nigeria security framework agreement.”
According to Moore, the legislation builds on previous US measures, including Nigeria’s designation as a “Country of Particular Concern” and the recent US–Nigeria security framework agreement, reinforcing America’s stance on protecting persecuted Christians and other vulnerable communities in the country.
Tensions over religious freedom in Nigeria have escalated amid persistent violence by armed groups in the country’s Middle Belt and northern regions.
In late 2025, US President Donald Trump re‑designated Nigeria as a “Country of Particular Concern” for severe violations of religious freedom, a status reflecting allegations of systematic attacks on communities, particularly Christians.
The characterisation rejected by the Nigerian government, which says the security crisis is multifaceted and not a religious war.
The security situation has also drawn direct US military involvement.
In December 2025, the United States carried out airstrikes against Islamic State‑linked militants in northwest Nigeria in coordination with Abuja, part of broader counter‑terrorism cooperation and intelligence sharing.
Meanwhile, the US has expanded training support and military supplies for Nigerian forces.
Atiku Rejects Senate’s Approval of Mixed Transmission of Election Results
Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar has opposed the use of a combination of electronic and manual transmission of election results, warning that such an approach could create confusion within the electoral system.
Atiku, who spoke to journalists in Minna after a closed-door meeting with former Military Ruler, General Ibrahim Badamasi Babangida (retd.), at his residence, said he favours full electronic transmission of election results.
According to him, electronic transmission remains the most credible option for ensuring fairness and transparency in the electoral process. He added that the current approach falls short of the expectations of Nigerians, many of whom anticipated real-time electronic transmission of results across all levels of elections.
The former Vice President urged opposition political parties to unite and pursue the matter collectively, insisting that the issue should not be allowed to rest where those in power want it to be.
“The mixture of electronic and manual transmission undermines the integrity of the electoral process and does not align with the reforms Nigerians had hoped for,” he said.
On the 2027 presidential election, the former Vice President said discussions about his candidacy are premature.
He explained that his party, the African Democratic Congress (ADC), is currently focused on strengthening its structures across wards, local governments, states, and at the national level, while mobilising and registering members.
Regarding zoning, Atiku noted that the ADC does not have a zoning arrangement in its constitution, adding that the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) remains the only political party in Nigeria with an explicit zoning provision.
