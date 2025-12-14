Events
Senator Olubiyi Fadeyi, Wife Olajumoke, Bag Top Yoruba Titles in Ile-Ife
By Eric Elezuo
The historic city of Ile-Ife, the domain of the influential Ooni, in Osun State, came very alive during the week, as the energetic Senator representing Osun Central in the National Assembly, Olubiyi Fadeyi Ajangunla, and his wife, Erelu Olajumoke Fadeyi, were installed as the AJAGUNLA OODUA TI ILE YORUBA and ERELU AJAGUNLA OODUA OF THE SOURCE by the Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi, Ojaja II, at the Palace Ile-Ife.
The event reflects crowning the Ajangunla, who signifies great warrior, and protector of the entire Yoruba race; guarding and shielding the residents against external aggression. That’s the office Senator Fadeyi and his wife, Erelu Olajumoke, have ascended among the Yoruba people.
Classy and debonair, Senator Fadeyi and wife chose to make the days of the coronation one to remember, and give guests and dignitaries, who came from far and near the pampering required of a such a occasion.
The events began with a solid get together soiree, organised and held at the Harvard Hotel, where early callers were treated to good music, classy dishes and splendid entertainment, providing avenues for rewarding networking.
Attending to grateful guests, Senator Fadeyi, dressed in all white kaftan, and the Erelu in a free green and red round neck sleeveless gown, were full of smiles, acknowledging the presence of all and sundry.
With a live band dishing out evergreen music to the joy of the guests, and splendid dishes and beverages making sporadic and ceaseless rounds on the table, the evening proved to be an acceptable progenitor to the anticipated main billed for the next day.
Of course, the next day lived up to its billing with more guests storming the historic ancient city in what appeared to be everyone on white affair.
The entrance of the celebrants was a testament in elegance as traditional Palace staff, in their white loins and leopard skin, formed a two-line squad through which the Ajangunla and his wife, made their revered entry accompanied by close family members, friends and associates. The entry was followed by the loud and impressive appearance of the Ooni of Ife, signaling the beginning of the coronation ceremony.
The installation was brief, but highly monumental, bestowing the great warrior status on the couple, giving them prominence and influence, not only in Ile-Ife, but the entire Yorubaland.
With the who’s who in Yorubaland in attendance, the goodwill messages began to flow, acknowledging the Ooni first as a primus interperes, who has reign over the kingdom in 10 fruitful years, and the newly crowned couple for their steadfast contributions to the uplifting of the society, with special mention of their immediate locality, Ile-Ife and Osun State.
It was therefore, with pride that the couple took their first sacred steps as the Ajangunla Oodua and Erelu Ajangunla Oodua in preparation to begin an gracious duty of standing for the Yoruba race at all times.
Thereafter, the mother of all reception was held at an outdoor ground of the Obafemi Awolowo University with the best of music, from the evergreen voices of Chief Commander Ebenezer Obey, and Yinka Ayefele, just a-list dishes, beverages and accurate networking flowed freely on the night.
Among very important personalities that graced the event with their presence were the Deji Of Akure, Oba Aladetoyinbo Ogunlade Aladelusi; the Olowo of Owo, Oba Ajibade Gbadegesin; the Alara of Ilara, Oba Folarin Ogunsanwo; the Orangun of Oke-Ila, Oba Adedokun Abolarin; Osun State Council of Obas, Firstlady of Ondo State Lady Oluwaseun Aiyedatiwa, Princess Toyin Kolade, Mr Kayode Kolade, Chief Alex Duduyemi and a host of there.
PRESIDENT TINUBU GREETS AJAGUNLA ON CORONATION
President Bola Ahmed Tinubu warmly congratulates Senator Olubiyi Oluwole Fadeyi, Senator representing Osun Central Senatorial District, on his prestigious conferment as the “Ajagunnla-Oodua Ti Ile Yoruba” by the Ooni of Ife, His Royal Majesty Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi, Ojaja II.
President Tinubu describes the honour as well-deserved in recognition of Senator Fadeyi’s distinguished service to the advancement of his community, the Yoruba nation, and Nigeria as a whole.
The President notes that the Ajagunnla-Oodua title carries profound cultural significance within the Yoruba traditional institution and reflects the Ooni’s confidence in Senator Fadeyi’s character, contributions, and devotion to the values of unity, peace building, and development.
“Senator Fadeyi has shown exemplary dedication to public service and the upliftment of his people. This honour from the Ooni of Ife is not only a personal milestone but also a national celebration of excellence, integrity, and cultural heritage,” the President says.
President Tinubu commends the Ooni of Ife for continuing to uphold the revered Yoruba traditions by recognising individuals who embody leadership, compassion, and communal responsibility.
He prays that the new Ajagunnla-Oodua will be strengthened with greater wisdom and renewed commitment as he undertakes his latest responsibility.
Events
Elderly Community Outreach Brings Hope, Wellness to Ikorodu Seniors
The Leezeet Tender Heart Foundation, in partnership with Divine Care Hub, has held an inspiring Elderly Community Outreach Programme in Ikorodu.
Led by the founder, Mrs. Elizabeth Adegbite, the event celebrated and supported senior citizens, widows, and orphans, highlighting the importance of mental, physical, and social well-being for older adults.
The programme, themed “Promoting Economic Empowerment & Mental Wellness Among Older Adults,” included prayers, praise and worship, gentle exercises, massage therapy, nutrition talks, and economic empowerment sessions. Ms. Abimbola Shaba shared tips on Affordable Nutrition and Healthy Living for the Elderly, while Mrs. Adigun and Ms. Loveth highlighted social welfare and economic opportunities.
Creative moments included a heartfelt poem by Mrs. Grace Oni and a colorful senior fashion parade coordinated by Mrs. Oladehinde, reminding everyone that style has no age limit. The event was beautifully anchored by MC Mrs. Adebo and concluded with a vote of thanks by Mr. Fabunmi.
Mrs. Adegbite called on the Ikorodu community, NGOs, and individuals to step up interventions for the elderly, stressing that together, communities can ensure dignity, care, and hope for all seniors.
Events
Princess Emily Teniade Ogunsakin Celebrates 90th Birthday in Style
By Ruth Akpan Photos: Tunde Bolarinwa
The city of Ile-Ife lit up in colours penultimate week as the matriarch of the Ogunsakin family, Princess Emily Teniade Ogunsakin, was celebrated by family members, friends, associates and well wishers as she joined the nonagerian club.
It was a moment of grace and gratitude as all and sundry gathered to honour a remarkable woman of faith and grace, who joyfully marked her 90th birthday. The milestone event, hosted by her children led by Asiwaju Segun Ogunsakin, was a heartfelt celebration of a matriarch whose life has been defined by devotion, discipline, and divine favour.
The celebration began in the most fitting way; with praises and prayers at St. Paul’s Anglican Church, Ayegbaju, Ile-Ife. The church, filled with joyful hymns and the fragrance of thanksgiving, echoed with gratitude as Mama, surrounded by her children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren and loved ones, gave thanks to God for nine decades of His faithfulness.
The service was officiated by Rt. Rev. Olubunmi A. Akinlade, Bishop of the Diocese of Ife (Anglican Communion), who in his sermon extolled the celebrant’s unwavering commitment to the things of God. The Bishop described Mama as “a vessel of grace” whose life of prayer and humility has shaped generations.
He encouraged her to continue steadfastly in prayer, noting that “a mother’s prayer is the greatest covering a family can have.” His message resonated deeply with the congregation, serving as a reminder of the quiet but powerful influence of a godly matriarch.
The service was rich in hymns, scriptural readings and heartfelt prayers. The high point came when Mama, radiant and energetic, was called forward for a special thanksgiving. With graceful steps, she danced to the altar, her face glowing with joy and gratitude; a living testimony of strength at 90.
The service concluded with special prayers for her continued health, peace and prosperity. The congregation also joined in a stirring rendition of the “Happy Birthday” song, filling the sanctuary with warmth and celebration. A short photo session followed with the clergy and family, capturing moments that reflected the beauty of faith, family, and longevity.
From the church, guests proceeded to the Ojaja Arena, Ile-Ife for the grand reception. The spacious venue had been beautifully transformed into a scene of elegance and colour to reflect royalty befitting for a princess.
The event was masterfully compered by Yinka Salawu, who kept the guests entertained throughout the programme.
One after another, family members and friends took turns to share glowing tributes about the celebrant. Her children spoke of her as a prayer warrior, a pillar of wisdom, and a mother whose life of integrity continues to guide their paths. Friends described her as compassionate, disciplined, and deeply God-fearing.
For the Ogunsakin family, the day was not just about age; it was a celebration of legacy, values and enduring strength of a mother’s love.
The cutting of the beautifully designed birthday cake, surrounded by her children was a joyful moment. The hall came alive with applause, laughter, camera flashes and toast in honour of a woman who is well-loved by all.
Guests were later treated to a lavish spread of local and continental dishes, complemented by an array of drinks while the Adonai Band serenaded the gathering with a medley of gospel and highlife tunes, keeping the atmosphere vibrant and festive with melodies that carried both nostalgia and joy.
Events
Sanwo-Olu, Umo Eno, Adeleke, Smart Ogbonna Headline 2025 African Global Excellence Awards
The stage is set for the highly anticipated 2025 edition of the African Global Excellence Awards (AGEA), a prestigious recognition platform dedicated to celebrating individuals and organizations that have made exceptional contributions to Africa’s growth and development across diverse sectors.
Scheduled to take place on November 1, 2025, at Ivy Hotel (formerly Presken Hotel), Allen Avenue, Ikeja, Lagos, this year’s ceremony promises to be an unforgettable gathering of distinguished guests, business leaders, policymakers, entertainers, and media executives from within Nigeria and across the continent.
Among the eminent personalities expected to be honored at the event are Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State, Governor Umo Eno of Akwa Ibom State, Governor Ademola Adeleke of Osun State, and Dr. Smart Ogbonna a visionary leader widely recognized for his outstanding contributions to business, leadership, and philanthropy.
The awards ceremony, hosted by renowned media and PR expert Victor Udoh, seeks to spotlight individuals and institutions that exemplify excellence, innovation, and integrity in their fields. It also serves as a platform for dialogue and collaboration among changemakers dedicated to advancing Africa’s socio-economic transformation.
Other notable honorees for the 2025 edition include Kingsley Okoli, Dr. Smart Ogbonna, the Moses Taaboo Foundation, Queeneth Agbor, and Lauretta Ogboro, Director-General of Edo State Diaspora Affairs, alongside several other distinguished achievers who continue to make remarkable strides in their respective endeavors.
The glamorous evening will feature electrifying musical performances by top Nigerian artistes, alongside exquisite cuisine, fine drinks, and world-class entertainment promising guests a truly memorable experience.
Speaking ahead of the event, the convener, Victor Udoh, reaffirmed the core mission of the African Global Excellence Awards, stating that the initiative continues to stand as a beacon of recognition for Africans driving meaningful impact and transformation.
“Our goal is to recognize and inspire those who are not only achieving excellence but also creating opportunities and driving progress across the continent,” he said.
Tribute to Jimmy Cliff: Last Lion of Reggae Crossed the Rivers
Threat Against Nigeria’s Multi-Party Democracy: Atiku, Obi, George, Others Accuse Tinubu of Plot to Annihilate Opposition
OAU: MicCom Institutes Financial Awards for Best Graduating Student, Producing Dept
Senator Olubiyi Fadeyi, Wife Olajumoke, Bag Top Yoruba Titles in Ile-Ife
Voice of Emancipation: Nicolas Maduro is a Goner
Corruption! Tinubu Tackles ‘Buhari Boys’
Rebuilding the Pillars: A Comprehensive Blueprint for Overcoming Nigeria’s Leadership Deficit
Airspace Violation: Burkina Faso Detains 11 Nigerian Soldiers, Seizes NAF Aircraft
Senate Approves Tinubu’s Request to Deploy Troops to Benin Republic
Nigerian Soldiers Still Trapped in Burkina Faso – Foreign Affairs Minister
Governor Adeleke Celebrates First Lady, Titilola Adebusola Adeleke @60
Dangote Launches Historic ₦1trn Scholarship Scheme for 1.3m Students
Leader of Failed Benin Republic Coup Reportedly Seeks Refuge in Togo
Sudanese Military Plane Crashes, All Crew Members Feared Killed
Trending
-
News6 days ago
Airspace Violation: Burkina Faso Detains 11 Nigerian Soldiers, Seizes NAF Aircraft
-
Headline6 days ago
Senate Approves Tinubu’s Request to Deploy Troops to Benin Republic
-
Africa3 days ago
Nigerian Soldiers Still Trapped in Burkina Faso – Foreign Affairs Minister
-
Featured6 days ago
Governor Adeleke Celebrates First Lady, Titilola Adebusola Adeleke @60
-
Featured3 days ago
Dangote Launches Historic ₦1trn Scholarship Scheme for 1.3m Students
-
Africa4 days ago
Leader of Failed Benin Republic Coup Reportedly Seeks Refuge in Togo
-
Africa5 days ago
Sudanese Military Plane Crashes, All Crew Members Feared Killed
-
Featured2 days ago
There’s No Govt in Nigeria, Tinubu is the Person in Power – Dele Momodu