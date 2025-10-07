Entertainment
Obasanjo, Osoba, Dele Momodu, Others Headline Premiere of Oloketuyi’s ‘Exco’
Ultimate Communications, led by veteran film executive, media personality and BON Awards founder, Seun Oloketuyi, is set to host the exclusive premiere of its latest production, ‘Exco’, a compelling political drama.
The premiere is set for Wednesday, October 15, at the prestigious Alliance Française, Mike Adenuga Centre, Lagos.
The event is poised to be a convergence of Nigeria’s political and entertainment elite, underscoring the film’s deep engagement with current national discourse.
Among personalities confirmed to lead the guest list are former President Olusegun Obasanjo; former Governor of Ogun State, Olusegun Osoba; and Ovation Magazine Publisher, Aare Dele Momodu.
Joining them are other notable figures, including the Deputy Speaker of the Lagos State House of Assembly, Hon. Moji Ojora Meranda; Senator Babajide Omowoware; Lagos State Commissioner for Environment and Water Resources, Tokunbo Wahab; and Toke Benson-Awoyinka, the Lagos Commissioner for Tourism, Arts & Culture. Their attendance reaffirms EXCO’s status as a must-see socio-political commentary.
‘Exco’ is billed as a sharp, well-developed political drama that explores the intricate conflicts and complex resolutions within the corridors of power. The narrative focuses on situations of moral ambiguities, offering audiences a nuanced look at the motivations behind political decisions.
The film, directed by Director Mo, is lauded for its tight script and compelling performances.
The ensemble cast features some of Nollywood’s most respected talents, including: Deyemi Okanlawon, Jide Kosoko, Bimbo Akintola, Ronke Oshodi-oke, Scarlet Gomez, Femi Branch, Lizzy Jay, Olarotimi Fakunle, Nobert Young, Patrick Doyle, Kunle Coker, and others.
Speaking on the movie, Oloketuyi said,
“EXCO is more than just a movie; it is a mirror reflecting the delicate power play and human elements that shape our governance. We are honoured to have the likes of former President Obasanjo, Governor Osoba, and other pillars of Nigerian society join us to launch a film that we believe will spark necessary conversations.”
Imisi Wins Big Brother Naija 10/10 Season
Imisi, one of the 29 housemates that signed up for this season’s Big Brother Naija show titled Season 10: 10/10, has been announced the winner.
The housemate triumphed over eight other finalists to claim the first position, winning N150 million worth of prizes.
Court Slams 50-month Jail Term on Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs for Over Prostitution-Related Offence
Music icon, Sean “Diddy” Combs, was sentenced to more than four years in prison on Friday for his conviction on prostitution-related charges.
Prosecutors had sought 11 years behind bars for Combs but Judge Arun Subramanian handed down a 50-month sentence after an emotional daylong court hearing.
Combs’s lawyers had urged the judge to sentence the 55-year-old hip-hop star to 14 months, which would effectively have been time served since he has been incarcerated in Brooklyn for more than a year.
Addressing the court before the judge handed down the sentence, Combs said he was “truly sorry” for his actions and asked the judge for “another chance.”
“I ask your honor for mercy,” he said. “I beg your honor for mercy.”
Diddy Combs was acquitted by a jury in July of the most serious charges against him — sex trafficking and racketeering — but convicted of two counts of transporting people across state lines for prostitution.
Combs’s former girlfriend Casandra Ventura submitted a letter to the judge asking him to consider “the many lives that Sean Combs has upended with his abuse and control.”
Ventura, the 39-year-old singer known as Cassie, described in wrenching detail the physical, emotional and sexual abuse she suffered while in a more than decade-long relationship with Combs.
Ventura and another woman, identified as Jane, said they were coerced into performing so-called “freak offs”: sexual marathons with hired men that Combs directed and sometimes filmed.
“The entire courtroom watched actual footage of Combs kicking and beating me as I tried to run away from a freak off in 2016,” Ventura wrote.
She said she has nightmares and flashbacks “on a regular, everyday basis.”
Ventura said she and her family had left the New York area for fear of “retribution” from Combs if he is released.
Speaking before the sentencing, prosecutor Christy Slavik said Combs has not accepted responsibility for his actions.
“His remorse was qualified. It’s as though he thinks the law doesn’t apply to him,” Slavik said.
Slavik said Combs had booked speaking engagements in Miami next week in anticipation of a light sentence, which she called “the height of hubris.”
Arguing for a lesser sentence, Nicole Westmoreland, one of Combs’s lawyers, called him an “inspiration” to the Black community and a social justice crusader.
“No, Combs is not larger than life,” she said. “He’s just a human being. He’s made mistakes.”
But he is remorseful and “it’s of no benefit to anyone to warehouse him in a prison.”
Combs’s six adult children each delivered an emotional plea on their father’s behalf, with the eldest Quincy Brown calling him “a changed man.”
“Please, please give our family the chance to heal together,” said one of his daughters, D’Lila Combs. “Not as headlines but as human beings.”
Glo-sponsored African Voices on CNN Features Literary Genius, Chimamanda Adichie
Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie is the special guest on this week’s edition of Glo-sponsored African Voices on CNN International.
She will be answering questions and providing exposition on her writing career from the host of the programme, Larry Madowo, on the special package, which premieres at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, September 20, 2025.
Adichie’s gripping narratives continue to inspire readers all over the world. She has established herself as a significant writer whose works question stereotypes, reinterpret identities, and honour African stories, starting with her highly praised debut novel, Purple Hibiscus, and continuing with the widely acclaimed Half of a Yellow Sun and Americanah.
She once again demonstrates her status as a cultural icon whose influence transcends literature into international discussions on feminism, heritage, and authenticity with her eagerly awaited new book, Dream Count.
This edition was shot in Adichie’s hometown of Nsukka, Enugu State, Nigeria, which also appears frequently in her writing. The show gives viewers a close-up look at her writing development, sources of inspiration, and ongoing efforts to reimagine African storytelling for the world.
The programme will air multiple times to give viewers across different time zones the opportunity to watch, with rebroadcasts scheduled for Sunday, September 21, at 3:30 a.m. and 6:00 p.m.; Monday, September 22, at 3:00 a.m. and 5:45 p.m.; as well as the following weekend, Saturday, September 27, at 7:30 a.m. and 11:00 a.m.; Sunday, September 28, at 3:30 a.m. and 6:00 p.m.; and Monday, September 29, at 3:00 a.m. and 5:45 p.m.
Through Globacom’s sustained sponsorship of CNN’s African Voices, the programme has become a premier platform for celebrating African excellence. By shining a spotlight on trailblazers like Adichie, it continues to showcase the continent’s talent, creativity, and cultural influence to a global audience.
