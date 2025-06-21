Headline
Adeleke Rejoices with Oluwo of Iwo, Oba Akanbi at 58
The Executive Governor of Osun State, Senator Ademola Adeleke, has rejoiced with the Paramount ruler of Iwoland, HIM Oba Abdulrasheed Adewale Akanbi, Telu I, on the occasion of his 58th birthday, lauding the foremost traditional ruler’s passionate commitment to uplifting humanity.
A statement by the Governor’s Chief Press Secretary, Mallam Olawale Rasheed rveals tgat the Governor acknowledges Oba Akanbi’s exceptional sense of dedication to the advancement of Iwoland, utilising contacts and his God-given resources to facilitate developments, praising him for leading the charge for the remarkable transformation that Iwoland is experiencing under his reign.
The Governor commends the frontline monarch for the shared vision for growth and impactful governance, hailing him as a model for purposeful leadership given the monumental progress that Iwoland is recording under this rulership.
“I rejoice with His Imperial Majesty, Oba Abdulrasheed Adewale Akanbi, Telu I, on the occasion of his birthday. Oba Akanbi is a visionary leader and his steadfast pursuit of a virile and prosperous Iwoland is truly inspiring,” the Governor was quoted in a congratulatory message.
“On this day, I honour Kabiyesi’s exceptional contributions to the promotion of our tradition and the endearing effort in fostering peace and harmony in Iwoland and Osun state as a whole.
“It is my prayer that Kabiyesi’s new age brings him more joy and abundant blessings. I also beseech God Almighty to give him more grace to continue his life of service and impact.”
Headline
Coalition Group Floats New Party, ADA, Seeks INEC Registration
The National Opposition Coalition Group, led by former Vice President Atiku Abubakar and ex-Kaduna State Governor, Nasir El-Rufai, has formally applied to the Independent National Electoral Commission for the registration of a new political party—the All Democratic Alliance.
The application, dated June 19, was acknowledged by INEC on Friday, signalling the coalition’s determination to float a new platform instead of aligning with any existing political party.
The formation of ADA, backed by some other key political heavyweights, including former Rivers State Governor, Rotimi Amaechi and Umar Ardo, convener of the League of Northern Democrats and former aide to President Olusegun Obasanjo, seeks to capitalise on mounting public dissatisfaction and political realignments to stop President Bola Tinubu at the next poll.
The application comes just a few days after INEC warned political groups that no amount of pressure or public sentiment would override the need for strict compliance with constitutional and electoral guidelines.
With Thursday’s application, the national opposition coalition has now put an end to weeks of speculation about whether it would revive a dormant political platform or launch a fresh one altogether.
A copy of the application letter, obtained by our correspondent in Abuja, was jointly signed by the association’s Protem National Chairman, Chief Akin A. Rickets, and Protem National Secretary, Abdullahi Elayo.
The letter partly read, “We respectfully write to the Independent National Electoral Commission, requesting the registration of our association, the All Democratic Alliance, as a political party.
“This is a sequel to the decision taken by the Nigerian National Coalition Group to sponsor our association for full registration.
“The name of the party shall be All Democratic Alliance with ADA as our acronym and ‘Justice for All’ as our slogan.”
The coalition also submitted relevant documents, including the party’s constitution, manifesto, logo, and minutes of its foundational meetings.
The party’s symbol prominently features a maize (corn), which the applicants say represents abundance, resilience, and sustenance—core ideals they hope to promote.
“We have further attached our manifesto encompassing details of our party ideology and our constitution providing the legal framework that defines our identity, structures, and organisation,” the letter continued.
The Punch
Headline
Atiku Dismisses Tinubu’s Visit to Benue As Political Grandstanding
Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar has criticised President Bola Tinubu’s recent visit to Benue, calling it a ‘political spectacle’ rather than a sincere effort to address the State’s security issues or sympathise with victims of violence.
Atiku’s media adviser Paul Ibe made the comments during a media interview in Abuja on Thursday. He accused the Tinubu administration of focusing on political drama instead of finding real solutions to the growing insecurity in Nigeria.
Ibe said: “It’s commendable when a leader empathises with the people; offering a shoulder to lean on and sharing in their grief is a mark of true leadership. However, the visit was marred by political theatrics. Children were lined up on the highway, waving at the president in the rain; subjecting them to such conditions was unnecessary.”
He also criticised the government’s failure to tackle the root causes of insecurity, pointing out that despite the deaths of over 200 people in recent attacks, there have been no arrests.
“The same security agencies that failed to prevent or investigate this tragedy were quick to tear gas peaceful protesters demanding accountability for their safety. This is unacceptable,” Ibe said.
He further took aim at the Tinubu administration’s general handling of governance, accusing it of misunderstanding the real nature of Nigeria’s security problems.
“When you misdiagnose a problem, the solution will inevitably be flawed; garbage in, garbage out. Look at the individuals heading the security portfolios: they’re politicians, not experts. They’re focused on political gains rather than the demands of their roles,” he remarked.
He stressed the importance of inclusivity in governance, arguing that the exclusion of certain regions, religions, and ethnic groups by the Tinubu government has worsened instability.
“Inclusiveness is a tool for national unity and stability. When you dismiss or alienate people, they will inevitably create chaos,” Ibe stated.
Ibe also criticised the administration’s early focus on the 2027 elections, saying it has distracted from more urgent national concerns.
“The focus on 2027 is distracting from pressing issues, leaving problems unaddressed and insecurity rampant. There’s nothing new this administration has introduced to tackle these challenges,” he added.
His comments come at a time of growing public frustration with the federal government’s response to insecurity.
Headline
Abiola’s Son Recovers N30bn Queen’s Drive Property from GTB over Alleged Forgery
The Lagos Division of the Court of Appeal, in a landmark decision, yesterday, upturned a 2013 judgment of the Federal High Court, in a matter between RCN Networks Ltd and Guaranty Trust Bank PLC.
The Federal High Court ruling had previously resulted in the “unlawful foreclosure” by GTB PLC of a 30 billion Naira 44-room mansion owned by AlhajiAgboolaAbiola, one of the sons of the late winner of the June 12 1993 presidential election, Bashorun M.K.O Abiola.
In a unanimous judgment in the suit with number CA/L/888/2014, the court held that the trial court had ignored glaring discrepancies on the execution page of a tripartite legal mortgage registered by the bank at the Land Registry of Lagos State against the said property.
The court found that the said discrepancies made the tripartite legal mortgage document so deficient that it was incapable of conferring on the said bank, any legal rights to foreclose on the property.
The court further found that discrepancies on the document included the fact that it was unsigned by alleged mortgagor, AlhajiAbiola.
In addition, the court further discovered that the footer therein contained handwritten alterations not present on other pages of the document, which the Appellant had alleged in the case was indicative of the fact that the document had actually been forged by the bank.
Consequently, and after establishing the facts of the case, the court discharged all legal charges levied on the property by GTBank in favour of the Appellant.
The Appellant was represented by Dr. Charles Adeogun-Phillips, SAN, while the respondent was represented by Mr. Norrison Quakers, SAN.
Source: ThisDay
