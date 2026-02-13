El-Rufai Accuses Ribadu of Ordering His Arrest

Former Kaduna State Governor, Nasir El-Rufai, has accused the National Security Adviser (NSA), Nuhu Ribadu, of masterminding an attempt by security agencies to whisk him away at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport in Abuja on Thursday.

​He made this known on Thursday night when former Vice President Atiku Abubakar paid him a solidarity visit at his residence.

​While recounting his ordeal, he said that shortly after he returned from a trip to Cairo, Egypt, operatives of the Department of State Services (DSS), working with the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC), confronted him at the airport and tried to take him into custody.

​He added that he initially thought the DSS officers were working with the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), only to later realise it was the ICPC.

​“It turned out that it’s the ICPC that procured the DSS to abduct me and hand me over to them. The ICPC has never invited me.

​“We now understand that it’s the ICPC, not the EFCC, that’s responsible for what happened today, and the ICPC chairman is acting on the direct orders of Nuhu Ribadu,” El-Rufai said.

​Responding, Atiku expressed sympathy for the former governor and stressed the need for political unity ahead of the next general election.

​He noted that opposition forces must organise themselves to challenge President Bola Tinubu in 2027.

​“We must come together and form a very viable opposition because Tinubu is determined to turn Nigeria into a one-party state,” Atiku said.