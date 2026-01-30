Sports
Benfica Tackle Real Madrid Again in Champions League R16 Playoffs (Full List)
The draw for the Champions League last 16 and knockout play-offs has been completed.
One of the most interesting fixtures, will see Benfica play Real Madrid.
The two teams clashed on the last day of the league phase with Jose Mourinho’s men winning 4-2 in Portugal.
That result saw Benfica sneak into the play-offs and denied Madrid an automatic spot.
Clubs have been paired together based on where they finished at the end of the league phase to form seeded and unseeded pairs.
The teams that finished ninth to 16th were in the seeded pairs, while 17th to 24th were in unseeded pairs.
PLAY-OFF DRAWS:
Borussia Dortmund vs Atalanta
Olympiacos vs Bayer Leverkusen
Galatasaray vs Juventus
Club Brugge vs Atletico Madrid
Monaco vs PSG
Qarabag vs Newcastle
Benfica vs Real Madrid
Bodo/Glimt vs Inter
Knockout play-off round: February 17-18, February 24-25
Super Eagles Defeat Egypt, Bags Bronze Medal As AFCON 2025 Grounds to a Halt
The Super Eagles of Nigeria defeated Egypt 4-2 on penalties to win the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) 2025 third-place playoff on Saturday.
Goalkeeper Stanley Nwabali proved the hero of the night with two crucial saves during the shootout, including one from Egyptian star Mohamed Salah.
Ademola Lookman then calmly converted the decisive penalty to secure the bronze medal —Nigeria’s ninth third-place finish in AFCON history.
With neither side able to break the deadlock in a cagey second half, the game ended 0-0, sending the contest directly to penalties.
Despite Fisayo Dele-Bashiru missing Nigeria’s first kick, Nwabali’s immediate saved from Egypt’s first two attempts shifted the momentum.
CAF Acknowledges Akor Adams’ Goal Tribute to DR Congo Superfan
The Confederation of African Football (CAF) has publicly acknowledged Super Eagles striker Akor Adams following his goal celebration in Nigeria’s 2-0 quarter-final win over Algeria at the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations.
Adams scored Nigeria’s second goal against the Desert Foxes, making amends for earlier missed chances and helping the Super Eagles secure a place in the semifinals.
However, it was his celebration, rather than the finish itself, that drew widespread attention across the continent.
Tribute to DR Congo superfan
After finding the net, the Sevilla forward marked the moment with a gesture inspired by DR Congo superfan Mboladinga ‘Lumumba’.
The Congolese supporter has become a familiar figure at the tournament for standing throughout all DR Congo matches as a tribute to the legacy of former prime minister Patrice Lumumba.
Adams’ celebration mirrored Mboladinga’s stance, a move widely interpreted as a sign of respect and solidarity beyond national lines. The moment resonated with fans and officials alike, quickly gaining traction on social media.
CAF Reaction and fan response
CAF highlighted the gesture on its official X account, sharing an image of Adams’ celebration alongside a brief but pointed message. “Standing still. Akor.,” the continental body wrote.
The post prompted a wave of reactions from football fans across Africa. A user identified as @MrChirenga commented, “Love the fact that Africans are becoming more and more united fam … Love from Zimbabwe.”
Another fan, @abuagoody, praised Adams’ qualities, writing, “Such an impressive player. The last players that played like him for Nigeria are John Utaka, Brown Ideye and Uche.”
Others focused on Adams’ technical ability, with @MouxCaa adding, “Akor Adams is a type of player you see touching the ball and you automatically know it’s a professional footballer.”
AFCON 2025: BUA Group Chair Rewards Super Eagles with $1.5m for Beating Algeria
Chairman of BUA Group, Abdulsamad Rabiu, has announced a substantial financial reward for the Super Eagles following their 2–0 win over Algeria in the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) quarter-final on Saturday.
In a congratulatory message to the team, Rabiu praised the players for their outstanding performance, saying the victory lifted the spirit of Nigerians and renewed national pride as the team advances in the tournament.
To spur the Super Eagles on ahead of the semi-finals, the BUA president pledged USD $500,000 to the players if they win the semi-final match, with an additional USD $50,000 bonus for every goal scored in that game.
Rabiu also announced an even larger incentive should Nigeria go on to win the tournament.
According to the pledge, the team will receive USD $1,000,000 for winning the final, alongside USD $100,000 for each goal scored in the title match.
He wished the players continued success as they carry Nigeria’s hopes into the latter stages of the competition, urging them to keep making the nation proud.
The Super Eagles will now focus on their AFCON semi-final clash as support and excitement continue to grow nationwide following their impressive victory over Algeria.
