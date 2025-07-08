Sports
Galatasaray Proposes €55m Bid to Keep Osimhen
Galatasaray have sent an initial bid of €50 million plus €5m in add-ons for Victor Osimhen amid Napoli’s demand for more money to sell the Super Eagles striker.
Italian transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, in a statement on Monday, said Osimhen is keen on making a return to Galatasaray but the deal depends on club to club talks.
“Al Hilal remains involved in the race for Osimhen with a plan to pay his €75m release clause at Napoli but there is no agreement with the striker yet,” Romano added.
Reports also say that the Turkish Super Lig club is ready to offer the Nigerian international a three-year contract until the summer of 2028 with the option of another 12 months.
Osimhen joined Galatasaray on loan from Napoli last summer and the Super Eagles striker went ahead to have a remarkable campaign with the Turkish club.
The 26-year-old scored 37 goals and contributed eight assists in 41 games across all competitions for Galatasaray, helping the club to win the Turkish Super Lig title and the Turkish Cup.
Former Super Eagles Goalkeeper, Peter Rufai is Dead
Liverpool Striker, Diogo Jota Killed in Auto Crash
Liverpool forward, Diogo Jota, has reportedly died in a car crash in Spain. He was 28.
This is according to Portuguese media, Daily Mail UK, and other outlets.
Jota, 28, was said to be travelling with his younger brother, André, 26, when their car was involved in a fatal accident on the A-52 motorway, at kilometre 65, near the municipality of Palacios de Sanabria in the province of Zamora.
Emergency services confirmed the crash.
“The 1-1-2 Castilla y León operations room received several calls reporting a vehicle accident at Km. 65 of the A-52, in the municipality of Cernadilla, Zamora.
“A car was reported to have been involved in an accident and the vehicle was on fire,” a statement from authorities read.
The news of Jota’s sudden passing has sent shockwaves through the footballing world and beyond, as he was widely regarded for his tenacity, goal-scoring instinct, and versatility on the pitch for both Liverpool FC and the Portuguese national team.
His tragic passing comes only two weeks after he got married to his long-term girlfriend, Rute Cardoso, in Porto.
Further details surrounding the crash are yet to be announced as of press time.
Portugal Beat Spain on Penalties to Win Euro Nations League
Ruben Neves scored the decisive spot kick after Alvaro Morata missed as Portugal beat Spain 5-3 on penalties following a 2-2 draw in Munich on Sunday to claim their second Nations League title.
Portugal twice went behind in regulation time but twice fought back to level the scores.
Martin Zubimendi took advantage of some sleepy Portugal defence to put Spain in front after 21 minutes.
The brilliant Nuno Mendes levelled things up five minutes later.
Mikel Oyarzabal, Spain’s goalscorer in the Euro 2024 final and the 2023 Nations League final, put La Roja back in front just before the break.
Cristiano Ronaldo, quiet as he had been before scoring the winner against Germany in the semis, equalised with 61 minutes gone, adjusting quickly after a Mendes cross was deflected into the air, muscling past Marc Cucurella and volleying the dropping ball home.
Ronaldo was subbed off before full-time with cramp. Even though Portugal had the better of extra time, the match went to penalties.
Both sides converted their first three spot kicks. Mendes buried Portugal’s fourth, before Morata stepped up and shot straight at Diogo Costa.
Neves nervelessly converted in front of the red and green of the Portugal fans. The victory was just Portugal’s second competitive win over Iberian rival Spain in their long history.
Portugal’s only other win over Spain in a competitive fixture was a 1-0 victory which booted the Spaniards out of Euro 2004, with a 19-year-old Ronaldo on the left wing.
Portugal became the first two-time winner of the Nations League, launched in 2018. It was Portugal’s third major title, along with Euro 2016.
While Nico Williams and Lamine Yamal’s fluid movement troubled the Portugese defence early in the match, La Roja’s opener was scrappy.
Yamal chipped from outside the box and the Portugal defence froze, botching a clearance which fell to Zubimendi, who leathered the ball into the net.
The goal was just rewards for Spain’s early dominance, but Portugal hit back almost immediately.
Mendes, put through by Pedro Neto, drilled a low shot across the goal and in.
Just before halftime, Spain picked Portugal’s pocket in their own half before advancing. Pedri linked with Oyarzabal, who threaded the ball past Diogo Costa.
Oyarzabal’s goal meant he has scored in three international finals — against England at Euro 2024, which Spain won, and the 2023 and 2025 Nations Leagues, which Spain lost.
Ronaldo had done little other than encourage the heavily Portuguese crowd until that point but would pick his moment to strike.
With 61 minutes gone, Mendes shed a defender and whipped in a cross. The ball took a deflection and Ronaldo outmuscled Cucurella before lashing a volley home.
The goal was Ronaldo’s fourth in 10 matches against Spain. The previous three all coming in a wild 3-3 draw at the 2018 World Cup.
Limping in the dying stages of regulation time, Ronaldo fell to the turf with three minutes left and signalled to the bench that his night was over.
Spain may have been confident when the match went to extra time, having won on penalties in 2023, but Portugal were faultless, Neves stepping up and converting to send his teammates, including a hobbled Ronaldo, streaming onto the pitch.
AFP
Galatasaray Proposes €55m Bid to Keep Osimhen
