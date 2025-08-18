Opinion
The Betrayal of Trust: Why Honoring Business and Loan Agreements is Essential for Nigeria’s Future
By Prisca Ndu
Introduction
In the intricate web of economic interactions, trust serves as the invisible thread that binds parties together, enabling commerce to flourish and societies to prosper. Yet, when this thread frays through deliberate breaches of contracts or defaults on loans, it unravels not just individual deals but the very fabric of national development. In Nigeria, a nation brimming with entrepreneurial spirit and vast potential, the betrayal of agreements has emerged as an insidious form of economic sabotage, akin to a traitor undermining the ranks from within. This article argues that honoring business and loan agreements is non-negotiable, a moral and practical imperative that safeguards prosperity. Drawing on investigative insights and data, we explore how violations by individuals, corporations, and public institutions erode trust, stifle growth, and perpetuate cycles of instability.
Historical & Cultural Context
Nigeria’s commercial landscape has deep roots in pre-colonial traditions where trust was paramount, woven into the social and economic tapestry of diverse ethnic groups. Traditional markets, such as those in ancient Yoruba kingdoms or Hausa trading networks, operated on oral agreements and communal enforcement, where a person’s word was their bond, backed by cultural norms of honor and reciprocity. As noted in historical analyses, customary trust systems predated British colonialism, with communities relying on equitable obligations akin to modern trusts to manage property and trade (Adeyemo, 2021). The advent of colonialism introduced formal contracts under English law, blending with indigenous values to form a hybrid system. However, post-independence, rapid urbanization and globalization strained these foundations, yet the cultural ethos of “omoluabi” (integrity in Yoruba) or “mutunci” (honor in Hausa) underscores that betrayal was traditionally viewed as a grave transgression against community harmony.
The Present Crisis
Today, Nigeria grapples with a pervasive crisis of agreement breaches that permeates private enterprises, political elites, and government entities. High-profile cases illustrate this malaise: judicial bribery and procurement fraud remain rampant, with surveys revealing widespread perceptions of corruption in contract awards (Chatham House, 2024). For instance, the government’s escalating debt profile, fueled by unchecked loans, has raised alarms about potential defaults, as seen in debates over federal borrowing sprees (Channels Television, 2025). In the private sector, loan defaults by elites often masked through complex schemes exacerbate banking woes. Non-performing loans (NPLs) in Nigerian banks hovered around 5-10% in recent years, but spikes during economic downturns highlight systemic issues (Central Bank of Nigeria, 2024). Public institutions, too, falter: delays in paying contractors for infrastructure projects have led to abandoned ventures, costing billions in naira and eroding investor confidence (Vanguard, 2024). These breaches, often involving political figures evading obligations, transform agreements into mere paper tigers, fostering a culture where impunity reigns.
The repercussions of defaulting on agreements are profound, manifesting as economic hemorrhaging, reputational scars, and social discord. Economically, loan defaults diminish bank profitability and capital adequacy, with studies showing that high NPLs reduce lending capacity by up to 20%, stifling small businesses and growth (Achebe et al., 2024). In Nigeria, where NPLs reached 13% in 2016 amid oil price crashes, the ripple effects included bank recapitalizations and slowed GDP growth (IMF, 2017). Reputationally, defaulters be they tycoons or officials, tarnish Nigeria’s image, deterring foreign direct investment (FDI), which plummeted 45% in 2023 due to perceived risks (World Bank, 2024). Socially, these betrayals breed inequality; when elites default on loans meant for public benefit, it exacerbates poverty, with 87 million Nigerians below the poverty line (World Bank, 2024). Metaphorically, such violations are like termites gnawing at the foundation of a grand edifice unseen at first, but ultimately causing collapse.
Comparative Insight
Contrasted with nations boasting robust contract enforcement, Nigeria’s challenges stand in stark relief. In Singapore, ranked first globally for enforcing contracts with resolutions in just 164 days and costs at 25.8% of claim value, adherence is cultural and legal, fueling its economic miracle (World Bank, 2020). The UK and US fare similarly, with enforcement times of 437 and 370 days respectively, supported by efficient judiciaries and low corruption indices (World Bank, 2020). Nigeria, however, lags with 510 days and 27.2% costs, ranking 92nd, hampered by judicial delays and enforcement gaps (World Bank, 2020). This disparity underscores how strong adherence correlates with FDI inflows: Singapore attracts billions annually, whilst Nigeria’s laxity perpetuates a vicious cycle of distrust.
Bad Debts and Their Ripple Effects
Building on that, [bad debts](https://www.thisdaylive.com/2025/05/19/amid-improved-loan-quality-banks-average-non-performing-loans-increase-to-n2-59trn/) are the toxic aftermath of those NPLs. When loans go sour, banks’ capital shrinks, forcing them to cut lending by up to 20%, as per IMF studies from past crises. In Nigeria, this ripple effect is brutal: SMEs, the backbone of our economy, struggle to access credit, leading to job losses and stalled innovation. Socially, it’s even worse with 87 million Nigerians below the poverty line (World Bank, 2024 data still relevant amid ongoing challenges), bad debts exacerbate inequality by diverting funds from public services.
Picture bad debts like termites gnawing at a wooden house: silent at first, but eventually, the structure collapses. Recent data from ThisDay shows average NPLs hitting N2.59 trillion in mid-2025, despite “improved” quality, a paradox driven by aggressive lending in a volatile economy. The implication? We need tighter regulations to prevent this cycle, or risk a full-blown banking crunch.
Dealing with Loan Defaulters
So, what about the [loan defaulters](https://nairametrics.com/2025/06/24/experts-warn-of-debt-trap-sovereign-default-risk-as-nigerias-public-debt-surged-over-1000-in-naira-terms-in-10-years/) themselves? These folks – from big-shot elites to struggling businesses – are often the villains in our story. In the public eye, they’re traitors to trust, evading obligations while the rest of us pay the price. Nairametrics reported in June 2025 that Nigeria’s debt surged over 1,000% in naira terms in a decade, with sovereign default risks looming if defaulters aren’t held accountable.
Dealing with them requires a mix of legal muscle and cultural shift. Under Nigeria’s Contracts Act, breaches are punishable, but enforcement is weak – disputes take 510 days on average, per older World Bank metrics, though subnational improvements in places like Edo State show promise. We need to name and shame, strengthen KYC rules, and promote whistleblower protections to deter future betrayals. After all, letting defaulters off the hook is like rewarding the fox for raiding the henhouse.
Summary:
In 2024, Nigeria’s eight major banks recorded ₦2.59 trillion in non-performing loans (NPLs) against ₦45.64 trillion in gross loans, giving a ratio of about 5.7%. Sector-wide, NPL ratios stood at 4.2% in January 2025 and rose to 5.62% by April 2025, exceeding the CBN’s 5% prudential limit. This indicates a modest but notable deterioration in loan performance.
Moral & Legal Imperatives
Breaching agreements transcends legality; it embodies treachery against trust, community, and national ethos. Legally, Nigeria’s Contracts Act and Evidence Act mandate enforcement, yet weak implementation allows “traitors” to evade justice. Morally, such acts violate the communal values of traditional Nigeria, where betrayal erodes social capital essential for development (Noma, 2022). Like Judas in biblical lore, defaulters sell out collective progress for personal gain, undermining the nation’s quest for self-reliance. Reinstating honor in agreements is thus a patriotic duty, aligning with global norms where trust fuels innovation and stability.
Call to Action
To rebuild this fractured trust, Nigeria must enact bold reforms. Strengthen judicial independence to expedite contract enforcement, perhaps through specialized commercial courts as piloted in Lagos. Enhance banking regulations via stricter KYC and collateral requirements to curb defaults, building on CBN guidelines (Central Bank of Nigeria, 2024). Promote corporate governance via mandatory ethics training and whistleblower protections, drawing from anti-corruption frameworks (Chatham House, 2024). Citizens and leaders alike must champion a cultural shift: educate on the perils of betrayal and celebrate integrity-in-business champions of those who honnor loan contracts. Only through these steps can Nigeria transform from a land of broken promises to one of enduring prosperity.
KREENO Consortium is more than just a debt recovery agency, we are also a full-spectrum private investigative organization committed to upholding integrity-in-buisness culture across Nigeria’s private and public sectors. Kreeno Private Investigation Unit (KPIU) handles sensitive and complex cases, including: rape, blackmail, extortion, cyberbullying, internet fraud, investment scams, cryptocurrency scams, land scams, land grabbing, embezzlement, breach of contracts, missing assets, and employee evaluations. At the heart of our mission is a deep commitment to restoring trust, accountability, and justice in business and governance. We believe in partnering with well-meaning Nigerians who share our vision for national transformation: a vision rooted in creating equal opportunities, building a fair economy, and enabling every citizen to pursue their dreams without feeling the need to relocate or “japa” out of the country.
Kindly Contact KREENO Consortium Today: Turn losses into recoveries. Transform risks into resolutions. Convert obligations into outcomes.
Dr. Prisca Ndu, Director of Strategic Partnerships, KREENO Debt Recovery & Private Investigation Agency, writes from Lagos.
Zero to Global Impact: How to Harness Wisdom and Solutions for Lasting Influence
By. Tolulope A. Adegoke, PhD
“Untapped potential is wasted opportunity. Harness it, and you can change the world” – Tolulope A. Adegoke, PhD
Introduction: The Silent Tragedy of Unused Potential
Some of the greatest tragedies in life are not wars, disasters, or economic crises — they are the countless untold stories, unlaunched ideas, and unused talents buried in people who never stepped into their full capacity.
We live in a world where millions are carrying solutions that could cure diseases, eradicate poverty, or transform industries — yet those solutions remain trapped in notebooks, computer files, and unspoken dreams.
I call this state being an “empowered zero.” It sounds paradoxical, but here’s what it means: You can have knowledge, resources, skills, and even divine inspiration, yet remain invisible in the marketplace of influence because you haven’t translated those assets into visible, tangible results. The goal of this article is simple: to show you how to move from being an empowered zero to becoming a globally impactful force.
The Reality Check: Why Potential Alone Is Not Enough
Potential is like raw gold ore. It has value, but unless it is extracted, refined, and shaped, it remains hidden and unprofitable.
Many people carry “mines” of gold within them — unique combinations of skills, experiences, networks, and life lessons — yet they never make the leap from internal capacity to external contribution.
Why? Because potential without wisdom is a loaded gun without a target.
It is possible to be highly gifted but perpetually underutilized. You might be the smartest in your circle, the most creative in your industry, or the most passionate in your community — yet if you cannot channel your gifts into solutions that meet needs and solve problems, your impact will remain local, minimal, or even non-existent.
Key truth: The world does not reward potential; it rewards execution.
The Missing Link: Wisdom — The Catalyst of True Impact
If potential is the raw material, wisdom is the processing plant that refines it into a usable product.
Wisdom is not just knowledge — it’s the ability to apply knowledge at the right time, in the right way, for the right reasons. It’s knowing how to act, when to act, and why to act.
Throughout history, wisdom has been the distinguishing factor between those who influence a generation and those who are forgotten.
Biblical Case Studies of Wisdom in Action:
1. Joseph:
From being sold into slavery to becoming Prime Minister of Egypt, Joseph’s wisdom in interpreting Pharaoh’s dreams — and turning them into a national economic strategy — saved not only Egypt but surrounding nations from famine. His story shows that wisdom turns personal pain into global solutions.
2. Daniel:
Serving as an adviser to multiple kings across different empires, Daniel’s consistency, integrity, and divine insight kept him relevant beyond political shifts. His influence outlived entire kingdoms because wisdom sustains influence through seasons of change.
3. Solomon:
Known globally for his unmatched wisdom, Solomon’s reign was marked by peace, prosperity, and international respect. His leadership proves that wisdom creates environments where solutions thrive.
Practical Steps to Harness Wisdom and Multiply Your Impact
Wisdom is not accidental. It is cultivated intentionally through a combination of spiritual discipline, practical application, and courageous execution.
Here are three timeless principles:
A. Pray Strategically — The Gateway to Divine Downloads
Prayer is not just a religious duty; it is a strategy session with the Creator of the universe.
When you pray strategically — asking for insight, clarity, and innovative solutions — you access dimensions of wisdom beyond human limitations.
Case in Point:
Bishop David Oyedepo once faced a massive construction challenge that could have cost millions to fix. Through divine insight, he discovered that instead of demolishing a wall to move heavy equipment, the tyres could be deflated, equipment moved, and tyres re-inflated. That single idea saved millions in costs.
Lesson: Strategic prayer doesn’t just give you comfort; it gives you cutting-edge solutions.
B. Feed on Revelation — Consistently Sharpen Your Insight
Wisdom thrives in an environment of constant learning. For believers, the primary source is the Word of God, but the principle applies universally: what you feed your mind determines the quality of your solutions.
Regular immersion in Scripture sharpens discernment, builds resilience, and aligns your perspective with eternal principles that never go out of date.
C. Act in Faith — Transforming Wisdom into Reality
You can have the right idea and the right timing, but without action, nothing changes.
Faith is not passive belief; it’s bold, calculated action based on conviction.
Example:
Dr. Ben Carson’s groundbreaking separation of conjoined twins wasn’t just a medical procedure — it was a daring act of faith. It required unprecedented surgical planning, long hours, and the courage to face an uncertain outcome. The success of that operation placed him on the global stage.
Key takeaway: Faith moves wisdom from theory into transformation.
Breaking Through Barriers: Turning Obstacles into Stepping Stones
Every journey to global impact encounters resistance. But in the economy of wisdom, every challenge is an opportunity in disguise.
1. Challenge → Opportunity: Instead of asking, “Why me?” start asking, “Why not me?” Challenges often signal that you are on the brink of influence.
2. Fear → Fuel: Fear is a natural reaction, but it can either paralyze you or propel you. When you see fear as an indicator of growth, it becomes the energy that drives you forward.
3. Failure → Feedback: Failure is not a stop sign; it’s a detour sign. Every “no” you encounter is re-direction toward a better “yes.”
From Local to Global: Expanding the Reach of Your Solutions
Global impact doesn’t happen overnight. It is the cumulative effect of consistently applying wisdom in your sphere until your influence crosses borders.
When you apply wisdom consistently:
1. You stop competing and start leading.
2. You become the “go-to” solution provider in your field.
3. Your name travels where your feet have never been.
In the digital age, your solution can reach across continents without you ever boarding a plane. The key is to package your wisdom into scalable formats — books, courses, partnerships, and platforms — that transcend geography.
Final Call to Action: The World is Waiting for You
Somewhere in the world, there is a problem only you can solve.
Somewhere in the world, there is a door only your key can open. Your experiences, skills, and insights are not random — they are intentional deposits for a global assignment.
So here’s my charge to you:
1. Think deeply. Don’t just seek answers; seek understanding.
2. Pray boldly. Ask for divine insight that disrupts limitations.
3. Act wisely. Convert ideas into impact with strategic execution.
Don’t let your potential remain a “zero”. Turn it into a story of global transformation.
Question for You:
What’s one solution you’ve been holding back? Someone, somewhere might be waiting for it.
Impact Challenge:
If this article inspired you, share it with people in your network and encourage them to release their own solutions.
Dr. Tolulope A. Adegoke, AMBP-UN is a Recipient of the Nigerian Role Models Award (2024), and a Distinguished Ambassador For World Peace (AMBP-UN).
Rejoinder to Simon Kolawole’s Misrepresentation of The Patriots’ Position on the 1999 Constitution
By Prof. Mike Ozekhome, SAN, CON, OFR, Ph.D.
INTRODUCTION
On Sunday, July 27, 2025, respected columnist,Simon Kolawole, published an opinion piece in ThisDay titled,“Back to the 1999 Constitution – Again?” In the said piece, Kolawole sought to downplay or outrightly discredit the persistent and growing calls for the restructuring of Nigeria’s constitutional framework. He targeted, in particular, the longstanding position advanced by patriotic intellectuals and elder statesmen under the collective known as The Patriots, portraying them as revisionists of Nigeria’s constitutional history. But Kolawole’s interpretation not only misrepresents the actual arguments being advanced by The Patriots, it also rests on selective history, unverified assumptions, and a concerning disregard for legal scholarship and political truth. He claimed, among other things, that The Patriots had falsely asserted that the 1999 Constitution was authored by the military and that their stance was either uninformed or deliberately misleading. (See Simon Kolawole, “Let’s Tell Ourselves the Truth about the Constitution,” ThisDay, July 28, 2024.)
PURPOSE OF THIS INTERVENTION
This rejoinder seeks to correct these misrepresentations and restate – clearly and accurately-the long-held position of The Patriots on the 1999 Constitution. It will also address broader issues surrounding the unsuitability of Nigeria’s overcentralized federal structure in a pluralistic society, and highlight areas of the Constitution, particularly the Exclusive Legislative List, that require urgent reform if Nigeria is to remain a just, united, and functional federation.
CLARIFYING THE PATRIOTS’ POSITION ON THE 1999 CONSTITUTION
Simon Kolawole alleges that The Patriots have repeatedly claimed that the 1999 Constitution was “written by the military” and that such a claim is false because “it was drafted by a committee of legal experts and approved by the Provisional Ruling Council.” He suggests that this position lacks intellectual rigor and should be dismissed by well-meaning Nigerians.
However, this is a complete mischaracterization of the Patriots’ position. The Patriots have never claimed that soldiers sat down with pens and drafted the Constitution in a vacuum. No.What they have consistently stated is that the 1999 Constitution is a product of military imposition, lacking the democratic legitimacy that should accompany any foundational legal document in a pluralistic society such as Nigeria.
In a public statement by Professor Ben Nwabueze, SAN – renowned constitutional law scholar and founding member (later Chairman) of The Patriots-it was clearly argued that:
“The 1999 Constitution was imposed by a military regime without a referendum, without public debate, and without the participation of the Nigerian people. It cannot therefore be considered a people’s Constitution.”
Similarly, in a 2001 press briefing, Chief FRA Williams, SAN, another founding member and pioneer chairman of The Patriots, described the 1999 Constitution as:
“A document that merely adapted the 1979 Constitution and was handed down to us by a departing military junta.”
The use of the term “military Constitution” by The Patriots refers therefore not to its literal authorship by soldiers, but to the flawed process of imposition and the absence of participatory legitimacy through a people’s referendum. It is this absence of democratic authorship and validation that underpins The Patriots’ sustained call for a truly autochthonous Constitution-one emerging from the will and deliberation of the Nigerian people.
To suggest otherwise, as Kolawole did, is to either misunderstand the semantics of constitutional discourse or to deliberately distort the message.I prefer to believe that the former is the case. The consequence of such distortion is dangerous: it undermines the gravity and urgency of constitutional reforms by reducing it to a mere semantic disagreement rather than the existential democratic concern that it actually is.
CRITIQUE OF NIGERIA’S OVERCENTRALIZATION
The evolution of Nigeria’s federal structure is marked by a troubling contradiction: although it is constitutionally designated a federation, the actual distribution of power closely resembles that of a unitary state. This paradox can be traced back to the 1966 military coup and the subsequent unification of the country under a single military command structure. The military, inherently centralist in its command hierarchy, dismantled the regional autonomy that had defined Nigeria’s First Republic (1960–1966). (See Olumide Akanbi, “The Evolution of Nigeria’s Federalism and the Military Factor,” Journal of African Federalism, Vol. 3, No. 2, 2018, p. 45.). What some Northern soldiers considered to be the original sin of General J.T.U. Aguiyi-Ironsi, (the then Head of State who seized power during the chaos and crises that ensued during the 15th January, 1966 military coup),was his promulgation of Decree No. 34 pf 1967 which abrogated the federal stricture in favour of a unitary one.
Before the 1966 military intervention, Nigeria’s federalism allowed each of the three (later four) regions (with the creation of the Midwest Region on 10th August, 1963, from Western Region by popular referendum of the people) to exercise substantial control over local affairs. These regions had their own Constitutions, public services, and developmental priorities. However, from General Yakubu Gowon’s Decree No. 8 of 1967, which effectively abolished regional governments in favor of 12 militarily-administered states, to the eventual promulgation of the 1999 Constitution by General Abdulsalami Abubakar’s regime, Nigeria has grown increasingly centralized. Thus, there has never been any conscious effort by successive governments – colonial, civil or military, since Nigeria’s Lugardian almagamation on January 1, 1914 – to have a buy-in of the people through a referendum. None from the 1922 Clifford Constitution;1946 Richards Constitution; 1951 Macpherson Constitution; 1954 Lyttleton Constitution; 1960 Independent Constitution; 1963 Republican Constitution; 1979 Constitution; 1989 Constitution; and up to the 1999 Constitution.
This over centralization of powers at the centre poses severe governance challenges in a country as ethnically,culturally, religiously and linguistically diverse as Nigeria. With about 374 ethnic groups (Prof Onigu Otite), at least 500 spoken languages and strong regional identities, a one-size-fits-all approach to governance is both ineffective and inflammatory. As Rotimi Suberu notes, “centralized federalism in Nigeria breeds disaffection, weakens accountability, and fuels centrifugal tensions.” (Rotimi Suberu, Federalism and Ethnic Conflict in Nigeria, United States Institute of Peace Press, 2001, p. 112.)
For example, the same educational policy enforced in Zamfara State may be culturally, religiously or economically inappropriate in Bayelsa State. Federal government’s directives on land use, resource control or school curriculum rarely accommodates local realities. Similarly, national security priorities are often applied uniformly without sensitivity to regional insecurity dynamics such as the age-long farmer-herder clashes in the Middle Belt, or self-determination agitations in the South East.
Another critical example is the administration of religion. While the federal Constitution of 1999 claims secularism (section 10), certain states enforce Sharia law, while others either remain secular, practise traditional religion,or remain Christian-dominated. Yet, national laws, judicial and other public structures fail to reflect these peculiar realities, often resulting in policy flip-flops and conflict or discrimination claims. This dissonance between forced constitutional uniformity and lived practical plurality experiences is an enduring source of national instability.
Nigeria’s flawed federalism also impedes development. Federating states are heavily dependent on federally-allocated funds (under section 162 of the 1999 Constitution). This disincentivizes local innovation or internally generated revenue (IGR) strategies. Because federal allocation is distributed by formula rather than performance or resource ownership, states have limited autonomy to plan large-scale infrastructure, education, or healthcare interventions independent of Abuja. This also breeds discrimination and resentment. Oil-rich Bayelsa State, for example, shares from the Federation Account less than may non-oil producing communities notwithstanding the attendant oil and gas–related environmental degradation and prevalent poverty.
OVERHAULING THE EXCLUSIVE LEGISLATIVE LIST
The Exclusive Legislative List in the 1999 Constitution (as amended) contains 68 whole items which only the federal government has power to legislate upon. (See Part I, Second Schedule, Constitution of the 1999 Constitution.This list is excessive and counter-productive in a federal system we pretend to operate in our pluralistic society. It takes away vital areas of governance from the reach of states and local governements, despite their proximity to the people. Among the most problematic items are police and security, prisons, railways, mineral resources, electricity generation and transmission, labour and trade unions, education (particularly tertiary), taxation of certain commodities, matrimonial matters, licensing, etc.
This dominant central control over crucial sectors greatly undermines Nigeria’s federal claim and limits each state’s ability to respond to its unique developmental needs.
Take policing, for example. In the United States and India (both federal democracies with complex diversities), subnational units maintain their own police forces with full jurisdictional authority. Yet in Nigeria, only the federal government is constitutionally empowered to create or control the police force under sections 214 and 215 of the 1999 Constitution. The implication is that state governors, though constitutionally described as “chief security officers” of their states, can not control security within their borders. (See Yusuf Olaolu Ali, SAN, Federalism and the Nigerian Constitution: A Legal Perspective, Spectrum Law Review, 2016, p. 78.)
This unitarinsm has proven disastrous. States facing terrorist insurgency, mass kidnapping and ethnic violence are unable to develop local policing models or equip forces that understand the terrain and speak local languages or respond to such vices as they occur. The result is a reactive and overstretched federal police, further alienating citizens from security providers.
Similarly, prison administration is fully centralized; yet most of the crimes prosecuted in Nigeria occur under state criminal laws,not federal laws. This mismatch causes logistical and financial burdens on the federal system while delaying justice. A state-based correctional system, aligned with state judicial authority, would be more efficient and localized to deal with local offences.
In the education sector, control over accreditation, curriculum and policy located at the federal level stifles local creativity and ignores peculiar local needs. States such as Lagos and Rivers which have made giant strides in digital learning and school reforms are constantly required to comply with federal laws that may not reflect their educational needs,local priorities or resources.
Another major area of great concern is resource control and mining. Under the 1999 Constitution, all mineral resources are owned by the federal government, with states entitled only to derivation funds. This has perpetuated sustained injustice leading to the conflict in the Niger Delta.It has created a retrogrssive culture of dependence where resource-rich states remain poor due to limited control over their God-given assets while non-oil producing states live fat on such poor states.An unjust and obnoxious system of sharing the cake without contributing to its baking has thus emerged.
Globally, federations assign such matters to local authorities. In Canada, provinces control natural resources and generate revenue from them. In India, states co-legislate on police, education and public health under a Concurrent List. In the U.S., the Tenth Amendment reserves unenumerated powers to the states. Nigeria’s failure to adopt similar devolution of powers has painfully hindered innovation, democratic accountability and balanced development.
What is therefore needed is a restructuring of the Exclusive Legislative List, pruning it to only essential national matters such as defence, foreign affairs, banking and currency, while moving most socio-economic functions to the Concurrent or Residual Lists. This would not only align with global federalist principles but also reflect Nigeria’s diverse socio-political realities. Only a brand new Constitution emanating from the people’s will after a Constituent Assembly and referendum can bring about such a revolutionary outcome,not piecemeal amendment of the present 1999 Constitution.
ROLE OF THE NATIONAL ASSEMBLY IN CONSTITUTION-MAKING:
THE LEGISLATURE AS ENABLER, NOT ORIGINATOR
It is axiomatic that under constitutional democracy, sovereignty resides in the people. The legislature, while clothed with enormous powers of lawmaking, is not the primary source or originator of the people’s will. Rather, it is a conduit-a servant and enabler-of that will. Nigeria’s National Assembly, as presently constituted, draws its powers from the 1999 Constitution which is itself a product of military fiat, not of popular affirmation of the people. This reality raises a fundamental legal-philosophical contradiction: can a creature of a flawed document presume to re-birth it? Can a child reconfigure its own paternity? The National Assembly, being a product of a schedule attached to Decree No. 24 of 1999, cannot, ab initio, claim any right to author a new grundnorm that overrides its own existential basis. All it can do is to amend, amend and amend the flawed Constitution under section 9 thereof. The reason is that being the tail (representative agent), it cannot wag the dog (the people that own the will).
The National Assembly’s attempts at constitutional amendment-however noble-have therefore largely been elitist and parliamentary, not popular or plebiscitary. Several constitutional alteration bills have been passed (up to 5 already); yet none has bridged the democratic gap of a sovereign national consensus. None has dared to make Chapter 2 justiciable (the Fundamental Objectives and Directive Principle of State Policy). They would never! The people thus watch from the sidelines as professional politicians hold sway over what should be their social contract. That is akin to medical doctors prescribing medication to patients they have not examined. The people’s voice is conspicuously absent in the very document that governs their lives. The legislative arm must therefore reposition itself-not as the progenitor of a new Constitution, but as the facilitator of a new constitutional order birthed by the people themselves through a referendum.
[See Mike Ozekhome, “The Illegality and Illegitimacy of the 1999 Constitution,” ThisDay, April 22, 2024].
CONSTITUTIONAL REFORM VS. CONSTITUTIONAL REWRITING
There exists a grave conceptual and legal dissonance in conflating constitutional reform with constitutional rewriting. Reform is cosmetic; rewriting is foundational. The former merely plasters the gaping cracks of a collapsing edifice. The latter reconstructs its very foundation. Nigeria’s current approach has been that of tentative and timid reforms. Reforms through amendments involve mere tinkering with clauses, altering sections, inserting or deleting subsections-all within the same defective legal framework. This is akin to merely repainting a termite-ridden house while ignoring the need to first fumigate and wholly rebuild; or merely cutting off the branches of a tree threatening the foundations of a house, rather than uprooting it completely.
Rewriting on the other hand is a revolutionary act-peaceful, yet radical. It is negotiated. It requires a complete break from the past; a tabula rasa; a fresh convening of the people; and a new social contract that reflects the genuine aspirations of today’s Nigerians;not those of 1998 military oligarch. Countries like South Africa, Kenya and some others have walked this noble path through convocation of Constituent Assemblies participation in national referenda. Why not Nigeria?
To continue operating the 1999 Constitution is to perpetuate a fraud-a self-deceit that we live under democracy when in fact we are governed by relics of khaki rule. The National Assembly must embrace its transitional role and work with civil society, the judiciary, the executive and all Nigerian stakeholders to midwife-not manufacture-a new constitutional dawn.
[See Jibrin Ibrahim, “Why Nigeria Needs a New Constitution, Not Another Amendment,” Premium Times, March 4, 2021].
NEW REFERENDUM-BASED CONSTITUTIONS: GLOBAL TESTAMENT TO POPULAR SOVEREIGNTY OF THE PEOPLE
The world is replete with nations that emerged from constitutional darkness into the light of participatory democracy and popular governance. Some examples will suffice here to advance this point. Kenya, in 2010, rose from the ashes of electoral violence to birth a new people-oriented Constitution through a referendum. The Kenyan model was not merely legal-it was moral. It sought to heal, not just to rule. South Africa’s 1996 Constitution is another golden standard: a document forged through exhaustive public consultations, grassroots submissions, and national soul-searching, culminating in a powerful symbol of unity post-apartheid.
Ghana’s 1992 Constitution also passed through a national referendum, marking the country’s rebirth after years of military interregnum. In 2022, Chile attempted a similar feat by proposing a new Constitution through a popularly elected Constituent Assembly. Although that version was rejected in a referendum, the process itself showcased the democratic principle: the people must be heard, not herded; their will must prevail, not discarded.
In Iran, a new Islamic Republic Constitution was birthed in 1979 after a 99.5% referendum of the Iranian people. A people’s referendum in Bangladesh in 1991reintroduced a parliamentary system of government, abolished the office of the Vice President and provided that the President must be elected by the Parliament. Morocco held a referendum on 1st July, 2011, for constitutional reforms in response to wide-spread protests. Egypt subjected its new Constitution to a referendum in 2012. The Eritrean people in 1994 carried out a referendum which gave the people a “sense of ownership of the Constitution”. Tunisia, following a revolution and months of protests, set up a Constituent Assembly that drafted a new Constitution on 26th January, 2014, after a people’s referendum. Iraq, on October 15, 2005, carried out a referendum to adopt her new Constitution.
The United States of America (after whom Nigeria’s Constitution is modelled) held a constitutional convention in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, between May 25 and September 17, 1787, to birth a new Constitution and have a “more perfect union”. Of the 55 Delegates that attended the Convention presided over by George Washington (who later became the first American President), 39 delegates signed a new Constitution after a people’s referendum. Broad outlines of a new Constitution were proposed, debated and agreed upon by these delegates that represented the autonomous confederates. It was this initiative that brought about America’s federal system of government; Executive Presidency; Republicanism; Separation of Powers (a doctrine earlier popularized in 1748 by Baron de Montesquieu, a great French philosopher); and judicial review. It witnesses inclusive inputs by great Federalists such as George Washington, Alexander Hamilton, James Madison, John Jay, John Adams and John Marshal. Since 1789 when the Constitution birthed ( 236 whole years ago),has just 7,591 words with only 27 amendments. The reason it has withstood its stability and acceptability is because it emanated directly from the will of the people and so enjoys their legitimacy and respectability.Why not Nigeria,I ask? (See Mike Ozekhome: Constitutional Autochthony and a Referendum for a New People’s Constitution: A Comparison with the 1999 Constitution; February, 2025, Mikeozekhomeschambers.com).
What unites the above examples is one common thread-referendum. This is the power of the people expressed directly; not elected, selected or appointed through legislative surrogates. The people must see their fingerprint on the agreed charter that governs them. That is the essence of legitimacy through a yes-or-no referendum on the people’s grundnorm. Referendum makes a Constitution autochthonous, homegrown,people-owned.
[See Yash Ghai, “Kenya’s Constitution: An Instrument for Change,” Open Society Foundations, August 2011]
[See Christina Murray and Heinz Klug, “Constitution-Making in South Africa: A Model for the World?” Review of Constitutional Studies, 1997].
LESSONS FOR NIGERIA FROM THESE COUNTRIES
Nigeria must jettison the illusion that piecemeal amendments can yield a legitimate, people’s Constitution. We must learn from America, our African and Latin American siblings that the legitimacy of a Constitution lies not in its legal grammar but in its popular genesis. A new Nigerian Constitution must be drafted by a Constituent Assembly comprising of Representatives of the people elected on a non political or partisan basis-civil society, labour, youth, men and women’s groups, professionals, students, traditional institutions, faith-based organizations, persons living with disabilities and other stakeholders. It must then be subjected to a national referendum where every citizen, from the creeks of Yenagoa to the plains of Sokoto, from the savannah to the mangrove swamps, etc, casts a vote.
This process is not just a legal imperative-it is a national therapy. A referendum-based Constitution would erase the ghost of military rule and birth a fresh beginning and identity for Nigeria. It would convert cynical citizens into patriotic stakeholders. It would replace imposed obedience with inspired allegiance.
The time has come. Let the eagle soar again-not on colonial graves; not on military Decrees and diktats; but on the wings of popular consent of the people.
[See Clement Nwankwo, “Towards a People’s Constitution for Nigeria,” Cleen Foundation Policy Paper, 2021].
THE PATRIOTS’ PATRIOTIC BLUEPRINT FOR A PEOPLE’S CONSTITUTION
A Constitution must not only be written-it must be born. And like all legitimate births, it must pass through the womb of collective consent. The Patriots, a formidable assembly of distinguished elder statesmen and women, jurists, constitutional scholars, professionals, traditional and religious leaders and public intellectuals, have for years championed the cause of a People’s Constitution, not by revolution but by resolution; not with bayonets but with ballots; not by Decrees but through dialogue and democratic deliberation.
Their thesis is clear: no nation can build peace on the foundation of falsehood or silence, and no union can last where one part feels conscripted rather than convened. In the interest of national salvation-not sentiments-they propose a blueprint for constitutional rebirth anchored on Nigeria’s plurality.
PRACTICAL STEPS FOR NIGERIA’S CONSTITUTION-MAKING PROCESS
Step 1: Enactment of Enabling Legislation:
• Executive Bill Pathway: The President submits an Executive Bill to the National Assembly, requesting promulgation of a law to enable INEC conduct elections into a Constituent Assembly on a non-partisan basis.This will comprise of 110 members made up of three representatives from each Senatorial zone of the 36 states of Nigeria and the FCT,Abuja (one per senatorial district). Such candidates are to campaign and run on their personal merit based on their own manifestos, not on political party platforms. This approach follows global best practice, as seen in Uganda (1989) and South Africa (1996).
• Constitution Drafting Committee (CDC):
Step 2: The elected Constituent Assembly sits publicly for the sole
purpose of drafting a new people’s Constitution. In this historic task, the Constituent Assembly shall consult widely across all segments of the society. They shall also draw inputs from:
• The 1960 Independence and 1963 Republican Constitution;
• The 2014 National Conference Report (over 600 consensus-based recommendations);
•Relevant provisions of the 1999 Constitution;
• Relevant reports from Senate and House Committees on their Constitutional Review exercise;
• Nationwide submissions from ethnic nationalities, civil society, the military, Police, media, business,private sector,persons living with disabilities, academia,students leadership, labour, diaspora, traditional and religious leaders, elder statesmen and women, market men and women, and more.
Deliberations at the Constituent Assembly must be open to the public, transparent, and all-inclusive; modeled after the 1996 South African process which received over two million citizen submissions.
Step 3: Public Engagement and Harmonization
Once the initial draft is produced:
• The document must be translated into major local languages and subjected to town hall meetings, digital consultations, and public critique across the six geopolitical zones and the diaspora.
• The drafters shall revise and harmonize the draft based on inputs received.
This step ensures that the Constitution reflects lived realities, promotes civic ownership, and withstands democratic scrutiny.
Step 4: National Referendum
The harmonized final draft is subjected to a national referendum—a democratic mechanism for the people to either accept or reject the new Constitution.
The Constituent Assembly may in its wisdom adopt one of two suggested formats:
• Single Yes/No Vote on the entire draft Constitution (as done in Kenya in 2010 and Bangladesh in 1991).
• Clause-by-Clause Referendum, where citizens vote section-by-section, enabling granular endorsement or rejection. This format mirrors the 1963 Midwestern Referendum of 10th August, 1963.
A minimum voter turnout threshold shall be set to ensure democratic validity.
Step 5: Presidential Proclamation and Entry into Force
Once the referendum is concluded and the draft is approved,it is submitted to the President for assent.
• The President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, acting under section 5 of the Constitution and in line with the powers vested in nim as head of the Executive, shall sign and proclaim the new Constitution into law, thus bringing about its enforcement.
It is only then that Nigeria can truly affirm the genuine foundational democratic statement: “We the people of Nigeria… do hereby give to ourselves this Constitution.”
This process is not about undermining state institutions—it is about restoring them to legitimacy. It blends legality (via executive and legislative action) with legitimacy (via citizen participation and referendum). It affirms that sovereignty indeed resides with the people, not a political class; not a elitist group.
This roadmap ensures that Nigeria’s next Constitution is not a product of Decree, convenience, or elite consensus, but of collective national will, built through openness, participation, and inclusion.
CONCLUSION
A CALL TO NATIONAL ACTION
Nigeria stands today, not merely at a constitutional crossroads, but at a moral precipice. The air is thick with constitutional fatigue, the soil weary of authoritarian roots masked by democratic branches, and the soul of the nation suffocate under the weight of imposed structures (foreign and military) that neither resemble nor respect its people’s will.
It is no longer a question of whether the 1999 Constitution is flawed. That is settled. It is a graveyard of imposed ideas, a mausoleum of military fiat dressed in borrowed democratic robes. What is now urgent, pressing and constitutionally obligatory is what we, the Nigerian people must do to salvage her soul.
We must not tinker any longer with palliative amendments. The process of constitutional reform cannot merely be an elite sport, played behind closed doors in committee rooms in Abuja, choreographed by a political class more interested in electoral advantage than nation-building. No. It must begin and end with the people.
The people, in their villages and towns, their religious centres and schools, their market places and offices-they are the sovereigns. Not military Decrees of yesteryears. Not the colonially inherited scaffolds of exclusion. Not the self-serving silence of our complicit elites.
As argued above, the role of the National Assembly under sections 4 and 9 of the 1999 Constitution is not to wear the toga of originators. It is not their prerogative to determine in isolation the next chapter of our nationhood. Rather, they must become enablers, facilitators of a people-driven process rooted in popular sovereignty.
The Patriots, in their timeless wisdom, hug this national moment. Their peaceful blueprint for constitutional renewal, laid out with clarity and democratic precision, calls for a step-by-step people’s conference, one divorced from state capture, one driven by inclusivity, and culminating in a national referendum.
This process is not a romantic idealism. It is national necessity. It is legal realism. It is historical debt owed to a citizenry long ignored and dedpised.
Furthermore, at a time where the sword increasingly overshadows the scale, when guns echo louder than reason, the law must reassert itself-not in violence, not in Decrees, but in institutional dialogue. We are not a banana republic. We are a sovereign Republic founded on law and justice.And it is time we returned to that foundation with humility and courage.
Now therefore, dear Nigerians-activists and artisans, farmers,professors and pensioners, youth and students, academia,diaspora, market men and women,military and police, and elderstatesmen and women,religious and traditional leaders- we call upon you. Let this be the hour of national reawakening and rebirth. Let this be the season when democracy is not just recited but rewritten. Let it not be said that in our moment of reckoning, we chose silence over courage, cynicism over hope, and apathy over action.
Let the President, National Assembly initiate enabling Executive Bill; Let the NASS pass it into law. Let the process commence towards a truly people-led constitutional process. Let the Constituent Assembly deliberate and agree on a draft new Constitution.Let the NASS in its new law mandate INEC to organsise a people’s referendum . Let civil society and other stake holders mobilize town halls, public debates grassroots dialogues to aid the Constituent Assembly. Let the courts be courageous in defending the people’s right to re-found their nation. Let the press amplify, not suppress. Let the young rise and the old lead by example and with conscience.
Let it be said of this generation: They inherited a broken Constitution. They rebuilt it and gave us a new one.
Let Nigeria rise anew, not on the crumbling scaffolds of imposed legality, but on the sacred shoulders of popular legitimacy. This is the lens I recommend to Kolawole and others to appreciate the Patriots’ pateiotic position. God bless Nigeria.
President Trump Leveraging Economic Security to Shape Global Security
By Magnus Onyibe
This piece was inspired by a remark from the U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent- America First Does Not Mean America Alone – during his address to corporate America, where he sought to explain President Donald Trump’s sweeping tariff policies—what many now call “Trump’s tariff war.”
In many ways, Bessent has become the “good cop” of the Trump administration. While critics often cast Trump as the “bad cop,” Bessent plays the role of a diplomatic interpreter, presenting the president’s tough and disruptive trade measures in a friendlier, more accessible way. His approach helps soften the impact of policies that have shaken the old world trade order and are now shaping a new one—an order President Trump is crafting through aggressive tariff strategies that have placed nearly every nation on alert.
Despite the controversy, Trump is increasingly proving himself one of America’s most effective dealmakers—perhaps even the most consequential statesman. This shouldn’t come as a surprise. After all, he co-authored The Art of the Deal in 1987, a book still regarded as a classic in salesmanship and negotiation.
In his second term, beginning January 20, Trump has elevated his approach by wielding tariffs not only as an economic tool but also as a lever of global security. Declaring his intention to end wars rather than start them, he has helped broker ceasefires in conflicts such as the India–Pakistan dispute and the Democratic Republic of Congo–Rwanda standoff involving the M23 militia.
Such efforts have earned him international recognition. Last month, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu—during a visit to Washington—personally recommended Trump for the Nobel Peace Prize, citing his role in seeking to end the Israel–Gaza war. Netanyahu even submitted a formal letter to the Nobel Committee.
Israel is not alone. Cambodia’s Prime Minister Hun Manet has echoed the nomination, praising Trump for mediating a ceasefire between Cambodia and Thailand after a territorial dispute displaced over 300,000 people. According to both sides, Trump’s phone call on July 26 broke the stalemate, leading to a Malaysia-brokered ceasefire two days later. Cambodia’s letter to the Nobel Committee lauded Trump’s “extraordinary statesmanship” and “visionary diplomacy.”
Azerbaijan and Armenia—longtime adversaries locked in intermittent conflict since the early 20th century—have also jointly nominated Trump. Their feud, rooted in territorial disputes and the tragic Armenian genocide of 1915, has persisted for over a century. In a historic development, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan signed a peace agreement at the White House, crediting Trump’s mediation for the breakthrough. Aliyev asked pointedly, “Who, if not President Trump, deserves a Nobel Peace Prize?”
Even Pakistan has joined the chorus. In April, tensions with India flared once again in Kashmir after militants killed 25 Indian tourists. The four-day conflict threatened to spiral out of control between two nuclear-armed states. Trump stepped in, warning both nations of increased trade tariffs if they failed to de-escalate. His intervention helped bring about a ceasefire, averting a potentially devastating escalation.
Through these actions, Trump is redefining “America First.” Far from signaling isolationism, his strategy uses economic leverage to influence global security—demonstrating that the pursuit of national interest can foster peace beyond America’s borders.
Azerbaijan–Armenia Joint Nomination Strengthens Global Push for Trump’s Nobel Peace Prize
The joint nomination of President Donald Trump for the Nobel Peace Prize by Azerbaijan and Armenia marks a pivotal moment in the growing wave of international endorsements for his recognition as a global peacemaker. This development underscores Trump’s active role in mediating conflicts and promoting stability across multiple regions.
As it stands, at least half a dozen nations are formally backing Trump’s candidacy for the 2026 Nobel Peace Prize. While his campaign mantra remains “America First,” Trump has demonstrated that his foreign policy is not synonymous with isolationism. Beyond advancing U.S. interests—such as halting foreign aid under USAID to reduce what critics called America’s “Santa Claus” role—he has consistently engaged in conflict mediation worldwide.
His involvement spans attempts to end the ongoing Russia–Ukraine war, now in its third year, and the Israel–Gaza conflict, approaching its second. In an unprecedented move, Trump sanctioned India with a 50% trade tariff for violating global sanctions against Russia by purchasing Russian oil. Although China also imports oil from Russia, it has avoided similar punitive measures by entering negotiations after facing a steep 145% tariff during trade tensions earlier this year.
This tariff policy reflects Trump’s “reciprocal trade” approach—matching other nations’ barriers with equivalent U.S. measures. In April, he extended a 90-day grace period for friendly nations adjusting their tariffs on American goods, later pushing the deadline twice more to allow broader compliance. The willingness to extend deadlines, even for rivals like China, signals a pragmatic flexibility. However, critics have mockingly labeled this TACO—“Trump Always Chickens Out”—a play on the popular Mexican dish. However, from a negotiation standpoint, this flexibility is strategic: it enables partners to consult, adapt, and reach mutually beneficial agreements rather than forcing compliance through rigidity.
This philosophy aligns with established negotiation principles, such as those outlined in Roger Fisher and William Ury’s landmark book “Getting to Yes,” which emphasizes win–win outcomes where no party feels exploited. Trump appears to be applying such principles to global trade and diplomacy alike.
Beyond economic tools, Trump has issued direct ultimatums on security matters. When Iran refused to halt its suspected nuclear enrichment program, the U.S. conducted targeted strikes on known nuclear sites using B-22 bombers equipped with bunker-busting munitions. Last week, he also gave Russia a fresh deadline to end its war against Ukraine, following renewed and intense bombardment. Despite criticism for not being “tough enough” on Moscow, Trump has continued to pair sanctions with opportunities for negotiation, such as arranging talks in Turkey—though these have yet to yield lasting results.
Trump’s persistence in seeking to end these wars is not driven solely by humanitarian concerns. The regions affected by war—the Black Sea grain corridor and Middle Eastern energy hubs—are vital to the global supply of food and fossil fuels. Stability in these areas is therefore essential not only for regional peace but also for the functioning of the global economy.
In essence, while “America First” remains his guiding slogan, Trump’s willingness to adjust deadlines, broker ceasefires, and engage in sustained diplomacy illustrates that his vision is not America Alone. Instead, it reflects a calculated balance between protecting the U.S. interests and safeguarding the interconnected stability of the world economy.
Global Trade, Conflict Resolution, and Trump’s ‘America First, Not America Alone’ Doctrine
Russia and Ukraine remain two of the world’s most critical suppliers of wheat and other staple grains, just as the Middle East remains the heart of global fossil fuel production. Economists widely agree that disruptions in the free flow of both resources have contributed significantly to the global economic slowdown and the resulting hardships facing humanity today.
Over the past three years, prolonged wars in these strategic regions have severely undermined global economic stability—an urgency that underpins President Donald Trump’s drive to end them. His strategy blends military support—arming allies such as Israel and Ukraine—with economic measures, including sanctions against Russia and its allies like India.
This approach exemplifies Trump’s America First, not America Alone policy. He has consistently sought to mediate both the Israel–Hamas and Russia–Ukraine conflicts, aiming for global peace as a foundation for shared prosperity. Recently, his administration set a new deadline for Russia, prompting former president and current war chief Dmitry Medvedev to issue a veiled threat of nuclear confrontation. But he has since backed down as Russia has agreed to negotiate a ceasefire in Ukraine with the US.
In the Middle East, a similar ultimatum to Hamas to release hostages taken in 2023 went unheeded, further escalating the humanitarian crisis in Gaza as Israel has increased its tempo of trying to recover Israelis still being held hostage by Hamas. Against the backdrop of famine caused by Israel’s blockade, France, the UK, and—most recently—Canada and Australia have broken with longstanding Western policy by recognizing Palestine. This divergence risks leaving the U.S. isolated if it continues to back a two-state solution. Whether such recognition of Palestine or a much more pragmatic approach will meaningfully halt Israeli bombardments or ease the food blockade remains an open question.
In response to the earlier identified geopolitical shifts, Trump has paired diplomacy with economic leverage. India, accused of breaching sanctions by purchasing Russian oil, has faced steep tariffs. Canada has been penalized for its recognition of Palestine, while the UK—helped by King Charles’s outreach during Trump’s visit—secured a relatively low 10% rate. France’s tariffs are significantly higher, reflecting strained relations.
More broadly, tariffs have been raised to 40% for about 30 countries deemed unwilling to renegotiate trade terms. Yet Trump’s repeated extensions of the 90-day pause on these increases— shifted from July 9 to August 1—and later to August 12th demonstrate a willingness to give partners space to adjust. Even China has just been granted another 90-day pause for her to work out acceptable tariff arrangements in a manner that would not trigger calamitous trade disruptions.
As U.S. Treasury Secretary Bessent explained that America First means the U.S. will trade with the world, but on reciprocal terms that replace decades of self-imposed disadvantage under “big brother” diplomacy.
Unfair trade, however, is not unique to the U.S. Africa, too, has endured centuries of economic exploitation—from the Berlin Conference of 1884–85 to modern debt traps—locked into a role as supplier of raw materials and consumer of finished goods. Trump’s overhaul of the 80-year-old trade order offers Africa an opportunity to negotiate fairer terms. By joining his push for reciprocal tariffs, African leaders could break the cycle of dependency and address structural poverty. Failure to act would make them complicit in their continent’s ongoing economic marginalization.
With friendlier tariffs and a bold decision to invest in infrastructure in Africa, President Trump can open up a new frontier in Africa as President Jimmy Carter of blessed memory did when he visited China 25 years after the bombing of Hiroshima and Nagasaki to end World War II and the Vietnam War. That visit was subsequently followed by his successor Richard Nixon in 1972, thus opening up China to the US and, by extension, the world for trade via the establishment of diplomatic relations between the US and China in 1979. Owing to that initiative, consolidated by another US president Bill Clinton in the year 2000 by granting China Permanent Trade Relations (NTR) status, today the US and China control 44.2% of global nominal GDP. Because Africa comprises 54 nations, boasts an estimated 1.5 billion people and is home to over 30% of the world’s natural resources, it makes a compelling case for President Trump to consider doing in Africa what Jimmy Carter started, Richard Nixon actualized and Bill Clinton consolidated leading to the pivotal role that China is playing in the world today. For emphasis, Africa and its humongous resources can similarly be harnessed for the mutual benefit of the continent and the world if President Trump takes the bold leap of faith of offering the continent the lifeline that past US presidents Carter, Nixon, and Clinton gave China in 1972- some 50 years ago.
The logic extends beyond charity for Africa as it makes business sense not just charity to stop seeing Africa as a potential new frontier by executing a plan that can pivot the potential to reality.
Meanwhile, Trump’s early 145% tariffs on China had shocked global markets but were later reduced after high-level negotiations—an example of his tactic of setting extreme initial terms to drive engagement. It is a gesture that Trump has extended as the last pause just expired.
Similar patterns have played out with the EU, which narrowly avoided a major tariff hike by reopening talks. European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen has since pledged to meet the August 1 deadline, signaling that even reluctant partners recognize the need to adapt. The EU has since struck a deal with the US.
Hopefully, at the end of the new pause for China, a deal would have been struck.
In this context, Trump’s strategy—mixing hard deadlines with room for renegotiation—underscores that America First is not isolationist. Rather, it is a recalibration of global trade and diplomacy that insists on fairness while still seeking cooperative solutions.
The rapprochement between the US and the EU is hardly surprising, given that transatlantic trade currently stands at an impressive $606 billion—larger than the combined value of US trade with its northern neighbors, Mexico and Canada, and even greater than the total of US trade with China and Japan combined.
This immense trade volume gives the EU significant leverage in negotiations with Washington. However, with President Trump poised to take a harder line—convinced that the EU has long taken advantage of the US, resulting in a persistent trade deficit in Europe’s favor—European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen determined to prevent Trump’s metaphorical axe from falling on the continent, closed the deal before the deadline.
So far, nine countries have signed new agreements. The UK, in a gesture of goodwill from Trump to the King of England, was granted a 10% tariff rate. Brazil, however, faces a 50% tariff, South Korea 15%, and India 25%—the latter two penalized for continuing to buy oil from Russia despite international sanctions over its invasion of Ukraine.
Ahead of Trump’s trade deadlines, several nations—including EU members, South Korea, and India—renegotiated their tariff terms with Washington, resulting in rates rising from a uniform 10% to between 15% and 50%. These are the highest levels since the Great Depression.
Many critics initially believed Trump’s tariff war would backfire, harming the US economy. Yet, despite fears, GDP growth has risen to 3%. Skeptics who had argued that Trump’s sweeping trade tariffs would plunge the US economy into recession are now projecting that the real economic pain has been delayed because manufacturers and retailers have yet to fully pass on higher costs to consumers.
One thing is certain: Trump has profoundly reshaped the global trade landscape, wielding economic policy as a tool of national security. He has even threatened higher tariffs on Canada for its plans to recognize Palestine—following the example of France, the UK, Canada, and most recently, Australia.
Clearly, the whole world is now metaphorically dancing to the tune being dictated by President Trump leveraging economic security to achieve global security.
Undeniably, Trump is turning out to be one of the world’s greatest reformers. Irrespective of the fact that his reforms were initially derided and rejected by Americans and indeed critics across the world who felt that his reforms were capable of disrupting the old world order and would spell doom for humankind.
As things currently stand, if Trump ends the Russia-Ukraine war and brings peace to the Middle East by resolving the Israeli-Hamas horrific bloodshed leveraging his unconventional method of using economic security to achieve global security,
As Christina Aguilera, a US.song writer, noted: “The roughest road often leads to the top.”
What the statement above suggests is that meaningful reform often requires difficult choices and hard work but ultimately leads to a more prosperous and resilient nation.
According to Kofi Annan, former UN Secretary General, “Reform is a process, and not an event.” That wise admonition underscores the idea that reform is an ongoing process that requires effort and dedication, rather than a single event or decision.
Furthermore, the perspective offered by Catherine the Great, empress of Russia from 1762-1796, known for her impressive reign and cultural achievements: “It is better to inspire a reform than to enforce it.” is quite instructive in the current circumstances. It suggests that inspiring reform can be more effective than forcing it, highlighting the importance of leadership and vision in driving positive change.
Circling back to Nigeria, and drawing a parallel between reformist President Trump of the US and President Bola Tinubu who has engaged in reforms since he took office on May 29, 2023, is a little over two years ago, reformers always face resistance humans often fear the unknown are always happy to remain in their comfort zones.
Hence, it is unsurprising that Tinubu’s reforms were greeted with cynicism by some Nigerians weary of a period of failed government promises of a better life by previous administrations.
Ending over four decades long fuel and subsidy, boosting the foreign exchange reserve in the Central Bank of Nigeria, CBN from $34 billion in 2023 to $40 billion this year and increasing the funds going to the states for the development of the rural areas by governors sometimes as much as threefold, and the boost in non-oil exports by as much as $3.225 billion are some positive outcomes of Tinubu’s reforms. All of these have resulted in the stabilization of the naira enhanced by the boost in crude oil production which has climbed from a low of roughly 1.3 million barrels per day in 2023 to about 1.8 million this year not forgetting the stability of the naira which cures business uncertainty.
But, as encouraging as these outlined developments are, due to skepticism arising from the hardship associated with the reforms, Tinubu is not being given the flowers that he should have been receiving.
The question is: By the time he completes his reforms and term in office, would President Donald J Trump be the new President George Washington of America in terms of positive and consequential impact?
And would President Bola Tinubu leave a type of positive legacy in the manner that Nelson Mandela left huge positive imprints in the sands of time in South Africa?
Given the rainbow forming on the horizon in the US, the world, and Nigeria through the reform efforts of Trump regarding the US and the world through sweeping trade tariff changes, and Tinubu in Nigeria who has ended entrenched obnoxious policies respectfully, one can not help but be optimistic about a better lease of life awaiting the world, Americans and Nigerians.
Magnus Onyibe, an entrepreneur, public policy analyst, author, democracy advocate, development strategist, and alumnus of the Fletcher School of Law and Diplomacy, Tufts University, Massachusetts, USA, is a Commonwealth Institute scholar and a former commissioner in the Delta State government. He sent this piece from Lagos.
