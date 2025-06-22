Headline
Trump Confirms US Bombing of Iran’s Nuclear Sites, Warns Against Attempt to Retaliate
U.S. President, Donald Trump, has disclosed that the United States has carried out “very successful attack” on three nuclear sites in Iran namely Fordow, Natanz, and Esfahan.
President Trump disclosed this via Truth Social while warning that “any retaliation by Iran against the United States of America will be met with force far greater than what was witnessed tonight”.
Trump in posts on the social media platform on Saturday described the attack on the Fordow, Natanz, and Esfahan nuclear sites as historic for the USA, Israel and the world, adding that Iran must now agree to end the war.
“We have completed our very successful attack on the three Nuclear sites in Iran, including Fordow, Natanz, and Esfahan.
“All planes are now outside of Iran air space. A full payload of bombs was dropped on the primary site, Fordow. All planes are safely on their way home.
“Congratulations to our great American warriors. There is not another military in the world that could have done this. Now is the time for peace,” Trump wrote.
Sources said the United States Air Force used 6 Northrop B-2 Spirit stealth bombers to drop 12 bunker-buster bombs, that is 360,000 lbs, on the Fordow Nuclear Facility, obliterating the entire nuclear capability.
This is coming after hostilities broke out between Israel and Iran on June 13, when Israel launched airstrikes on several sites across Iran, including military and nuclear facilities, prompting Tehran to launch retaliatory strikes.
The Israel versus Iran crisis has led to fatalities running into hundreds as Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, on Saturday, warned that the U.S. participation in Israel’s ongoing attacks on Iran would be “very unfortunate” and “extremely dangerous for everyone.”
Also, the United Nations’ Secretary-General Antonio Guterres had warned that the ongoing violent conflict between Iran and Israel is “a fire no one can control” and risks spiraling out of control.
Meanwhile, the UN nuclear watchdog, the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) had earlier released the most alarming update on the ongoing Israel’s attacks on Iran’s nuclear facilities.
IAEA Director General, Rafael Grossi, on Friday, warned the UN Security Council that Israeli attacks on Iranian nuclear facilities were degrading critical safety systems and placing millions at potential radiological risk.
Grossi said at Natanz, the destruction of electricity infrastructure and direct strikes on enrichment halls had led to internal contamination.
Grossi said while no radiological release has been detected outside the facility, warned that uranium compounds now posed significant health hazards within.
At Isfahan, the UN nuclear watchdog boss said multiple buildings including a uranium conversion plant and a metal processing facility, were hit.
At Arak’s Khondab reactor site, he said that damage was sustained, though the facility was not operational.
The greatest risk, however, he said, is the Bushehr Nuclear Power Plant, which remains operational.
Grossi warned that a direct strike “could result in a high release of radioactivity to the environment.”
He stressed that even a disruption of its external power supply could lead to a core meltdown.
In the worst-case scenario, radiation would affect populations hundreds of kilometres away and require mass evacuations, he warned.
Grossi also warned against any attack on the Tehran Nuclear Research Reactor, which could endanger millions in the capital.
“Nuclear facilities and material must not be shrouded by the fog of war,” he said. We must maintain communication, transparency and restraint,” the IAEA chief stressed.
Grossi pledged that the IAEA would continue to monitor and report on nuclear safety conditions in Iran and reiterated his readiness to mediate.
He stressed that the agency “can guarantee, through a watertight inspections system,” that nuclear weapons will not be developed in Iran, urging dialogue.
“The alternative is a protracted conflict and a looming nuclear threat that would erode the global non-proliferation regime,” he stressed.
Headline
Adeleke Rejoices with Oluwo of Iwo, Oba Akanbi at 58
The Executive Governor of Osun State, Senator Ademola Adeleke, has rejoiced with the Paramount ruler of Iwoland, HIM Oba Abdulrasheed Adewale Akanbi, Telu I, on the occasion of his 58th birthday, lauding the foremost traditional ruler’s passionate commitment to uplifting humanity.
A statement by the Governor’s Chief Press Secretary, Mallam Olawale Rasheed rveals tgat the Governor acknowledges Oba Akanbi’s exceptional sense of dedication to the advancement of Iwoland, utilising contacts and his God-given resources to facilitate developments, praising him for leading the charge for the remarkable transformation that Iwoland is experiencing under his reign.
The Governor commends the frontline monarch for the shared vision for growth and impactful governance, hailing him as a model for purposeful leadership given the monumental progress that Iwoland is recording under this rulership.
“I rejoice with His Imperial Majesty, Oba Abdulrasheed Adewale Akanbi, Telu I, on the occasion of his birthday. Oba Akanbi is a visionary leader and his steadfast pursuit of a virile and prosperous Iwoland is truly inspiring,” the Governor was quoted in a congratulatory message.
“On this day, I honour Kabiyesi’s exceptional contributions to the promotion of our tradition and the endearing effort in fostering peace and harmony in Iwoland and Osun state as a whole.
“It is my prayer that Kabiyesi’s new age brings him more joy and abundant blessings. I also beseech God Almighty to give him more grace to continue his life of service and impact.”
Headline
Coalition Group Floats New Party, ADA, Seeks INEC Registration
The National Opposition Coalition Group, led by former Vice President Atiku Abubakar and ex-Kaduna State Governor, Nasir El-Rufai, has formally applied to the Independent National Electoral Commission for the registration of a new political party—the All Democratic Alliance.
The application, dated June 19, was acknowledged by INEC on Friday, signalling the coalition’s determination to float a new platform instead of aligning with any existing political party.
The formation of ADA, backed by some other key political heavyweights, including former Rivers State Governor, Rotimi Amaechi and Umar Ardo, convener of the League of Northern Democrats and former aide to President Olusegun Obasanjo, seeks to capitalise on mounting public dissatisfaction and political realignments to stop President Bola Tinubu at the next poll.
The application comes just a few days after INEC warned political groups that no amount of pressure or public sentiment would override the need for strict compliance with constitutional and electoral guidelines.
With Thursday’s application, the national opposition coalition has now put an end to weeks of speculation about whether it would revive a dormant political platform or launch a fresh one altogether.
A copy of the application letter, obtained by our correspondent in Abuja, was jointly signed by the association’s Protem National Chairman, Chief Akin A. Rickets, and Protem National Secretary, Abdullahi Elayo.
The letter partly read, “We respectfully write to the Independent National Electoral Commission, requesting the registration of our association, the All Democratic Alliance, as a political party.
“This is a sequel to the decision taken by the Nigerian National Coalition Group to sponsor our association for full registration.
“The name of the party shall be All Democratic Alliance with ADA as our acronym and ‘Justice for All’ as our slogan.”
The coalition also submitted relevant documents, including the party’s constitution, manifesto, logo, and minutes of its foundational meetings.
The party’s symbol prominently features a maize (corn), which the applicants say represents abundance, resilience, and sustenance—core ideals they hope to promote.
“We have further attached our manifesto encompassing details of our party ideology and our constitution providing the legal framework that defines our identity, structures, and organisation,” the letter continued.
The Punch
Headline
Atiku Dismisses Tinubu’s Visit to Benue As Political Grandstanding
Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar has criticised President Bola Tinubu’s recent visit to Benue, calling it a ‘political spectacle’ rather than a sincere effort to address the State’s security issues or sympathise with victims of violence.
Atiku’s media adviser Paul Ibe made the comments during a media interview in Abuja on Thursday. He accused the Tinubu administration of focusing on political drama instead of finding real solutions to the growing insecurity in Nigeria.
Ibe said: “It’s commendable when a leader empathises with the people; offering a shoulder to lean on and sharing in their grief is a mark of true leadership. However, the visit was marred by political theatrics. Children were lined up on the highway, waving at the president in the rain; subjecting them to such conditions was unnecessary.”
He also criticised the government’s failure to tackle the root causes of insecurity, pointing out that despite the deaths of over 200 people in recent attacks, there have been no arrests.
“The same security agencies that failed to prevent or investigate this tragedy were quick to tear gas peaceful protesters demanding accountability for their safety. This is unacceptable,” Ibe said.
He further took aim at the Tinubu administration’s general handling of governance, accusing it of misunderstanding the real nature of Nigeria’s security problems.
“When you misdiagnose a problem, the solution will inevitably be flawed; garbage in, garbage out. Look at the individuals heading the security portfolios: they’re politicians, not experts. They’re focused on political gains rather than the demands of their roles,” he remarked.
He stressed the importance of inclusivity in governance, arguing that the exclusion of certain regions, religions, and ethnic groups by the Tinubu government has worsened instability.
“Inclusiveness is a tool for national unity and stability. When you dismiss or alienate people, they will inevitably create chaos,” Ibe stated.
Ibe also criticised the administration’s early focus on the 2027 elections, saying it has distracted from more urgent national concerns.
“The focus on 2027 is distracting from pressing issues, leaving problems unaddressed and insecurity rampant. There’s nothing new this administration has introduced to tackle these challenges,” he added.
His comments come at a time of growing public frustration with the federal government’s response to insecurity.
Yvonne Khamati: The Coming of a Presidential Amazon
Police Finally Nab Lagos Most Brutal Killer, Akinwande, after Decade-long Hunt
Trump Confirms US Bombing of Iran’s Nuclear Sites, Warns Against Attempt to Retaliate
Police Confirm Abduction of Bayelsa High Court Judge in Yenagoa
Voice of Emancipation: Iran-Israel Conflict: Should the World be Worried?
Adeleke Rejoices with Oluwo of Iwo, Oba Akanbi at 58
Adding Value: How Choice Affects Your Life by Henry Ukazu
Just In: Drama in Senate As Invaders Take Maze Away
Nigerian Engineer Wins $500m Contract to Build Monorail Network in Iraq
WORLD EXCLUSIVE: Will Senate President, Bukola Saraki, Join Presidential Race?
World Exclusive: How Cabal, Corruption Stalled Mambilla Hydropower Project …The Abba Kyari, Fashola and Malami Connection Plus FG May Lose $2bn
Rehabilitation Comment: Sanwo-Olu’s Support Group Replies Ambode (Video)
Fashanu, Dolapo Awosika and Prophet Controversy: The Complete Story
The Great Gani Fawehinmi: His Life, His Legacies & His Frustrations
Who are the early favorites to win the NFL rushing title?
Boxing continues to knock itself out with bewildering, incorrect decisions
Steph Curry finally got the contract he deserves from the Warriors
Phillies’ Aaron Altherr makes mind-boggling barehanded play
The tremendous importance of owning a perfect piece of clothing
Trending
-
News7 years ago
Just In: Drama in Senate As Invaders Take Maze Away
-
News7 years ago
Nigerian Engineer Wins $500m Contract to Build Monorail Network in Iraq
-
Featured7 years ago
WORLD EXCLUSIVE: Will Senate President, Bukola Saraki, Join Presidential Race?
-
Boss Picks7 years ago
World Exclusive: How Cabal, Corruption Stalled Mambilla Hydropower Project …The Abba Kyari, Fashola and Malami Connection Plus FG May Lose $2bn
-
Headline7 years ago
Rehabilitation Comment: Sanwo-Olu’s Support Group Replies Ambode (Video)
-
Headline7 years ago
Fashanu, Dolapo Awosika and Prophet Controversy: The Complete Story
-
Boss Picks7 years ago
The Great Gani Fawehinmi: His Life, His Legacies & His Frustrations
-
Headline7 years ago
Pendulum: Can Atiku Abubakar Defeat Muhammadu Buhari in 2019?