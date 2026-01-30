News
Police Nab Suspect Behind Dummy Bomb Threat to Lagos Schools
The Lagos State Police Command has arrested a 25-year-old man over alleged fake bomb threat messages to two private schools in Ikeja Government Reserved Area (GRA).
The suspect was tracked and arrested on January 24 in the Okota area of Lagos State following digital investigations.
According to the sources, the suspect allegedly sent WhatsApp messages threatening a fire explosion to the Human Resources Manager of AVI–CEENA School and the Chief Security Officer of Grange School, both located in Ikeja GRA.
Although the messages were sent from an unknown phone number, police said digital tracking led to the identification and arrest of the suspect, identified as Kosisochukwu Chukwuekenyem Ogbumuo.
The suspect is currently in police custody and will be charged to court on conclusion of investigations.
Police said inquiries are ongoing to determine the motive behind the threats and whether other individuals were involved.
The Lagos State Police Command reassured parents, school authorities and residents of Ikeja GRA of its commitment to maintaining security and preventing panic or disruption within the education sector.
Ex-Cross River Gov Donald Duke Joins ADC
Former Governor of Cross River State, Donald Duke, has resigned from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), formally pitching his tent with the African Democratic Congress (ADC).
Duke registered as an ADC member in Ward 5 of Calabar Municipality, where he collected his party membership card, marking his official entry into the opposition party.
His move comes amid recent internal concerns within the ADC in Cross River State. Former ADC governorship candidate, Dr Effiong Nyong, had written to the party’s National Chairman, protesting the inclusion of some individuals from the state in the ADC’s 50 Wise Men and Women Policy Manifesto Committee.
Nyong faulted a statement by the ADC National Publicity Secretary, Mallam Bolaji Abdullahi, which listed persons who, according to him, neither resigned from the PDP nor made contributions to the ADC, calling for their removal.
Political observers believe Duke’s swift formal registration may be linked to the controversy, as the former governor had earlier been named among prominent figures associated with the party.
Recall that Duke previously left the PDP for the Social Democratic Party (SDP), where he emerged as the party’s presidential candidate under controversial circumstances.
Meanwhile, ADC leaders in Bakassi Local Government Area have intensified calls on Cross Riverians to identify with the party, describing it as a credible alternative ahead of future elections.
Rising from a stakeholders’ meeting involving chapter executives, ward chairmen, and secretaries, party leaders accused the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) of misrule and urged Nigerians to reclaim the country.
In a statement signed by the Bakassi Chapter Chairman, Emmanuel Asuquo, and Secretary, Eko Boco, the party reaffirmed its loyalty to the ADC national leadership, pledging support for the National Chairman, Senator David Mark, and National Secretary, Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola, while urging undecided citizens to join the party’s “transformative agenda.”
Court Nullifies PDP National Convention Held in Ibadan
The Federal High Court in Ibadan has nullified the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) National Convention held on November 15, 2025, in Ibadan, Oyo State. The court also barred Turaki and others from presenting themselves as national officers of the party.
Despite internal disputes, the PDP went ahead with its highly anticipated two-day 2025 Elective National Convention at Lekan Salami Stadium, Adamasingba, Ibadan. Tagged #Ibadan2025, the convention drew thousands of party delegates and leaders.
The convention was expected to elect a new National Working Committee (NWC), including a National Chairman, who would steer the party ahead of the 2027 general elections. The court’s ruling casts uncertainty over the legitimacy of the leadership and raises questions about the party’s preparations for the next electoral cycle.
Party members and legal experts are now awaiting further clarification on the implications of the judgement for the PDP’s national leadership structure.
Otunba of Lagos Adekunle Ojora is Dead
A former Chairman of the Board of AGIP Nigeria Limited and Otunba of Lagos, Adekunle Ojora, is dead. He was aged 93.
The popular business tycoon reportedly died on Tuesday, January 27, 2026.
Details soon…
