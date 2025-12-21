Consistent, Focused, Impactful: The Story of Bella Disu

By Eric Elezuo

Nigeria, as a country, is blessed. It is the merging point of intellectualism, professionalism and distinct achievements. As citizens, Nigerians have represented themselves to the best of their abilities, and by world standards.

Among celebrated Nigerians, who have stood tall for the country, and for themselves in character, delivery and achievements is a one time Chairman of the Nigerian Football Association, now Nigerian Football Federation, Mr. Anthony Adesegun Kojo Williams, a seasoned international sports administrator and consultant.

In his chat with this medium, Mr. Williams, who described himself as highly organised, went down a long lane of memories and events to expose the juicy intricacies of his stewardship in both the public and private sectors, the things that make him thick, his downtime as well as deferrals and the source of the peace and joy the pervade his current existence.

Excerpts;

Good morning, sir, my name is Eric

Good morning, Eric. Nice meeting you. Have we met before?

No, never met. I only know you as my former NFA chairman by name and picture.

Okay

So, sir, let’s get to meet you briefly, just a little background.

A little background that speaks for itself. Where do I start?

Start from the beginning

Well, when you say from the beginning, where do I start from the beginning?

There’s always a beginning. In the beginning, God created. In the beginning, you were created.

Do I have to start talking about schools and all that? It’s all out there for you to see. So I’m not going to start talking about all that now.

It’s in the public domain that you have a royal background, so to speak. So, I don’t know if you want to talk about it. Are you of royal breed?

Yes, I am, from both my mother’s and father’s linage. But I don’t really hold on to it. I don’t talk much about it. I’ve tried to carve my own niche divorced from my royal background. It doesn’t have to be part of my story, so to speak. It’s good to have it though. I’m proud of it, but it shouldn’t be a point of understanding for me. It’s just there. No connection as far as my trajectory is concerned. I was and still busy creating my own future.

What was it like reintegrating into private practice after your stint as NFA Chairman since somehow you dedicated your whole being to serving the nation?

While I was serving, I was also doing my business. There was no way I could have thrown my business away while running the Nigerian Football Association. That was just one of the many things I was doing. So my business has always been there.

So what was or is the udea behind your Football Excellence Academy? Who are the beneficiaries?

The idea was to give the youths a sense of belonging and professionalism in what they do, especially in the game of football or athletics. So that was why the Football College of Excellence was established. It is a place one could get educated and also get to play, understand the techniques and the tactics of modern football, and athletics. So that was why the Football College of Excellence was set up.

And then what I did was to make sure we had the best of teachers to work with the students from a very early age, so that it becomes part of them. And then, it’s important to note that not every kid will become a professional footballer at the end of the day. I0t’s equally the same structure as a good secondary school. So one can go out there and become anything else of his choice. You could be a manager, you could be a scientist, or any other profession, but the subject would have gone through the rudiments of the game itself. So that’s what the College of Excellence is.

How long has it been running?

The College of Excellence has been running for many years. It has also been set up in other places like Rivers. Again, I did a lot of consultancy jobs for different states, and then for FIFA, for CAF, the Confederation of African Football, and for some other countries. It’s a brand that I sold.

And then there are some other countries where I was able to put it in place, and in a proper perspective, and we were able to work with it.

Like which countries

In some countries like Burkina Faso, Senegal and Ghana as well as some other places. We’re still working on some, actually. And of course, in Rivers State.

The essence of actually knowing the timeline is to ascertain the products the Football Academy has produced.

Funnily enough, I’m not into sales of players. But you do have many of my products out there, that are playing worldwide. I don’t like mentioning names.

They’re all over the world. Some are in Spain. Some of them have walked up to me at some time to tell me that they came from the college projects. I don’t manage them. I just set up the system.

So the school has actually been very productive

It is productive. But I always know that to get the top, and become a top star player takes time. It’s a process. And then the affiliation with club sides also plays a major role as to how to get there, and get fixed into the top league level. Some of them are there, all over the world. Somewhere in America and other places

As at today, what’s the relationship between you and CAF and FIFA whom you consulted for in the past?

Very cordial. I still work with them. I still consult with them. You see, once you’re in the football family, you don’t just leave. You’re part of it. So, I’ve been in it for the last 28 years. I’m part of the CAF and FIFA families. I still work with them. You don’t just go out of the family. You’re part of the show. So, it’s a continuous exercise.

What could you say was your achievement during the Kojo Williams era as NFA Chairman?

My era as chairman was very short. It wasn’t even up to a year. I didn’t have high achievements, but what I still remember was I put my foot down, and made my point. And I ensured I did things in the proper manner. And that was why I had issues. And I don’t like going back to all those things. I’ve moved on. But maybe in the future, when I write a book, I can talk more about that.

I’m not the type of person who points fingers or starts saying, “Oh this person and this and that and that”, and mentions names. I’ve moved on. But unfortunately, they’re the losers. They’re the ones that lost out in the whole process.

I remember one particular aspect. At the point I left, I had spoken with the oil majors. Mr. Gaius Obaseki, who was the group MD of NNPC then, and I had a wonderful relationship. And he had gotten the oil majors—he wanted to get all the oil majors—to put up a national football centre. And we were going to raise $100 million. He had gone ahead to work on it. And I remember the day he got to know I have been removed, he told me “Anthony, you know something, finished. No more.” So they lost out.

And he didn’t tell you why?

Because they got rid of me. So he just said no. He’s not going to work with them. Because I initiated it.

Since the initiator was no longer there, there’s nothing to contribute. So they were the losers. And so many other things. And it’s still haunting them today, but it’s alright. The period was full of politics.

Was that politics?

What else can we call it? Everything in Nigeria is politics, isn’t it? I think it was just witch-hunt and envy. People call you arrogant if you tell them the truth. They call you names if you actually know what you’re doing.

I think a lot of them act like they have complex. And they really are not well grounded. And the bottom line is that they’re greedy. It’s all about themselves. It’s not about developing a game or anything around them. So when you come up with a blueprint, something really positive, they kick against it. But it’s not only about leadership, it’s about the people as well.

Looking at your life in totality, what kind of person can you say you are?

I’m a stickler to professionalism. I’m very thorough, I’m a visionary. I see things in a proper perspective. And there’s one thing about me. Once I come out and say something, work on something, even if you don’t believe, you will find out later that that thing is very key. It is very vital, both spiritually and physically or anything. It’s a gift.

So most of the time, that motivation comes and I put it into practice. But most times, when I start those things, people fight it, they go against it, because they can’t understand where I am coming from. And then later they realize.

It’s part of me. And I’m very outspoken, very principled, and friendly. But I like perfection. This is my environment. I like perfection. I like things done properly.

What is your take concerning the state of the nation today, politically, economically?

I’m not impressed at all. I’ve to say that because I’m a hypocrite. I thought by now, we’d have moved on. I know they’re trying their best, but you have a lot of hiccups. There’s so much insincerity in our ways. I’m not a politician, and I will never be a politician, but a typical Nigerian politician, from what I have seen, is not sincere. I’m not saying all over the world. There are still those who still go out to do the right thing.

But here, majority of them do not truly have the nation at heart. It’s all about them. And there’s one thing in life people always have to realize. When you’re in a position of strength, and you’ve got the power and finances to do things, make it about building people, not oppressing people. It’s about giving back.

The genuine ones give back. They give back to the society. They build the society. But in this society, our politicians are not ready to do that. I don’t see them ever doing it. I don’t see them ever. The majority of them, I’m not saying all of them, 90% of them are pre-deceased.

So that’s basically it. And it saddens my heart. It’s very sad for a great nation like this. We’re not supposed to be in the state where we are. I’m only saying the truth. There’s so much decadence, and still, you know, you have a deep wound, and you’re rubbing that wound, you keep rubbing it, you keep rubbing it and say it’s fine. What happens? It will decay. And that’s what is happening here.

That would make us shift our gaze to the business world and our business tycoons. Would they be able to affect humanity? Or are they affecting humanity? If they are, who among them do you think we can leverage on?

I would take Uncle Mike, for example, a real businessman. A very cultured man, genuinely building a nation. And not only in Nigeria.

When you say Uncle Mike, I’m thinking you mean Dr. Mike Adenuga

Yes, Dr. Mike Adenuga. So when you look at someone like him; he doesn’t talk, but he’s doing a lot. He’s done a lot in society. There’s a globacom system everywhere. Even in football, he has put in so much for the Nigerian Premier League over the years.

And then there are the scholarship programmes from his oil business. He has done extremely well.

The first time I met Uncle Mike; I call him Uncle Mike for my love and respect for him, was in 1980, in Germany. And he told me a lot of things. I remember then; General Wushishi, who was the Chief of Army Staff, was also there. My father was there too.

Adenuga is a man with functional power to build people. He is a visionary, and doesn’t talk much, but gets things done for the society. He’s given a lot back, a whole lot. That’s somebody I look up to. I have a lot of respect for his depth of intelligence, very astute. He’s one person who’s hardly seen talks.

He reminds me of my father; they have a lot of similarities. My dad was a very quiet person. He didn’t say much. Uncle Mike has that class, as well, and style. You don’t see him around. And he talks so much about my father whenever I see him. He holds him in high regard. That’s one man I have that is high up there and has given so much back, not only to Nigeria, but to Africa. Adenuga is phenomenal.

So, looking at the example of Dr. Mike Adenuga, what advice would you give to other entrepreneurs; those that are already up there, and those coming up?

It’s just about about having an open heart for society; give back. See, we’re not going to take all these wealth away when we die. Nobody takes it away. The thing about life is we hold everything, but the day we die, even the life we love so much, we can’t take it with us.

So, it’s best to make sacrifices for the society; to educate and give people hope. It’s a privilege when you’re up there, and it’s God that gives you that. Of course, you’ve worked hard. But there are still people who work hard as well, but who never get anything. Those fishermen who go out at 3 am to catch fish and all that. They work hard. Bricklayers work hard too.

But there are some people that God has given, yes, they have also built themselves up. But I believe when you’re given all those things, you’re supposed to help and reach out, not be greedy. If you do that, it goes a long way, not just for you, but for generations to come.

You have spoken so much about Dr. Adenuga. So, what qualities have you picked from him?

Okay, I’ll tell you one for a start because I have read so much about him. I have learntnthe act of giving back in my own level. I’ve learnt philanthropy.

Are you a philanthropist?

Much as I don’t like talking about what I do, the answer is emphatic yes. Sometimes you have to talk about it though. I do let people see it for themselves. I don’t have to blow my trumpet. Sometimes when you are alone, you talk about it.

If you have that heart of love, if you love yourself, then you give out. It’s people that don’t love themselves who don’t give. When you truly love yourself, honestly, when you genuinely love yourself and appreciate what God has done for you, then you give to others.

It’s people who don’t love themselves that don’t have that heart of philanthropy, that heart of love. God is love anyway. Whether we like it or not, you can’t but love. If God is not love, you and I wouldn’t be sitting here. We wouldn’t breathe. We wouldn’t have any soul. That’s it.

And like I said, it’s all for a time. But, you know, after a while, we’re just going to drop it and go. So the legacy that you leave by giving out, reaching out is very key. It’s very, very key.

I would exactly want to know the scope of your CSR, that’s Corporate Social Responsibility

For me, Corporate Social Responsibility should be for those that own or run multinational firms like Uncle Mike. I don’t have that. But I have my social responsibility.

Number one, it starts with my environment to my local government, and it goes to my state as well, and to other parts of the country. Not only the country, but all the parts of the world.

And like I said, I don’t like saying much about what I do as regards philanthropy.

Except you are going to take me to where you have done it so that I can see for myself?

Yeah, you can come and see for yourself, that’s not a problem.

So, for the benefit of the interview, could you just mention one or two.

I don’t have to shout out, I don’t have to keep talking or noise it, but people can tell. Sure. I don’t have to blow my horn.

One of the things I’ve discovered about you is that you appear demure, with splendid fashion sense, and nobody can accurately tell your age because you consistently look younger. What is the secret of your good looks?

I thank God for my youthful appearance. Honestly speaking, it’s just God’s grace. I’m not saying other people don’t have the grace, but it’s just the peace. And then being very cautious health-wise. I’ve always been an athlete from school and I’ve kept that, you know. I’ve kept a lifestyle of making sure I exercise, but exercise is not everything though.

Peace of mind is very key. You can exercise, you can eat well, you can do all that. But if you’re not settled in your mind, if you don’t have contentment in life, then you will have friction within your heart. And that affects you. You have to have contentment and peace, where you seek the peace of God and stop chasing shadows or trying to be like other people.

Let everybody be themselves. Be yourself and be who you are. You don’t start competing with other people. Everybody is wherever God has made them. So be yourself and be happy. Contentment and peace are very, very key.

Are there other keys? Your Home? Your business? Do they in any way contribute to the peace you have?

Yes, everything. It goes back to contentment. You’re happy and you’re not chasing shadows. You’re not looking at what other people have. You’ve got to be contended with what you have, and be happy.

And then another thing that gives you peace is when you resort to philanthropy, when you can do things for people. It gives joy. When somebody is happy because of you. When you make people happy, when you genuinely make people happy, you can go into your room and feel that joy.

You’re well-read, and well-traveled…

…How did you know I’m well-read? Well, let shed a little light into my fashion sense as you earlier asked. Yes, it’s natural. I like fashion. I like good things. My own comes naturally. My parents were like that, my grandfather had it. It comes naturally, and runs in the family.

But fashion, peace of mind are things that are passionate and natural. Things that make me happy. I advise people to always be happy, find peace and create time to laugh. When you laugh, you create that laughter for others, and joy within yourself. It goes a long way.

And what was it like growing up?

My growing up was striking in a way. I grew up with my maternal grandmother, who runs a Cherubim and Seraphim church. It is fundamental to understand that my father was of the Catholic faith however. Then I use to see things and I would tell people. That explains why I was taken to stay with my maternal grandmother. Her church was at the Bar Beach. People usually gather, and I would tell them things, and it would all come to pass.

So, I was separated. I was treated differently from everybody. What happened was that, because I could see and I would tell things, and they happen, people were careful of me, and kind of avoided me. And it still happens.

You maintained that gift till date?

Yes. It’s not until you start making noise. It’s innate. It’s just a gift.

Some would have opened a church with the gift, but it wasn’t your calling

If you have a gift, you have a calling, it doesn’t mean you should go and open a church, and start calling yourself names.

Most of those guys are not called. The called ones are very special. And you don’t have to open a church and make so much noise to know you’re called. But where God wants you to work, where God wants you to do something, he will get you there to do it. The ones he wants you to help, he will get you there to help them. The ones he wants you to put words in, he will get you to do it. Those he wants you to perfect healings in their life, he will get you to work, that’s God for you, but not the fake ones, not in a fake manner, but in the originality of God Himself in Christ, in the Holy Spirit, when the Holy Spirit dwells in you.

You don’t force it, it comes naturally. It’s a force, it’s a power that comes naturally.

So back to your being well-read and well-traveled. There are two in one question actually. So on the basis of being well-read, kindly tell us your highest level of education? What’s your peak? Masters?

Masters

Which of the schools, sir?

Hamburg University.

Is that where you had your undergraduate degree as well?

Yes.

Meaning you had all your education out of Nigeria apart from the early days?

Apart from early education, yes. But not in Lagos, but in Ibadan. It will surprise you to know that I started boarding school at the age of 7 in the Western Region of Nigeria. They always had to take me from Lagos to boarding school in Ibadan.

Boarding school in primary school? Was your father a professional educationist?

No, my dad was a Marine Engineer. What happened then was that my dad always had to do a lot of business. He always had to travel, and mom was not there.

So my father played the role of a mom and dad. He was a fantastic father. I’d never seen a father like that. He gave us the best of everything. But because he always had to do a lot of travel, he had to put us in a boarding school. But every fortnight he’ll come, spend a weekend with us, then he’ll go back.

So what school could boast of boarding facilities for children then?

Omolewa Nursery and Primary School in Ibadan. Those were top schools then. In the 60s, yeah. They were there. Top schools. Very good, better than what you have today. It’s a matter of facility and moral upbringing. I think it was better then.

Of course, we also had the aunties, the older girls looking after us. But I was very mature. I was a very bold kid, very confident. So I always had my way. I didn’t wait for anyone to teach me what to do. I was very independent.

So, how did those days of early learning, early intelligence affect your growing up? How did they also affect your adulthood today?

When you say early learning, it has helped me a lot. And those things i mentioned, those schools I went to, fashioned my future. It made me understand Nigeria better than a lot of people around me. Even my mates and colleagues, who grew up at home, who had mommies and daddies, I had a better understanding and better exposure than them.

I know life better than them because they fell into a lot of crisis later. But I was like, I was a tough kid. Not nasty, but very bold, very confident kid.

You were able to defend yourself?

No, I started at seven, six plus. I was six plus when I started. And the thing was that in boarding schools, I was always with the seniors. I was the only junior who could sit among seniors. I was the only one who could sit among seniors. They always wanted me around because I would tell them things. And I loved that. So I was always in their midst. I was the only junior who could sit in their midst.

That’s great. So, Hamburg, finally crystallized and cemented your intelligence and made you who you are today. At what age did you return to Nigeria?

1981, after my first degree

How did you zero in on your first career after you return to Nigeria?

First, I worked with my dad in his company. He had a factory that specializes in the manufacture of fire extinguishers among other gadgets. He had a company, two offices, and his headquarters was in Hamburg, Germany. And then we have a factory here, and I was managing it with expatriates.

Meaning you had a degree in Business Administration?

Yes of course, at Masters level. I studied Mechanical/Marine Engineering at bachelor’s level.

So, I worked with my father. And then later, I decided to go solo, partly because it was time, and partly because we always had clashes.

What was it like when you made your first one million?

I can’t even remember. No, maybe because of the way I was brought up. I was aleeady exposed. A little silver spoon here and there. I was always calm and I always had my friends around; the ones I like hanging out. With time, I came to realize that you always have to be more private, more and more discreet.

Sometimes, the first money made is always just spent. It’s much later one realizes that it should’ve been spent more judicious. But really, and honestly speaking, I was always myself. There was nothing to prove.

However, one can’t deny that feeling of being on top of the world, knowing you have the spending power. But it’s not a show-off thing though. It even makes you more humble. Anyway, people say I’m arrogant, but it’s okay.

You know Nigeria, when you’re outspoken, they call you arrogant.

They say geography, and by extension, travelling is part of learning and I believe it’s also part of your own intelligence.

Before you even talk about Geography, I must let you know that I was the best student in my time. Our Geography then was very advanced. Even more advanced than what they have in the universities. And we had this teacher, I remember Mr. Shideke, he knew North America like the back of his hands, and History as well.

I know North America better than Americans from just studying Geography. Apart from traveling, which I did, wherever I go, it’s like, I’ve been here before.

Now, how has travelling itself helped you as a person?

Yes, travelling has given me so much exposure, and schooling abroad is a better perspective. Now, one of the problems we have here is that many of our people abroad don’t mix with the people that matter; the exposed ones. They prefer mixing with their peers, and so gain nothing new to bring back home.

I was the only black kid where I was. So I had to mix. I had no choice but to integrate, and understand them.

And it was a balanced class of the ones that take decisions, the policy makers, and the industrialists. So you have a firsthand understanding of how things work there. It’s not anybody telling you, and that makes it so creative.

How many countries have you traveled to?

I can’t count them.

Really? Across the continent? So which of the continents have you not been to? Australia?

I’ve not been to Australia, yes.

Now, which of the countries combined scenery, aesthetics, beauty, and connectivity for you?

Brazil. Brazil is very interesting. It’s beautiful. South America is equally beautiful, but Brazil has that connectivity and even food, everything about that. And then the beauty, the women, everything about that.

What about Spain?

I like Spain but you know, the Spanish are a little bit boring. They’re a bit clannish, funny and enclosed. They’re not spread.

The Germans are very friendly, if you get to know them very well. People think they’re racist, but no. When a German accepts you as a friend, you have gained a friend. They’re more loyal and more straightforward than the British. The Brits are a bit like us here.

There was a time, sometimes I spent like two weeks in Madrid. I go there alone and spend two weeks. I have friends there. That’s what I mean by world travel. I have friends there. I have friends all over the place, that I went to school with.

So, which of the countries, or city are you longing to travel to?

Slovenia, to see a little bit of there again. I went there when I was younger. But I want to go again.

But really, I’ve been to all those countries. But sometimes, you just feel like your spirit just wants to spend like a few days there again.

How do you relax? Are you a football fan?

Of course, I’m football fan. Remember I’m a football administrator. But if you mean a club fan, I’m not. Maybe, when I was younger. But now, you see, my main club, any day, that I love, is the Stationery Stores Football Club of Lagos of those days. When I was a kid, that was my team. That was the team I used to sneek out watch.

But when you talk about things like foreign teams— I call them foreign teams —no. I just like good football. I’m not crazy about it. I’m not a fan of any team. I just want to watch good football. No team is going to give me a heart attack or high blood pressure. Play good football and you will forget everything else. Very neutral.

I might have a soft spot for one or two teams, but I will not mention their names. I just want to watch good football.

And of course, I support my national team. I’m very proud of them.

After the Italy–Nigeria game in 1994, I was at the stadium — we played in Boston. Do you know, after that game, I couldn’t go out of my hotel room for three days

We have not improved when it comes to football — national side. It’s not about just having individuals; you must have a proper synergy, type of football you play. And it starts from the lower cadre, where you have different zones and some trainers and coaches to work with them. But we have not been able to do that yet. I pray we do that someday.

And how do you relax?

I listen to good music, I read, I go to the gym, I do my weights. I’ve done weights this morning. I did my walk — I did two hours. I’ve done 11.6 kilometers this morning. That’s 15,281 steps. That’s quite something.

What food brings smiles on your face?

I’m not a food person though I like a lot of vegetables and fruits. I like organic stuff, natural. But honestly speaking, I like Amala too.

Earlier, you spoke passionately about the Chairman of Globacom, Dr. Mike Adenuga. Are there probably a few more things you want to say about him? It appears he is a mentor to you.

Yes, thanks for asking again; he’s a mentor. He’s a great mentor. You know, Uncle Mike is not just a businessman. He’s a builder of destiny. And it’s not just about a success story — he’s more of a divine masterpiece in motion. That’s who he is.

Aside from his humble beginnings, he’s towered, you know — he’s towering great. He is a very, very unassuming person. A clean, extremely intelligent, and very discreet man. Talking to him, you could tell that all those things are not on the wings of luck. It’s what he has always had. It’s not about the stroke of luck or whether it’s divine — it’s something God has given him.

Because when I spoke with him on one or two occasions, you could see he had that vision. He’s visionary. He’s very disciplined, so you have to give that to him. And very astute too. A strong man.

So when you look at the organizations he built — like Globacom, on the continent, and then the ones he partners with, or Conoil, and then the banking system — he did all those things quietly, with discipline, he built them.

For him to delve into communications, then, you have to give it to him. It’s a lot of power and strength. The courage — you know, he’s a man who charges out. So that’s why I call him the Bull. You know, it’s not about the size, but that unstoppable drive. He charges forward with courage.

He has humility. He’s calm. He’s not loud. He’s got that grace around him — that kingly thing in him, clothed in modesty. He doesn’t talk much, he doesn’t shout, but he gets things done.

The man builds empires. You have to really give him that. He has that grace. Very graceful man. Very powerful.

So I talked about meeting him in Hamburg when he spoke with me then. And that was where I really knew where he was coming from. And I said, you know, that thing is still lingering in him. And then he was pretty young. Yes. So you can imagine him now — he’s towered around the world.

I give that to him, yes. And I see that, and I admire that in him.

You could tell he has a great mind. That was when I really knew that man, because he told me a few things, asked what I was studying, and he advised me on one or two things. And that was great, and that really helped. Yes.

He’s always spoken fondly about my dad. He likes my dad a lot. He talks about him fondly when he sees me. Even when my dad had passed on, my dad also told me about him once.

My dad once told me a story of when they were together on the flight. My dad was downgraded from first class to business class because the flight was full. But Uncle Mike relinquished his first class seat for my dad, resisting my dad’s refusal.

My dad told me years ago. Uncle Mike may not remember about it. So that tells you the kind of person he is.

So that’s the kind of person I’m telling you about. That humility and respect.

He also invested a lot in football — Premier League, Globacom League, the CAF Awards — you know, and that really… I give kudos to him. A lot of respect. I give him that — a lot of respect.

Supporting African football, taking African football from the local pitch to the next level. He’s still supporting traditional ceremonies across tribes. Yeah. He’s a man of many colours, and very vast.

I pay a lot of respect to him. He’s done a lot, and I look up to him.

He’s a very quiet, very civilized man. He doesn’t talk much. He doesn’t appear much — that’s how my dad was too. You don’t see my dad around. He was very quiet. Once he comes into Nigeria, he’ll do what he has to do, and he leaves — even when he was Chairman, National Sports Commission.

I should say congratulations to you for having a kind of father whom people talk about so passionately.

I thank God.

Thank you Mr. Kojo, you have really been very, very helpful.

Thank you, and God bless