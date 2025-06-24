News
IGP Announces Arrest of 28 Suspects over Yelwata Killings
The Inspector General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun, has announced the arrest of 28 persons suspected to be masterminds of the killings in Yelwata, Benue State.
Addressing a news conference in Abuja on Tuesday, the IGP said the police are on the heels of other suspects who participated in the Yelwata killings that led to the death of 47 persons.
He assured Nigerians that the police are not overwhelmed as they are mopping up light and small weapons illegally acquired by some persons.
Egbetokun added that the police is also intensifying its border patrols in order to curtail the influx of irregular migrants into the country.
The IGP added that the arrested suspects will be arraigned in court soon including the 22 suspects who were arrested in Jos over the gruesome murder of nine persons travelling to Quanpan for a wedding.
The IGP clarified that out of the 28 arrested persons, 2 have been cleared as they were only used as bait to arrest the 26 suspected masterminds.
On Sunday, the joint security services in Benue State announced the arrest of suspects linked to the Yelwata attack.
The Commissioner of Police in Benue State, Emenari Ifeanyi, who made the announcement at a press briefing didn’t disclose the identity of the suspects.
The reported arrests followed President Bola Tinubu’s Wednesday order that service chiefs and the Inspector General of Police (IGP) arrest those behind the dastardly attack.
“Police, I hope your men are on alert to listen to information. How come no arrest has been made? I expect there should be an arrest of those criminals,” Tinubu had charged the IGP during his visit to Benue last Wednesday.
“Christopher (the Chief of Defence Staff), you have given much. I watch your comments, you can’t be tired of staying in the bush. Oloyede and the Air Marshal, we thank all of you, but we need to keep our ears to the ground, let’s get those criminals, let’s get them out. DG NIA, DG SSS, retool your information channels and let’s have tangible intelligence so that this will not occur again.”
Gunmen, suspected to be herders, had last week attacked the Yelwata community in the Guma Local Government Area of the food-producing state, leaving many dead and thousands of others displaced.
News
Police Confirm Abduction of Bayelsa High Court Judge in Yenagoa
The police in Bayelsa State, on Sunday, confirmed the abduction of Justice E.J. Umokoro in Yenagoa, the capital.
Public Relations Officer (PRO) of the command, DSP Musa Mohammed, confirmed the alleged kidnap of the Judge on Sunday in Yenagoa.
“Umokoro, a judge at Bayelsa State High Court was on Saturday evening abducted from his car at a fast food outlet at Ekeki area of Yenagoa.
“The command has deployed tactical teams and drones to trail and arrest the hoodlums,” he said.
Reports said that the gunmen fired sporadically at the car park of the eatery before forcing the judge out of his vehicle and whisking him away in a waiting Toyota Hilux.
The judge was waiting for his daughter, who had gone into the outlet to make some purchases.
NAN
News
Otti Plans Recruitment of 4000 Extra Teachers for Abia Schools
Abia State governor, Alex Otti, has revealed has revealed plans to recruit additional 4,000 teachers to raise the teaching workforce to 9,394.in the State’s primary and secondary schools.
The governor disclosed this during the June edition of his media chat, dubbed Governor Alex Otti speaks to Abians”, held on Thursday night at the Government House, Umuahia.
He said that the 5,394 first set of teachers already recruited would be deployed after their ongoing orientation in Aba and Umuahia.
According to him, the next set of recruitment will happen immediately after this orientation.
“We expect that the portal will be opened and applications will be received,” he said.
Otti said that the idea was to prepare the schools for the next academic session, given the massive enrollment witnessed since the introduction of free and compulsory education.
The government, in January, introduced free and compulsory education from primary one to junior secondary school.
The policy is to ensure that every child in Abia, regardless of their state of origin, had access to education up to the junior secondary school.
Otti emphasised the need to prepare and ensure quality teachers for primary and secondary schools across the State.
He reiterated his administration’s commitment to continue with the renovation of schools, including the tertiary institutions.
“In addition to the renovation, we are converting 20 schools into smart schools and work is already ongoing,” he said.
The governor also spoke on the government’s activities in the health sector.
He gave assurance that the ongoing renovation of 200 primary healthcare centres across the 17 local government areas of the State would soon be completed and that most of them were ready for use.
“The type of equipment you are expecting to see in the developed countries are already in Abia and we are not opening them without equipping them properly,” he said.
Otti, who highlighted some of his administration’s achievements in other sectors, including security, road infrastructure, sanitation and others, urged the residents to join hands with the administration in building a new Abia.
News
Court Grants Natasha N50m Bail in Defamation Case
The Federal Capital Territory High Court in Abuja on Thursday granted the Senator representing Kogi Central Senatorial District, Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan, bail in the sum of N50 million and one surety who must be a person of reasonable integrity resident in FCT Abuja and owns a landed property within the Abuja Municipal Area Council.
Trending
