Bode George Warns Against Extension of Rivers Emergency Rule Beyond Sept 18
A former Deputy National Vice Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Chief Olabode George, has warned President Bola Tinubu against extending the emergency rule declared in Rivers State beyond September 18, 2025, arguing that doing so could spark unrest.
President Tinubu declared the emergency rule on March 18, suspending Governor Siminalayi Fubara for six months following a protracted political conflict between him and his predecessor, now Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike. The crisis had split the State House of Assembly, with lawmakers moving to impeach the governor.
Speaking on “Frontline,” a political programme on Eagle 102.5 FM, Ilese Ijebu, the PDP chieftain described the declaration of emergency rule as unnecessary and likened it to the Western Region crisis that led to the “Wetie” uprising and, eventually, the Civil War.
“We have refused to learn from history. Even the basis for declaring a state of emergency was not in conformity with the law. Was there violence in Port Harcourt, Bonny, or Ekwerre land? None. They said there was an explosion, but who saw it? Who died? The governor was calm, and the people of Rivers did not resort to violence. So why impose an emergency rule? Like Fela sang: ‘trouble dey sleep, yanga go wake am,’” he said.
George also cautioned the state’s administrator, Vice Admiral Ibok-Ete Ibas (rtd), to exercise restraint in his actions, warning that he would be held accountable after leaving office.
“How can a non-elected person conduct local government elections or set up boards? You are just there like a spare tyre, a standby generator. My advice to him is to tread softly. This is civil rule, not military rule,” George said.
On the possibility of extending the emergency rule, the former PDP Deputy National Chairman (South) was emphatic: “Never! The people will not accept it because they are being shortchanged. They elected their governor. The administrator should just leave when the time is up. There will always be a day after governance, and how you are remembered matters.”
George, a member of the PDP Board of Trustees, insisted that prolonging emergency rule would deepen distrust and create avoidable political turmoil in the State.
Tinubu Not in Competition with Anyone, APC Replies Obasanjo over Incompetency Comments
The Lagos State chapter of All Progressives Congress (APC) has dismissed former President Olusegun Obasanjo’s claim that President Bola Tinubu’s administration is “competing with Buhari in incompetence.”
The APC described the comment as “laughable and disgracefully hypocritical.”
Obasanjo, in his new book Nigeria: Past and Future, launched in March to mark his 88th birthday, criticised successive administrations, stating that only Tinubu’s government appears to rival that of the late President Muhammadu Buhari in inefficiency.
In the book’s first chapter, From the Beginning Till Now: The Missing Key, he had labelled Buhari’s government as the “worst civil administration regime” in Nigeria’s history.
However, the Lagos APC spokesperson, Mogaji Seye Oladejo, faulted Obasanjo’s remarks, saying it is ironic for him to accuse anyone of incompetence given the controversies that trailed his own tenure.
“Obasanjo’s time in office is remembered for political arrogance, squandered opportunities, and undemocratic practices. For him to now label others as incompetent is the height of hypocrisy,” Oladejo said.
The party highlighted Tinubu’s policy moves, such as the removal of fuel subsidies, the overhaul of the foreign exchange regime, and efforts to confront entrenched inefficiencies, as proof of his commitment to fixing Nigeria’s challenges. It attributed Obasanjo’s criticism to “bitterness and resentment,” arguing that he no longer has the influence to dictate the country’s direction.
The APC also pointed to alleged corruption and failed policies under Obasanjo’s administration, insisting that Nigeria’s current structural problems predate Buhari and Tinubu.
“President Tinubu is not in a race with Obasanjo or anyone else. He is focused on reform, recovery, and renewal. No amount of potshots from yesterday’s bitter men will derail that journey,” the party stated.
Int’l Gangs Responsible for Nigeria’s Crude Oil Theft – Ojulari
The Group Chief Executive Officer of the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL), Bayo Ojulari, has said that specialised international and continental gangs take advantage of security gaps to steal the crude across Africa.
Ojulari stated this at the opening of the Africa Chief of Defence Staff Conference held in Abuja on Monday.
He said crude oil theft has continental and international dimensions and should be tackled holistically through collaboration and synergy among various military formations across Africa.
“Crude theft and its attendant illegal activities are by no means a purely localised occurrence; rather, these operations involve specialised international syndicates that take advantage of gaps within the state, national and continental security architecture to conduct illegal activities,” he said in a room filled with defence chiefs from countries across Africa.
The NNPCL boss, however, declared that crude theft and pipeline vandalism, especially within the oil-rich Niger Delta area of Nigeria, have become old occurrences because of the efforts of security agencies.
“Security forms a key pillar of the energy business and therefore plays a very important and strategic role in achieving national, regional and continental energy security goals,” he said.
Ojulari said as the head of the largest national oil company on the continent, “we have seen the benefit of the collaboration within the energy space, with significant improvement in our operating environment”.
“The dilapidating impact of crude theft, low pipeline availability and attacks are issues that have become stories of the past for us.
“These have come from the immense and intentional efforts of our government agencies across the nation and, in particular, within the Niger Delta.
“Today, I can proudly report to you all that our pipelines and terminals’ receipt of crude oil, which was somewhere as low as 20% to 30%, we are attaining close to 100% due to the support of the security forces and the intelligence agencies,” he added.
Ojulari said continental forums such as the gathering should be encouraged to strengthen strategic activities within the continent.
Personalities who graced the event include the United Nations Deputy Secretary-General, Amina Mohammed; Vice President Kashim Shettima, who represented President Bola Tinubu; Nigeria’s National Security Adviser, Nuhu Ribadu; Nigeria’s Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), General Christopher Musa; ECOWAS Commission President, Omar Touray; Chairperson of the African Union Commission, Mahamoud Youssouf; former Permanent Representative of Nigeria to the United Nations, Ibrahim Gambari; and the Chairman of the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS), Zacch Adedeji.
No More Corruption in Nigeria Since I Become President, Tinubu Boasts
President Bola Tinubu has assured Brazilian investors that Nigeria’s ongoing economic reforms are delivering tangible results, boasting that there is “no more corruption” since he took office.
The president made the statement during a meeting on Monday with ministers from both countries and members of the Brazil Business Group, where he reaffirmed Nigeria’s readiness to strengthen partnerships in technology transfer, food security, manufacturing, and renewable energy.
President Tinubu described Nigeria’s economic landscape as a “vast, untapped market full of opportunities for Brazilian companies.”
He acknowledged that the reforms he’s implemented were “initially painful, but today the result is blossoming.
“It’s getting clearer to the people. We have more money for the economy, and no more corruption.”
To demonstrate the new climate of transparency, he pointed to the Central Bank of Nigeria, stating: “You don’t have to know him before getting the foreign exchange you need. The speculators are out. In our currency market, the door is open for businesses.”
Reflecting on his previous engagements in Brazil, the Nigerian leader emphasised the urgency of moving beyond symbolic ties to concrete economic cooperation.
“We have allowed some problems and activities in the past to deter us from making progress and fulfilling our promises, but today we say that is the end of that.”
According to a statement from presidential spokesperson Bayo Onanuga, President Tinubu attended a State luncheon at the Itamaraty Palace, where discussions centred on deepening economic cooperation, enhancing trade, and fostering innovation-driven partnerships.
With the signing of new bilateral agreements, Nigeria and Brazil are expected to expand their economic collaboration, opening fresh opportunities for sustainable growth and technology exchange.
