Headline
Nothing Shows Tinubu Has Capacity to Tackle Hunger, Poverty – Atiku
Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar has criticized President Bola Tinubu, saying that more than two years into his administration, there is still no indication that he can effectively tackle the widespread hunger and poverty affecting the country.
The African Democratic Party (ADC) chieftain described the level of hunger in the country as unacceptable, particularly among the underprivileged and downtrodden.
“Whatever reform the Tinubu government might claim to be undertaking, the point remains that food insecurity is a daily occurrence nationwide.
“There is no government worth its salt that does not place priority on the welfare and security of the people,” Atiku said.
He warned that “most violent socio-political uprisings and revolutions around the world have been driven by widespread hunger and unbearable living conditions, especially the paradox of extreme poverty in a land of abundance.”
In a statement issued on Monday through his spokesman, Paul Ibe, Atiku emphasized that the primary responsibility of any government is to ensure the security and welfare of its citizens.
However, he lamented that under the leadership of President Tinubu and the All Progressives Congress (APC), millions of Nigerians are increasingly trapped in poverty and misery.
According to Atiku, the current state of the nation offers little reason for optimism, as it is fueling a growing surge in criminal activities, including large-scale fraud, terrorism, kidnapping, cultism, drug abuse, and ritual killings, among others.
He recalled how a young man, driven by unbearable frustration, set himself ablaze, an act that triggered widespread socio-political unrest, beginning in Tunisia and spreading across the Middle East and North Africa.
“Back home here in Nigeria, it may not be out of place to argue that even the “ENDSARS” protest was fuelled by the traumatising frustration of hunger and insensitivity on the part of the government,” he said.
He stressed further that since reforms are made for citizens and not the other way round, the reforms of this administration should have a human face.
Headline
DSS Sues Sowore, Facebook, X for Posts Calling Tinubu Criminal
The Department of State Services (DSS) has filed a criminal charge against a politician and online publisher, Omoyele Sowore, for allegedly making a false claim against the person of the President, Bola Tinubu, by referring to him as a criminal.
The five-count charge was filed on Tuesday before the Federal High Court in Abuja, a few days after an earlier request by the DSS on Facebook and X, the platforms allegedly deployed by Sowore for his said false claim, to pull the misleading message down.
The charge, marked: FHC/ABJ/CR/484/2025, Mata (Facebook) Incorp, and X Incorp are listed with Sowore as defendants.
Sowore, the presidential candidate of the African Action Congress (AAC) in 2019 and 2023, and publisher of Sahara Reporters, is in charge and accused of contravening the provisions of the Cybercrimes (Prohibition, Prevention, etc) Amendment Act, 2024.
Reports said his arraignment on the charge is scheduled for any time soon.
Counts in the charge read: “That you, Omoyele Sowore, adult, male on or about the 25th day of August, 2025, within the jurisdiction of this Honourable Court, did use your official X handle page, @Yele Sowore, to send out a message/tweet as: ‘
“THIS CRIMINAL @ OFFICIAL PBAT ACTUALLY WENT TO BRAZIL TO STATE THAT THERE IS NO MORE CORRUPTION UNDER HIS REGIME IN NIGERIA. WHAT AUDACITY TO LIE SHAMELESSLY!,” which you know the said message to be false but posted it for the purpose of causing a breakdown of law and order in the country, especially among individuals, who hold divergent views on the personality of the President and Commander in Chief of the Armed Forces of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Bola Ahmed Tinubu (GCFR) and thereby committed an offence contrary to Section 24 (1) (b) of the Cybercrimes (Prohibition, Prevention, etc) Amendment Act, 2024.
“That you, Omoyele Sowore, adult male on or about the 26th day of August, 2025 did use your official Facebook page, Omoyele Sowore, to send out a message/post as: “THIS CRIMINAL @ OFFICIAL PBAT ACTUALLY WENT TO BRAZIL TO STATE THAT THERE IS NO MORE CORRUPTION UNDER HIS REGIME IN NIGERIA. WHAT AUDACITY TO LIE SHAMELESSLY!,” which you know the said message/post to be false, but posted it for the purpose of causing a breakdown of law and order in the country, especially among individuals who hold divergent views on the personality of the President and Commander in Chief of the Armed Forces of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Bola Ahmed Tinubu (GCFR) and thereby committed an offence contrary to Section 24 (1) (b) of the Cybercrimes (Prohibition, Prevention, etc) Amendment Act, 2024.
“That you, Omoyele Sowore, adult, mate on or about the 25th day of August, 2025 using the instrumentality of X, via your official X account @Yele Sowore, did knowingly published defamatory material on your online platform viz: “THIS CRIMINAL @ OFFICIAL PBAT ACTUALLY WENT TO BRAZIL TO STATE THAT THERE IS NO MORE CORRUPTION UNDER HIS REGIME IN NIGERIA. WHAT AUDACITY TO LIE SHAMELESSLY!” against the personality and reputation of the President and Commander in chief of the Armed Forces of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Bola Ahmed Tinubu (GCFR) and thereby committed an offence contrary to Section 375 of the Criminal Code Act.
“That you, Omoyele Sowore, adult, male on or about the 26th day of August, 2025 using the instrumentality of Facebook, via your official Facebook account Omoyele Sowore, did knowingly published defamatory material on your online platform viz: “THIS CRIMINAL @ OFFICIAL PBAT ACTUALLY WENT TO BRAZIL TO STATE THAT THERE IS NO MORE CORRUPTION UNDER HIS REGIME IN NIGERIA. WHAT AUDACITY TO LIE SHAMELESSLY!,” against the personality and reputation of the President and Commander in chief of the Armed Forces of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Bola Ahmed Tinubu (GCFR) and thereby committed an offence contrary to Section 375 of the Criminal Code Act.
“That you, Omoyele Sowore, adult, male on or about the 26th day of August, 2025, with intent to cause public fear and disturbance, published false information on your official X and Facebook account @Yele Sowore, respectively, against the personality and reputation of the President and Commander in Chief of the Armed Forces of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Bola Anmed Tinubu (GCFR) and thereby committed an offence contrary to Section 59 of the Criminal Code Act and punishable under the same Act.
Headline
‘Lousy Leaders’ Bane of Nigeria’s Growth – Emir Sanusi
By Eric Elezuo
Sarakin Kano, Khalifa Muhammadu Sanusi II, has said Nigeria has been bedeviled with lousy leaders who lack the requisite capacity and competence to deliver and transform the country, saying that the trend has hindered the country’s growth on all fronts.
Sanusi made the assertion, when he spoke at the second edition of Kano International Poetry Festival (KAPFEST), held in Kano on Saturday, noting that the country has not been fortunate with quality leaders for a long time.
Stating that good governance is key to salvaging the country, Sanusi added, “And that’s the truth. I mean, in most parts of this country, you look at people who are leading you and you say, oh God, is this really the person? How did we end up here? You see it every day on the newspapers.”
The traditional ruler said while other countries are exploring technology, artificial intelligence, climate change and other serious issues, Nigerian leaders are still preoccupied with antiquated debates around ethnicity and religion.
“You see it in the news. You see what happens in the legislature. You see the kind of debates that we are having, the kind of arguments that we have, the kind of time we waste on issues that are totally unimportant, the pettiness. We are still talking about Yoruba or Igbo or Hausa, Northern or Christian, you know, that is, we are still mired in that debate. We are still in conversations that we had in the 1960s. You look at other countries, you look at other parts of the world, people are discussing climate change, discussing artificial intelligence,” the traditional ruler further noted.
He however, observed that subsidising fuel was never sustainable, noting that the country would have been bankrupt by now if President Bola Tinubu hadn’t removed it.
“If you look at the billions and billions that were spent on subsidies, if that money had been spent on refineries, I have nothing against subsidies. If you are subsidising production, I said it very clearly, my objection is the subsidy on consumption because we’re keeping refineries in Europe open. We’re giving jobs to refiners.
“And if we had taken 2012, we would not be where we are today. Now, people say to me, why aren’t you talking? I say, what am I to say? This is exactly what I said would happen because beyond a point, government revenue will not be enough to pay the subsidy. You have to borrow to pay the subsidy,” Sanusi concluded.
Sanusi, who bagged a fresh PhD degree from a London University only last week, has been on the forefront of raising national issues, and tackling as well as criticizing inanities in government. He is noted as introducing sweeping reforms in the banking sector during his tenure as Central Bank Governor prior to 2014 when he was removed by President Goodluck Jonathan.
Even with his tussle for the emirship seat in Kano with Emir Ado Bayero, Khalifa Sanusi has not ceased to bring to the front burner major issues of national discourse, touted as veritable tools of lifting the nation from its present doldrums.
Headline
Senate Blocks Natasha’s Request to Resume Legislative Duties
The Senate has blocked the request of senator representing Kogi Central, Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan, to resume legislative duties.
The Senate said her six-month suspension was still in force until the Court of Appeal rules on her case.
In a letter signed by the Acting Clerk to the National Assembly, Yahaya Danzaria, the Senate acknowledged receiving Akpoti-Uduaghan’s notice that she planned to resume on September 4, 2025, which, according to her, marked the end of her suspension.
But the Senate indicated that her suspension started on March 6, 2025, adding that the matter was subjudice since it was already before the Court of Appeal.
The Senate said that until the judicial process is concluded, no administrative action could be taken to encourage her resumption.
According to the letter, the Senate will only review her suspension after the court delivers its judgment.
Akpoti-Uduaghan’s lawyer, Victor Giwa, had told PUNCH that the senator’s six-month suspension had expired.
“Actually, she’s ready to resume her term. She’s in London. Everything is in place, and the six months have expired. The only thing left is her resumption,” Giwa said.
