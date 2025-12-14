Senator Olubiyi Fadeyi, Wife Olajumoke, Bag Top Yoruba Titles in Ile-Ife

By Eric Elezuo

The historic city of Ile-Ife, the domain of the influential Ooni, in Osun State, came very alive during the week, as the energetic Senator representing Osun Central in the National Assembly, Olubiyi Fadeyi Ajangunla, and his wife, Erelu Olajumoke Fadeyi, were installed as the AJAGUNLA OODUA TI ILE YORUBA and ERELU AJAGUNLA OODUA OF THE SOURCE by the Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi, Ojaja II, at the Palace Ile-Ife.

The event reflects crowning the Ajangunla, who signifies great warrior, and protector of the entire Yoruba race; guarding and shielding the residents against external aggression. That’s the office Senator Fadeyi and his wife, Erelu Olajumoke, have ascended among the Yoruba people.

Classy and debonair, Senator Fadeyi and wife chose to make the days of the coronation one to remember, and give guests and dignitaries, who came from far and near the pampering required of a such a occasion.

The events began with a solid get together soiree, organised and held at the Harvard Hotel, where early callers were treated to good music, classy dishes and splendid entertainment, providing avenues for rewarding networking.

Attending to grateful guests, Senator Fadeyi, dressed in all white kaftan, and the Erelu in a free green and red round neck sleeveless gown, were full of smiles, acknowledging the presence of all and sundry.

With a live band dishing out evergreen music to the joy of the guests, and splendid dishes and beverages making sporadic and ceaseless rounds on the table, the evening proved to be an acceptable progenitor to the anticipated main billed for the next day.

Of course, the next day lived up to its billing with more guests storming the historic ancient city in what appeared to be everyone on white affair.

The entrance of the celebrants was a testament in elegance as traditional Palace staff, in their white loins and leopard skin, formed a two-line squad through which the Ajangunla and his wife, made their revered entry accompanied by close family members, friends and associates. The entry was followed by the loud and impressive appearance of the Ooni of Ife, signaling the beginning of the coronation ceremony.

The installation was brief, but highly monumental, bestowing the great warrior status on the couple, giving them prominence and influence, not only in Ile-Ife, but the entire Yorubaland.

With the who’s who in Yorubaland in attendance, the goodwill messages began to flow, acknowledging the Ooni first as a primus interperes, who has reign over the kingdom in 10 fruitful years, and the newly crowned couple for their steadfast contributions to the uplifting of the society, with special mention of their immediate locality, Ile-Ife and Osun State.

It was therefore, with pride that the couple took their first sacred steps as the Ajangunla Oodua and Erelu Ajangunla Oodua in preparation to begin an gracious duty of standing for the Yoruba race at all times.

Thereafter, the mother of all reception was held at an outdoor ground of the Obafemi Awolowo University with the best of music, from the evergreen voices of Chief Commander Ebenezer Obey, and Yinka Ayefele, just a-list dishes, beverages and accurate networking flowed freely on the night.

Among very important personalities that graced the event with their presence were the Deji Of Akure, Oba Aladetoyinbo Ogunlade Aladelusi; the Olowo of Owo, Oba Ajibade Gbadegesin; the Alara of Ilara, Oba Folarin Ogunsanwo; the Orangun of Oke-Ila, Oba Adedokun Abolarin; Osun State Council of Obas, Firstlady of Ondo State Lady Oluwaseun Aiyedatiwa, Princess Toyin Kolade, Mr Kayode Kolade, Chief Alex Duduyemi and a host of there.

PRESIDENT TINUBU GREETS AJAGUNLA ON CORONATION

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu warmly congratulates Senator Olubiyi Oluwole Fadeyi, Senator representing Osun Central Senatorial District, on his prestigious conferment as the “Ajagunnla-Oodua Ti Ile Yoruba” by the Ooni of Ife, His Royal Majesty Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi, Ojaja II.

President Tinubu describes the honour as well-deserved in recognition of Senator Fadeyi’s distinguished service to the advancement of his community, the Yoruba nation, and Nigeria as a whole.

The President notes that the Ajagunnla-Oodua title carries profound cultural significance within the Yoruba traditional institution and reflects the Ooni’s confidence in Senator Fadeyi’s character, contributions, and devotion to the values of unity, peace building, and development.

“Senator Fadeyi has shown exemplary dedication to public service and the upliftment of his people. This honour from the Ooni of Ife is not only a personal milestone but also a national celebration of excellence, integrity, and cultural heritage,” the President says.

President Tinubu commends the Ooni of Ife for continuing to uphold the revered Yoruba traditions by recognising individuals who embody leadership, compassion, and communal responsibility.

He prays that the new Ajagunnla-Oodua will be strengthened with greater wisdom and renewed commitment as he undertakes his latest responsibility.