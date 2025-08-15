National
Hardship: Okonjo-Iweala Advises Tinubu to Provide Social Safety Nets for Poor Nigerians
The Director General of World Trade Organisation (WTO), Dr Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, has called on the Federal government to put social safety nets in place for poor Nigerians who are feeling the pains of President Bola Tinubu’s economic reforms.
Okonjo-Iweala stated this on Thursday after a meeting with the president at the Aso Villa in Abuja.
Though she commended the president for the economic reforms including petrol subsidy removal and the unification of the foreign exchange windows, the former Nigerian finance minister said the government must put social safety nets in place for poor Nigerians to cope with the economic hardship occasioned by the government’s reforms.
In a chat with journalists after her meeting with the president, the WTO boss said: “We think that the President and his team has worked hard to stabilised the economy. You cannot really improve an economy unless it is stable. So, he has to be given the credit for the stability of the economy. The reforms have been in the right direction.
“What is needed next is growth; we now need to grow the economy and we need to put in social safety nets so that people who are feeling the pinch of the reforms can also have some supports to weather the hardship. That’s the next step.”
Tinubu, who launched a string of economic reforms when he assumed office in May 2023, has come under heavy criticisms in over two years, as many Nigerians have attributed soaring food inflation and skyrocketing cost of living to majorly his removal of petrol subsidy and the unification of foreign exchange windows.
Angry citizens have held a number of rallies to protest the hardship faced by the middle class and ordinary citizens in the last two years, the most prominent of them being the hunger protests or #EndBadGovernance demonstrations of August 2024.
The Nigerian president’s meeting with Okonjo-Iweala came two weeks before the expiration of her first term as WTO boss on August 31, 2025, and the commencement of her second term on September 1, 2025.
The renowned development economist and global finance expert made history in 2021 as the first African and first woman to lead the 164-nation-member WTO.
The WTO boss, who was in company of Trade Minister Jumoke Oduwole, also briefed the president on the progress made on the Women’s Exporters’ Fund for the digital economy.
Okonjo-Iweala said, “We came to brief him about something very joyful that we did today with the help of the first lady.
“We launched a Women’s Exporters’ Fund for the digital economy. This is a fund that is jointly managed by the World Trade Organisation and the International Trade Centre and support women to weather the storms of the economy and create jobs for themselves.
“It is part of the thinking of social safety net and what we can do to support Nigerian women to contribute more to the economy and to themselves.
“Nigeria competed and one, one of four countries that won globally to be part of this initiative.
“We have 67,000 Nigerian women who applied for this and 146 of them won and they are going to have money disbursed directly to them.
“16 of them won what we called the Booster Track; those who already have businesses but their businesses would be scaled up. They would receive technical and business supports from the WTO and the ITC for 18 months.
“Another 100 would get $5,000 each to start and strengthen their businesses, with 12-month reforms.”
No Room for Xenophobia in Ghana, President Mahama Declares
President John Mahama of Ghana has said that there is no place for xenophobia in the country, assuring that his administration is committed to the safety of Nigerians and their businesses in the country.
Mahama also restated his commitment to the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) Protocols, especially the free movement of persons and goods in the region.
He stated this when he received the Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, Bianca Odumegwu-Ojukwu, at the Presidential Palace, Accra.
According to a statement signed by the Special Assistant on Communication and New Media in the Office of the Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, Magnus Eze, on Friday, Mahama urged President Bola Tinubu not to lose sleep over recent protests against Nigerian nationals resident in his country.
He stated that Nigeria and Ghana have a shared history.
President Mahama noted that the recirculation of an old video made by a Nigerian residing in Ghana over 10 years ago generated tension, but announced that the situation was swiftly managed.
The Ghanaian president assured the envoy of the safety and protection of the lives, properties, and businesses of Nigerians in Ghana.
Earlier, the minister thanked the Mahama for his hospitality since the Nigerian delegation arrived in Ghana.
Odumegwu-Ojukwu was clear that their mission was to douse the tension in Ghana following a viral video against Nigerians.
She said that every Nigerian back home was worried about the situation and concerned about the safety of Nigerian nationals in Ghana, their properties, and businesses.
Odumegwu-Ojukwu also said that the visit was to facilitate the establishment of a permanent Nigeria-Ghana Joint Commission.
She said that the joint commission would help in addressing the youth and the issue of migration caused by the huge demography of unemployed people under 45 years.
“We are encouraging our youth to stay in Nigeria, and if it is necessary to migrate, they are to be great ambassadors,” Odumegwu-Ojukwu said.
She informed the Ghanaian president that she was meeting with Nigerians in Ghana to urge them to adhere to the laws of Ghana.
In a post on her X handle, she described the meeting as an engaging one.
“The Ghanaian President is committed to promoting peaceful coexistence as had hitherto been the situation between Ghanaian citizens and the Nigerian community and to ensure that both citizens and non-citizens, including their properties and assets, are safe and secure,” she stated.
The minister was accompanied on the fact-finding mission by the Director, Africa Affairs Department in the ministry, Regina Ocheni; Director, Office of the Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, Innocent Iwejuo, and Special Assistant (Administration) to the Minister of State, Ajuluchukwu Eze.
Tingo AI Unveils Community-as-a-Service Platform, GPU-Powered AI Factory in Victoria Island
Tingo AI, Africa’s trailblazing artificial intelligence company, has announced the official launch of its Tingo AI Community-as-a-Service (CaaS) platform, alongside the commissioning of its new GPU-powered AI Factory in Victoria Island, Lagos. This strategic initiative marks a major advancement in Africa’s AI ecosystem, aimed at fostering innovation, inclusion, and infrastructure for the continent’s digital future.
The AI Factory, powered by cutting-edge GPU clusters, is designed to meet the growing needs of African startups, researchers, academic institutions, and enterprises seeking access to high-performance computing for AI model training, deployment, and experimentation.
At the heart of the initiative is the Tingo AI Community-as-a-Service (CaaS) — a unique membership-based platform that offers users access to AI compute power, development tools, training programs, mentorship, and networking opportunities. It is built specifically to empower African data scientists, engineers, developers, and entrepreneurs to build scalable, impactful AI solutions.
> “With the launch of our AI Factory and Community-as-a-Service platform, we’re not just providing access to technology — we’re laying the groundwork for a thriving AI innovation ecosystem across Africa,” said Dozy Mmobuosi, Founder of Tingo AI. “This is about removing barriers and enabling talent to flourish. Victoria Island is just the beginning — we are building Africa’s AI backbone.”
This latest milestone builds on Tingo AI’s growing suite of initiatives, including TingoGPT, a Nigerian-trained AI assistant, and Tingo AI Radio 102.5 FM, Africa’s first AI-powered radio station. The new AI Factory will serve as a central hub for these innovations, supporting the development and deployment of Africa-focused AI solutions.
Early adopters of the Tingo AI CaaS platform will benefit from preferred access to compute time, training sessions, exclusive tools, and regional AI challenges and hackathons.
Tingo AI is actively working on expanding its infrastructure footprint with planned AI Factory locations in Abuja, Port Harcourt, and other key African cities over the next 12 months.
For media inquiries or partnership opportunities, contact:
partnership@tingoai.ai
About Tingo AI
Tingo AI is a next-generation artificial intelligence company dedicated to building Africa’s AI infrastructure and ecosystem. Through innovative platforms like TingoGPT, Tingo AI Radio, and the GPU-powered AI Factory, the company is equipping a new generation of African talent to lead in global AI development.
Tinubu Mocks ADC, Calls Coalition Gathering of Confused Politicians
President Bola Tinubu has chided the opposition coalition formed on the platform of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), describing it as a “coalition of confusion”.
Tinubu made the remark on Thursday at the National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Abuja, where the Minister of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Reduction, Nentawe Yilwatda, emerged as the party’s new National Chairman.
The president urged the party’s NEC to postpone the APC congresses until December to allow more members of the opposition to join the ruling party.
“It’s not a bad idea to abandon the sinking ship and be absent from a coalition of confusion,” he said.
Tinubu’s closest rivals, Peter Obi and Atiku Abubakar, are top members of the ADC coalition, which has vowed to unseat him in the 2027 election.
