Benfica Tackle Real Madrid Again in Champions League R16 Playoffs (Full List)

The draw for the Champions League last 16 and knockout play-offs has been completed.

One of the most interesting fixtures, will see Benfica play Real Madrid.

The two teams clashed on the last day of the league phase with Jose Mourinho’s men winning 4-2 in Portugal.

That result saw Benfica sneak into the play-offs and denied Madrid an automatic spot.

Clubs have been paired together based on where they finished at the end of the league phase to form seeded and unseeded pairs.

The teams that finished ninth to 16th were in the seeded pairs, while 17th to 24th were in unseeded pairs.

PLAY-OFF DRAWS:

Borussia Dortmund vs Atalanta

Olympiacos vs Bayer Leverkusen

Galatasaray vs Juventus

Club Brugge vs Atletico Madrid

Monaco vs PSG

Qarabag vs Newcastle

Benfica vs Real Madrid

Bodo/Glimt vs Inter

Knockout play-off round: February 17-18, February 24-25