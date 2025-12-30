News
Court Remands Ex-AGF Malami, Son, Wife in Kuje Prison
The Federal High Court In Abuja on Tuesday ordered the remand of the Former Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami (SAN), at the Kuje Correctional Centre pending the hearing and determination of their bail application.
The trial judge, Justice Emeka Nwite, also ordered the remand of his co-defendants, his son, Abubakar Malami, and one of his wives Bashir Asabe.
Justice Nwite made the order after taking arguments from the defence team led by Joseph Daudu (SAN) and the prosecution counsel Ekele Iheneacho (SAN).
Malami and his co-defendants are facing a 16-count money laundering charge preferred against them by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission.
The EFCC alleges that the defendants conspired at various times to conceal, retain and disguise the proceeds of unlawful activities running into several billions of naira.
According to the charge, the alleged offences span several years and include the use of companies and bank accounts to launder funds, the retention of cash as collateral for loans, and the acquisition of high-value properties in Abuja, Kano and other locations.
The commission further alleges that some of the offences were committed while Malami was serving as Attorney-General of the Federation, in breach of the Money Laundering (Prohibition) Act 2011, as amended, and the Money Laundering (Prevention and Prohibition) Act 2022.
Transformation College Celebrates Excellence at Its 2025 Virtual Graduation Ceremony
Transformation College of Business and Technology successfully held its 2025 Virtual Graduation Ceremony on Friday, 20 December 2025, marking another milestone in its mission to develop globally competitive professionals across business, technology, and emerging digital fields.
The virtual event brought together graduating students, faculty members, guest speakers, industry leaders, and members of the Transformation College community from different parts of the world. The ceremony served both as a celebration of academic achievement and a reaffirmation of the institution’s commitment to delivering accessible, high-quality professional education.
Graduates were celebrated across a wide range of industry-relevant programmes, reflecting the College’s multidisciplinary approach to skills development. The graduating programmes included the Certificate in English Language and Communication Skills, Diploma in Microsoft Office 365, Diploma in Marketing and Digital Innovation with Google Suite, Certified AI and Automation Specialist, Certified AI Business Analyst, Entrepreneurship and Business Management, as well as Software Application Development and Cybersecurity. Each programme was structured to equip learners with practical competencies, global best practices, and career-ready skills aligned with the demands of the modern workplace.
The ceremony opened with welcome addresses and institutional reflections from the College’s leadership, who highlighted the academic journey of the graduating cohort. Speakers commended the resilience, discipline, and commitment demonstrated by the students throughout their training, particularly as many balanced professional responsibilities alongside intensive learning schedules. The leadership also reaffirmed Transformation College’s founding vision of democratizing access to professional education while empowering learners with skills that translate directly into relevance, value, and employability.
A major highlight of the ceremony was the keynote address delivered by Dr. Dayo Sobowale, Ph.D, Dean of Computer and Information Engineering at the Federal University, Oye-Ekiti. In his address, Dr. Sobowale stressed the importance of continuous learning, ethical practice, and adaptability in an increasingly technology-driven world. He urged graduates to view their certificates not as endpoints, but as foundations for lifelong professional growth and leadership.
The ceremony also featured an industry-focused address by Mr. Wale Adedeji, Chief Executive Officer of Datamellon. Drawing from his experience in entrepreneurship and technology leadership, he challenged the graduates to remain innovative, solution-oriented, and courageous in applying their skills to real-world challenges. He emphasized the growing demand for professionals who can effectively combine technical competence with business insight and integrity.
One of the most anticipated moments of the event was the formal presentation of certificates to graduating students. In line with Transformation College’s tradition, the certification segment celebrated academic effort, personal growth, and professional readiness. Graduates were acknowledged for their perseverance, commitment to learning, and successful completion of programmes designed to meet global professional standards.
Beyond individual accomplishments, the ceremony highlighted the broader impact of Transformation College across Africa and the global professional space. Reflections shared during the event illustrated how the College’s programmes have supported career transitions, enhanced workplace performance, and expanded opportunities for learners from diverse backgrounds.
As the event drew to a close, graduates were formally inducted into the Transformation College alumni community, joining a growing network of professionals positioned to drive innovation, ethical leadership, and sustainable development across various industries.
Founder of Transformation College of Business and Technology, Dr. Orlando Olumide Odejide, said, “Transformation is a deliberate commitment to growth, relevance, and excellence. As our graduates step into the world, this moment marks not an end, but the beginning of a journey to continually evolve, create value, and lead with purpose in an ever-changing global landscape.”
The 2025 Virtual Graduation Ceremony stood as a clear testament to Transformation College of Business and Technology’s continued commitment to excellence, relevance, and empowerment. As the institution expands its offerings in business, technology, artificial intelligence, and professional development, it remains focused on shaping a new generation of skilled, confident, and globally competitive professionals.
Five Confirmed Killed, Many Injured As Bomb Explosion Rocks Maiduguri Mosque
A devastating bomb blast struck a mosque in the Gamboru Market area of Maiduguri, the Borno State capital, Wednesday evening, leaving scores of worshippers feared dead and many others injured.
The explosion occurred at the Gambarou Jumu’at Mosque during the Maghrib congregational prayer.
Reports noted that survivors said the attacker sneaked into the mosque and detonated the explosive as worshippers were observing the first raka’at of the prayer.
“The bomber detonated when the first raka’at of the Maghrib prayer was observed. Many worshippers died, others sustained various injuries,” Daily Trust quoted an eyewitness to have said.
As of the time of filing this report, the exact number of casualties and those injured from the attack remained unconfirmed.
However, reports indicated that the injured were rushed to nearby hospitals for urgent medical attention.
Security operatives have cordoned off the area, while emergency responders continue rescue and evacuation efforts.
HumAngle, which said its reporter was on the ground in the community, also confirmed the blast.
Efforts to obtain an official response from the police were unsuccessful, as the Borno State Police Public Relations Officer did not pick calls placed to his phone and had yet to respond to text messages sent as of the time of filing this report.
The latest attack adds to a long list of violent incidents linked to insurgency in Borno State. In June 2025, at least 10 people were killed when a suicide bomber detonated an explosive at a local food joint in Konduga Local Government Area.
The Borno State Police Command confirmed that the explosion occurred around 10 p.m., with several others sustaining injuries. Police said Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) experts, alongside the military and other security agencies, were deployed to restore order and investigate the attack.
How Wike Promised to ‘Hold PDP’ to Pave Way for Tinubu’s Reelection – Makinde
Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde, has revealed that the FCT Minister, Nyesom Wike, in a meeting promised to “hold the PDP” to ease President Bola Tinubu’s 2027 re-election bid.
“I was in a meeting with President Tinubu, Nyesom Wike, and others when Wike volunteered to hold the PDP for Tinubu against 2027, and I was in shock. Wike can support the president in 2027, but I will not,” Mr Makinde said.
Affirming his loyalty to the Peoples Democratic Party, Mr Makinde explained that he informed President Tinubu of his inability to work with the Oyo State chapter of the All Progressive Congress.
“I said, no, sir, I can never help you organise the APC in Oyo State because I am of the PDP,” Mr Makinde stated.
The governor noted that the feud between him and the FCT minister stemmed from his refusal to join forces with Mr Wike, despite being in an opposition party, to support President Tinubu’s re-election in 2027.
He stated, “The real issue is that Wike would like to support the President for 2027. That’s fine. It is within his rights. But some of us want to ensure that democracy survives in Nigeria, and that PDP survives as well. He should allow us to make our own choices.
“I tried to engage him through a mutual friend, but when he did not back off, I confronted him directly. From that day, I made it clear I would never be part of this. Wike can support him, but it is also within my right to decide who I will support or what I will do in 2027. This explains the current conflict within the PDP.
“It is within his right to do that. But also, it is within my own right to decide within the political space who I will support or what I will do in 2027,” Makinde said.
The governor noted that his efforts, alongside others, towards preserving the existence of the Peoples Democratic Party, were to ensure that the country’s political landscape does not become a one-party system.
“Some of us want to ensure that democracy survives in Nigeria, we don’t drift into a one-party state. And we want to ensure that PDP survives. He should also allow us to do our own thing,” Mr Makinde said.
Emphasising on the need for a multi-party system, the governor stated that Mr Tinubu has the constitutional ability to restrain the minister if necessary.
“The President has the power to call his minister to order and allow democracy to survive in Nigeria,” he said.
Commenting on the state of the PDP, Mr Makinde insisted that there was no faction in the party.
He stated, “Where PDP is today, there is no faction. We held a convention here in Ibadan, we gave adequate notice to INEC, which is all that we are required to do under the law.”
