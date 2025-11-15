Events
Elderly Community Outreach Brings Hope, Wellness to Ikorodu Seniors
The Leezeet Tender Heart Foundation, in partnership with Divine Care Hub, has held an inspiring Elderly Community Outreach Programme in Ikorodu.
Led by the founder, Mrs. Elizabeth Adegbite, the event celebrated and supported senior citizens, widows, and orphans, highlighting the importance of mental, physical, and social well-being for older adults.
The programme, themed “Promoting Economic Empowerment & Mental Wellness Among Older Adults,” included prayers, praise and worship, gentle exercises, massage therapy, nutrition talks, and economic empowerment sessions. Ms. Abimbola Shaba shared tips on Affordable Nutrition and Healthy Living for the Elderly, while Mrs. Adigun and Ms. Loveth highlighted social welfare and economic opportunities.
Creative moments included a heartfelt poem by Mrs. Grace Oni and a colorful senior fashion parade coordinated by Mrs. Oladehinde, reminding everyone that style has no age limit. The event was beautifully anchored by MC Mrs. Adebo and concluded with a vote of thanks by Mr. Fabunmi.
Mrs. Adegbite called on the Ikorodu community, NGOs, and individuals to step up interventions for the elderly, stressing that together, communities can ensure dignity, care, and hope for all seniors.
Princess Emily Teniade Ogunsakin Celebrates 90th Birthday in Style
By Ruth Akpan Photos: Tunde Bolarinwa
The city of Ile-Ife lit up in colours penultimate week as the matriarch of the Ogunsakin family, Princess Emily Teniade Ogunsakin, was celebrated by family members, friends, associates and well wishers as she joined the nonagerian club.
It was a moment of grace and gratitude as all and sundry gathered to honour a remarkable woman of faith and grace, who joyfully marked her 90th birthday. The milestone event, hosted by her children led by Asiwaju Segun Ogunsakin, was a heartfelt celebration of a matriarch whose life has been defined by devotion, discipline, and divine favour.
The celebration began in the most fitting way; with praises and prayers at St. Paul’s Anglican Church, Ayegbaju, Ile-Ife. The church, filled with joyful hymns and the fragrance of thanksgiving, echoed with gratitude as Mama, surrounded by her children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren and loved ones, gave thanks to God for nine decades of His faithfulness.
The service was officiated by Rt. Rev. Olubunmi A. Akinlade, Bishop of the Diocese of Ife (Anglican Communion), who in his sermon extolled the celebrant’s unwavering commitment to the things of God. The Bishop described Mama as “a vessel of grace” whose life of prayer and humility has shaped generations.
He encouraged her to continue steadfastly in prayer, noting that “a mother’s prayer is the greatest covering a family can have.” His message resonated deeply with the congregation, serving as a reminder of the quiet but powerful influence of a godly matriarch.
The service was rich in hymns, scriptural readings and heartfelt prayers. The high point came when Mama, radiant and energetic, was called forward for a special thanksgiving. With graceful steps, she danced to the altar, her face glowing with joy and gratitude; a living testimony of strength at 90.
The service concluded with special prayers for her continued health, peace and prosperity. The congregation also joined in a stirring rendition of the “Happy Birthday” song, filling the sanctuary with warmth and celebration. A short photo session followed with the clergy and family, capturing moments that reflected the beauty of faith, family, and longevity.
From the church, guests proceeded to the Ojaja Arena, Ile-Ife for the grand reception. The spacious venue had been beautifully transformed into a scene of elegance and colour to reflect royalty befitting for a princess.
The event was masterfully compered by Yinka Salawu, who kept the guests entertained throughout the programme.
One after another, family members and friends took turns to share glowing tributes about the celebrant. Her children spoke of her as a prayer warrior, a pillar of wisdom, and a mother whose life of integrity continues to guide their paths. Friends described her as compassionate, disciplined, and deeply God-fearing.
For the Ogunsakin family, the day was not just about age; it was a celebration of legacy, values and enduring strength of a mother’s love.
The cutting of the beautifully designed birthday cake, surrounded by her children was a joyful moment. The hall came alive with applause, laughter, camera flashes and toast in honour of a woman who is well-loved by all.
Guests were later treated to a lavish spread of local and continental dishes, complemented by an array of drinks while the Adonai Band serenaded the gathering with a medley of gospel and highlife tunes, keeping the atmosphere vibrant and festive with melodies that carried both nostalgia and joy.
Sanwo-Olu, Umo Eno, Adeleke, Smart Ogbonna Headline 2025 African Global Excellence Awards
The stage is set for the highly anticipated 2025 edition of the African Global Excellence Awards (AGEA), a prestigious recognition platform dedicated to celebrating individuals and organizations that have made exceptional contributions to Africa’s growth and development across diverse sectors.
Scheduled to take place on November 1, 2025, at Ivy Hotel (formerly Presken Hotel), Allen Avenue, Ikeja, Lagos, this year’s ceremony promises to be an unforgettable gathering of distinguished guests, business leaders, policymakers, entertainers, and media executives from within Nigeria and across the continent.
Among the eminent personalities expected to be honored at the event are Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State, Governor Umo Eno of Akwa Ibom State, Governor Ademola Adeleke of Osun State, and Dr. Smart Ogbonna a visionary leader widely recognized for his outstanding contributions to business, leadership, and philanthropy.
The awards ceremony, hosted by renowned media and PR expert Victor Udoh, seeks to spotlight individuals and institutions that exemplify excellence, innovation, and integrity in their fields. It also serves as a platform for dialogue and collaboration among changemakers dedicated to advancing Africa’s socio-economic transformation.
Other notable honorees for the 2025 edition include Kingsley Okoli, Dr. Smart Ogbonna, the Moses Taaboo Foundation, Queeneth Agbor, and Lauretta Ogboro, Director-General of Edo State Diaspora Affairs, alongside several other distinguished achievers who continue to make remarkable strides in their respective endeavors.
The glamorous evening will feature electrifying musical performances by top Nigerian artistes, alongside exquisite cuisine, fine drinks, and world-class entertainment promising guests a truly memorable experience.
Speaking ahead of the event, the convener, Victor Udoh, reaffirmed the core mission of the African Global Excellence Awards, stating that the initiative continues to stand as a beacon of recognition for Africans driving meaningful impact and transformation.
“Our goal is to recognize and inspire those who are not only achieving excellence but also creating opportunities and driving progress across the continent,” he said.
Legal Icon, Olugbolaga Ajayi, Thanks God at 60
By Eric Elezuo
In line with his love for God, and the things of God, legal practitioner and counsel to the Ovation Media Group, Mr. Olugbolaga Ajayi, took the complete essence of his diamond Jubilee anniversary to the church, where he explored every available details to sing praises, dance and express maximum thanks to God Almighty for sustaining him in health and wealth in the past six decades.
Held at the prestigious Cathedral Church of Christ, Marina, Lagos, the crowd of worshippers that turned out to give God glory on behalf of Mr. Olugbolaga Ajayi, defined his popularity, goodness to humanity and availability in times of need.
Leading a team of clergy of the Anglican Communion, Diocese of Lagos, the Provost of the Cathedral Church of Christ, The Venerable Olusegun Ladeinde, supervised the Communion and Thanksgiving service.
As the service kickstarted, the celebrant, flanked by his wife, and accompanied by other family members and close friends and associates, made his way into the auditorium as the church renders high praises. The joy was palpable was visible and audible exchange of banters, laughter and handshakes were heard and seen before the birthday boy made his way to his seat.
With sonorous and soul lifting hymns and admonitions presented, Venerable Ladeinde delivered a homily that bordered on staying close to God and affecting humanity, saying that nothing gives greater joy to an individual that those.
He further lauded the celebrant for choosing to celebrate his 60th Birthday in the house and presence of God, with Communion, praises and heartfelt joy.
After the sermon, he led the congregation into singing a hearty birthday song for Mr Ajayi just as he cut the birthday cake surrounded by family members and the clergy.
Shortly afterwards, the Diocesan, the Rt Revd Dr. Ifedola Senasu Gabriel Okupevi, said a prayer for the celebrant and members of his immediate family, asking God to grant him longer life in health and wealth, and every righteous desire of his heart.
The Thanksgiving Service grounded to a halt with a vote of thanks by Mr. Ajayi as he celebrated everyone that turned up in person, and those that sent representatives, to honour him on his big day.
And with the choir singing some of their best and melodious chorus, the service ended and guests dispersed into smaller units of network-oriented discussions before finally exiting the venue.
Among dignitaries that attended the Thanksgiving Service was Chairman, Ovation Media Group, Aare Dele Momodu.
