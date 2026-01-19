Super Eagles Defeat Egypt, Bags Bronze Medal As AFCON 2025 Grounds to a Halt

The Super Eagles of Nigeria defeated Egypt 4-2 on penalties to win the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) 2025 third-place playoff on Saturday.

Goalkeeper Stanley Nwabali proved the hero of the night with two crucial saves during the shootout, including one from Egyptian star Mohamed Salah.

Ademola Lookman then calmly converted the decisive penalty to secure the bronze medal —Nigeria’s ninth third-place finish in AFCON history.

The match itself was a tight, physical affair, high on running but low on clear chances.

Nigeria thought they had taken the lead just before halftime when Paul Onuachu turned in an effort from Akor Adams, but the goal was disallowed following a VAR review.

With neither side able to break the deadlock in a cagey second half, the game ended 0-0, sending the contest directly to penalties. Despite Fisayo Dele-Bashiru missing Nigeria’s first kick, Nwabali’s immediate saved from Egypt’s first two attempts shifted the momentum. Nigeria’s subsequent takers were flawless, allowing Lookman to seal the victory and preserve Nigeria’s perfect record in AFCON third-place matches.

Senegal on Sunday, defeated host Morocco by a lone goal after a pulsating, tension and crisis-ridden game, to emerge 2025 AFCON Champions.