The Nigeria Safety Investigation Bureau (NSIB) has commenced probe into the Abuja-Kaduna train that derailed in Kaduna, triggering panic among passengers.

The incident occurred along the Kaduna corridor shortly after the train departed Abuja around 11am, en route Kaduna.

A passenger on board the train described the scene as chaotic, with people scrambling to safety in fear and confusion.

In a statement on Tuesday, NSIB’s Director of Public Affairs and Family Assistance, Bimbo Oladeji, said preliminary reports indicate that six passengers sustained injuries, with no fatalities recorded.

The Bureau said it has dispatched a go-team to the site to collect evidence, liaise with stakeholders, and investigate the circumstances surrounding the incident.

It quoted the NSIB Director General, Alex Badeh Jr., as expressing sympathy for those affected.

“We deeply sympathise with all who sustained injuries. The Bureau has deployed investigators to the site to ensure the root cause of this derailment is uncovered. Our commitment is to ensure safer rail transport for Nigerians through a transparent and independent investigation,” Badeh said.

The Bureau stated that the investigation will examine both direct and underlying factors contributing to the derailment, to issue recommendations to prevent future incidents. Updates will be provided as the investigation progresses.

NSIB also extended support to all passengers impacted by the accident.

On his part, Kaduna State governor, Uba Sani, has directed that every necessary support be extended to passengers of the Abuja-Kaduna bound train that derailed, to minimize the impact of the unfortunate incident.

Sani also ordered the immediate treatment of any injured persons, as well as providing emergency psycho-socio support to them.

The Commissioner of Information-designate, Ahmed Maiyaki, that Governor Sani also called on residents to remain calm and go about their normal activities, assuring the public that the situation is under control.

He sympathised with the passengers and their families over this regrettable occurrence and reaffirms the government’s commitment to the safety and well-being of all residents and visitors.

The statement further said that investigations are ongoing to ascertain the immediate cause of the derailment, adding that the state government is closely monitoring the situation in collaboration with relevant federal authorities and security agencies.

Meanwhile, the Management of the Nigeria Railway Corporation (NRC) confirmed that six passengers sustained minor injuries and have since been treated. It stated that the number of passengers onboard has not been ascertained yet, although there are speculations that no fewer than 618 passengers were on board the ill-fated train.

It also announced the suspension of train operations on the Abuja-Kaduna route until further notice.

