The Incredible World of Capt. Segun Sotomi @45
By Eric Elezuo
If there is a limit to paying dues as regards affecting humanity, Captain Emmanuel Adesegun Sotomi, has done absolutely divine, excellently well and incredibly outstanding. And he is only 45 years. Yes, December 5, 2025 was his birthday.
A typical all-rounder, Sotomi is a blend of academic, field and the unthinkable. He is a generalissimo in every field he has found himself; enterprise, camaraderie, business of 9-5 or flying for commercial purposes or pleasure. Sotomi is the future.
A brief of his adapted career trend reveals that Sotomi has seen it all, achieved it all, and can be defined as human technology transfer in the way he has mentored a great number of youths and competitors and contemporaries alike.
Philanthropism; yes, a lot of folks, who know him are full of testimonies of his open handedness, his love to rescue the needy and lift the downtrodden are phenomenal. He is a lover of humanity, a true legend in discipline.
Soft spoken and well read, Sotomi is a dream of every growing youth, who planned to be thoroughly established before the golden age. He is a role model.
Below is a derived biodata of the fast rising pilot-cum-entrepreneur…
Captain Segun Sotomi is a skilled commercial pilot, entrepreneur, and philanthropist. He attended the University of Lagos before going to top-tier aviation schools in South Africa, Canada, and the United States to obtain his pilot licenses. He is currently a captain with Gulf Helicopters Qatar, a subsidiary of Qatar Petroleum.
Capt. Sotomi is licensed to operate both airplanes and helicopters [Licenses include SACAA PL (Airplane); CPL / FAA ATPL (Helicopter)]. His previous work experience includes Nest Oil, where he flew offshore.
He is also the founder and CEO of Southern Shore Integrated Services LTD, an offshore aviation logistics support company, and has a passion for working with, and empowering youths.
Captain Sotomi has served in several management positions in his flying career, and also sits on the board of different top-tier companies.
He is an avid polo player, and is happily married with children.
Happy 45th birthday!
Meet Muhammad Ashfaq Hussain, CEO at Profound Realtors
By Eric Elezuo
It takes hard work to work harder. It takes achievement to attract more achievements. And so, at Profound Realtors, hard work and achievements have remained the other of the day, creating leverage for more affordable housings clients in and out of Dubai, and unleashing comfort and peace of mind never experienced anywhere else.
The success of Profound Realtors, the credit it has enjoyed across the world, and the goodies it still have in store for as many that are making up their minds to transact concluding businesses of homes and lands with the company, is attributed to a dedicated team of workers, led by the ever trustworthy Chief Executive Officer, Mohammed Ashfaq Hussain, a seasoned real estate personal with experience spanning years.
Mr Hussain is a handful when it comes to service delivery, customer satisfaction and accountability. His human face to every transaction has placed Profound on the great map of trust, honesty, affordability, reliability and comfort.
One just need to purchase from Profound to prove the grace of service delivery.
Ashfaq Hussain is further presented as a colossus in putting smiles on the faces of clients and every other person he comes in contact with in the entrepreneurial journey.
His biodata is presented as follows:
With over 20 years of experience in Dubai’s dynamic real estate market, Mr. Ashfaq Hussain is a seasoned professional who has witnessed the evolution of the industry from its early leasing days to the launch of freehold properties in 2004. Hailing from a humble background in Pakistan, Ashfaq moved to Dubai with a dream and a determination to succeed—and through hard work and unwavering dedication, he has turned that dream into reality.
Ashfaq’s expertise and passion for real estate have earned him a reputation as one of Dubai’s most trusted realtors. His exceptional track record includes brokering high-value transactions of villas and luxury mansions on the iconic Palm Jumeirah, catering to investors and celebrities from around the globe.
Currently, Ashfaq manages one of the largest celebrity property portfolios in Dubai, and his name is synonymous with excellence in the industry. He is well-regarded by leading developers such as Emaar, Nakheel, Damac, and Dubai Properties.
As the founder of Profound Realtors, Ashfaq now leads a team of experienced real estate professionals, providing top-notch services in luxury property sales, leasing, and investment consultancy. His deep knowledge of the market and dedication to client success continue to make him a respected figure in Dubai’s real estate landscape.
Profound is the name when it comes to affordable houses in Dubai.
Ghana’s Inna Mariam Patty Called to the Bar of England & Wales with Distinction
Distinguished Ghanaian entrepreneur and philanthropist, Inna Mariam Patty, was officially called to the Bar of England and Wales at Lincoln’s Inn on November 25, 2025, graduating with Distinction from the University of Law.
In an extraordinary show of support, guests travelled from Ghana, Dubai, Uganda, South Africa, the United States of America and across the United Kingdom to celebrate this landmark achievement at both the Call ceremony and the private dinner celebration held afterwards.
Among the high-profile attendees were Miss Patty’s parents, Ambassador Youssif Patty and Mrs. Jameelah Patty, and her siblings, as well as: H.E. Mrs. Zita Benson, Ghana’s High Commissioner to the UK, and Mr. Bobby Benson.
Others were Mr. Kwabena Osei-Danquah, Chief of Staff, Commonwealth Secretariat, London, Ms. Eileen Baguma, HR & Corporate Affairs Director, EACOP Uganda; Ms. Pihillipa Pepera, CEO of Pippas Health Centre, Accra; Mrs. Vangie Mari Patty, Regional Engineering Manager, Puma Energy; General Manager, EIB Network; and Founder & President, Women in Sustainability Africa.
The dignitaries joined family, friends, and colleagues who travelled internationally to honour Miss Patty’s distinguished academic achievement and her transition into the legal profession.
Speaking after the ceremony, Patty remarked: “This milestone is a continuation of my purpose—to use law as a tool for empowerment, justice, and social impact, especially for women and vulnerable communities.”
Patty is widely celebrated for her leadership as CEO of Exclusive Events Ghana Ltd and Chairwoman of the Miss Ghana Foundation, through which she has driven initiatives in education, healthcare, and community development. She also serves as a Board Member of FOCOS Orthopaedic Hospital.
Her exceptional career has earned her recognitions including:
Overall African Woman Achiever (CSR Consultant), African Women Awards 2023
Top 50 Young CEOs in Ghana (Avance Media, 2023)
International Arch of Europe Award (2017)
Patty’s call to the Bar marks a powerful blend of entrepreneurial excellence, philanthropy, and legal advocacy—positioning her as a rising legal voice and social impact leader for Ghana and beyond.
ABOUT INNA MARIAM PATTY
Inna Mariam Patty is a Ghanaian business executive, lawyer, and philanthropist. She is CEO of Exclusive Events Ghana Limited, Chairwoman of the Miss Ghana Foundation, and a Board Member of FOCOS Orthopaedic Hospital. Patty holds an MSc in Accounting and Finance from the London School of Economics, as well as a GDL and BPC with Distinction from the University of Law.
TEDx Ikoyi: Say Yes Now! Why Readiness is a Myth by Bella Disu
I was 38 when I finally met my whole self. Bella Disu — the change maker, the creative, the lifelong learner, the woman unafraid to keep evolving.
It’s interesting though, I didn’t meet her in a moment of perfect readiness. I met her after I got tired of constantly walking within the same walls. Today, I’d like to share the story of how I stopped waiting, what it taught me about why we hesitate, and what happens when we finally say yes.
A while ago, I decided to try something new. Not in business, but in my years-long fitness journey. At one point, I weighed 110 kilos. At another, 64. By my mid-30s, I had found a rhythm: 160 grams of protein a day, strength training four times a week, 10,000 steps daily. Slight work, right? I had three walking pads — one in my bedroom, one in my study, one in the office. Don’t ask. I’ve never been one for small measures.
But it worked. Of course it did. Until one day, I realized this is my life — walking in place and staring at the same walls. So, I thought maybe it’s time to move differently. Maybe I should learn tennis.
Yet, as soon as the thought came into my mind, I hesitated. I asked myself, “Should I do it? Should I wait? Wasn’t it too technical, too hard, too late?” After all, who starts tennis at 38?
Despite not feeling quite ready, I found a coach, showed up on the court, and soon I was playing tennis three, sometimes four times a week. And then, to my horror, I discovered that tennis doesn’t even give you that many steps. All those side-to-side moves don’t count. But by then, it wasn’t about steps anymore. I was hooked. And now I am often amazed at the physical and mental growth that has since happened all because of one small decision. I’d asked myself, “Should I do it? Should I wait?” And something in me answered, “Say yes now.”
But I’ve thought about why I hesitated in the first place. And it’s that for years I thought I had to wait for the right moment, for more qualifications, for a different version of myself. Psychologists call it destination addiction — the belief that happiness lives at the next milestone. So, a certain weight, title, or degree.
And I know I’m not alone. How many of you have asked yourselves: “Should I do it? Should I wait? What if I fail?” We all know that familiar voice that whispers, “Not yet.” So, if the antidote is that simple — say yes now — why don’t we all do it?
We don’t because hesitation is a conundrum. It wears the mask of readiness. And I used to mistake readiness for a finish line. Then in 2014, I met a coach I had invited to facilitate an HR session. And after the session, he said, “So tell me about Bella.”
I froze. I really did. I could talk about my work, my father’s mentorship, even my wedding — which is probably my biggest claim to fame at the time. But about me, I… I really didn’t have much to say. So, I was thankful when he offered me a complimentary session and said, “Let’s talk to Bella from 10 years ago. What would you tell her? And 10 years ahead — who is she?”
To be honest, that future Bella was hazy. But his questions drew out interests and passions I once buried. So he then said, “What’s stopping you from going after them? You can be many things at once.”
So I said a mental yes to his words — and it opened doors to pursuing diverse interests: a first master’s, later an MBA, writing and publishing my first children’s book, impacting lives through the Bella Disu Foundation, and gaining the courage to walk into rooms that once intimidated me.
You see, each step reinforced something critical: readiness is not a destination — it’s a posture. And we become ready by doing.
Today, I’m no longer a woman hesitating in life or business. And that transformation has seeped into organizations I lead. I’ve led through discomfort many times. I’ve restructured a board and redesigned corporate strategies. And I’ve dealt with the late nights, the doubts, and that familiar restlessness that keeps leaders awake thinking, “We have to make this change.”
Yet conviction, grounded in facts, gives me a sense of urgency. And that to me is leadership — seeing what could be and moving towards it. Viewing urgency as a journey toward clarity and not chaos.
And this is particularly important because organizations wrestle with hesitation just like individuals do. Some companies choose to wait for perfect timing — and lose their moment. Others say yes now — and change industries.
I’m sure you all are familiar with these three companies that sat at the same intersection in the 1990s. Remember Kodak?
Kodak saw digital images coming and froze. Blockbuster saw Netflix and laughed. Why? Organizational loss aversion. The fear of letting go of a successful past to pursue an uncertain future.
In contrast, Apple saw the same digital future and accelerated it. The difference? Two companies chose to protect their past and failed. One chose to create its future and thrived.
And that story isn’t foreign. It’s happened right here at home, too. Just think of how we went from seeing the glory days of a popular quick-service restaurant that defined our childhoods to the success and triumph of newer ones like Chicken Republic and Kilimanjaro.
We’ve also seen the rise and agility of fintechs pushing banks to challenge their long-held ways of doing business — and in doing so, unlocking entirely new markets and customer segments.
The companies that say yes now prove that courage and speed matter more than size and comfort. Therefore, the companies that thrive, the leaders who excel, the people who grow — they all share one thing: they’ve come to recognize the mask of hesitation and take it off.
When hesitation says “not yet,” they know that doing creates readiness. And when comfort offers its gentle cage, they choose the discomfort that leads to growth.
Indeed, when I look back at every important shift in my life, it began with a small yes — often inconvenient, sometimes uncomfortable, occasionally irrational.
Saying yes to tennis at 38. Saying yes to learning again. Saying yes to growth when it would have been easier to just stay still.
But here’s what I didn’t expect: saying yes never ends with you. My teams learn to challenge comfort because I did. The women I mentor raise their hands because they saw me raise mine. And my daughter Paris picked up a racket because I picked up courage.
Every yes we give ourselves becomes a light that tells someone else it is safe to begin.
So, right now in this room, someone is sitting on an idea — starting a new business, changing roles, writing that first page, booking that class. Maybe you’re waiting for perfect timing, asking yourself, “Should I do it? Should I wait?”
You already have your answer. The traffic light — it’s already green. So move. Say yes. But most of all… say yes now.
Thank you.
