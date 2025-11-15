Elderly Community Outreach Brings Hope, Wellness to Ikorodu Seniors

By Ruth Akpan Photos: Tunde Bolarinwa

The city of Ile-Ife lit up in colours penultimate week as the matriarch of the Ogunsakin family, Princess Emily Teniade Ogunsakin, was celebrated by family members, friends, associates and well wishers as she joined the nonagerian club.

It was a moment of grace and gratitude as all and sundry gathered to honour a remarkable woman of faith and grace, who joyfully marked her 90th birthday. The milestone event, hosted by her children led by Asiwaju Segun Ogunsakin, was a heartfelt celebration of a matriarch whose life has been defined by devotion, discipline, and divine favour.

The celebration began in the most fitting way; with praises and prayers at St. Paul’s Anglican Church, Ayegbaju, Ile-Ife. The church, filled with joyful hymns and the fragrance of thanksgiving, echoed with gratitude as Mama, surrounded by her children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren and loved ones, gave thanks to God for nine decades of His faithfulness.

The service was officiated by Rt. Rev. Olubunmi A. Akinlade, Bishop of the Diocese of Ife (Anglican Communion), who in his sermon extolled the celebrant’s unwavering commitment to the things of God. The Bishop described Mama as “a vessel of grace” whose life of prayer and humility has shaped generations.

He encouraged her to continue steadfastly in prayer, noting that “a mother’s prayer is the greatest covering a family can have.” His message resonated deeply with the congregation, serving as a reminder of the quiet but powerful influence of a godly matriarch.

The service was rich in hymns, scriptural readings and heartfelt prayers. The high point came when Mama, radiant and energetic, was called forward for a special thanksgiving. With graceful steps, she danced to the altar, her face glowing with joy and gratitude; a living testimony of strength at 90.

The service concluded with special prayers for her continued health, peace and prosperity. The congregation also joined in a stirring rendition of the “Happy Birthday” song, filling the sanctuary with warmth and celebration. A short photo session followed with the clergy and family, capturing moments that reflected the beauty of faith, family, and longevity.

From the church, guests proceeded to the Ojaja Arena, Ile-Ife for the grand reception. The spacious venue had been beautifully transformed into a scene of elegance and colour to reflect royalty befitting for a princess.

The event was masterfully compered by Yinka Salawu, who kept the guests entertained throughout the programme.

One after another, family members and friends took turns to share glowing tributes about the celebrant. Her children spoke of her as a prayer warrior, a pillar of wisdom, and a mother whose life of integrity continues to guide their paths. Friends described her as compassionate, disciplined, and deeply God-fearing.

For the Ogunsakin family, the day was not just about age; it was a celebration of legacy, values and enduring strength of a mother’s love.

The cutting of the beautifully designed birthday cake, surrounded by her children was a joyful moment. The hall came alive with applause, laughter, camera flashes and toast in honour of a woman who is well-loved by all.

Guests were later treated to a lavish spread of local and continental dishes, complemented by an array of drinks while the Adonai Band serenaded the gathering with a medley of gospel and highlife tunes, keeping the atmosphere vibrant and festive with melodies that carried both nostalgia and joy.