Entertainment
9th AFRIMA: Full List of Winners As Nigerian Stars Dominate Awards
Nigeria’s Afrobeats star, Rema, stole the show at the 9th edition of the All Africa Music Awards (AFRIMA) after beating heavyweights Davido, Amr Diab of Egypt, Burna Boy, South African superstars, DJ Maphorisa and Tyla to win the prestigious Artiste of the Year award.
The star-studded ceremony held at the Eko Convention Centre, Eko Hotels and Suites, Lagos on Sunday, January 11, 2026, was organised by the Executive Committee of AFRIMA in conjunction with the African Union and the immense support of Lagos State government, which served as the official Host City of the 9th edition of Africa’s global music awards.
The well-attended event was a culmination of week-long activities which began with the Welcome Soiree hosted by the British High Commission on Wednesday, January 7, and followed by the Africa Music Business Summit on January 8. Ikeja City Mall, Alausa, was a beehive of activities on January 9, as more than 20,000 people thronged the venue for the AFRIMA Music Village before a highly successful Award ceremony on Sunday.
Speaking at the ceremony, Head of Culture Division at the African Union Commission, Angela Martins, said, “On behalf of the African Union Commission, I sincerely appreciate the Lagos State Government and, in particular, His Excellency, Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, for the immense support given to the 9th AFRIMA. This partnership has demonstrated what is possible when government, continental institutions, and creative platforms collaborate. Our collaboration with AFRIMA has not only strengthened unity across Africa, but it has also elevated our culture, amplified African creativity and showcased Lagos as a true cultural capital of the continent.”
Rema’s victory in the top category crowned an exceptional year for the singer, and beyond the biggest prize of the night, he also won Best Male Artiste in Western Africa and Best African Artiste in African RnB & Soul.
Tanzania’s Juma Jux, Nigeria’s fast-rising star Shallipopi, as well as established acts Burna Boy and Yemi Alade, also recorded notable wins.
Juma Jux was named Best Male Artiste in Eastern Africa, beating other top names from the region. He further celebrated success in the technical categories, as Ololufe, his collaboration with Diamond Platnumz, won Best African Video of the Year.
Street-pop sensation Shallipopi continued his impressive rise with two important awards. His hit song Laho won Song of the Year, one of the night’s most competitive categories. The remix of the song, featuring Burna Boy, also earned him Best African Collaboration, highlighting the song’s widespread appeal across the continent.
Although he missed out on the top individual prize, Burna Boy still made a strong statement. His album, No Sign of Weakness, was named Album of the Year.
Ivorian lyricist, Didi B, also made a strong statement on the night with the Best African Lyricist or Rapper Award, just as Ciza from South Africa walked away with the Breakout Artiste of the Year award.
Other highlights included Rwanda’s Element Eleéh and Mugisha Fred Robinson winning Producer of the Year, Senegal’s Bakhaw Dioum taking Songwriter of the Year, and Nigeria’s Chella winning African Fans’ Favourite.
Yemi Alade of Nigeria was also among the winners, taking home Best Soundtrack in a Movie, Series or Documentary for her song You Are from the animated series Iyanu.
Winners in other Regional categories are Singuila who won Best Male Artiste in Central Africa, while Cindy Le Coeur emerged as Best Female Artiste in Central Africa. Denise claimed Best Female Artiste in Eastern Africa, while Adviser (Mauritania) and Sherine of Egypt won the male and female awards in Northern Africa.
In Southern Africa, Yo Maps and Nontokozo Mkhize topped the male and female categories, while Wendy Shay emerged as Best Female Artiste in Western Africa.
See Full List of Winners
REGIONAL CATEGORY
Best Male Artist in Central Africa
* C4 Pedro (Angola)
* Eboloko (Gabon)
* Gims (DRC)
* Gerilson Insrael (Angola)
* Kocee (Cameroon)
* L’Oiseau Rare (Gabon)
* Fally Ipupa (DRC)
* Magasco (Cameroon)
* Singuila (The Congo) – Winner
* Werrason (DRC)
Best Female Artiste in Central Africa
* Anna Joyce (Angola)
* Blanche Bailly (Cameroon)
* Charlotte Dipanda (Cameroon)
* Cindy Le Coeur (DRC) -Winner
* Deborah Lukalu (DRC)
* Emma’a (Gabon)
* Jessy B (The Congo)
* Krys M (Cameroon)
* Liriany (Angola)
* Rebo (DRC)
Best Male Artiste in Eastern Africa
* Bien (Kenya)
* Diamond Platnumz (Tanzania)
* Element Eleéh (Rwanda)
* Joshua Baraka (Uganda)
* Jux (Tanzania) – Winner
* Marioo (Tanzania)
* Mbosso (Tanzania)
* Bruce Melodie (Rwanda)
* Sat-B (Burundi)
* Yared Negu (Ethiopia)
Best Female Artiste in Eastern Africa
* Abigail Chams (Tanzania)
* Bridget Blue (Kenya)
* Denise (Madagascar)- Winner
* Haleluya Tekletsadik (Ethiopia)
* Lady Jaydee (Tanzania)
* Mahlet Wendimu (Ethiopia)
* Salemia (Ethiopia)
* Weeha (Ethiopia)
* Winnie Nwagi (Uganda)
* Zuchu (Tanzania)
Best Male Artiste in Northern Africa
* A.L.A. (Tunisia)
* Adviser (Mauritania) – Winner
* Amr Diab (Egypt)
* Cheb Momo (Algeria)
* El Grande Toto (Morocco)
* Hamza Namira (Egypt)
* Lbenj (Morocco)
* Mohamed Ramadan (Egypt)
* Stormy (Morocco)
* Wegz (Egypt)
Best Female Artiste in Northern Africa
* Chirine Lajmi (Tunisia)
* Inez (Morocco)
* Jannat (Egypt)
* Jaylann (Morocco)
* Manal (Morocco)
* Meryem Aboulouafa (Morocco)
* Sherine (Egypt)- Winner
* Zina Daoudia (Morocco)
Best Male Artiste in Southern Africa
* Anderson Mário (Mozambique)
* Jah Prayzah (Zimbabwe)
* Manana (Eswatini)
* Nasty C (South Africa)
* Teddy Makadi (Malawi)
* Tyler ICU (South Africa)
* Wanitwamos (South Africa)
* Yo Maps (Zambia) – Winner
* Zeze Kingston (Malawi)
* Kazba De Small (South Africa)
Best Female Artiste in Southern Africa
* Babalwa M (South Africa)
* Hanna (Zimbabwe)
* Makhadzi (South Africa)
* Nkosazana Daughter (South Africa)
* Nontokozo Mkhize (South Africa) – Winner
* Sha Sha (Zimbabwe)
* Temwah (Malawi)
* Tyla (South Africa)
* Uncle Waffles (Eswatini)
* Zee Nxumalo (South Africa)
Best Male Artiste in Western Africa
* Asake (Nigeria)
* Axel Merryl (Benin)
* Black Sherif (Ghana)
* Burna Boy (Nigeria)
* Davido (Nigeria)
* Didi B (Côte d’Ivoire)
* Djodje (Cape Verde)
* Rema (Nigeria) – Winner
* VJ (Senegal)
* Wizkid (Nigeria)
Best Female Artiste in Western Africa
* Amaarae (Ghana)
* Ayra Starr (Nigeria)
* Djelykaba Bintou (Guinea)
* Josey (Côte d’Ivoire)
* Mariam Ba Lagaré (Mali)
* Mia Guissé (Senegal)
* Moliy (Ghana)
* Tiwa Savage (Nigeria)
* Viviane Chidid (Senegal)
* Wendy Shay (Ghana)- Winner
CONTINENTAL CATEGORY
Best Male Artiste in African Inspirational Music
* Christian Mukuna (DRC)
* Djunny Beatz (Mozambique)
* Gaise Baba (Nigeria)
* Israel Mbonyi (Rwanda)
* Jah Prayzah (Zimbabwe)
* Joel Lwaga (Tanzania)
* Kocee (Cameroon)
* Lawrence Oyor (Nigeria)
* Milo (Côte d’Ivoire) – Winner
* Sjava (South Africa)
Best Female Artiste in African Inspirational Music
* Ada Ehi (Nigeria)
* Choisie Basolua (DRC)
* Krys M (Cameroon)
* Martha Mwaipaja (Tanzania)
* Mercy Chinwo (Nigeria)
* Morijah (Côte d’Ivoire) – Winner
* Nontokozo Mkhize (South Africa)
* Roseline Layo (Côte d’Ivoire)
* Vestine & Dorcas (Rwanda)
Best African Artiste, Duo or Group in African Jazz
* Adrian Younge & Ali Shaheed Muhammad (Ghana)
* Haddinqo (Ethiopia) – Winner
* Mádé Kuti (Nigeria)
* Rorisang Sechele (South Africa)
* Sibusiso Mash Mashiloane (South Africa)
* The Cavemen (Nigeria)
* Alune Wade (Senegal)
* Nomfundo Xaluva (South Africa)
* Kyle Shepherd Trio (South Africa)
Best African Artiste, Duo or Group in African Pop
* Adviser (Mauritania)
* Amadeus (Senegal)
* Amr Diab (Egypt)
* Burna Boy (Nigeria)
* Gims (Congo DRC)
* Lbenj (Morocco)
* Manamba Kanté (Guinea) – Winner
* Seyi Vibez (Nigeria)
* Mohamed Ramadan (Egypt)
* Saad Lmjarred (Morocco)
Best Artiste, Duo or Group in African Contemporary
* Fireboy DML (Nigeria)
* Axel Merryl (Benin) – Winner
* Espe Bass (Congo B)
* Bien (Kenya)
* Jaylann (Morocco)
* Kizz Daniel, Angélique Kidjo & Johnny Drille (Nigeria)
* Mbosso (Tanzania)
* Ferre Gola & Rayvanny (DRC)
* Didine Canon 16 (Algeria)
* Wendy Shay (Ghana)
Best Soundtrack in Movie, Series, or Documentary
* Igho’le Trap Mix Version (“To Kill a Monkey”: Series) – Oscar Heman-Ackah (Ghana)
* El Ma2as (“The Start”: Film) – Tamer Hosny, Reda Elbahrawy (Egypt)
* You Are (“Iyanu”: The Animated Series) – Yemi Alade (Nigeria) – Winner
* Timpi Tampa (“Timpi Tampa”: The Film) – Ismaël Lo (Senegal)
* Tori Ife (“Seven Doors”: Series) – Tolu Obanro (Nigeria)
* Saatte Ragouj (“The Last of the Mohicans” Film) – Kafon (Tunisia)
Songwriter of the Year
* Bakhaw Dioum – “Choix” (Mia Guissé ft. Wally B. Seck) (Senegal) – Winner
* Emel, Jehanny Beth & Camille Berthomier – “Fall in the Light” (Tunisia)
* Emma’a – “Trop d’amour” (Gabon)
* Emmanuel Ayobami Alli-Hakeem – “Za” (Anendlessocean) (Nigeria)
* Ferre Gola – “Amour Illusoire” (DRC)
* Mohammed Ismail Sharrif – “Rebel Music” (Black Sherif) (Ghana)
* Mugisha Fred Robinson – “Tombé” (Element Eleéh) (Rwanda)
* Olamide Adedeji – “Hassibunallah” (Olamide) (Nigeria)
* Prince Omoferi & Nwamu Francis Chukwudubem – “It Hurts” (Johnny Drille & Don Jazzy) (Nigeria)
* Victor Ngatuvese Kaune – “Oputuri ‘Queens’” (One Blood Namibia) (Namibia)
Best Global Act
* Rosé (South Korea/USA)
* Joé Dwèt File (Haiti)
* Lady Gaga & Bruno Mars (USA)
* Fantomel & Kate Linn (Romania)
* Drake (Canada)
* Alex Warren (USA)
* Doechii (USA)
* Ed Sheeran (UK)
* Yung Bredda (Trinidad & Tobago)
African Fans’ Favourite
* Ali Jita (Nigeria)
* Barnaba (Tanzania)
* BNXN & Rema (Nigeria)
* Chella (Nigeria) – Winner
* Dlala Thukzin (South Africa)
* Innoss’b (DRC)
* Kizz Daniel (Nigeria)
* Parazar (Algeria)
* Faceless (Nigeria)
* Tul8te (Egypt)
Best African DJ
* DJ Malvado (Angola)
* DJ Maphorisa (South Africa)
* DJ Moh Green (Algeria)
* DJ Mombochi (The Congo)
* DJ Tunez (Nigeria)
* DJ YK Mule (Nigeria)
* Kelvin Momo (South Africa)
* Oscar Mbo (South Africa)
* Uncle Waffles (Eswatini)
* Woodblock Djs (South Africa)
Producer of the Year
* Beneth Seraphin Akatché Koffi (Senegal)
* Butternut, Xolani Majoz (South Africa)
* Dina One (Mali)
* Element Eleéh & Mugisha Fred Robinson (Rwanda)- Winner
* Jazzworx (South Africa)
* Progrex (Nigeria)
* DaVinci (Angola)
* Tempoe (Nigeria)
* Themba Sekowe, Gomolemo Joy Gumede, Kabelo Motha (South Africa)
Album of the Year
* Ebtadena – Amr Diab (Egypt)
* No Sign of Weakness – Burna Boy (Nigeria)- Winner
* 5ive – Davido (Nigeria)
* Diyilem & Bazarhoff: Genius – Didi B (Côte d’Ivoire)
* Ngomoya – DJ Maphorisa & XDuppy (South Africa)
* Salgoat – El Grande Toto (Morocco)
* Big Aka 4 Aka Kai – Himra (Côte d’Ivoire)
* Thato Ya Modimo – Kelvin Momo (South Africa)
* Idrache (Traces of the Past) – Tinariwen (Mali)
Best African Video of the Year
* “Rebel” – Black Sherif (Ghana)
* “Meta” – Nomcebo Zikode & Sofiya Nzau (South Africa)
* “Ki Lo Wa Wa” – Yemi Alade (Nigeria)
* “Timpi Tampa” – Ismaël Lo (Senegal)
* “Tori Ife” – Tolu Obanro (Nigeria)
* “Ova” – Mbosso (Tanzania) –
* “Ololufe” – Juma Jux & Diamond Platnumz (Tanzania)- Winner
* “Shaolin” – Seyi Vibez (Nigeria)
* “Stk Stk” – Dizzy Dros, Kekra & Norfafrica (Morocco)
Song of the Year
* “Isaka (6AM)” – Ciza, Jazzworx & Thukuthela (South Africa)
* “Bengicela” – Mawhoo Gl Ceejay & Thukuthela (South Africa)
* “Choix” – Mia Guissé (Senegal)
* “Diplomatico” – El Grande Toto (Morocco)
* “Kaay Waay” – VJ (Senegal)
* “Laho” – Shallipopi (Nigeria) – Winner
* “Ololufe Mi” – Jux & Diamond Platnumz (Tanzania)
* “Push 2 Start” – Tyla (South Africa)
* “Shake it to the Max” – Moliy, Shenseea, Skillibeng & Silent Addy (Ghana)
* “With You” – Davido (Nigeria)
Best African Dance/Choreography
* Jaylann – “Ha Wlidi” (Morocco)
* Lady Ponce – “Je veux danser” (Cameroon)
* Rebo – “Mobambo” (DRC)
* Serge Beynaud – “Taper Dedans” (Côte d’Ivoire)
* Toofan – “Deodorant” (Togo)
* Tyla – “Push 2 Start” (South Africa)
* Uncle Waffles & Royal Musiq – “Zenzele” (Eswatini)
* Weeha – “Dimama” (Ethiopia) – Winner
* Werrason – “Tout se paie ici bas” (DRC)
* Wizkid – “Kese” (Nigeria)
Best African Act Reggae, Ragga & Dancehall
* Magasco – “Dirty Whine” (Cameroon)
* Moliy, Shenseea, Skillibeng & Silent Addy – “Shake it to the Max” (Ghana)
* Ruger & Kranium – “Dudu” (Nigeria)
* Sean Morgan – “Vuu” (Malawi)
* Black Sherif – “Rebel Music” (Ghana)
* Takana Zion – “On My Eyes” (Guinea) – Winner
* Tiwa Savage – “Forgiveness” (Nigeria)
* Wakadinli – “Kum Baba” (Kenya)
* Yemi Alade – “Baddie” (Nigeria)
* Iyani, Mwanaa & Cedo – “Kifo cha Mende” (Kenya)
Best African Artiste, Duo or Group in African Rock
* Laeke – “Eskeneka” (Ethiopia)
* Izlan – “Amezyan” (Algeria)- Winner
* Franck Biyong – “Struggle 4 Money” (Cameroon)
* Rash – “Do or Die” (Kenya)
* Mdou Moctar – “Imouhar” (Niger)
* Chrissy Zebby Tembo & The Ngozi Family – “I Am Not Made of Iron” (Zambia)
Best Artiste, Duo or Group in African Traditional
* Big Zulu – “Ng’sale Nobani” (South Africa)
* Chirine Lajmi – “Echeh Echeh” (Tunisia)
* Lady Ponce – “Je veux danser” (Cameroon)
* Lama Shreif – “Jayek Lahsseb” (Tunisia)
* Larry Gaaga, Flavour & Queen Theresa Onuorah – “Obodo” (Nigeria)
* Sona Tata – “Nainai Bana” (Guinea)
* Stonebwoy – “Jejereje” (Ghana)
* Tinariwen – “Amoss Idjraw” (Mali)
* Tonton Pal & Binguini Bakhaga – “Couronne” (Mali)
* Veronica Adane – “Kante Lela” (Ethiopia)- Winner
Best African Collaboration
* Blanche Bailly & Lady Ponce – “Lève toi” (Cameroon)
* Goon Flavour, Master Kg & Eemoh – “Ngishutheni” (South Africa)
* Mia Guissé ft. Wally Seck – “Choix” (Senegal)
* Moliy, Silent Addy, Skillibeng & Shenseea – “Shake It to the Max” (Ghana)
* Paki Chenzu ft. Himra – “Assaut” (Togo/Côte d’Ivoire)
* Shallipopi ft. Burna Boy – “Laho” (Nigeria) – Winner
* Uncle Waffles ft. Cowboii, Royal Musiq, Uncool MC & Xduppy – “Zenzele” (Eswatini)
* Davido ft. Omah Lay – “With You” (Nigeria)
* Mawhoo, GL Ceejay & Thukuthela ft. Jazzworx – “Bengicela” (South Africa)
* Benny Adam & Khadija El Warzazia – “Mok Ya Mok” (Morocco)
Most Promising Artiste of the Year
* Cysoul (Cameroon)
* Joshua Baraka (Uganda)
* King Luca (Cameroon)
* L’Oiseau Rare (Gabon)
* Lwah Ndlunkulu (South Africa)
* Massamba Amadeus (Senegal)
* Qing Madi, Valorant (Nigeria) – Winner
* Rym (Morocco)
* Kunmie (Nigeria)
* Fola (Nigeria)
Artiste of the Year
* Amr Diab (Egypt)
* Ayra Starr (Nigeria)
* Burna Boy (Nigeria)
* Davido (Nigeria)
* DJ Maphorisa (South Africa)
* El Grande Toto (Morocco)
* Fally Ipupa (DRC)
* Jux (Tanzania)
* Rema (Nigeria) – Winner
* Shallipopi (Nigeria)
* Tyla (South Africa)
Breakout Artiste of the Year
* Blaq Major (South Africa)
* Ciza (South Africa) – Winner
* Eboloko (Gabon)
* Himra (Côte d’Ivoire)
* Marioo (Tanzania)
* Mawhoo (South Africa)
* Moliy (Ghana)
* Shallipopi (Nigeria)
* Trap King (Algeria)
* VJ (Senegal)
Best African Lyricist Rapper
* ALA (Tunisia)
* Didi B (Côte d’Ivoire) – Winner
* Jessy B (Congo B)
* Klassafan le Melangeur (Guinea)
* Nasty C & Usimamane (South Africa)
* Nyashinski (Kenya)
* Reminisce (Nigeria)
* Sarkodie (Ghana)
* Switch (Libya)
* Yacou B OG (Mali)
Best African Artiste, Duo or Group in African Hiphop
* ALA ft. Mootjeyek (Tunisia)
* Cassper Nyovest (South Africa)
* Eboloko (Gabon)
* El Grande Toto (Morocco)
* Himra (Côte d’Ivoire)
* Phyno (Nigeria) – Winner
* Nasty C & Usimamane (South Africa)
* Odumodublvck (Nigeria)
* Sarkodie (Ghana)
* Suspect 95 (Côte d’Ivoire)
Best African Artiste, Duo or Group in African RnB & Soul
* Bensoul & V- Be (Kenya)
* Big Zulu ft. Malungelo (South Africa)
* Braye (Nigeria)
* Calema (Sao Tome)
* Emma’a (Gabon)
* Kunmie (Nigeria)
* Manal (Morocco)
* Naledi Aphiwe & Mawelele (South Africa)
* Rema (Nigeria) – Winner
* Wegz ft. Tayc (Egypt)
Best African Duo, Group or Band
* Babylone (Algeria)
* Blaq Diamond (South Africa)
* Celema (Sao Tome & Principe)
* Team Paiya (Côte d’Ivoire) – Winner
* The Cavemen (Nigeria)
* Tinariwen (Mali)
* Toofan (Togo)
* Vestine & Dorcas (Rwanda)
* Wapendwa Muziki (Kenya)
* We Are Nubia (Kenya)
Entertainment
Glo Raises Bar in Mobile Entertainment with Launch of New ‘Travel Saga’
Globacom has raised the bar in mobile entertainment with the launch of Travel Saga, a premium, high-octane gaming experience now live and available exclusively to Glo subscribers.
Travel Saga is a richly woven, story-driven role-playing adventure crafted to deliver the rush, depth and competitive intensity associated with some of the world’s most celebrated action titles. Meticulously optimized for mobile devices, the game translates a console-grade experience onto data-enabled handsets, redefining mobile gaming as a fully-fledged digital battlefield.
At its core, Travel Saga propels players through fast-paced virtual odysseys set against iconic global backdrops. Gamers are plunged into relentless missions, pitched battles and ever-expanding storylines, where skill, strategy and stamina determine who ascends the ranks to emerge as a true war hero within a vibrant, constantly evolving gaming universe.
Beyond the thrill of combat, subscribers are invited to explore diverse destinations, engage in adrenaline-charged challenges and compete fiercely for in-app rewards, including victory badges and points. Each level deepens the immersion, sustaining momentum and excitement with every encounter and achievement.
The service is offered on flexible subscription plans, priced at ₦100 per day and ₦250 per week, with the convenience of one-time or auto-renewal options. Customers can subscribe instantly by dialing *70021#, unlocking immediate access to the action.
With Travel Saga, Glo once again affirms its commitment to innovation and premium digital experiences, placing world-class gaming within effortless reach of its subscribers delivering unbroken action, adventure and competition, powered seamlessly by the Glo network.
Entertainment
Nollywood Actress Allwell Ademola Dies at 43
The Nigerian film industry, Nollywood, has been thrown into mourning following the sudden and tragic passing of actress and producer Allwell Ademola.
The 43-year-old actress reportedly died on Saturday, sending shockwaves through the entertainment community and her legion of fans.
According to multiple reports from within the film industry, the tragic event unfolded at Ademola’s residence, where she is said to have suffered a sudden heart attack.
She was swiftly rushed to a nearby hospital, but medical efforts were unable to save her life. The unexpected nature of her death, at such a relatively young age, has been a primary source of the widespread shock and disbelief.
News of her passing ignited an immediate and emotional outpouring of tributes on social media from heartbroken colleagues, highlighting the deep bonds within the Nollywood community and the high esteem in which she was held.
Fellow actress Faithia Williams expressed her raw grief on Instagram, writing: “Haaaa. This hit me so bad. Eniobanke. Allahu Akbar..Allwell.” Her post encapsulated the stunned reaction of many.
Actress Mide Martins marked the day as a “BLACK SATURDAY……” on Facebook, accompanying a photo of Ademola with the anguished plea, “This is not fair. May God forgive your shortcomings Allwell.”
Actor Damola Olatunji shared a somber, philosophical note with a candlelight image, captioning it simply, “Life is a mirage.”
The disbelief was palpable in the reaction of actress Bidemi Kosoko, who fervently rejected the initial reports: “No way. No, no,, no. Ko possible ooo. This isn’t true. God forbid, in Jesus’ name… I refuse to accept this one Lai Lai God forbid… Just reply to my message, abeg Oremi/ aunty mi. I will wait patiently for your reply.”
Allwell Ademola was a prominent figure in the Yoruba-language sector of Nollywood, known for her compelling performances and her work behind the camera as a producer.
Her sudden departure has left a significant void in the industry, prompting a period of collective mourning and reflection on her contributions to Nigerian cinema. Details regarding funeral arrangements have not yet been announced.
Entertainment
Hollywood Bubbles As Season of Awards Sets in
By Samantha Ofole-Prince
From AAFCA to BAFTA, the Golden Globes to the Critics Choice Awards, it’s certainly the season of splurges and speeches.
Each year between November and March, Hollywood becomes host to a majority of significant film awards as numerous guilds and critics associations heap accolades on movies which have moved them.
With 3 more major awards that include the Screen Actors Guild Awards, Oscars and the Image Awards left to dole out their nominations list, Samantha Ofole-Prince shares the scorecard on who’s snagged what statuettes so far.
Paul Thomas Anderson‘s action-thriller “One Battle After Another” has dominated the season. The film about a washed-up ex-revolutionary on a quest to rescue his daughter from a resurfaced nemesis that stars Leonardo DiCaprio, Chase Infiniti, Sean Penn and Teyana Taylor, has struck a chord with audiences receiving more accolades than any other movie. Some of the categories it has been nominated for include Best Director, Best Actor, Best Supporting Actor, Best Ensemble, Best Adapted Screenplay, Best Cinematography, Best Production Design, Best Costume Design, Best Sound Design and Best Visual Effects. The film will most likely receive multiple Oscar nominations on January 22nd.
“Sinners,” the supernatural horror film directed by Ryan Coogler, follows close behind with 17 nominations, nearly matching the record of 18 that “Barbie” achieved two years ago from the Critics Choice Awards. The film collected a nod for Best Picture, while cast members Michael B. Jordan, Wunmi Mosaku, and Miles Caton are up for Best Actor, Best Supporting Actress, and Best Young Actor / Actress respectively. Ryan Coogler was recognized in the categories of Best Director and Best Original Screenplay, and the film also received nods for Best Casting and Ensemble, Best Cinematography, Best Production Design, Best Editing, Best Costume Design, Best Hair and Makeup, Best Visual Effects, Best Stunt Design, Best Song, Best Score, and Best Sound. Coogler also received the Director Award at the Critics Choice 8th annual Celebration of Black Cinema.
Guillermo del Toro’s “Frankenstein” hasn’t done too badly either this awards season. The live-action film adaptation of Mary Shelley’s classic novel about a scientist bringing a monstrous creature to life in a daring experiment, earned several Golden Globe nominations with additional recognition at the Critics Choice Awards and Gotham Awards for its screenplay, design, and performances.
Other notable nominations include Akinola Davies Jr.’s “My Father’s Shadow.” His feature length film debut, which is set against the backdrop of the 1993 Nigerian presidential election, has won several notable awards and special mentions at international film festivals and award ceremonies. Directed from a screenplay he co-wrote with his brother Wale, it secured two major awards at the 35th Annual Gotham Film Awards with a Breakthrough Director for Akinola, an Outstanding Lead Performance for its main actor Ṣọpẹ́ Dìrísù. The film also received 12 total nominations at the British Independent Film Awards (BIFA).
Tessa Thompson’s role as a manipulative woman in an entangled relationship between two men in the movie “Hedda” recently earned her several nominations including a Golden Globe nod for Best Actress, a Spirit Award nomination and Best Actress wins at the African American Film Critics Award and Critics Choice Celebration of Black Cinema. Other accolades include Gotham Awards and nominations for Best Film at the BFI London Film Festival, with production design and score.
Notable Nigerian actors Damson Idris, Cynthia Erivo and Ego Nwodim have also received accolades. Idris received a Best Supporting Actor nod from the African American Film Critics Association (AAFCA) and was honored by the Critics Choice Association (CCA) for his role as a race car drive in the movie “F1.” Erivo received two Golden Globe nominations and a Critics Choice Award nomination for her work in “Wicked: For Good” in the Best Actress category and Ego Nwodim received a Critics Choice Award nomination for Best Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series for “Saturday Night Live.”
Despite decent reviews and strong performances from both Dwayne Johnson, who plays a real-life former amateur wrestler and mixed martial artist in the movie “The Smashing Machine,” and Ayo Edebiri, who plays a PHD student who accuses a Yale Professor of rape in the film “After the Hunt,” both have failed to garner many accolades. Johnson did receive his first Golden Globe nomination and Edebiri, an Emmy and SAG award-winning actor, writer, producer, director, and comedian, did get another Golden Globe nod in the television category, but it was for her portrayal of chef Sydney on the television series “The Bear.”
Now the countdown begins to the Oscar nominations, one of the most-watched live entertainment events of the year, the NAACP Image Awards and the SAG Awards nominations.
Samantha Ofole-Prince is a U.S. based journalist and movie critic who covers industry-specific news that includes television and film.
Photos: Critics Choice Association
