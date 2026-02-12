Barcelona Moves: Galatasaray Place €80m Price Tag on Osimhen

Turkish Super Lig club, Galatasaray, have slapped an €80 million release clause on Victor Osimhen amid interest from Spanish giants Barcelona, Soccernet.ng reports.

​Osimhen has been one of the most prolific strikers in the world over the last four years. In fact, he only recently scored his 200th career goal.

​Since his permanent move to Galatasaray, he has been the club’s poster boy due to his impressive performances. This season, he has contributed 15 goals and one assist in 21 appearances across all competitions for the Cimbom.

The Nigerian international has been particularly vital in the UEFA Champions League, where he has already netted six goals.

​His performances have not gone unnoticed, however, as several top clubs continue to keep tabs on him.

The 27-year-old only joined Galatasaray last summer for a Turkish transfer record fee of €75 million, but many clubs in Europe’s top five leagues would fancy having him as their leading man.

Now, according to a report by Turkish outlet Haberlisin, Spanish giants Barcelona are plotting a move for Osimhen.

​Why Barcelona want Osimhen

Barcelona’s current top striker is Robert Lewandowski, and the club is looking to move on from the veteran, who will turn 38 in August.

With second-choice striker Ferran Torres not considered a reliable long-term option, the Catalans are searching for a proper talisman to lead their line.

​According to Haberlisin, Barcelona have made Osimhen a major target and are willing to go all out for him in the summer.

​However, Galatasaray won’t let him leave for cheap. Having paid €75 million for his services just seven months ago, they will want to maximize their return on the transfer. Consequently, they have slapped a hefty €80 million price tag on the Super Eagles star.

Although they are one of the biggest clubs in the world, Barcelona might struggle to meet this valuation due to their ongoing financial troubles. However, over the last three years, they have managed to pull off several big-money deals.

​For Osimhen, even though he loves life at Galatasaray and earns a Turkish-record salary, he likely still has eyes on playing in one of Europe’s top five leagues.

​It remains to be seen how hard the Spanish giants will push to get this transfer over the line and whether Osimhen will be willing to go.