Court Judgment: Mark, Aregbesola, Others Remain Party Leaders, ADC Clarifies
The African Democratic Congress (ADC) has said that the reports making the rounds concerning a court judgment, which purportedly sacked the David Mark-led leadership of the party, is false.
Speaking in a statement monitored on his social media handle, the party’s spokesperson, Mallam Bolaji Abdullahi, said that “the court did not issue any order restraining Senator David Mark and Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola from functioning as the National Chairman and National Secretary of the ADC, respectively.”
He clarified that the court rather “refused the ex-parte application brought by Hon. Nafiu Bala Gombe and directed that the matter proceed with due process.”
The statement is presented in full below:
The African Democratic Congress (ADC) wishes to set the record straight regarding false reports currently circulating in the media about the recent ruling of the Federal High Court, Abuja, concerning the leadership of our great party.
Contrary to some misleading publications, the court did not issue any order restraining Senator David Mark and Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola from functioning as the National Chairman and National Secretary of the ADC, respectively. Instead, the Honourable Court refused the ex-parte application brought by Hon. Nafiu Bala Gombe and directed that the matter proceed with due process.
The ruling, delivered by Hon. Justice Emeka Nwite on September 4, 2025, clearly stated the following four orders:
1. That the Plaintiff/Applicant’s application dated and filed on September 2, 2025, is refused.
2. That the Plaintiff/Applicant is hereby directed to put the Defendants on notice.
3. That the Defendants/Respondents are ordered to appear before this Honourable Court to show cause why the application should not be granted.
4. That the case is adjourned to September 15, 2025, for the Defendants/Respondents to show cause.
The Order was duly signed and issued by Hon. Justice Emeka Nwite, Presiding Judge, and certified by Kasope Kafayat Bola, Registrar of the Federal High Court.
Having failed to stop INEC from acknowledging the leadership change in ADC, the political Jobbers are now resorting to fake news. This goes to show that these agents of destablisation will stop at nothing, including misrepresenting court rulings, in their desperate efforts to sow confusion and further undermine opposition parties.
In this regard, the leadership of the ADC urges members of the press and the general public to be vigilant and be wary of fake news and inaccurate reports characteristic of the ruling party and their agents.
INEC Recognises Mark, Aregbesola, Others As ADC Leaders
The Independent National Electoral Commission on Wednesday officially recognised the David Mark-led leadership of the African Democratic Congress.
This development followed a period of internal restructuring within the party, which culminated in the emergence of new national officers aimed at repositioning the ADC ahead of future electoral contests.
Alongside Mark, other principal officers now officially acknowledged by INEC include Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola as National Secretary, Dr. Ibrahim Mani as National Treasurer, Akibu Dalhatu as National Financial Secretary, and Professor Oserheimen Aigberaodion Osunbor as National Legal Adviser.
With this formal endorsement, the ADC leadership is expected to commence a nationwide reconciliation and mobilisation effort, as the party seeks to strengthen its presence across the country ahead of the 2027 general elections.
PDP Dares Akpabio, Tells Natasha to Prepare for Resumption
The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has urged the lawmaker representing Kogi Central Senatorial District, Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan, to prepare to resume her duties in the Senate.
In a statement by its National Publicity Secretary, Debo Ologunagba, the party condemned the attempt by the Clerk of the National Assembly to bar Senator Akpoti-Uduaghan from resuming her role following the six-month suspension imposed on her by the Senate President, Senator Godswill Akpabio.
The PDP described the action as a calculated attempt, orchestrated by the Senator Akpabio-led All Progressives Congress (APC) Senate leadership, to abridge the right of representation of the people of Kogi Central Senatorial District and deny them a voice at the nation’s highest law-making body.
“The PDP calls on the international community, democracy institutions, right advocacy groups and other democracy development partners to rise up in condemnation of this renewed attack on Senator Akpoti-Uduaghan.
“The PDP demands that the Senate leadership ensures that Senator Akpoti-Uduaghan is allowed to resume her duties and perform her roles as an elected Senator of the Federal Republic of Nigeria unhindered,” the statement added.
Transformation College Begins New Semester with Free Programs
Transformation College has emphasized that the challenge of out-of-school children remains one of the most pressing development issues across Africa. According to UNESCO, more than 98 million children and young people are currently out of school in Sub-Saharan Africa, making it the region with the highest rate of exclusion globally.
This staggering figure represents nearly one in every five children of primary and secondary school age.
Causes of out-of-school in Africa include poverty, conflict and insecurity, child labour and early marriage, infrastructure gaps, and gender inequality, among others.
To tackle this crisis, a multi-pronged approach is required, like strengthening public education systems, expanding digital learning solutions, Scholarship and sponsorship programs, Community engagement and advocacy, and Public-private partnerships.
The scale of the challenge requires more than government effort. The private sector has a crucial role to play through sponsorship, CSR initiatives, and partnerships. Companies can provide infrastructure, digital tools, mentorship, and skills training that prepare young people for the modern workforce. Such involvement not only supports social progress but also creates a stronger pool of future employees, entrepreneurs, and consumers, ensuring sustainable business growth.
In this regard, Transformation College of Business and Technology stands out as a shining example of what is possible when education is prioritised. By offering 100% tuition-free quality education, we are removing financial barriers that keep many young Africans out of school. Beyond academics, Transformation College is equipping learners with digital, entrepreneurial, and professional skills—ensuring that they are not just educated, but also employable and future-ready. This kind of commitment reflects the true spirit of partnership, innovation, and impact needed to close the education gap in Africa.
In furtherance of our effort to equip Africans with the right on demand skills needed to thrive in today’s world, Transformation College of Business and Technology (TCBT) has announced the commencement of its new certificate programs on September 20, 2025, offering two certificate programs namely, Certificate in Information Systems (CIS) and Certificate in Entrepreneurship and Business Management(EBM). The semester will run until December 13, 2025, through live online classes.
The programs form part of the institution’s commitment to providing tuition-free, globally relevant, quality education that equips learners with digital and business skills in high demand by employers. The Certificate in Information Systems is designed to give participants practical knowledge and technical competence for today’s digital economy, while the Certificate in Entrepreneurship and Business Management provides aspiring and existing entrepreneurs with strategies for business growth, sustainability, and modern enterprise management.
The initiative is sponsored and funded by the Transformation Foundation of Business and Technology, with additional support from Training Heights Ltd, Audit, Advisory, Assurance and Assessment Services Ltd (A4S), and Standards and Best Practices Ltd. The partners emphasised their joint dedication to offering high-quality and transformative education.
Speaking on the launch, Edith Ugochukwu, Program Director at Transformation College, said: “Our mission is to break barriers to education by making professional training accessible, practical, and globally relevant. These certificate programs are designed to empower participants with the skills and confidence needed to thrive in today’s fast-changing economy.”
Transformation College, which operates as a tuition-free professional training institution, continues to focus on developing a new generation of skilled professionals across Africa and beyond. The college offers accessible programs in business, technology, artificial intelligence, project management, ISO standards, and personal excellence, aimed at empowering students, jobseekers, and professionals to succeed in a knowledge-driven economy.
This new program will run from September 20 to December 13, 2025, and enrollment is open to interested participants who can register through the institution’s official website.
For further information, Transformation College can be contacted via its website, email at info@transformationcollege.org, or WhatsApp at +234 912 718 3212.
