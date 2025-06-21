Adeleke Rejoices with Oluwo of Iwo, Oba Akanbi at 58

The Executive Governor of Osun State, Senator Ademola Adeleke, has rejoiced with the Paramount ruler of Iwoland, HIM Oba Abdulrasheed Adewale Akanbi, Telu I, on the occasion of his 58th birthday, lauding the foremost traditional ruler’s passionate commitment to uplifting humanity.

A statement by the Governor’s Chief Press Secretary, Mallam Olawale Rasheed rveals tgat the Governor acknowledges Oba Akanbi’s exceptional sense of dedication to the advancement of Iwoland, utilising contacts and his God-given resources to facilitate developments, praising him for leading the charge for the remarkable transformation that Iwoland is experiencing under his reign.

The Governor commends the frontline monarch for the shared vision for growth and impactful governance, hailing him as a model for purposeful leadership given the monumental progress that Iwoland is recording under this rulership.

“I rejoice with His Imperial Majesty, Oba Abdulrasheed Adewale Akanbi, Telu I, on the occasion of his birthday. Oba Akanbi is a visionary leader and his steadfast pursuit of a virile and prosperous Iwoland is truly inspiring,” the Governor was quoted in a congratulatory message.

“On this day, I honour Kabiyesi’s exceptional contributions to the promotion of our tradition and the endearing effort in fostering peace and harmony in Iwoland and Osun state as a whole.

“It is my prayer that Kabiyesi’s new age brings him more joy and abundant blessings. I also beseech God Almighty to give him more grace to continue his life of service and impact.”