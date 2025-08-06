News
2027: We Won’t Vote Man Who Built Brewery, APC Northerner Chides Obi
A northern member of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Alwan Hassan, has ruled out any chance of the region supporting Peter Obi in the 2027 presidential election, pointing out the former governor’s ties to the alcohol industry.
Hassan made the statement during an appearance on Channels Television’s Politics Today on Tuesday, where he criticised Obi’s business interests and questioned their compatibility with northern values.
“Who else do you think will defeat Asiwaju in 2027? Who? Peter Obi that was on your programme saying he wants the North to support him and in the same programme he was celebrating a brewery in Anambra State and being the biggest importer of alcohol,” Hassan said.
“And you want the North to vote for him? We will vote for a president that will import alcohol in the North?”
According to Hassan, Obi’s association with alcohol-related ventures clashes with the cultural and religious principles that dominate the northern region. He also took a swipe at the opposition coalition, led by the African Democratic Congress (ADC), which has been gaining momentum ahead of the 2027 elections.
“The ADC is a coalition of angry people with a strategy,” he said.
“Everyone of them wants to be president. Asiwaju will be president.”
The ADC-led bloc includes high-profile political figures such as Peter Obi, Atiku Abubakar, Rotimi Amaechi, and Nasir El-Rufai, all of whom have been floated as potential challengers to President Tinubu.
Despite the growing opposition, Hassan expressed confidence in Tinubu’s re-election bid.
“With the facts on the ground, President Tinubu will be re-elected in sha Allah,” he stated.
WAEC Releases 2025 May/June SSCE Results, Withholds 192000 for Malpractice
By Eric Elezuo
The West African Examinations Council (WAEC), on Monday announced the release of the just concluded West African Senior Secondary School Certificate Examination (WASSCE), noting that the conduct of the exercise, though experienced some hiccups, was a huge success.
The announcement was made by the Head of National Office (HNO), Mr Amos Josiah Dangut, while addressing members of the media at the Lagos office.
“Today, I am happy to inform you that all the processes leading to the release of results have been completed. It is now my pleasure to announce the release of results of candidates that sat the WASSCE,” Mr Dangut said.
The exam body also noted that out the total number of candidates that sat for the exam, “the results of ONE HUNDRED AND NINETY-TWO THOUSAND, EIGHTY-NINE (192,089) candidates, representing 9.75% of the total number of candidates that sat the examination, are being withheld in connection with various reported cases of examination malpractice.”
Below is the release statement in part:
A total of ONE MILLION, NINE HUNDRED AND SEVENTY-THREE THOUSAND, THREE HUNDRED AND SIXTY-FIVE (1,973,365) candidates registered for the examination from twenty-three thousand, five hundred and fifty-four (23,554) recognized secondary schools in the country. Of the number that registered for the examination ONE MILLION, NINE HUNDRED AND SIXTY-NINE THOUSAND, THREE HUNDRED AND THIRTEEN (1,969,313) candidates sat the examination. The examination was also administered to candidates from some schools in Benin Republic, Cote d’Ivoire and Equatorial Guinea, where the Nigerian, curriculum for Senior Secondary Schools is being used.
I also wish to report that a total of TWELVE THOUSAND, ONE HUNDRED AND SEVENTY-EIGHT (12,178) candidates with varying degrees of Special Needs registered for the examination. Out of this number, ONE HUNDRED AND TWELVE (112) were visually challenged, SIX HUNDRED AND FIFTEEN (615) had impaired hearing; FIFTY-TWO (52) were spastic cum mentally challenged and THIRTY-SEVEN (37) were physically challenged. All these candidates were adequately provided for, in the administration of the examination. The results of these candidates have been processed and are also now being released along with those of other candidates.
Of the total number of ONE MILLION, NINE HUNDRED AND SIXTY-NINE THOUSAND, THREE HUNDRED AND THIRTEEN (1,969,313) candidates that sat the examination, NINE HUNDRED AND SEVENTY-SIX THOUSAND, SEVEN HUNRDED AND EIGHTY-SEVEN (976,787) were males while NINE HUNDRED AND NINETY-TWO THOUSAND, FIVE HUNDRED AND TWENTY-SIX (992,526) were females, representing 49.60% and 50.40%, respectively.
Out of the total number of candidates that sat the examination in Nigeria, ONE MILLION, FIVE HUNDRED AND SEVENTEEN THOUSAND, FIVE HUNDRED AND SEVENTEEN (1,517,517) candidates, representing 77.06% have their results fully processed and released while FOUR HUNDRED AND FIFTY-ONE THOUSAND, SEVEN HUNDRED AND NINETY-SIX (451,796) candidates, representing 22.94% have one or more of their subjects still being processed due to some issues to be resolved. Efforts are, however, being made to speedily complete the processes to enhance the release the affected candidates’ results within a couple of days.
The analysis of statistics of candidates’ performance in the examination shows that out of the ONE MILLION, NINE HUNDRED AND SIXTY-NINE THOUSAND, THREE HUNDRED AND THIRTEEN (1,969,313) candidates that sat the examination, ONE MILLION, SEVEN HUNDRED AND EIGTHTEEN THOUSAND AND NINETY (1,718,090) candidates, representing 87.24%, obtained credit and above in a minimum of any five (5) subjects (i.e. with or without English Language and/or Mathematics).
SEVEN HUNDRED AND FIFTY-FOUR THOUSAND, FIVE HUNDRED AND FORTY-FIVE (754,545) candidates, representing 38.32%, obtained credits and above in a minimum of five (5) subjects, including English Language and Mathematics.
Of this number, THREE HUNDRED AND FORTY-SEVEN THOUSAND, ONE HUNDRED AND NINETY-TWO (347,192) representing 46.01% were male candidates, while FOUR HUNDRED AND SEVEN THOUSAND, THREE HUNDRED AND FIFTY-THREE (407,353) representing 53.99% were female candidates. A comparison of the percentage of candidates in this category in WASSCE for School 2024 and 2025, reveal that in this year’s (2025) WASSCE, there is 33.8% decrease in performance (that is, those who obtained credit and above in a minimum of five (5) subjects, including English Language and Mathematics, was 72.12%).
Examination Malpractice
The results of ONE HUNDRED AND NINETY-TWO THOUSAND, EIGHTY-NINE (192,089) candidates, representing 9.75% of the total number of candidates that sat the examination, are being withheld in connection with various reported cases of examination malpractice. This is 2.17% lower than the 11.92% recorded in the WASSCE for School Candidates, 2024.
The increasing use of cell phones in the examination hall, in spite of the existing ban, and organized cheating in some schools, are other nagging issues. All the cases are being investigated and reports of the investigations will be presented to the appropriate Committee of the Council for consideration and final decisions. The Committee’s decisions will be communicated to the affected candidates through their various schools, in due course. Candidates affected by these decisions can now call for redress of their malpractice cases if they so wish via
https://waecinternational.org/complaints
The Council will continue to sanction all cases of examination malpractice as schools, supervisors, teachers and candidates perpetrating this evil are not helping the educational system. All hands must therefore be on deck to sanitize the system.
Gentlemen of the Media, as WASSCE for School Candidates, 2025 results are being uploaded on the results website, candidates should after checking the result online, apply for their Digital certificate which will be released forty-eight (48) hours thereafter. Candidates who have fulfilled their financial obligations to the Council can access their results on the Council’s results website: www.waecdirect.org, within the next twelve hours. Copies of the Result Listing will be sent to schools shortly.
I need not restate the fact that the results of candidates who are sponsored by States indebted to the Council will not be released now until payment is made. We appeal to the concerned to do the needful to enable the affected schools/candidates access their results.
The Result Checker PIN and Serial Number required by candidates to check their results online, are contained on the Candidate’s Smart Identity Card issued and used during conduct of the examination. Hard copies of certificates of candidates whose results have been fully processed and released will be ready within the next 90 days, counting from today.
CONCLUSION
Gentlemen of the media, the Management and entire Staff of the Council in Nigeria, wish to express our profound gratitude to the Government of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, the Honourable Minister of Education, Minister of State for Education, the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Education and the various State Governments, for providing the enabling environment for the successful conduct of WASSCE for School Candidates, 2025 in Nigeria.
We wish to also extend our gratitude to all the Supervisors, Invigilators, Custodians, Examiners, Ad-hoc personnel and Staff for their contributions towards the successful conduct of the examination and marking of scripts. Our sincere appreciation equally goes to the Chairmen and Members of the Senate and the House Committees on Education, Chairman and Members of the Nigeria Administrative and Finance Committee of WAEC, all retired staff of the Council, friends of the Council-ANCOPSS, the Nigeria Police Force, and a host of others for their assistance and cooperation before, during and after the conduct of the examination.
I thank you all, Gentlemen of the Media, for always responding to our calls and in helping WAEC to tell its story.
Finally, we give God Almighty all the glory for always being by us and for giving us the grace to carry on.
Thank you all and God bless
Sanwo-Olu Bars LGA, LCDA Chairmen from Appointing Political Aides
The Lagos State Government has directed all newly inaugurated chairmen of the 20 Local Governments and 37 Local Council Development Areas (LCDAs) to suspend the appointment of political aides, including Supervisors, Special Advisers, and Senior Special Assistants.
The directive was contained in an official circular dated July 31, 2025, with reference number MLG/LGA/C.27/S./VOL.XIV/496. It was signed by the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Local Government, Chieftaincy Affairs and Rural Development, Mrs. Kikelomo Bolarinwa.
The circular reiterated the position of Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, as stated during the recent swearing-in ceremony, that the appointment of Secretaries to Local Governments and supervisory councillors remains prohibited for now.
According to the directive, only the appointment of a Chief of Staff is currently permissible. Chairmen who have made any additional political appointments are instructed to reverse them without delay.
The statement reads in part: “I write to refer to the directive of Mr. Governor at the swearing-in ceremony regarding the appointment of Political Office Holders in the Local Governments and Local Council Development Areas, particularly the Supervisors, Special Advisers, and Senior Special Assistants.
“I am to reiterate that the appointment of the Chief of Staff is the only appointment approved/permissible as you assume office, while other appointments should be stepped down until further directive.
“You are enjoined to note the above and revert any appointment that has been made, except that of the Chief of Staff.”
Nurses, Midwives Counter Minister, Deny Calling Off Strike
The National Association of Nigerian Nurses and Midwives (NANNM) says it has not suspended its ongoing nationwide warning strike, disputing earlier announcement by the Federal government.
The Coordinating Minister of Health and Social Welfare, Prof Muhammad Ali Pate, on Friday, announced that the union has called off the strike after a closed-door meeting with the leaders.
He said the government and union leaders had reached “key agreements” that addressed some of the nurses’ longstanding demands. However, he did not provide full details of the agreement.
But contrary to the minister’s claim, the NANNM chairman, Morakinyo-Olajide Rilwan, said the strike is still on, as the union is yet to take a decision on the outcome of the meeting with government.
“The minister announced that the union have called off strike, is the minister a nurse? We had a meeting, the leadership has not reviewed the outcome of the meeting to take a decision, so the strike continues,” he said.
The union has scheduled a general congress for Saturday, where members are expected to deliberate on the outcome of the discussions and determine the next course of action.
The warning strike, which began on July 29, was originally scheduled to run until 5 August. At the core of the nurses’ grievances are years of neglect, poor remuneration, lack of professional recognition, and deteriorating working conditions.
They argue that despite multiple court rulings and policy pronouncements, successive governments have failed to implement reforms that would improve the welfare of nurses and the quality of healthcare delivery.
Among the union’s key demands is the gazetting of the Nurses’ Scheme of Service, which was approved by the National Council on Establishment (NCE) as far back as 2016. The nurses also want the federal government to implement a National Industrial Court judgment from January 2012, which they say affirms key aspects of their professional entitlements.
Other demands include an upward review of professional allowances, recruitment of more nursing personnel, better-equipped health facilities, and the creation of a dedicated Department of Nursing within the Federal Ministry of Health.
NANNM is also seeking fairer representation of nurses on health policy-making bodies, inclusion in the leadership structure of federal health institutions, and the centralisation of internship placements for graduate nurses.
The association is additionally pushing for the recognition of consultancy status for qualified nurses and midwives.
