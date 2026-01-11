AFCON 2025: BUA Group Chair Rewards Super Eagles with $1.5m for Beating Algeria

Chairman of BUA Group, Abdulsamad Rabiu, has announced a substantial financial reward for the Super Eagles following their 2–0 win over Algeria in the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) quarter-final on Saturday.

In a congratulatory message to the team, Rabiu praised the players for their outstanding performance, saying the victory lifted the spirit of Nigerians and renewed national pride as the team advances in the tournament.

To spur the Super Eagles on ahead of the semi-finals, the BUA president pledged USD $500,000 to the players if they win the semi-final match, with an additional USD $50,000 bonus for every goal scored in that game.

Rabiu also announced an even larger incentive should Nigeria go on to win the tournament.

According to the pledge, the team will receive USD $1,000,000 for winning the final, alongside USD $100,000 for each goal scored in the title match.

He wished the players continued success as they carry Nigeria’s hopes into the latter stages of the competition, urging them to keep making the nation proud.

The Super Eagles will now focus on their AFCON semi-final clash as support and excitement continue to grow nationwide following their impressive victory over Algeria.