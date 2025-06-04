Featured
Tinubu Hosts Osun Gov Adeleke, Deji Adeleke, Davido in His Lagos Residence
President Bola Ahmed Tinubu welcomed Osun State Governor, Senator Ademola Adeleke, to his Lagos residence for a private meeting on Monday.
Accompanying the governor was his elder brother and renowned businessman, Chief Adedeji Adeleke, along with his son, internationally acclaimed Afrobeats artiste David Adeleke, widely known by his stage name, Davido.
The visit was announced in a post by President Tinubu’s Special Assistant on Social Media, Dada Olusegun, who shared details on X on Tuesday.
“President Bola Ahmed Tinubu receives in audience H.E. Ademola Adeleke, the Executive Governor of Osun State, along with Chief Adedeji Adeleke and his son, Afrobeats icon Davido, at his Lagos residence,” Olusegun wrote.
As of the time of filing this report, the reason for the courtesy call had not been made public, and no official statement has been issued either by the Presidency or the Adeleke family.
Images from the visit have surfaced on social media, capturing moments from the closed-door meeting between the President and the Adeleke family members.
I Made Wike Chief of Staff to Monitor Him Though He Lobbied for Finance Commissioner – Amaechi
Former Minister of Transport, and two-term Governor of Rivers State, Hon. Chibuike Rotimi Amaechi, has rebutted recent remarks by his immediate successor-turned-political rival, Mr. Nyesom Wike, saying Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) was never offered the position of Commissioner for Finance, and rose politically by his own machinations.
Amaechi, who was speaking during an interview on ARISE News on Tuesday, dismissed claims attributed to Wike that he had declined appointment as finance commissioner.
Amaechi offered a series of clarifications and critiques, signaling a widening rift between the two Rivers State political giants.
He said, “I wanted him (Wike) as Chief of Staff so I could supervise him.
“Mohammed Adoke flew all the way from Abuja to Port Harcourt. That week he asked me to make him commissioner for finance and I said no, he has to work under me. I want him as chief of staff so I can supervise him.
“I didn’t offer him commissioner for finance. You see, I’m saying this because I don’t want to join issues with children. I was once his boss. Whether he likes it or not. I hired him. I could have said no.
“You know, he made himself chief of staff. He made himself governor. He made himself minister. He made himself local government chairman”, he disclosed.
“I didn’t offer him commissioner for finance,” he insisted.
He also defended his own emergence as governor, stating “Nobody made me governor. I went to court. At the end of the day, the judiciary pronounced me governor.” He credited Dr. Peter Odili and the Nigerian judiciary for their roles in his political ascent, maintaining his enduring respect for the former Rivers governor.
Amaechi used the occasion to highlight his record as governor, from building multiple flyovers and schools “copied from the ones I saw in Australia,” to establishing fully residential secondary schools, equipping hospitals, and implementing a free education program that drove many students from private to public schools. He said 400 doctors were hired during his tenure, cars and housing were provided for rural medical staff, and infrastructure projects—including a sports village and a mother and child hospital—were initiated but have since been abandoned.
“That gives me mental disorder,” Amaechi said emotionally, blaming successive administrations for the neglect. “Projects that would make a real difference in the lives of Rivers people have been vandalised and forgotten.”
As Minister of Transportation, he recounted completing or initiating several landmark projects, including the Lagos-Ibadan railway, Lekki deep sea port, Kaduna-Abuja railway, and the Port Harcourt-Kano line. “Don’t give me an assignment if you don’t want it done,” he stated firmly.
On party politics, Amaechi reiterated his disillusionment with both the APC and PDP, stating he will no longer work for either. Despite playing a key role in the APC’s rise to power between 2013 and 2015, he now distances himself from its current direction and leadership. While he expressed appreciation to former President Muhammadu Buhari for the opportunities to serve, he criticised the state of governance, the electoral system, and growing poverty, accusing political elites of “weaponising poverty.”
He also criticised the current INEC chairman and the inability of Nigeria’s electoral system to support new political parties, contrasting it with the more transparent process under former INEC Chairman Attahiru Jega in 2015. “Now, it’s state capture using the electoral institution as a machine,” he warned.
In one of the more reflective moments of the interview, Amaechi addressed questions about his ethnic identity, saying his public assertion of being Igbo was political—”in protest” against the treatment of Igbos at a particular time. He challenged those who questioned his identity, saying his community’s cultural and linguistic ties to the Igbo are undeniable.
Info Minister Scores Tinubu’s Administration High, Says It’s Best Within Two Years
The Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mohammed Idris, has claimed that the achievements of the Tinubu administration in just two years stand as irrefutable evidence of visionary and courageous leadership.
He made this assertion at the inaugural National Dialogue on Citizen Engagement and National Security, themed “One Voice, One Vision: Uniting Perspectives for a Stronger Nigeria”, held in Abuja on Tuesday.
According to the minister, the event has come at a time when Nigeria is “at the confluence of purpose and possibility.”
He stressed that the forum, initiated by the Voice of Nigeria (VON), is not merely a policy talk shop but a deliberate platform to harmonize policy perspectives with the lived experiences of ordinary Nigerians.
“Just last week,” Idris buttressed, “we commemorated the second anniversary of the Tinubu administration with ample proof of its monumental positive impact.”
He emphasized that no administration in Nigeria’s democratic history has recorded such sweeping reforms and achievements within two years.
“No preceding government has ever achieved what the Tinubu administration has achieved in two years: first, the courage to vanquish the monster of oil subsidy and the forex racket, and then massive road infrastructure, an unprecedented students’ loans scheme, and the CreditCorp, indeed, policies that are re-stimulating confidence in our young population.”
The minister further noted that the Tinubu administration’s policies are beginning to yield tangible outcomes.
“After a stormy start, food prices are falling, even as we are stemming the tide of insecurity, while the impact of governance, for the first time in decades, is making a new headway through the local government autonomy, the creation of ministries for regional development, and the biggest boost in agriculture—the creation of the Federal Ministry of Livestock Development.”
He added: “With President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the voices are audibly uniting in further support of a man of vision and courage.”
Underscoring the core objective of the national dialogue, the minister described national unity and citizen trust as the foundations of national security.
“There can be no national security without national unity. And there can be no unity without trust. In times of uncertainty and insecurity, our greatest weapon is not force. It is trust between the governed and those who govern,” he stated.
He pointed out that the Renewed Hope Agenda is grounded in citizen participation and engagement, where every Nigerian “must feel, be seen, heard, and valued.”
The minister also praised the Voice of Nigeria for its renewed mandate and evolving role as more than a broadcaster.
“VON is not just broadcasting news, but shaping narratives and forging national identity… ensuring that, whether it is in Hausa, Yoruba, Igbo, or English, whether in Berlin or Birnin Kebbi, the voice of Nigeria is heard, respected, and trusted, echoing authoritatively from within a united people and secured territory,” he said.
Calling for genuine synergy among all national stakeholders, Idris said: “This forum reflects that vision. It brings together government, media, civil society, and the security community—not in silos, but in synergy. Not to talk at each other, but to listen to each other.”
The minister emphasized that Nigerians do not require uniformity to achieve unity; rather, they can embrace their diverse identities while remaining united in purpose.
“This dialogue is a symbol of that possibility as a platform where differences are not erased but embraced, as part of a collective solution. I encourage us to leave here with more than ideas. Let us leave with commitment. A renewed commitment to truth in our media, institutions, to equity in our policies, to transparency in our governance, and to compassion in our communities,” he said.
Kidnapping, Killings of Kinsmen by Herdsmen, Edo Community Bans Sale, Consumption of Beef
Residents of Elelu village in Erah community in Owan East Local Government Area of Edo State have banned the sale and consumption of beef following the alleged incessant kidnapping and killings of their kinsmen by suspected herdsmen.
The residents disclosed this during a protest at the community at the weekend.
The protesters made up of both young and old, also threatened to relocate to Edo State Government House for alternative shelter if the State government does not urgently come to their aid as the community is no longer inhabitable.
The residents in their large numbers with belongings on their heads, however, called on the state government to come to their rescue from the hands of suspected herdsmen who have continuously invaded their farmlands and kidnapped their fathers, husbands and children.
They alleged that in the last two weeks, about seven persons in the community have been kidnapped and killed.
Speaking, the concerned community leaders, youth representatives and vigilante leaders said the protest was also to mourn and honour the lives of their fallen heroes killed by suspected kidnappers.
The spokesperson of the group, Fred Enaikhe Aleburu gave the names of the fallen heroes such as Edekin Ighalo, Abdullahi and Victor Ogedengbe, a Vigilante commander.
Aleburu said the deceased lost their lives defending the community.
According to him, these courageous men stood against armed herdsmen who brought terror to the peaceful land.
“They shielded our mothers, our children, and our farmlands and for their sacrifice, they were murdered in cold blood.
“As we speak, the body of Victor Ogedengbe still lies in the mortuary. Yet the violence continues.
“In just the past two weeks, seven of our children have been kidnapped, with one still in captivity as we speak.
“Our forests have been turned into den of terror, criminal strongholds where ransom is demanded and innocent victims are kept under inhumane conditions.
“Our mothers can no longer go to the farm. Our youth are hunted. Our elderly live in fear. The lands that once sustained us now lie in waste and silence.
“This is not just insecurity, this is a deliberate war on our survival. This is a slow genocide.
“We are also here to protest hunger. Our people now suffer because they cannot farm. Our markets are empty. Our homes are filled with helplessness.
“What was once a self-sufficient and productive community is now battling starvation and fear.
“And so, today, we rise to say with one voice that ‘Enough Is Enough,’” he lamented.
He, however, called on the government to fulfil its constitutional duty to protect its citizens.
Aleburu said the community demanded immediate establishment of permanent security checkpoints on all roads and entry points leading into and out of Erah.
They also demanded a full-scale investigation and comprehensive flushing of forests to root out and eliminate all alleged terrorist elements hiding within the community.
“A sustained and visible security presence across our villages, to ensure long-term peace and protection.
“Emergency intervention to address food insecurity, including support for displaced farmers and restoration of safe farming activities.
“If our villages are no longer safe, we will sleep at the doorstep of leadership until we are heard and protected. Our lives are not negotiable.
“Furthermore, as a solemn response to our collective suffering and to honor our fallen defenders, the people of Erah hereby declare a permanent ban on the consumption and the sale of beef in our community.
“The killer herdsmen who hide behind cattle have taken too much from us. Our lives, our food, our peace. We will not continue to support a system built on our blood and tears,” he stated.
Also speaking, Chief Julius Unuigbe alleged that herdsmen have invaded their bushes looking for people to kidnap or kill.
Unuigbe said the people no longer sleep with their eyes closed.On his part, Joseph Edairu, one of the protesters lamented that one of his senior brothers, his friend’s two sisters and a Taraba man living in the community were recently kidnapped by suspected herdsmen.
Edairu, added that uptil now the abducted Taraba man is nowhere to be found.
“This is the reason why we came out to cry to the Edo State Government that they should come and us drive those kidnappers away from our bush,” he said.
On her part, Mrs Eunice Ighalo, added that ,”we can no longer go to the farm or river and we are now seriously living in hunger and poverty, that is why we decided that we will go to Edo State Government House to protest there.
Blessing Ogedegbe, wife to Victor Ogedenge, one of the deceased, while lamenting that the corpse of her husband killed in February 2025 is still at the mortuary, appealed to the state government to provide her with a job to enable her cater for her children.
