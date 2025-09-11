Court Judgment: Mark, Aregbesola, Others Remain Party Leaders, ADC Clarifies

The African Democratic Congress (ADC) has said that the reports making the rounds concerning a court judgment, which purportedly sacked the David Mark-led leadership of the party, is false.

Speaking in a statement monitored on his social media handle, the party’s spokesperson, Mallam Bolaji Abdullahi, said that “the court did not issue any order restraining Senator David Mark and Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola from functioning as the National Chairman and National Secretary of the ADC, respectively.”

He clarified that the court rather “refused the ex-parte application brought by Hon. Nafiu Bala Gombe and directed that the matter proceed with due process.”

The statement is presented in full below:

The African Democratic Congress (ADC) wishes to set the record straight regarding false reports currently circulating in the media about the recent ruling of the Federal High Court, Abuja, concerning the leadership of our great party.

Contrary to some misleading publications, the court did not issue any order restraining Senator David Mark and Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola from functioning as the National Chairman and National Secretary of the ADC, respectively. Instead, the Honourable Court refused the ex-parte application brought by Hon. Nafiu Bala Gombe and directed that the matter proceed with due process.

The ruling, delivered by Hon. Justice Emeka Nwite on September 4, 2025, clearly stated the following four orders:

1. That the Plaintiff/Applicant’s application dated and filed on September 2, 2025, is refused.

2. That the Plaintiff/Applicant is hereby directed to put the Defendants on notice.

3. That the Defendants/Respondents are ordered to appear before this Honourable Court to show cause why the application should not be granted.

4. That the case is adjourned to September 15, 2025, for the Defendants/Respondents to show cause.

The Order was duly signed and issued by Hon. Justice Emeka Nwite, Presiding Judge, and certified by Kasope Kafayat Bola, Registrar of the Federal High Court.

Having failed to stop INEC from acknowledging the leadership change in ADC, the political Jobbers are now resorting to fake news. This goes to show that these agents of destablisation will stop at nothing, including misrepresenting court rulings, in their desperate efforts to sow confusion and further undermine opposition parties.

In this regard, the leadership of the ADC urges members of the press and the general public to be vigilant and be wary of fake news and inaccurate reports characteristic of the ruling party and their agents.