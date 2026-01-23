Entertainment
Director Ryan Coogler’s “Sinners” Gets 16 Oscar Nominations
By Samantha Ofole-Prince
With films like “Black Panther,” “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever,” “Creed” and his inaugural feature film “Fruitvale Station,” to his credit, Writer/Director Ryan Coogler has shown versatility as a filmmaker so it’s no surprise his latest film “Sinners” received 16 Oscar nominations.
The most nominations for a single project in Oscar history, “Sinners” earned the acclaimed director his first Oscar nomination for directing.
An original story that delves into the supernatural, it’s a bold departure from his previous work and the film was recognized in several other categories including acting, film editing, makeup and hairstyling, score, casting, cinematography and costume design. Michael B. Jordan, Delroy Lindo and Wunmi Mosaku all received acting nominations.
Combining ambition, emotion and originality, Coogler’s most personal piece of filmmaking, which follows identical twin brothers who return to their Mississippi hometown to open a juke joint, infuses a piece of his own history as well as Black history.
I’ve been blessed,” says Coogler, “where each time I’ve made a film, it’s become more and more personal. And with Sinners, I was really digging into two relationships. One with my maternal grandfather. The other with my Uncle James who actually passed away when I was in post-production on Creed. And with this film, I got a chance to dig into my own ancestral history.”
Coogler’s “Black Panther” is a landmark moment in his career and was the most successful domestic release of 2018, grossing $1.3 billion in theaters worldwide. It is the first Marvel film to have ever been nominated for Best Picture at the Academy Awards and although the sequel “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever,” achieved remarkable success grossing over $840 million and received five Oscar nominations, Coogler was always shunned in the directing category, despite these box office successes.
Coogler will compete against directors Chloé Zhao (“Hamnet”), Josh Safdie (“Marty Supreme”), Paul Thomas Anderson (“One Battle after Another”) for the 13½ inch golden statuette.
The Oscar nominations were announced by Danielle Brooks and Lewis Pullman in a live presentation from the Academy’s Samuel Goldwyn Theater in Los Angeles. Winners will be announced on Sunday, March 15 at the Academy Awards ceremony which will be hosted by Conan O’Brien.
Samantha Ofole-Prince is a U.S. based journalist and movie critic who covers industry-specific news that includes television and film.
Entertainment
Will Smith Addresses Oscar Slap in New Series “Pole to Pole”
“There was a genuine point where I wasn’t sure if Will was going to continue,” Parks shares. “The weather came in so quickly as it does in Antarctica and if you are halfway up an ice wall and the weather comes in, you have to manage that weather on your own. That moment spoke to the authenticity of Will’s journey and that was the moment Antarctica stripped Will back and he wasn’t Will the global superstar. He didn’t have the ancillary things that he has in his normal life around him, but when he got to the top and let out that scream and we embraced, that was one of the most authentic moments.”
With director Darren Aronofsky, who gave us “Requiem for a Dream,” “Black Swan” “Mother!” and “Caught Stealing” serving as co-executive producer, it showcases some stunning photography juxtaposed with a cinematic score and travel fanatics would devour this series.
Entertainment
9th AFRIMA: Full List of Winners As Nigerian Stars Dominate Awards
Nigeria’s Afrobeats star, Rema, stole the show at the 9th edition of the All Africa Music Awards (AFRIMA) after beating heavyweights Davido, Amr Diab of Egypt, Burna Boy, South African superstars, DJ Maphorisa and Tyla to win the prestigious Artiste of the Year award.
The star-studded ceremony held at the Eko Convention Centre, Eko Hotels and Suites, Lagos on Sunday, January 11, 2026, was organised by the Executive Committee of AFRIMA in conjunction with the African Union and the immense support of Lagos State government, which served as the official Host City of the 9th edition of Africa’s global music awards.
The well-attended event was a culmination of week-long activities which began with the Welcome Soiree hosted by the British High Commission on Wednesday, January 7, and followed by the Africa Music Business Summit on January 8. Ikeja City Mall, Alausa, was a beehive of activities on January 9, as more than 20,000 people thronged the venue for the AFRIMA Music Village before a highly successful Award ceremony on Sunday.
Speaking at the ceremony, Head of Culture Division at the African Union Commission, Angela Martins, said, “On behalf of the African Union Commission, I sincerely appreciate the Lagos State Government and, in particular, His Excellency, Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, for the immense support given to the 9th AFRIMA. This partnership has demonstrated what is possible when government, continental institutions, and creative platforms collaborate. Our collaboration with AFRIMA has not only strengthened unity across Africa, but it has also elevated our culture, amplified African creativity and showcased Lagos as a true cultural capital of the continent.”
Rema’s victory in the top category crowned an exceptional year for the singer, and beyond the biggest prize of the night, he also won Best Male Artiste in Western Africa and Best African Artiste in African RnB & Soul.
Tanzania’s Juma Jux, Nigeria’s fast-rising star Shallipopi, as well as established acts Burna Boy and Yemi Alade, also recorded notable wins.
Juma Jux was named Best Male Artiste in Eastern Africa, beating other top names from the region. He further celebrated success in the technical categories, as Ololufe, his collaboration with Diamond Platnumz, won Best African Video of the Year.
Street-pop sensation Shallipopi continued his impressive rise with two important awards. His hit song Laho won Song of the Year, one of the night’s most competitive categories. The remix of the song, featuring Burna Boy, also earned him Best African Collaboration, highlighting the song’s widespread appeal across the continent.
Although he missed out on the top individual prize, Burna Boy still made a strong statement. His album, No Sign of Weakness, was named Album of the Year.
Ivorian lyricist, Didi B, also made a strong statement on the night with the Best African Lyricist or Rapper Award, just as Ciza from South Africa walked away with the Breakout Artiste of the Year award.
Other highlights included Rwanda’s Element Eleéh and Mugisha Fred Robinson winning Producer of the Year, Senegal’s Bakhaw Dioum taking Songwriter of the Year, and Nigeria’s Chella winning African Fans’ Favourite.
Yemi Alade of Nigeria was also among the winners, taking home Best Soundtrack in a Movie, Series or Documentary for her song You Are from the animated series Iyanu.
Winners in other Regional categories are Singuila who won Best Male Artiste in Central Africa, while Cindy Le Coeur emerged as Best Female Artiste in Central Africa. Denise claimed Best Female Artiste in Eastern Africa, while Adviser (Mauritania) and Sherine of Egypt won the male and female awards in Northern Africa.
In Southern Africa, Yo Maps and Nontokozo Mkhize topped the male and female categories, while Wendy Shay emerged as Best Female Artiste in Western Africa.
See Full List of Winners
REGIONAL CATEGORY
Best Male Artist in Central Africa
* C4 Pedro (Angola)
* Eboloko (Gabon)
* Gims (DRC)
* Gerilson Insrael (Angola)
* Kocee (Cameroon)
* L’Oiseau Rare (Gabon)
* Fally Ipupa (DRC)
* Magasco (Cameroon)
* Singuila (The Congo) – Winner
* Werrason (DRC)
Best Female Artiste in Central Africa
* Anna Joyce (Angola)
* Blanche Bailly (Cameroon)
* Charlotte Dipanda (Cameroon)
* Cindy Le Coeur (DRC) -Winner
* Deborah Lukalu (DRC)
* Emma’a (Gabon)
* Jessy B (The Congo)
* Krys M (Cameroon)
* Liriany (Angola)
* Rebo (DRC)
Best Male Artiste in Eastern Africa
* Bien (Kenya)
* Diamond Platnumz (Tanzania)
* Element Eleéh (Rwanda)
* Joshua Baraka (Uganda)
* Jux (Tanzania) – Winner
* Marioo (Tanzania)
* Mbosso (Tanzania)
* Bruce Melodie (Rwanda)
* Sat-B (Burundi)
* Yared Negu (Ethiopia)
Best Female Artiste in Eastern Africa
* Abigail Chams (Tanzania)
* Bridget Blue (Kenya)
* Denise (Madagascar)- Winner
* Haleluya Tekletsadik (Ethiopia)
* Lady Jaydee (Tanzania)
* Mahlet Wendimu (Ethiopia)
* Salemia (Ethiopia)
* Weeha (Ethiopia)
* Winnie Nwagi (Uganda)
* Zuchu (Tanzania)
Best Male Artiste in Northern Africa
* A.L.A. (Tunisia)
* Adviser (Mauritania) – Winner
* Amr Diab (Egypt)
* Cheb Momo (Algeria)
* El Grande Toto (Morocco)
* Hamza Namira (Egypt)
* Lbenj (Morocco)
* Mohamed Ramadan (Egypt)
* Stormy (Morocco)
* Wegz (Egypt)
Best Female Artiste in Northern Africa
* Chirine Lajmi (Tunisia)
* Inez (Morocco)
* Jannat (Egypt)
* Jaylann (Morocco)
* Manal (Morocco)
* Meryem Aboulouafa (Morocco)
* Sherine (Egypt)- Winner
* Zina Daoudia (Morocco)
Best Male Artiste in Southern Africa
* Anderson Mário (Mozambique)
* Jah Prayzah (Zimbabwe)
* Manana (Eswatini)
* Nasty C (South Africa)
* Teddy Makadi (Malawi)
* Tyler ICU (South Africa)
* Wanitwamos (South Africa)
* Yo Maps (Zambia) – Winner
* Zeze Kingston (Malawi)
* Kazba De Small (South Africa)
Best Female Artiste in Southern Africa
* Babalwa M (South Africa)
* Hanna (Zimbabwe)
* Makhadzi (South Africa)
* Nkosazana Daughter (South Africa)
* Nontokozo Mkhize (South Africa) – Winner
* Sha Sha (Zimbabwe)
* Temwah (Malawi)
* Tyla (South Africa)
* Uncle Waffles (Eswatini)
* Zee Nxumalo (South Africa)
Best Male Artiste in Western Africa
* Asake (Nigeria)
* Axel Merryl (Benin)
* Black Sherif (Ghana)
* Burna Boy (Nigeria)
* Davido (Nigeria)
* Didi B (Côte d’Ivoire)
* Djodje (Cape Verde)
* Rema (Nigeria) – Winner
* VJ (Senegal)
* Wizkid (Nigeria)
Best Female Artiste in Western Africa
* Amaarae (Ghana)
* Ayra Starr (Nigeria)
* Djelykaba Bintou (Guinea)
* Josey (Côte d’Ivoire)
* Mariam Ba Lagaré (Mali)
* Mia Guissé (Senegal)
* Moliy (Ghana)
* Tiwa Savage (Nigeria)
* Viviane Chidid (Senegal)
* Wendy Shay (Ghana)- Winner
CONTINENTAL CATEGORY
Best Male Artiste in African Inspirational Music
* Christian Mukuna (DRC)
* Djunny Beatz (Mozambique)
* Gaise Baba (Nigeria)
* Israel Mbonyi (Rwanda)
* Jah Prayzah (Zimbabwe)
* Joel Lwaga (Tanzania)
* Kocee (Cameroon)
* Lawrence Oyor (Nigeria)
* Milo (Côte d’Ivoire) – Winner
* Sjava (South Africa)
Best Female Artiste in African Inspirational Music
* Ada Ehi (Nigeria)
* Choisie Basolua (DRC)
* Krys M (Cameroon)
* Martha Mwaipaja (Tanzania)
* Mercy Chinwo (Nigeria)
* Morijah (Côte d’Ivoire) – Winner
* Nontokozo Mkhize (South Africa)
* Roseline Layo (Côte d’Ivoire)
* Vestine & Dorcas (Rwanda)
Best African Artiste, Duo or Group in African Jazz
* Adrian Younge & Ali Shaheed Muhammad (Ghana)
* Haddinqo (Ethiopia) – Winner
* Mádé Kuti (Nigeria)
* Rorisang Sechele (South Africa)
* Sibusiso Mash Mashiloane (South Africa)
* The Cavemen (Nigeria)
* Alune Wade (Senegal)
* Nomfundo Xaluva (South Africa)
* Kyle Shepherd Trio (South Africa)
Best African Artiste, Duo or Group in African Pop
* Adviser (Mauritania)
* Amadeus (Senegal)
* Amr Diab (Egypt)
* Burna Boy (Nigeria)
* Gims (Congo DRC)
* Lbenj (Morocco)
* Manamba Kanté (Guinea) – Winner
* Seyi Vibez (Nigeria)
* Mohamed Ramadan (Egypt)
* Saad Lmjarred (Morocco)
Best Artiste, Duo or Group in African Contemporary
* Fireboy DML (Nigeria)
* Axel Merryl (Benin) – Winner
* Espe Bass (Congo B)
* Bien (Kenya)
* Jaylann (Morocco)
* Kizz Daniel, Angélique Kidjo & Johnny Drille (Nigeria)
* Mbosso (Tanzania)
* Ferre Gola & Rayvanny (DRC)
* Didine Canon 16 (Algeria)
* Wendy Shay (Ghana)
Best Soundtrack in Movie, Series, or Documentary
* Igho’le Trap Mix Version (“To Kill a Monkey”: Series) – Oscar Heman-Ackah (Ghana)
* El Ma2as (“The Start”: Film) – Tamer Hosny, Reda Elbahrawy (Egypt)
* You Are (“Iyanu”: The Animated Series) – Yemi Alade (Nigeria) – Winner
* Timpi Tampa (“Timpi Tampa”: The Film) – Ismaël Lo (Senegal)
* Tori Ife (“Seven Doors”: Series) – Tolu Obanro (Nigeria)
* Saatte Ragouj (“The Last of the Mohicans” Film) – Kafon (Tunisia)
Songwriter of the Year
* Bakhaw Dioum – “Choix” (Mia Guissé ft. Wally B. Seck) (Senegal) – Winner
* Emel, Jehanny Beth & Camille Berthomier – “Fall in the Light” (Tunisia)
* Emma’a – “Trop d’amour” (Gabon)
* Emmanuel Ayobami Alli-Hakeem – “Za” (Anendlessocean) (Nigeria)
* Ferre Gola – “Amour Illusoire” (DRC)
* Mohammed Ismail Sharrif – “Rebel Music” (Black Sherif) (Ghana)
* Mugisha Fred Robinson – “Tombé” (Element Eleéh) (Rwanda)
* Olamide Adedeji – “Hassibunallah” (Olamide) (Nigeria)
* Prince Omoferi & Nwamu Francis Chukwudubem – “It Hurts” (Johnny Drille & Don Jazzy) (Nigeria)
* Victor Ngatuvese Kaune – “Oputuri ‘Queens’” (One Blood Namibia) (Namibia)
Best Global Act
* Rosé (South Korea/USA)
* Joé Dwèt File (Haiti)
* Lady Gaga & Bruno Mars (USA)
* Fantomel & Kate Linn (Romania)
* Drake (Canada)
* Alex Warren (USA)
* Doechii (USA)
* Ed Sheeran (UK)
* Yung Bredda (Trinidad & Tobago)
African Fans’ Favourite
* Ali Jita (Nigeria)
* Barnaba (Tanzania)
* BNXN & Rema (Nigeria)
* Chella (Nigeria) – Winner
* Dlala Thukzin (South Africa)
* Innoss’b (DRC)
* Kizz Daniel (Nigeria)
* Parazar (Algeria)
* Faceless (Nigeria)
* Tul8te (Egypt)
Best African DJ
* DJ Malvado (Angola)
* DJ Maphorisa (South Africa)
* DJ Moh Green (Algeria)
* DJ Mombochi (The Congo)
* DJ Tunez (Nigeria)
* DJ YK Mule (Nigeria)
* Kelvin Momo (South Africa)
* Oscar Mbo (South Africa)
* Uncle Waffles (Eswatini)
* Woodblock Djs (South Africa)
Producer of the Year
* Beneth Seraphin Akatché Koffi (Senegal)
* Butternut, Xolani Majoz (South Africa)
* Dina One (Mali)
* Element Eleéh & Mugisha Fred Robinson (Rwanda)- Winner
* Jazzworx (South Africa)
* Progrex (Nigeria)
* DaVinci (Angola)
* Tempoe (Nigeria)
* Themba Sekowe, Gomolemo Joy Gumede, Kabelo Motha (South Africa)
Album of the Year
* Ebtadena – Amr Diab (Egypt)
* No Sign of Weakness – Burna Boy (Nigeria)- Winner
* 5ive – Davido (Nigeria)
* Diyilem & Bazarhoff: Genius – Didi B (Côte d’Ivoire)
* Ngomoya – DJ Maphorisa & XDuppy (South Africa)
* Salgoat – El Grande Toto (Morocco)
* Big Aka 4 Aka Kai – Himra (Côte d’Ivoire)
* Thato Ya Modimo – Kelvin Momo (South Africa)
* Idrache (Traces of the Past) – Tinariwen (Mali)
Best African Video of the Year
* “Rebel” – Black Sherif (Ghana)
* “Meta” – Nomcebo Zikode & Sofiya Nzau (South Africa)
* “Ki Lo Wa Wa” – Yemi Alade (Nigeria)
* “Timpi Tampa” – Ismaël Lo (Senegal)
* “Tori Ife” – Tolu Obanro (Nigeria)
* “Ova” – Mbosso (Tanzania) –
* “Ololufe” – Juma Jux & Diamond Platnumz (Tanzania)- Winner
* “Shaolin” – Seyi Vibez (Nigeria)
* “Stk Stk” – Dizzy Dros, Kekra & Norfafrica (Morocco)
Song of the Year
* “Isaka (6AM)” – Ciza, Jazzworx & Thukuthela (South Africa)
* “Bengicela” – Mawhoo Gl Ceejay & Thukuthela (South Africa)
* “Choix” – Mia Guissé (Senegal)
* “Diplomatico” – El Grande Toto (Morocco)
* “Kaay Waay” – VJ (Senegal)
* “Laho” – Shallipopi (Nigeria) – Winner
* “Ololufe Mi” – Jux & Diamond Platnumz (Tanzania)
* “Push 2 Start” – Tyla (South Africa)
* “Shake it to the Max” – Moliy, Shenseea, Skillibeng & Silent Addy (Ghana)
* “With You” – Davido (Nigeria)
Best African Dance/Choreography
* Jaylann – “Ha Wlidi” (Morocco)
* Lady Ponce – “Je veux danser” (Cameroon)
* Rebo – “Mobambo” (DRC)
* Serge Beynaud – “Taper Dedans” (Côte d’Ivoire)
* Toofan – “Deodorant” (Togo)
* Tyla – “Push 2 Start” (South Africa)
* Uncle Waffles & Royal Musiq – “Zenzele” (Eswatini)
* Weeha – “Dimama” (Ethiopia) – Winner
* Werrason – “Tout se paie ici bas” (DRC)
* Wizkid – “Kese” (Nigeria)
Best African Act Reggae, Ragga & Dancehall
* Magasco – “Dirty Whine” (Cameroon)
* Moliy, Shenseea, Skillibeng & Silent Addy – “Shake it to the Max” (Ghana)
* Ruger & Kranium – “Dudu” (Nigeria)
* Sean Morgan – “Vuu” (Malawi)
* Black Sherif – “Rebel Music” (Ghana)
* Takana Zion – “On My Eyes” (Guinea) – Winner
* Tiwa Savage – “Forgiveness” (Nigeria)
* Wakadinli – “Kum Baba” (Kenya)
* Yemi Alade – “Baddie” (Nigeria)
* Iyani, Mwanaa & Cedo – “Kifo cha Mende” (Kenya)
Best African Artiste, Duo or Group in African Rock
* Laeke – “Eskeneka” (Ethiopia)
* Izlan – “Amezyan” (Algeria)- Winner
* Franck Biyong – “Struggle 4 Money” (Cameroon)
* Rash – “Do or Die” (Kenya)
* Mdou Moctar – “Imouhar” (Niger)
* Chrissy Zebby Tembo & The Ngozi Family – “I Am Not Made of Iron” (Zambia)
Best Artiste, Duo or Group in African Traditional
* Big Zulu – “Ng’sale Nobani” (South Africa)
* Chirine Lajmi – “Echeh Echeh” (Tunisia)
* Lady Ponce – “Je veux danser” (Cameroon)
* Lama Shreif – “Jayek Lahsseb” (Tunisia)
* Larry Gaaga, Flavour & Queen Theresa Onuorah – “Obodo” (Nigeria)
* Sona Tata – “Nainai Bana” (Guinea)
* Stonebwoy – “Jejereje” (Ghana)
* Tinariwen – “Amoss Idjraw” (Mali)
* Tonton Pal & Binguini Bakhaga – “Couronne” (Mali)
* Veronica Adane – “Kante Lela” (Ethiopia)- Winner
Best African Collaboration
* Blanche Bailly & Lady Ponce – “Lève toi” (Cameroon)
* Goon Flavour, Master Kg & Eemoh – “Ngishutheni” (South Africa)
* Mia Guissé ft. Wally Seck – “Choix” (Senegal)
* Moliy, Silent Addy, Skillibeng & Shenseea – “Shake It to the Max” (Ghana)
* Paki Chenzu ft. Himra – “Assaut” (Togo/Côte d’Ivoire)
* Shallipopi ft. Burna Boy – “Laho” (Nigeria) – Winner
* Uncle Waffles ft. Cowboii, Royal Musiq, Uncool MC & Xduppy – “Zenzele” (Eswatini)
* Davido ft. Omah Lay – “With You” (Nigeria)
* Mawhoo, GL Ceejay & Thukuthela ft. Jazzworx – “Bengicela” (South Africa)
* Benny Adam & Khadija El Warzazia – “Mok Ya Mok” (Morocco)
Most Promising Artiste of the Year
* Cysoul (Cameroon)
* Joshua Baraka (Uganda)
* King Luca (Cameroon)
* L’Oiseau Rare (Gabon)
* Lwah Ndlunkulu (South Africa)
* Massamba Amadeus (Senegal)
* Qing Madi, Valorant (Nigeria) – Winner
* Rym (Morocco)
* Kunmie (Nigeria)
* Fola (Nigeria)
Artiste of the Year
* Amr Diab (Egypt)
* Ayra Starr (Nigeria)
* Burna Boy (Nigeria)
* Davido (Nigeria)
* DJ Maphorisa (South Africa)
* El Grande Toto (Morocco)
* Fally Ipupa (DRC)
* Jux (Tanzania)
* Rema (Nigeria) – Winner
* Shallipopi (Nigeria)
* Tyla (South Africa)
Breakout Artiste of the Year
* Blaq Major (South Africa)
* Ciza (South Africa) – Winner
* Eboloko (Gabon)
* Himra (Côte d’Ivoire)
* Marioo (Tanzania)
* Mawhoo (South Africa)
* Moliy (Ghana)
* Shallipopi (Nigeria)
* Trap King (Algeria)
* VJ (Senegal)
Best African Lyricist Rapper
* ALA (Tunisia)
* Didi B (Côte d’Ivoire) – Winner
* Jessy B (Congo B)
* Klassafan le Melangeur (Guinea)
* Nasty C & Usimamane (South Africa)
* Nyashinski (Kenya)
* Reminisce (Nigeria)
* Sarkodie (Ghana)
* Switch (Libya)
* Yacou B OG (Mali)
Best African Artiste, Duo or Group in African Hiphop
* ALA ft. Mootjeyek (Tunisia)
* Cassper Nyovest (South Africa)
* Eboloko (Gabon)
* El Grande Toto (Morocco)
* Himra (Côte d’Ivoire)
* Phyno (Nigeria) – Winner
* Nasty C & Usimamane (South Africa)
* Odumodublvck (Nigeria)
* Sarkodie (Ghana)
* Suspect 95 (Côte d’Ivoire)
Best African Artiste, Duo or Group in African RnB & Soul
* Bensoul & V- Be (Kenya)
* Big Zulu ft. Malungelo (South Africa)
* Braye (Nigeria)
* Calema (Sao Tome)
* Emma’a (Gabon)
* Kunmie (Nigeria)
* Manal (Morocco)
* Naledi Aphiwe & Mawelele (South Africa)
* Rema (Nigeria) – Winner
* Wegz ft. Tayc (Egypt)
Best African Duo, Group or Band
* Babylone (Algeria)
* Blaq Diamond (South Africa)
* Celema (Sao Tome & Principe)
* Team Paiya (Côte d’Ivoire) – Winner
* The Cavemen (Nigeria)
* Tinariwen (Mali)
* Toofan (Togo)
* Vestine & Dorcas (Rwanda)
* Wapendwa Muziki (Kenya)
* We Are Nubia (Kenya)
Entertainment
Glo Raises Bar in Mobile Entertainment with Launch of New ‘Travel Saga’
Globacom has raised the bar in mobile entertainment with the launch of Travel Saga, a premium, high-octane gaming experience now live and available exclusively to Glo subscribers.
Travel Saga is a richly woven, story-driven role-playing adventure crafted to deliver the rush, depth and competitive intensity associated with some of the world’s most celebrated action titles. Meticulously optimized for mobile devices, the game translates a console-grade experience onto data-enabled handsets, redefining mobile gaming as a fully-fledged digital battlefield.
At its core, Travel Saga propels players through fast-paced virtual odysseys set against iconic global backdrops. Gamers are plunged into relentless missions, pitched battles and ever-expanding storylines, where skill, strategy and stamina determine who ascends the ranks to emerge as a true war hero within a vibrant, constantly evolving gaming universe.
Beyond the thrill of combat, subscribers are invited to explore diverse destinations, engage in adrenaline-charged challenges and compete fiercely for in-app rewards, including victory badges and points. Each level deepens the immersion, sustaining momentum and excitement with every encounter and achievement.
The service is offered on flexible subscription plans, priced at ₦100 per day and ₦250 per week, with the convenience of one-time or auto-renewal options. Customers can subscribe instantly by dialing *70021#, unlocking immediate access to the action.
With Travel Saga, Glo once again affirms its commitment to innovation and premium digital experiences, placing world-class gaming within effortless reach of its subscribers delivering unbroken action, adventure and competition, powered seamlessly by the Glo network.
