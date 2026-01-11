Sports
CAF Acknowledges Akor Adams’ Goal Tribute to DR Congo Superfan
The Confederation of African Football (CAF) has publicly acknowledged Super Eagles striker Akor Adams following his goal celebration in Nigeria’s 2-0 quarter-final win over Algeria at the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations.
Adams scored Nigeria’s second goal against the Desert Foxes, making amends for earlier missed chances and helping the Super Eagles secure a place in the semifinals.
However, it was his celebration, rather than the finish itself, that drew widespread attention across the continent.
Tribute to DR Congo superfan
After finding the net, the Sevilla forward marked the moment with a gesture inspired by DR Congo superfan Mboladinga ‘Lumumba’.
The Congolese supporter has become a familiar figure at the tournament for standing throughout all DR Congo matches as a tribute to the legacy of former prime minister Patrice Lumumba.
Adams’ celebration mirrored Mboladinga’s stance, a move widely interpreted as a sign of respect and solidarity beyond national lines. The moment resonated with fans and officials alike, quickly gaining traction on social media.
CAF Reaction and fan response
CAF highlighted the gesture on its official X account, sharing an image of Adams’ celebration alongside a brief but pointed message. “Standing still. Akor.,” the continental body wrote.
The post prompted a wave of reactions from football fans across Africa. A user identified as @MrChirenga commented, “Love the fact that Africans are becoming more and more united fam … Love from Zimbabwe.”
Another fan, @abuagoody, praised Adams’ qualities, writing, “Such an impressive player. The last players that played like him for Nigeria are John Utaka, Brown Ideye and Uche.”
Others focused on Adams’ technical ability, with @MouxCaa adding, “Akor Adams is a type of player you see touching the ball and you automatically know it’s a professional footballer.”
Sports
AFCON 2025: BUA Group Chair Rewards Super Eagles with $1.5m for Beating Algeria
Chairman of BUA Group, Abdulsamad Rabiu, has announced a substantial financial reward for the Super Eagles following their 2–0 win over Algeria in the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) quarter-final on Saturday.
In a congratulatory message to the team, Rabiu praised the players for their outstanding performance, saying the victory lifted the spirit of Nigerians and renewed national pride as the team advances in the tournament.
To spur the Super Eagles on ahead of the semi-finals, the BUA president pledged USD $500,000 to the players if they win the semi-final match, with an additional USD $50,000 bonus for every goal scored in that game.
Rabiu also announced an even larger incentive should Nigeria go on to win the tournament.
According to the pledge, the team will receive USD $1,000,000 for winning the final, alongside USD $100,000 for each goal scored in the title match.
He wished the players continued success as they carry Nigeria’s hopes into the latter stages of the competition, urging them to keep making the nation proud.
The Super Eagles will now focus on their AFCON semi-final clash as support and excitement continue to grow nationwide following their impressive victory over Algeria.
Sports
Renowned Boxer Anthony Joshua Survives Ghastly Road Accident
World-renowned boxer Anthony Joshua on Monday survived a ghastly road accident in Makun, Ogun State.
Eyewitnesses report that the incident occurred along a busy highway of the Lagos-Ibadan expressway.
The vehicle carrying Joshua, a Lexus Jeep with the number plate, KRD 850 HN, reportedly collided with a stationary truck under circumstances that are still being investigated.
Joshua reportedly sustained minor injuries, while two persons were said to have died on the spot.
Sports
AFCON 2025: Super Eagles Land in Round of 16 after 3-2 Thriller Against Tunisia
Nigeria’s Super Eagles have secured their place in the AFCON 2025 Round of 16 after a thrilling 3-2 victory over Tunisia in Morocco on Saturday.
The goals for Nigeria came from Victor Osimhen, Wilfried Ndidi, and Ademola Lookman, ensuring the team’s qualification from their group.
Osimhen opened the scoring in the 44th minute, connecting with a precise cross from Lookman just before halftime.
Ndidi, the team captain, doubled the lead in the 50th minute, again assisted by Lookman.
Lookman added a third goal in the 70th minute, with Osimhen providing the assist.
Tunisia fought back late, with Talbi scoring in the 74th minute, and Abdi converting a penalty in the 87th minute following a handball by Bright Osayi-Samuel, but it was not enough to prevent Nigeria from sealing the win.
The Super Eagles now advance to face Uganda in the Round of 16 on Tuesday at 5 PM, with hopes high for continued success in the tournament.
CAF Acknowledges Akor Adams’ Goal Tribute to DR Congo Superfan
AFCON 2025: BUA Group Chair Rewards Super Eagles with $1.5m for Beating Algeria
Voice of Emancipation: Implications of President Trump’s Christmas Day Bombing
Reimagining the African Leadership Paradigm: A Comprehensive Blueprint
Adding Value: Consciously Select the ‘Food’ You Consume by Henry Ukazu
Peter Obi, Only Life in ADC, Says Fayose
Friday Sermon: Science in the Quran: Bridging Faith and Modern Discoveries
I Won’t Surrender Rivers N700bn IGR to Anyone, Fubara Vows
Meet Fidelity Bank’s New Board Chair, Amaka Onwughalu
Stop Insulting Nigerians: An Economy That Works Only in Government Speeches is a Fraud
US Imposes $15,000 Visa Bond on Visiting Nigerians
FirstBank, Subsidiary of FirstHoldCo, Meets ₦500bn Regulatory Capital Requirement
Rivers Assembly Begins Impeachment Proceedings Against Fubara
What Will Be the End of Wike?
Trending
-
News3 days ago
I Won’t Surrender Rivers N700bn IGR to Anyone, Fubara Vows
-
Boss Of The Week5 days ago
Meet Fidelity Bank’s New Board Chair, Amaka Onwughalu
-
Opinion5 days ago
Stop Insulting Nigerians: An Economy That Works Only in Government Speeches is a Fraud
-
Featured4 days ago
US Imposes $15,000 Visa Bond on Visiting Nigerians
-
Business5 days ago
FirstBank, Subsidiary of FirstHoldCo, Meets ₦500bn Regulatory Capital Requirement
-
News3 days ago
Rivers Assembly Begins Impeachment Proceedings Against Fubara
-
Opinion4 days ago
What Will Be the End of Wike?
-
Headline5 days ago
2027: Why Atiku, Obi Must Collaborate