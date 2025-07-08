Galatasaray Proposes €55m Bid to Keep Osimhen

Galatasaray have sent an initial bid of €50 million plus €5m in add-ons for Victor Osimhen amid Napoli’s demand for more money to sell the Super Eagles striker.

Italian transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, in a statement on Monday, said Osimhen is keen on making a return to Galatasaray but the deal depends on club to club talks.

“Al Hilal remains involved in the race for Osimhen with a plan to pay his €75m release clause at Napoli but there is no agreement with the striker yet,” Romano added.

Reports also say that the Turkish Super Lig club is ready to offer the Nigerian international a three-year contract until the summer of 2028 with the option of another 12 months.

Osimhen joined Galatasaray on loan from Napoli last summer and the Super Eagles striker went ahead to have a remarkable campaign with the Turkish club.

The 26-year-old scored 37 goals and contributed eight assists in 41 games across all competitions for Galatasaray, helping the club to win the Turkish Super Lig title and the Turkish Cup.