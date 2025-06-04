I Made Wike Chief of Staff to Monitor Him Though He Lobbied for Finance Commissioner – Amaechi

Former Minister of Transport, and two-term Governor of Rivers State, Hon. Chibuike Rotimi Amaechi, has rebutted recent remarks by his immediate successor-turned-political rival, Mr. Nyesom Wike, saying Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) was never offered the position of Commissioner for Finance, and rose politically by his own machinations.

Amaechi, who was speaking during an interview on ARISE News on Tuesday, dismissed claims attributed to Wike that he had declined appointment as finance commissioner.

Amaechi offered a series of clarifications and critiques, signaling a widening rift between the two Rivers State political giants.

He said, “I wanted him (Wike) as Chief of Staff so I could supervise him.

“Mohammed Adoke flew all the way from Abuja to Port Harcourt. That week he asked me to make him commissioner for finance and I said no, he has to work under me. I want him as chief of staff so I can supervise him.

“I didn’t offer him commissioner for finance. You see, I’m saying this because I don’t want to join issues with children. I was once his boss. Whether he likes it or not. I hired him. I could have said no.

“You know, he made himself chief of staff. He made himself governor. He made himself minister. He made himself local government chairman”, he disclosed.

“I didn’t offer him commissioner for finance,” he insisted.

He also defended his own emergence as governor, stating “Nobody made me governor. I went to court. At the end of the day, the judiciary pronounced me governor.” He credited Dr. Peter Odili and the Nigerian judiciary for their roles in his political ascent, maintaining his enduring respect for the former Rivers governor.

Amaechi used the occasion to highlight his record as governor, from building multiple flyovers and schools “copied from the ones I saw in Australia,” to establishing fully residential secondary schools, equipping hospitals, and implementing a free education program that drove many students from private to public schools. He said 400 doctors were hired during his tenure, cars and housing were provided for rural medical staff, and infrastructure projects—including a sports village and a mother and child hospital—were initiated but have since been abandoned.

“That gives me mental disorder,” Amaechi said emotionally, blaming successive administrations for the neglect. “Projects that would make a real difference in the lives of Rivers people have been vandalised and forgotten.”

As Minister of Transportation, he recounted completing or initiating several landmark projects, including the Lagos-Ibadan railway, Lekki deep sea port, Kaduna-Abuja railway, and the Port Harcourt-Kano line. “Don’t give me an assignment if you don’t want it done,” he stated firmly.

On party politics, Amaechi reiterated his disillusionment with both the APC and PDP, stating he will no longer work for either. Despite playing a key role in the APC’s rise to power between 2013 and 2015, he now distances himself from its current direction and leadership. While he expressed appreciation to former President Muhammadu Buhari for the opportunities to serve, he criticised the state of governance, the electoral system, and growing poverty, accusing political elites of “weaponising poverty.”

He also criticised the current INEC chairman and the inability of Nigeria’s electoral system to support new political parties, contrasting it with the more transparent process under former INEC Chairman Attahiru Jega in 2015. “Now, it’s state capture using the electoral institution as a machine,” he warned.

In one of the more reflective moments of the interview, Amaechi addressed questions about his ethnic identity, saying his public assertion of being Igbo was political—”in protest” against the treatment of Igbos at a particular time. He challenged those who questioned his identity, saying his community’s cultural and linguistic ties to the Igbo are undeniable.

Arise News