Featured
Tinubu Appoints Rotimi Pedro As New NTA DG
President Bola Tinubu has announced a major shake-up at the Nigerian Television Authority (NTA), replacing the current management team with new leadership.
Veteran media executive, Rotimi Richard Pedro, has been appointed as the new Director-General of the government-owned broadcaster.
Other key appointments include Karimah Bello as Executive Director of Marketing, Stella Din as Executive Director of News, and Sophia Essahmed as Managing Director of NTA Enterprises Limited.
Pedro, a Lagos native, is an accomplished media entrepreneur and consultant with nearly three decades of leadership experience in broadcasting, sports rights, and marketing communications across Africa, the UK and the Middle East.
A trained entertainment and intellectual property lawyer, he also holds an M Sc in Investment Management & Finance from City University Business School, London.
In 1995, he founded Optima Sports Management International (OSMI), which became one of Africa’s leading sports content providers, distributing premium events such as the English Premier League, UEFA Champions League, FIFA World Cup, and CAF competitions to audiences in more than 40 countries.
His career includes leading roles at Bloomberg Television Africa, Rapid Blue Format, and consultancy work for FIFA, UEFA, Fremantle Media, and the African Union of Broadcasters. Notably, he helped the AUB secure exclusive pan-African free-to-air media rights for all CAF competitions.
Industry analysts credit Pedro with building commercially viable broadcast platforms, boosting sponsorship revenues, and delivering world-class content to African audiences.
His appointment marks one of the most significant leadership changes at NTA in recent years and signals the Federal government’s intention to modernise the broadcaster and reposition it in an increasingly competitive media market.
Featured
Nigeria Set to Purchase Arms, Ammunition from USA
The United States Department of State has approved a possible sale of munitions, precision bombs, and precision rockets to Nigeria at an estimated cost of $346 million.
According to a Pentagon statement on Wednesday, the deal, involving contractors Lockheed Martin, RTX Missiles and Defense, and BAE Systems, among others, was certified to Congress by the Defense Security Cooperation Agency after the State Department’s approval.
U.S. government said the Nigerian request includes 1,002 MK-82 general-purpose 500 lb bombs; 1,002 MXU-650 Air Foil Groups for 500 lb Paveway II GBU-12; 515 MXU-1006 Air Foil Groups for 250 lb Paveway II GBU-58; 1,517 computer control groups for Paveway II GBU-12/GBU-58; 1,002 joint programmable fuzes; and 5,000 Advanced Precision Kill Weapon System II all-up rounds, comprising guidance sections, high-explosive warheads, and rocket motors.
The package also includes non-major defence equipment such as additional fuzes, bomb components, impulse cartridges, practice rockets, integration support, test equipment, technical and engineering services, as well as other logistical and programme support elements.
The State Department said the proposed sale would advance U.S. foreign policy and national security objectives by strengthening Nigeria’s ability to counter current and future threats, particularly in operations against terrorist organisations and efforts to curb illicit trafficking in Nigeria and the Gulf of Guinea.
It added that Nigeria would have no difficulty integrating the munitions into its armed forces and that the sale would not alter the basic military balance in the region.
The statement partly read: “The Government of Nigeria has requested to buy one thousand two (1,002) MK-82 general purpose 500 lb bombs; one thousand two (1,002) MXU-650 Air Foil Groups (AFGs) for 500 lb Paveway II GBU-12; five hundred fifteen (515) MXU-1006 AFGs for 250 lb Paveway II GBU-58; one thousand five hundred seventeen (1,517) MAU-169 or MAU-209 computer control group (CCG) for Paveway II GBU-12/GBU-58; one thousand two (1,002) FMU-152 joint programmable fuzes; and five thousand (5,000) Advanced Precision Kill Weapon System II (APKWS II) all-up-rounds (AURs) (consisting of one each WGU-59/B guidance section (GS); high-explosive warhead; and MK66-4 rocket motor). The following non-MDE items will also be included: FMU-139 joint programmable fuzes; bomb components, impulse cartridges, and high-explosive and practice rockets; integration support and test equipment; U.S. Government and contractor technical, engineering, and logistics personnel services; and other related elements of logistical and program support. The total estimated program cost is $346 million.
“This proposed sale will support the foreign policy goals and national security objectives of the United States by improving the security of a strategic partner in Sub-Saharan Africa.
“The proposed sale will improve Nigeria’s capability to meet current and future threats through operations against terrorist organizations and to counter illicit trafficking in Nigeria and the Gulf of Guinea. Nigeria will have no difficulty absorbing these munitions into its armed forces.
“The proposed sale of this equipment will not alter the basic military balance in the region.”
Featured
Court Frees ‘Unruly’ Lady Passenger Stripped on Board Ibom Air
An Ikeja Magistrate Court sitting in
Ogba, Lagos State on Wednesday, discharged Comfort Emmanson, the passenger accused of unruly behaviour and assault aboard an Ibom Air flight.
Magistrate Olanrewaju Salami discharged Emmason following the withdrawal of the five charges preferred against her by the police.
Earlier, the Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Festus Keyamo, (SAN), announced the decisions following consultations with stakeholders in the aviation sector.
According to the minister, the resolutions were reached after reviewing the incidents, considering appeals from well-meaning individuals, and considering the remorse shown by those involved.
Emmason was arraigned on Monday before the court and after being granted bail in the sum of N500,000, with two sureties in like sum, she was remanded at the Kirikiri Correctional Centre as she couldn’t meet her bail conditions.
At the resumed hearing of the case,the prosecution, Oluwabunmi Adeitan, informed the court that there were new developments that necessitated the withdrawal of the case.
She tendered application to court for the withdrawal of the case, which was admitted by the court.
Featured
