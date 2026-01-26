JAMB Begins 2026 UTME Registration

Anambra State governor, Prof Chukwuma Soludo, has ordered the immediate shutdown of the Onitsha Main Market and other adjoining markets for one week, in the first instance.

The order was a move to enforce compliance with the government’s directive against the controversial Monday sit-at-home order instituted by non-State actors.

The governor announced that if traders failed to open at the expiration of the one-week shutdown, the market would be closed for another week and subsequently for longer periods.

“And let me tell you this: as I’m speaking to you now, when I finish this. This whole main market and all the adjoining …will be locked down for the whole of this week.

“There will be no market anywhere here. Are you hearing me? Each Monday, we’ll come and inspect. If people are not in their respective shops, they will be shut down again,” Soludo said while addressing traders at the market on Monday.

“If you like it, I don’t mind shutting down Main Market for the remainder of this year. If you don’t like it, go elsewhere and trade, but if you’re here, we’re not going to allow this.

“It’s plain economic sabotage, and also we suspect whoever closes their shop to have some criminal intent,” he added.

The action follows repeated defiance by traders at the popular Onitsha markets to open for business on Mondays despite government directives and warnings to disregard the sit-at-home order imposed by non-state actors.

He pointed out that the closure was a necessary step to send the appropriate signals, protect law-abiding citizens and reinforce the authority of the state.

According to him, the government cannot stand by while a few individuals wilfully undermine public safety and disregard official directives meant to restore normalcy.

“I’m just from Akwa; everywhere is open. Government offices are open. Markets are open, and people are going about their businesses. Then you’ll come down to Main Market, the once-reputed market as the largest market in West Africa.

“Anyone who has not opened, I mean, for Main market, of all markets, to be shot down. I know that people have done this sit-at-home on Mondays for quite some time now, and as they say, ‘an abomination that lasts a year becomes culture’.

“No! This can no longer go on in Anambra. Are you hearing me? And I will tell you this: you either decide that you want to trade here or you can go elsewhere. Are you hearing me?

“This main market, if you don’t want it open, I will come and take a bulldozer and level it. Are you hearing me? And I’m very, very serious about it. I’m not joking.

“Going forward, any shop that is not open will be locked for one week,” the governor added.

The order, which has been in place for about four years, disrupted economic and social activities across the South-East and has been publicly condemned by the Soludo administration.

The state government had urged residents to go about their lawful activities without fear and shunning the illegal order, which it describes as an economic sabotage on the region.

Security personnel, including the police and the army, among others, were later deployed to seal the market gates and ensure compliance.

For years, parts of Anambra State have observed a Monday sit-at-home that disrupted commercial and social activities, leaving markets, schools, and workplaces deserted.

The practice, imposed by non-state actors in the South-East, has been widely criticised for harming the state’s economy, forcing traders, transport workers, and students indoors, especially in hubs like Onitsha.

Governor Chukwuma Soludo has led efforts to end the shutdown.

In April 2022, he formally declared the sit-at-home over, announced amnesty for youths in hideouts, and promised a peace and reconciliation committee.

He has since said the practice has largely faded, stressing that Anambra is secure and urging residents to resume normal activities, though some still stay home out of caution.