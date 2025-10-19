The Oracle
The Oracle: The Right to Development, Public Interest Litigation, and the Rule of Law in Nigeria (Pt. 1)
By Prof Mike Ozekhome SAN
INTRODUCTION
Right to Development
The right to development is an inalienable human right affirmed by the United Nations Declaration on the Right to Development (1986). It asserts that every individual and all peoples are entitled to participate in, contribute to, and enjoy economic, social, cultural, and political development, in which all human rights and fundamental freedoms can be fully realized (“Right to development” – history and UN Declaration (1986) (Wikipedia, Nnamdi Azikiwe University Journals, Serap Nigeria, Unilag Law Review, Gravitas Review)). Regionally, this right is embedded in Article 22 of the African Charter on Human and Peoples’ Rights, to which Nigeria is a signatory (Article 22, African Charter on Human and Peoples’ Rights (recognized by Nigeria) (Wikipedia)).
Public Interest Litigation (PIL)
Public Interest Litigation in Nigeria refers to legal actions brought not by directly affected individuals, but by public spirited citizens or civil society organizations to protect collective rights or public goods. The scope for PIL broadened significantly with Centre for Oil Pollution Watch v. NNPC (2018), where the Supreme Court expanded locus standi doctrine—allowing NGOs to sue on behalf of affected communities even absent direct injury (Centre for Oil Pollution Watch v. NNPC (2013–2018); locus standi liberalisation by Supreme Court (Nigerian Law Forum, Unilag Law Review)).
Rule of Law
The rule of law encompasses principles such as equality before the law, accountability, separation of powers, transparency, and judicial independence. In Nigeria, public interest litigation is often seen as both reinforcing and challenging this principle by promoting access to justice but also raising concerns about judicial overreach and institutional balance (IP/Law commentary and doctrinal analysis of COPW decision (Nigerian Journals Online)).
Significance in Nigeria’s Socio Political Context
Nigeria is marked by severe socio-economic inequality, inadequate service delivery, environmental degradation, pervasive corruption, and impunity among authorities. In such a context, the right to development becomes critical as a framework for citizens’ demands for basic needs—education, health, sanitation, environment. Public interest litigation emerges as a vehicle for marginalized groups to assert these rights, elevate the rule of law, and press the state toward accountability, despite structural and constitutional limitations.
Thesis Statement
This essay contends that although the right to development remains non justiciable under Nigeria’s domestic Constitution, it is incrementally enforced through public interest litigation grounded in international and regional law. Case law from both Nigerian courts and the ECOWAS Court demonstrates how PIL helps to bolster the rule of law—yet institutional obstacles, weak enforcement, and constitutional constraints continue to limit its transformative potential.
The Right to Development in the Nigerian Context
Origin and Definition under International Law
The right to development was formally recognized by the United Nations in December 1986. Its Preamble frames development as “a comprehensive economic, social, cultural and political process” aimed at improving well being through inclusive participation and equitable benefit sharing. The African Charter (Article 22) further affirms this right as legally binding for member states, including Nigeria.
Constitutional Silence: Implicit vs. Explicit Recognition
While Nigeria ratified the African Charter and incorporated it domestically through the African Charter Act (2004), its 1999 Constitution does not explicitly guarantee the right to development. Instead, Chapter II sets out non justiciable Directive Principles of State Policy, which are aspirational statements rather than enforceable rights.
Socio Economic Rights in Chapter II of the 1999 Constitution
Chapter II outlines goals such as provision of education, health, housing, and social welfare. However, Section 6(6)(c) explicitly removes jurisdiction of courts over these principles, rendering them unenforceable in litigation.
Justifiability, Debate and Attempts at Enforcement
Despite constitutional limitations, litigants have tried to enforce socio economic rights through clever reliance on international obligations and fundamental rights provisions. The ECOWAS Court, empowered by treaties Nigeria ratified, has been pivotal in bypassing domestic procedural constraints by directly enforcing rights under the African Charter (Justiciability via ECOWAS Court and reliance on African Charter despite domestic silence uncaccoalition.org+3worldcourts.com+3Serap Nigeria+3).
Role of ECOWAS Court Decisions
In SERAP v. Nigeria & UBEC (2010), the ECOWAS Community Court ruled that Nigeria’s failure to provide free and compulsory basic education violated Articles 17 and especially Article 22 of the African Charter, regardless of the domestic non justiciability of educational goals. The Court dismissed Nigeria’s objection that the issue fell under Nigeria’s Chapter II—and reaffirmed its authority to enforce African Charter rights even where municipal law does not confer such rights.
Public Interest Litigation (PIL) as a Tool for Enforcing the Right to Development
Evolution of PIL: From Restrictive Locus Standi to Liberal Interpretation
Historically, Nigerian courts required plaintiffs to demonstrate direct personal injury to have standing. For instance, in the environmental case filed by Centre for Oil Pollution Watch, both the Federal High Court and Court of Appeal dismissed the suit due to lack of locus standi. But in 2018, the Supreme Court overturned those decisions, liberalizing standing rules to allow NGOs to sue for environmental harm on behalf of affected communities (Ibid).
Landmark Cases Using PIL
• Centre for Oil Pollution Watch v. NNPC (2018) became a landmark PIL ruling. The Supreme Court acknowledged environmental degradation as a public interest issue and permitted an NGO to seek remedies on behalf of impacted communities, recognizing the right to life and a healthy environment within Section 33 and Section 20 of the Constitution (ibid).
• SERAP’s action at ECOWAS Court used PIL to demand free basic education. The Court not only recognized the right to education under the African Charter but issued binding orders for the Nigerian government to implement free, compulsory education, underscoring PIL’s potential in enforcing development rights.
PIL and Access to Justice for Marginalized Groups
The liberalization of locus standi enables NGOs and advocacy groups to represent communities otherwise unable to afford litigation. This expansion improves access to justice, especially for rural or marginalized Nigerians facing environmental hazards or educational deprivation.
The Nigerian Judiciary’s Attitude toward Socio-Economic Rights Claims
While constitutional restrictions persist, judicial activism via PIL and international law has gradually induced a more receptive adjudication of socio economic rights. Nonetheless, courts remain constrained; executive non-compliance and weak enforcement mechanisms often undermine the effectiveness of PIL rulings.
Rule of Law: Interplay with Right to Development and PIL
Defining the Rule of Law (Dicey, Constitutionalism, Judicial Independence)
The rule of law, as articulated by A.V. Dicey, has three central tenets: the absolute supremacy of law (no one is punished except for breach of law), equality before the law, and the predominance of legal precedents over discretionary authority. Modern constitutionalism expands this understanding by insisting the state must be bound by law, that individual rights are protected through fair legal procedures, and that courts operate independently in interpreting and enforcing those laws. Judicial independence thus becomes pivotal: judges must be able to decide cases impartially, without undue influence from the executive or legislative branches.
Does PIL Promote or Undermine the Rule of Law?
PIL undoubtedly strengthens several dimensions of the rule of law: it democratizes access to justice, holds government institutions accountable, and enforces compliance with legal and constitutional norms. By broadening locus standi, PIL empowers civil society and marginalized communities to seek remedies—even when formal constitutional channels are blocked. However, critics argue that PIL may lead to judicial activism, where courts make policy decisions or governance choices best left to elected bodies. Such scenarios raise questions about institutional balance and the separation of powers.
Weak Enforcement of Judgments & Executive Non Compliance (Dasuki case)
The Dasuki case underscores the fragility of judicial authority when the executive refuses to comply with court or regional tribunal orders. In 2016, the ECOWAS Court ruled that Col. Sambo Dasuki’s re-arrest and continued detention—despite bail granted by multiple Nigerian courts—was arbitrary, unlawful, and a clear mockery of the rule of law, ordering his immediate release and payment of ₦15 million in damages. Yet successive Nigerian governments ignored these rulings. Multiple Federal High Court judges reaffirmed his bail, but the State Security Service (SSS) refused to release him for several years. In 2024, even the ECOWAS Court itself dismissed Dasuki’s enforcement action, citing procedural technicalities and lack of jurisdiction to compel enforcement, effectively illustrating how executive impunity erodes the rule of law. (SERAP v. Nigeria ECOWAS Court judgment on education – right to development (SERAP / ECOWAS judgments summaries).
Tensions Between Populist Litigation and Strict Legalism
PIL can sometimes generate tension between populist demand for justice and strict adherence to procedural legalism. On one hand, it serves the people by bringing rights-based litigation when formal channels are blocked. On the other, it exposes the judiciary to accusations of overreach or policymaking under legal guise. The Dasuki case reflects how popular sentiment around arbitrary detention can drive litigation, yet harsh procedural rules and political reluctance can frustrate enforcement, leaving legal victories hollow.
CASE STUDIES / EXAMPLES
SERAP v. Federal Government (Mismanagement of Education Budget)
Through public interest litigation, the Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP) challenged the federal government over education fund mismanagement. They petitioned the ECOWAS Court, which held that Nigeria’s failure to provide free and compulsory basic education constituted a breach of the African Charter’s Article 22. The Court ordered systemic reform but enforcement remains partial due to domestic non-compliance and political inertia.
Ken Saro-Wiwa’s Legacy & the Ogoni Nine: Environment as Development Right
The struggle of Ken Saro-Wiwa and the Ogoni activists underscored environmental exploitation and lack of economic inclusion as key issues of the right to development. Their execution in 1995 galvanized international condemnation and modern Nigerian environmental litigation. The case establishes the link between environmental justice, community development, and public interest legal action against multinational extractive actors—paving the way for later PILs such as COPW v. NNPC. (To be continued).
THOUGHT FOR THE WEEK
“Sustainable development is the pathway to the future we want for all. It offers a framework to generate economic growth, achieve social justice, exercise environmental stewardship and strengthen governance” – Ban Ki-moon.
The Oracle: The Place of Education in a Crisis-Ridden Nigeria (Pt. 6)
By Prof Mike Ozekhome SAN
INTRODUCTION
In our last episode, we proffered some recommended solutions vide – the roles of government and other stakeholders including the regulatory frameworks. Today, we shall continue same by taking certain parameters into consideration- advocate for adequate remuneration for teaching and non-teaching personnel; also ensure that the admission of student into any institution of learning must be based strictly on merit; all stakeholders in educational sector (the government, proprietors/proprietress, teachers and all involved in impacting knowledge) should reconsider going back to the 6-3-3-4 system of education; encourage sponsorship of education, ensure there must be a deliberate policy to incentivize teachers in rural communities, bring back morals, values and ethics as part of admission requirements, strengthen whistle-blowing on corruption, introduce restorative justice for students, involve parents and guardians in decision-making, discourage rampant strikes by university personnel and create anti-cult groups. Later we shall conclude with UNICEF’s idea that: “all Nigerian children deserve a fighting chance – no matter who they are and where they are. And this must include an education. It is not only their right – it is the smartest and best way to secure the future of Nigeria as a whole”. Please read on.
ADEQUATE REMUNERATION FOR TEACHING AND NON-TEACHING PERSONNEL
To enhance the quality of education at all levels, fair living wages which can motivate teachers and non-teaching staff to do their work on a high-quality level must be ensured. This will attract qualified and dedicated teachers and do away with the present attitude of young people who now desert the teaching profession for better and more remunerative professions. Teachers themselves must be comprehensively vetted before employment.
ADMISSION MUST BE BASED STRICTLY ON MERIT
Admission into tertiary institutions should be based solely on merit and nothing more. Quota system which kills merit and discourages initiative, while encouraging mediocrity must be dispensed with.
RECONSIDER THE 6-3-3-4 SYSTEM OF EDUCATION
There is the urgent need to redesign the system of education in Nigeria, since the current 6-3-3-4 model has failed the test of times. Not much development, whether on science or technology, has been achieved under it.
SPONSORSHIP OF EDUCATION MUST BE ENCOURAGED
The idea of wealthy individuals sponsoring children who are in need through schools should be encouraged. This could be by way of scholarships, bursaries and special grants.
THERE MUST BE DELIBERATE POLICY TO INCENTIVISE TEACHERS IN RURAL COMMUNITIES
Policy makers and governments should not only focus on funding education through building new schools and improving others, but must also increase funding and incentives to teachers, particularly those teaching and living in rural low-income areas. This is because most teachers prefer to work in affluent urban areas because of the potentials for better pay and working conditions. The quality of teaching in such poor rural schools suffer immeasurably. This must be avoided now before it is too late.
BRING BACK MORALS, VALUES AND ETHICS AS PART OF ADMISSION REQUIREMENTS
Moral uprightness and rectitude – not just merit alone – should form part of the yardstick for entry into schools and recruitment of staff, whether academic or non-academic. This should also be the case in entry into offices in the larger society. As mandated by the United Nations Convention Against Corruption (UNCAC), we must bring back values, morals, ethics, integrity and anti-corruption ethos in all our schools curricula. Fighting corruption is a task for all, since the school environment is a microcosm of, and therefore affected by larger societal corruption.
STRENGTHEN WHISTLE-BLOWING ON CORRUPTION
The culture of whistle-blowing which appears now abandoned by the Government, must be re-introduced and strengthened, with more incentives. Monetary reward and protection must be accorded all whistle-blowers. The policy appears to have died down after the initial surge because the government is said to have short-changed whistle-blowers who discovered huge hidden sums.
INTRODUCE RESTORATIVE JUSTICE FOR STUDENTS
Alternative disciplinary measures, rather than outright expulsion or suspension can lead to significant improvement in student retention and success in schools. Focusing on restorative justice as a means of conflict resolution, as opposed to sterner measures has been found effective. Restorative justice focuses on rehabilitation of offenders through reconciliation with student victims and the community at large.
INVOLVE PARENTS AND GUARDIANS IN DECISION-MAKING
Involving parents in their children’s education can contribute to a student’s achievements. When parents come together with school authorities and policy makers with coherent messages about the changes they would like to see in their children’s education systems, the students will benefit more.
DISCOURAGE RAMPANT STRIKES BY UNIVERSITY PERSONNEL
The various academic unions for universities, polytechnics and secondary schools are always in the news for persistent strikes; and this is not always their fault. The government fails to remunerate or pay them their dues, or give them certain agreed rights which they are entitled to. Government usually refuse to implement agreements. There have been strikes for various reasons in 1999, 2001, 2002, 2003, 2005, 2006, 2007, 2008, 2009, 2010, 2011, 2013, 2017, 2018, 2020 and 2022. Indeed, ASUU alone has embarked on 16 strikes in 23 years. Students now use between 7 and 10 years to graduate from a 4 year program. This must be halted immediately.
CREATE ANTI-CULT GROUPS
Special anti-cultism groups should be created in schools with the aim to stopping cult practices in secondary and tertiary schools; and arresting offenders, who must also be prosecuted.
CONCLUSION
UNICEF best sums up the ideal which every Nigerian (and friend of Nigeria) desires or craves for his children: “All Nigerian children deserve a fighting chance – no matter who they are and where they are. And this must include an education. It is not only their right – it is the smartest and best way to secure the future of Nigeria as a whole.”
It is clear from our above discourse and analysis that once we get the educational system right, every other thing will fall in to place. Education is the most powerful weapon with which we can change the world. Knowledge, they say is power. An educated citizenry is an enlightened citizenry. An enlightened citizenry is free from ignorance, bondage and primordial cravings. He is even easier to govern. Little wonder the pride of place which education occupies under various Constitutions, the African Charter and the United Nationals Declaration on Human Rights, 1948. As usual, however, the devil is in the detail. In other words, the concrete realization of the lofty goals of these discussed precepts is the major challenge. As ever, however, where there is a will, there is a way. And it is the leadership that shows the way. There must be political will to see these precepts manifest results. As the late novelist, Prof. Chinua Achebe, opined in his book “The Problem with Nigeria”, with the right leadership, Nigeria will fulfill its destiny and reach its full potential. I must add, with the right citizenry (civil society). Education might not be a silver bullet or a magic wand which we can wave to make all our problems disappear; but it is certainly the best guarantee for a secure, peaceful, prosperous, egalitarian and stable Nation, governed by law, and not by men. It is the only guarantee of fairness, equity and social justice. As the popular saying goes, “If you are not informed, you are deformed”. We can emulate the Asian Tigers -Japan, Hong Kong, Singapore, South Korea and Taiwan which used education as a key component of their strategic growth plans and rapid industrialization. (The end).
THOUGHTS FOR THE WEEK
“Education is the most powerful weapon which you can use to change the world”. (Nelson Mandela).
“The function of education is to teach one to think intensively and to think critically. Intelligence plus character – that is the goal of true education”. (Martin Luther King, Jr.)
The Oracle: The Place of Education in a Crisis-Ridden Nigeria (Pt. 5)
By Prof Mike Ozekhome SAN
INTRODUCTION
The last installment of this intervention examined the range of factors behind the decline in education as well as their causes; followed by some recommended solutions. This week’s treatise continues with same theme by looking at the roles of government and other stakeholders including the regulatory frameworks. Enjoy.
GOVERNMENT AND THE REGULATORY FRAMEWORK
SOLUTIONS BY EXPERTS (CONTINUES)
According to the authoritative world body, UNICEF, “we must take a close look at what is happening to our children in Nigeria and the opportunities they are missing out on when they lack education. We need to look towards communities – leaders, parents, teachers and caregivers – and, together, find the best strategies to ensure that all children enroll into school, have access to continuous learning and ensure they emerge with quality skills that equip them for a prosperous future. We need to especially ensure that girls have access to learning – so they can receive an education that will begin to address issues of gender inequality. All girls have much to offer to find solutions to Nigeria’s challenges – and we have to nurture their creativity and innovation. We also need to ensure that children are safe when they are in school – no child should be afraid their school might be attacked or that they will be kidnapped. And no parent should be fear sending their children to school . . . Nigeria’s education system can be transformed through adequate funding to ensure schools are safe, they application of gender – responsive policies, including recruitment of female teachers and improved facilities for girls, the creation of multiple and flexible learning pathways for students, such as digital and transferable skills learning, the integration of foundational numeracy and literacy in Quranic schools; and teacher training in the latest methodologies”.
I cannot agree more.
SOLUTIONS THROUGH COLLABORATION BETWEEN THE GOVERNMENT, THE PEOPLE AND ALL STAKEHOLDERS
To address the wrong attitudes and choices of the direct stakeholders in the educational sector, i.e., the Government, the people, teachers, lecturers, parents and students, Omebe and Omebe (Ibid) have offered some suggestions which I fully subscribe to. I have also offered mine in this piece. I will therefore deal with them specifically and seriatim.
GOVERNMENT’S DIRECT INTERVENTION NECESSARY
The first step towards having a lasting solution lies squarely in the hands of the government, which must quickly adopt certain strategies to restructure and save the sector from totally collapsing. The government at all levels must be seen to be genuinely committed to delivering of a template for a competitive standard of education across the country, vis-a-vis other countries of the world. The government must spear-head the right attitudinal disposition to get the desired results.
INTRODUCTION OF A STRONGER LEGAL FRAMEWORK
Introduction of a stronger legal and instrumental framework beyond the present anti-corruption agencies such as the EFCC, ICPC and Police, with stronger enforcement and punishment regimes there must be put in place institutional mechanisms for frontally dealing with corruption, with provision for remedies, compensation, restitution for people whose rights have been abused. The present anti-corruption agencies must be heavily resourced and incentivized for optimal performance.
I. ENFORCEMENT OF EXISTING LAWS THAT AFFECT EDUCATION
Security agencies must enforce all relevant laws, such as the Child Rights Act, 2003, which enjoins the Government to provide free compulsory universal primary education, free university education and free adult literacy programmes; as well as the Universal Basic Education Act, 2004, which also enjoins the compulsory education of children of school-age. This accord with section 15 of the 1999 Constitution of Nigeria. Regrettably, many States in Nigeria are yet to domesticate and internalize the Child Rights Act of 2003.
II. TARGETING DISADVANTAGED CHILDREN
Implementation of policies that target disadvantaged children from poor families and rural areas, such as almajaris, Motor Park touts and girls, especially from the Northern parts of the country.
III. INVESTING IN EDUCATION THROUGH ADEQUATE FUNDING
Adequate funding with good management will provide high-quality education in Nigeria. Adequate funds must be provided for renovation of schools and other learning institutions, acquiring quality training facilities. Research grants, decent teachers’ salaries, emoluments, housing and general welfare, including provision for health must be urgently tackled. It has been found that investment in education pays off eventually. Economists found in 2008 that investing in education increases the Gross Domestic Product (GDP), thus impacting positivity on the country’s overall economic and social health. Education improves income distribution, raises people’s productivity, promotes entrepreneurship and leads to technological development. Heavy investment in this therefore a sine qua non.
With the Federal Government of Nigeria controlling mineral resources, taking a princely sum of 52.68%, and the State governments taking 26.72% of our derivation formula allocation (S. 162 of the 1999 Constitution), there is no reason why one single behemoth and over pampered federal government, and the 36 States cannot take over 80% of Nigeria’s educational requirements. After all, the remaining 20.60% allocated to LGAs is for the entire 774 LGAs in Nigeria, with most of the funds waylaid and mopped up at source by greedy State governments. This leaves the LGAs barely enough resources to pay salary to their workforce. The result is that a tier of government that is supposedly closest to the people cannot even construct mere culverts and gutters, let alone dispensaries and skills acquisition centres.
IV. NECESSITY OF IMPLEMENTING A PROGRESSIVE TAX CODE
A progressive tax code means that people and corporations that earn higher income pay more. This means that taxes increase along with incomes. By taxing wealthy citizens and big corporations, governments – both federal, states and LGAs – could boost our public education system. The political will appears lacking as the elites who control the economic levers are unyielding. The citizenry and the civil society must therefore be engaged in fiercely demanding that the wealthy in our society invests in its children, students, teachers and their future.
V. OPEN UP NEW VISTAS FOR DROPS-OUT
Many youths drop out of their primary school education (UNESCO). Majority of these are young men and women who have taken to crimes of prostitution, armed banditry, armed robbery, kidnapping, internet scam, advance fee fraud (419), etc.
VI. ATTITUDINAL CHANGE
Serious and deliberate attitudinal change of all by dispensing with negative, anti-social tendencies; abandoning vice and embracing such societal virtues as honesty, integrity, hard work, dignity, patriotism and respect for elders, customs, culture and traditions. There is the need to completely re-set the mindset of children and the youth psychologically, mentally, physically and emotionally, to embrace a new dawn.
The culture of “get-rich-quick” must be jettisoned. Never again should front pew in churches and front rolls of mats be reserved for Christian and Moslems in churches and mosques, respectively. National honours and honorary doctorate degrees must never again be accorded these rogue members of the society who steal our common patrimony blind.
VII. WRONG TO PUT ROUND PEGS IN SQUARE HOLES
Capable persons to be appointed as Minister and Commissioner of education. Their appointments should never again based on politics of prebendalism, cronyism, sectionalism, and favouritism, but on what they are capable of. Nigeria’s educational system fares better in the hands of professionals and expert Ministers and Commissioners, rather than in the hands of politicians who see everything as medium to play politics and embezzle money. It will be recalled that when Professor Jubril Aminu was Minister of Education in 1985, he adopted progressive steps to re-engineer our ailing educational system. It was during his tenure that the 6-3-3-4 educational system was introduced. He also introduced nomadic education for the Fulanis who are always on the road, walking with their cattle. Whatever happened to the Al majiri schools built by President Goodluck Jonathan. How do you put a Journalist and Accountant as Minister of Education, where there are several qualified Educationist and Professors? Surely, such an appointment can only be a round peg in a square hole!
Another good example of an expert minister of education is Professor Sam Egwu. During his administration, he entered into a pact with ASUU (Academic staff union of universities that has been on strike for 9 months and still counting), providing conditions of service, funding of tertiary institutions, autonomy of universities and means and payment of lecturers. This is one of the pacts that has always caused needless rock us as successive administrations have refused to fulfill terms of the pact on account of alleged paucity of resources and inadequate funds.
Professor Babatunde Fafunwa, appointed in 1990, also notched up significant millages during his time. He it was who introduced education that uses our indigenous languages. This was perhaps one of the first of such initiatives in Africa, since the lingual franca or language that was then used in schools was English.
VIII. WIPING OUT CORRUPTION IN MINISTRIES AND REGULATORY BODIES
We must all rise up and tackle the serious canthernorm of corruption in education ministries and regulatory bodies. We must fiercely combat exam malpractices through the joint efforts of the government and examination regulatory bodies.
IX. REVIEW OF TEACHING CURRICULA
The teaching curriculum of our schools require total overhaul, review and updating. It must be based more on practical research. A country that surprisingly deletes history from its curricula is asking for trouble. History was yanked off Nigerian schools in 2009, allegedly because students avoided the subject; graduates did not have job prospects; and teachers were scarce. Yet, history engages the present with the past; how cultures remember events; and how these events are presented to generations yet unborn. Surely, today is the tomorrow we mentioned yesterday. This is calling on the governments at all levels to immediately bring history back to our curricula.
X. STOP COMMERCIALIZATION OF EDUCATION
Due to paucity of funds and systematic corruption, schools are learning to seek quicker for ways of funding. This has led to astronomical increase on school fees. It has thus gone beyond the reach of the poor people to afford. Commercialization of schools has become the vogue. Many others, especially public schools have been neglected. They are in a poor decrepit and miserable states. Poor infrastructures and dilapidated buildings adorn the land scopes of schools. Continuing this commercialization of education will finally kill any available opportunity for schooling for the poor and average people in the society. The poor will continue to be more ignorant while the children of the rich will continue to be better educated. Money spent on wasteful expenditure should be channeled towards funding schools and renovating the buildings. Reading materials, modern lab equipment which are needed for running the schools should be procured and provided by the governments and wealthy people, to lift our education out of its present doldrums.
To be continued
THOUGHT FOR THE WEEK
“Education is an admirable thing, but it is well to remember from time to time that nothing that is worth knowing can be taught” (Oscar Wilde).
The Oracle: The Place of Education in a Crisis-Ridden Nigeria (Pt. 4)
By Prof Mike Ozekhome SAN
INTRODUCTION
Walt Disney once opined: “I would rather entertain and hope that people learned something than educate people and hope they were entertained”. In our last outing in this series, we discussed kidnapping, armed banditry and herdsmen menace; UNICEF corroborations and other forms of crises in the educational sector. Today, we shall x-ray specific reasons for decline in education with special emphasis on: falling standards; crisis of manpower; abandoned projects and exodus of teachers. We shall also take a look at more causes of crises in education; irrelevant knowledge and learning; debasement of virtues and good reasoning- moral decadence; poor family upbringing; etc. We will then conclude by proffering some recommendations and possible solutions to our crisis-ridden education system. Enjoy.
SPECIFIC REASONS FOR DECLINE IN EDUCATION
Coming to University education, Omebe & Omebe (The crisis of Education in Nigeria, the International Journal of Humanities, Social Science and Education, Vol.2, Issued 12, December 2015. www.arcjournals.org; Accessed on 1st October 2022) identify the following as what they called the “specifics on its Decline”, viz:
FALLING STANDARDS
• the dismissal of 3 graduates of the Enugu State University of Science & Technology from the NYSC scheme for falling below the standard expected of graduates;
CRISIS OF MANPOWER
• crisis of manpower in Nigeria universities, here instead of the required 80% of academics holding Ph.D degrees, only 43% possessed that qualification; furthermore, instead of the minimum requirement of 75% of the academics being between Senior lecturers and Professors, only 44% fall within that bracket; worse still, almost all the universities have excess of non-teaching staff, with many instances where they exceed teaching staff two, three or four times, while in others, the number of senior administrative staff is more than twice the total teaching staff.
ABANDONED PROJECTS
• That is not all, the two scholars report that “there is an average of 4 abandoned projects per university in Nigeria with the attendant negative consequences for classrooms, laboratories, student’s hostels and staff accommodation”. They add that “poor infrastructure adversely affects teaching, research, learning and students’ health and safety”.
EXODUS OF TEACHERS
• Even though Nigerian universities are grossly starved of Ph.D holders, there are confirmed reports that people with such degrees seek graduate level positions while others, incredulously, reportedly compete to be truck drivers.
MORE CAUSES OF CRISES IN EDUCATION
We have touched on the ‘external’ causes of the crises in education in Nigeria. By that we mean the choices made by the power elite who control access to the material and other external resources which inhibit education from attaining its optimum level in Nigeria.
But, there are other factors which are play – some of them societal, psychological, normative and cultural – which, together have combined to erode the quality of education to its present abysmal level. These factors were highlighted by Omebe and Omebe (Ibid) as follows:
IRRELEVANT KNOWLEDGE AND LEARNING
• Irrelevant knowledge and learning. According to them, (Ibid) “when educators do not understand the nature of learning and knowledge, both the teacher and the student are trapped in a futile struggle. No matter how much money the tax payers spend and how many quick-fixes are tried, the chronic failure will continue until education in the country is more responsive to the needs and aspirations of the people as well as relating education of the child to the demands of the labour market”;
DEBASEMENT OF VIRTUES AND GOOD REASONING
• “Debase(ment) of virtue and good reasoning. Virtue was one almost as highly exalted as truth in Western educational institutions. Reasoning was rigorously deployed to understand and define moral virtue. By contrast, modern academia propagates nations of moral relativism and situational ethics”;
MORAL DECADENCE
• “Moral Decadence. Our educational institutions are more or less morally bankrupt. Both students and teacher disobey rules with impunity and have scant regard for morality. This manifest in disrespect, needless contention and antagonism, exam malpractices, inappropriate relationships, stealing, fighting, dereliction of duties etc. Hence, the rising incidence of social vices in educational institution”;
POOR FAMILY UPBRINGING
• “Family up-bringing. This is very instrumental in defining a person’s character. Positive or negative behaviors are often rooted in a person’s family history. Undisciplined children are often the product of bad parentage”;
PEER PRESSURE
• “Peer Pressure. This can affect the choices of even ordinarily good people. Habits like smoking, alcoholism, cultism, illicit sex, exam malpractices and indecent dressing have been blamed on peer group pressure” ;
PROLIFERATION OF QUACKS
• “Involvement of Quacks. Teaching has become something of an all-comers affairs and a transit point between jobs for the unemployed. This has inevitably compromised standards”;
LACK OF MOTIVATION
• “Absence of motivation. This factor explains many unethical choices by especially educators: poor and irregular payround irregular training and retraining programmes being major triggers. Poor motivation manifest in low morale, indifference and indecency”;
PERVASIVE CORRUPTION
• “Corruption. The prevailing culture of corruption in Nigeria has rendered it virtually impossible to earn an honest living in the country. Corruption simply thrives in the country and it is often blamed for social vices in educational institutions. It is the root cause of exam malpractices, certificate and admission racketeering, misappropriation and embezzlement of official funds in virtually all tertiary educational institutions”;
POVERTY
• “Poverty. The challenging economic circumstances have plunged many Nigerians into poverty, forcing to resort to various social vices such as bribery, stealing, pilfering, cheating, prostitution to make ends-meet”;
IGNORANCE
• “Ignorance. Some lecturers and students who engage in anti-social behavior seem oblivious of the gravity of those choices, leading some of them to brag about (or flaunt) it as if a badge of honour”;
LACK OF ROLE MODELS
• “Poor Example or Role Models. No child is born bad. He or she is shaped or moulded by socialization by parents, guardians, leaders and the larger society for better or for worse”;
RECOMMENDATIONS AND POSSIBLE SOLUTIONS TO OUR CRISIS-RIDDEN EDUCATION SYSTEM
I do not believe in mere damage assessment alone. Nor do I believe in drinking from the Book of Lamentations which is a collection of poetic laments and cries over the destruction of Jerusalem in 586 BCE. We must go beyond this gloomy picture I have painted above; this frightening spectre of disillusionment, to proffer workable solutions to our crisis-ridden education system.
In discussing the story of Nigeria’s collapsed educational system, there has been no shortage of precepts. Indeed, so much literature has been written and said; oceans of ink I spilled, to address the challenges and problems of our ailing education sector (with correspondingly little by way of concrete action), that it has practically been a case of too many Chiefs and not enough Indians. Everyone appears to know what needs to be done; but who is willing to bell the cat? That is the question. No one. As with the methodology adopted to x-ray the challenges, we shall discuss the possible panaceas under two different perspectives: firstly, the big picture in terms of the regulatory framework as dictated by political leverage wielded by the government, the power elite; viz-a-viz the people; and, secondly through the somewhat narrower (but perhaps more important) prism of the academic environment of the educational institutions themselves, in terms of the role of government, attitudes and choices of parents, students, educators and administrators, in their relationship, both as individuals and interse.
GOVERNMENT AND THE REGULATORY FRAMEWORK SOLUTIONS BY EXPERTS
Starting with the former, Kenneth Maduagwu (Ibid) (quoting the Inter-Agency Network for Education in Emergencies), argues (and I agree), as follows: “quality education protects cognitive development and psychological well-being, giving children hope in times of crisis. To provide educational services to millions of deprived children in Nigeria means to sustainably address structural, cultural, security and humanitarian factors that limit children’s access to education. The Nigerian government must rethink the provision of education services, especially in conflict-impacted locations. There is need to invest in the capacity development of the existing teaching workforce in information and communication technology (ICT) skills. This can ensure that children in displacement camps, for instance, can remotely be taught in a controlled environment especially where school infrastructure has been destroyed.
Remote learning can also be mainstreamed on a broader scale to care for school children in southeast Nigeria who cannot go to school on designated IPOB sit-at-home days. The practicability of remote learning will ensure that children living in areas where government agencies and development actors cannot access can receive quality education irrespective of the teaching staff strength in those locations. The semi-digitalization of teaching in public schools does not excuse the urgency of tackling Nigeria’s woes, However, it is a temporary solution to ensure that accessible conflict-affected children in Nigeria are not deprived of education while security agencies continue to push for stability. Therefore, security actors must focus on restoring peace and stability in areas affected by conflict. In addition, the government must deploy non-conflict intervention measures to de-escalate emerging and existing violent hotspots”.
“More livelihood, nutrition, and children protection programmes are needed to salvage many Nigerian children’s current challenges. The future of children in crisis-impacted zones may appear uncertain, but adequate intervention efforts will ensure positive outcomes. Beyond education, violent conflict affects all aspects of childrens lives. Therefore, addressing the humanitarian impact of violent conflict issues in Nigeria will help prevent its implication on education and other socio-economic activities. The effects of violent conflicts on education in Nigeria require a tailored solution. It also requires that sustainability be achieved by upscaling interventions that significantly impact the lives of communities and children”.
Contributing to this, Dakuku Peterside (ibid), poignantly identifies the issues in the following manner, which I concur with: “now is the time to pay attention and call for ‘a state of emergency’ in our education sector. We must bring all ideas, talents, skills and resources to the table to resolve some of the crises threatening to mar the future of the next generation of Nigerians. It is not just a policy and monetary issue. We need to focus on teacher education to improve the quality of teachers and engage in their periodic testing and retraining. The promotion of teachers should be tied to the quality of the teaching, personal development and the impact of teaching on students. We need to provide them with the teaching resources and incentives they need to do a good job. Individual states should set independent standards for teachers’ accreditation in their jurisdiction. We must provide all forms of financial and psychological incentives to teachers. We must ringfence their benefits and emoluments in both federal and state budget and never allow a situation where governments owe them salaries. The reward of teachers must be here on earth and not in heaven”. We should pay their wages when due and pay them a living wage. We must review the pay of teachers on the basis of current economic realities and attract the best to the teaching profession”. (To be continued).
THOUGHT FOR THE WEEK
“Education is an admirable thing, but it is well to remember from time to time that nothing that is worth knowing can be taught”. (Oscar Wilde).
