Bode George Warns Against Extension of Rivers Emergency Rule Beyond Sept 18

A former Deputy National Vice Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Chief Olabode George, has warned President Bola Tinubu against extending the emergency rule declared in Rivers State beyond September 18, 2025, arguing that doing so could spark unrest.

President Tinubu declared the emergency rule on March 18, suspending Governor Siminalayi Fubara for six months following a protracted political conflict between him and his predecessor, now Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike. The crisis had split the State House of Assembly, with lawmakers moving to impeach the governor.

Speaking on “Frontline,” a political programme on Eagle 102.5 FM, Ilese Ijebu, the PDP chieftain described the declaration of emergency rule as unnecessary and likened it to the Western Region crisis that led to the “Wetie” uprising and, eventually, the Civil War.

“We have refused to learn from history. Even the basis for declaring a state of emergency was not in conformity with the law. Was there violence in Port Harcourt, Bonny, or Ekwerre land? None. They said there was an explosion, but who saw it? Who died? The governor was calm, and the people of Rivers did not resort to violence. So why impose an emergency rule? Like Fela sang: ‘trouble dey sleep, yanga go wake am,’” he said.

George also cautioned the state’s administrator, Vice Admiral Ibok-Ete Ibas (rtd), to exercise restraint in his actions, warning that he would be held accountable after leaving office.

“How can a non-elected person conduct local government elections or set up boards? You are just there like a spare tyre, a standby generator. My advice to him is to tread softly. This is civil rule, not military rule,” George said.

On the possibility of extending the emergency rule, the former PDP Deputy National Chairman (South) was emphatic: “Never! The people will not accept it because they are being shortchanged. They elected their governor. The administrator should just leave when the time is up. There will always be a day after governance, and how you are remembered matters.”

George, a member of the PDP Board of Trustees, insisted that prolonging emergency rule would deepen distrust and create avoidable political turmoil in the State.