News
Abia Govt Gets NERC Approval to Regulate Electricity Market
The Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC) has commenced the process of transferring the regulatory oversight of electricity market in Abia State to the Abia State Electricity Regulatory Agency (ASERA) via Order – NERC/2025/058 in line with Electricity Act 2023, as amended, with effect from June 25, 2025.
The NERC said that Abia State has fully complied to the provisions of section 230 (2) of the Electricity Act 2023 and had dully notified the Commission and requested the transfer of the regulatory oversight of the State electricity market to Abia State.
By this transfer order, the successor DisCo in the State, Enugu Electricity Distribution Company (EEDC) is expected to incorporate a subsidiary to assume the responsibilities of Intra State Supply and distribution of Electricity in Abia State.
Confirming the development, the Commissioner for Power and Public Utilities, Ikechukwu Monday, said the transfer of regulatory oversight of intrastate electricity markets from NERC to ASERA is in line with the promise of Governor Alex Otti to provide reliable electricity access to unserved and underserved industries and communities in Abia State.
He further stated that it will bring several benefits to the people of Abia state such as localised State-tailored tariff structures, which will set end-user tariffs that reflect local economic conditions, encouraging fairer pricing and better cost recovery.
Also, the commissioner said that ASERA can rapidly adjust rules and incentives to suit local goals such as supporting mini-grids or renewable energy projects.
He further said that Abia State Electricity Regulatory Agency located in Umuahia will be able to provide a faster local and closer oversight which reduces delays in licensing, complaints handling, and issue resolutions to bolster local service quality among other functions.
According to him, the deadline for the transfer of the regulatory obligations is December 24, 2025.
News
Presidency Denies Sacking George Akume As SGF
The Presidency has said there has been no change in the position of Senator George Akume as Secretary to the Government of the Federation.
“There has been no change in the status of His Excellency, Senator George Akume, as Secretary to the Government of the Federation,” Special Adviser to the President on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, said in a statement made available to journalists.
The statement is titled ‘Akume Remains SGF.’
This followed multiple reports which quoted Presidency sources saying Tinubu had named his Special Adviser on Policy Coordination, Hadiza Bala Usman, to serve as the new SGF.
Onanuga said, “President Bola Tinubu, currently in Saint Lucia, has not made any new appointments.
“The information circulating about Akume’s replacement is untrue. Agents of mischief fabricated it.
“The Presidency advises Nigerians to disregard the fake news.”
News
APC Appoints Dalori As Acting National Chairman
Deputy National Chairman (North) of the All Progressives Congress, Bukar Dalori, has assumed office as the acting National Chairman of the ruling party.
This came following the resignation of Abdullahi Ganduje on Friday.
Ganduje’s resignation, though not officially explained as of press time, reportedly took many by surprise.
A top party official confirmed, “Yes, it is true. He has resigned.”
One source said his resignation may be linked to ongoing permutations around the vice-presidential slot, with increasing pressure to zone it to the North-West, Ganduje’s region.
“If the vice-presidential ticket is retained in the Northwest, the party chairmanship might have to shift elsewhere. Don’t forget, the APC had originally zoned the national chairmanship to the North-Central,” the source said.
Dalori, who holds the northern portfolio, now steps in.
Amid the quiet evacuation of Ganduje’s personal belongings from his office, staff and visitors at the APC national secretariat were left in shock.
As the party prepares to fill the vacancy, insiders say former Nasarawa State Governor, Senator Tanko Al-Makura, is a leading contender.
“Al-Makura is top of that list, as far as I know,” a source stated.
News
Guild of Editors Reelects Eze Anaba As President
The Daily Editor of Vanguard Newspaper, Mr. Eze Anaba, has been re-elected as National President of the Nigerian Guild of Editors (NGE).
He was re-elected at the Biennial National Convention of the Guild currently going on at the International Conference Centre, Enugu.
Anaba was returned unopposed, a development attributed to his widely acknowledged record of administrative capability.
Also elected at the convention was the Managing Director of The Sun newspaper, Mr. Onuoha Ukoh, who clinched the position of General Secretary with 218 votes.
He defeated his closest rivals – Wole Sogunle and Qasim Akinreti – who polled 45 and 30 votes respectively.
Other elected officers include:
Deputy President: Sabastine Abu (175 votes), defeating Mohammed Sanusi Jubrin.
Vice President, West: Karbi Alabi
Vice Presidents: Hamza Idris and Sheddy Ozoene
Treasurer: Iyobosa Uwugiaren
Assistant Secretary: Gabriel Fulajimi Akinadewo
Publicity Secretary: Charles Kanu
Members elected into the Standing Committee from various zones are: Rose Moses, Ejiro Umukoro, Olabisi Deji-Folutile, Juliet Bumah, Umoru Ibrahim, Paulyn Ugbodaga, Chinedu Max Egere, and Ikpong Essien-Udoh.
The convention, which attracted over 400 editors from across Nigeria, was graced by several notable media veterans and public figures. Among the dignitaries in attendance were founder of Channels Television, Dr. John Momoh; former Ogun State Governor, Chief Segun Osoba; ex-NDDC Chairman, Chief Onyema Ugochukwu; and former Special Adviser on Media and Publicity to President Muhammadu Buhari, Femi Adesina.
Oyo Govt Holds Classic Funeral for Ex-Gov Victor Omololu Olunloyo in Ibadan
Voice of Emancipation: Extrajudicial Killings in an Unjust Nigerian Society
Afreximbank Gets New President, Dr. George Elombi
Aminu Dantata: The Life and Times of a Foremost Entrepreneur
Peter Obi Condemns Tinubu’s Saint Lucia Trip As ‘Ill-timed and Insensitive’
Abia Govt Gets NERC Approval to Regulate Electricity Market
Presidency Denies Sacking George Akume As SGF
Just In: Drama in Senate As Invaders Take Maze Away
Nigerian Engineer Wins $500m Contract to Build Monorail Network in Iraq
WORLD EXCLUSIVE: Will Senate President, Bukola Saraki, Join Presidential Race?
World Exclusive: How Cabal, Corruption Stalled Mambilla Hydropower Project …The Abba Kyari, Fashola and Malami Connection Plus FG May Lose $2bn
Rehabilitation Comment: Sanwo-Olu’s Support Group Replies Ambode (Video)
Fashanu, Dolapo Awosika and Prophet Controversy: The Complete Story
The Great Gani Fawehinmi: His Life, His Legacies & His Frustrations
Who are the early favorites to win the NFL rushing title?
Boxing continues to knock itself out with bewildering, incorrect decisions
Steph Curry finally got the contract he deserves from the Warriors
Phillies’ Aaron Altherr makes mind-boggling barehanded play
The tremendous importance of owning a perfect piece of clothing
Trending
-
News7 years ago
Just In: Drama in Senate As Invaders Take Maze Away
-
News7 years ago
Nigerian Engineer Wins $500m Contract to Build Monorail Network in Iraq
-
Featured7 years ago
WORLD EXCLUSIVE: Will Senate President, Bukola Saraki, Join Presidential Race?
-
Boss Picks7 years ago
World Exclusive: How Cabal, Corruption Stalled Mambilla Hydropower Project …The Abba Kyari, Fashola and Malami Connection Plus FG May Lose $2bn
-
Headline7 years ago
Rehabilitation Comment: Sanwo-Olu’s Support Group Replies Ambode (Video)
-
Headline7 years ago
Fashanu, Dolapo Awosika and Prophet Controversy: The Complete Story
-
Boss Picks7 years ago
The Great Gani Fawehinmi: His Life, His Legacies & His Frustrations
-
Headline7 years ago
Pendulum: Can Atiku Abubakar Defeat Muhammadu Buhari in 2019?