Democracy and Good Governance: How Have Niger-Delta Governors Fared?
By Magnus Onyibe
The Niger Delta is often seen as a reflection of Nigeria in miniature—especially Delta State, where a rich tapestry of ethnic groups, each with its own dialect and cultural identity, mirrors the nation’s diversity.
The region comprises nine states: Abia, Akwa Ibom, Bayelsa, Cross River, Delta, Edo, Imo, Rivers, and Ondo. Among the current governors, only Alex Otti of Abia State, representing the Labour Party (LP), came into office without any prior experience in government. A seasoned banker, Otti entered the political arena as a newcomer to public administration.
In contrast, the other eight governors had already held significant public offices before their current roles. For example, Douye Diri (Bayelsa), Hope Uzodinma (Imo), Monday Okpebholo (Edo), and Bassey Otu (Cross River) all previously served as senators before transitioning to executive leadership in their respective states. Similarly, Lucky Aiyedatiwa rose from deputy governor to governor in Ondo, while Sheriff Oborevwori, former Speaker of the Delta State House of Assembly, moved from a legislative role to become the state’s chief executive.
Siminalayi Fubara of Rivers State, who served as the state’s Accountant General under the previous administration, also brought with him deep familiarity with the government machinery. However, his tenure is currently on hold, following a six-month state of emergency declared by the federal government. Meanwhile, Umo Eno, the governor of Akwa Ibom, previously held the position of Commissioner for Works before ascending to the governorship.
With this wealth of prior experience, it was widely expected that these governors would not need much time to adjust to their roles. The prevailing assumption was that they would be ready to deliver from day one—mobilizing both human and financial resources to fulfill the lofty promises made during their campaigns.
As we move further into this analysis, we will evaluate how effectively these nine governors have lived up to expectations and whether they’ve delivered the much-anticipated dividends of democracy to the resilient people of the Niger Delta.
To borrow a phrase often attributed to former New York Governor Mario Cuomo, “You campaign in poetry but govern in prose.” In other words, while election campaigns are filled with passion, inspiration, and grand ideals—governance demands pragmatism, clarity, and results.
Which Niger Delta Governors Are Truly Governing in Prose?
Building on the earlier analysis, a crucial question arises: Which of the nine Niger Delta governors have transitioned from campaign poetry to the prose of governance, as famously framed by former New York Governor Mario Cuomo?
This article seeks to answer that by evaluating the performance of the region’s governors over the last two years—marking the halfway point in their four-year constitutional terms.
An exception must be made for Governor Monday Okpebholo of Edo State, who only took office in November due to the state’s off-cycle election. With just six months in office, it would be too early—and unfair—to judge the effectiveness of his administration at this stage.
To conduct a fair assessment of the governors’ performance, it’s important first to define what “good governance” means within the Nigerian context.
What Defines Good Governance in Nigeria?
In Nigeria, good governance is evaluated through several key areas of impact:
1. Business Climate Improvement
Creating a more competitive, transparent, and investor-friendly environment is essential. This includes strengthening corporate governance and promoting economic sustainability to attract both local and international investment.
2. Reforming the Oil, Power, and Extractive Industries
Given the Niger Delta’s role as Nigeria’s energy hub, reforms in these sectors are crucial. Priorities include promoting transparency, accountability, and shifting from a “gas-for-export” model to a “gas-to-power” strategy that improves electricity access.
3. Innovation and Sustainable Development
Supporting governance innovations—especially those that emerge from local communities—is vital. These may include homegrown accountability mechanisms that ensure inclusive and transparent public administration.
4. Youth, Gender, and Social Inclusion
Effective governance must actively empower youth and women through education, entrepreneurship, and social protection programs.
5. Climate Resilience and Environmental Innovation
States are expected to implement climate-smart policies that promote environmental sustainability and protect communities from the growing threats of climate change.
6. Agricultural Transformation
With food security under pressure, improving agricultural governance through innovation, investment, and infrastructure is another vital benchmark of effective leadership.
Core Pillars Supporting Good Governance
In addition to sectoral initiatives, good governance in Nigeria rests on several foundational elements:
• Policy Engagement: Working with stakeholders and lawmakers to craft impactful, evidence-based reforms.
• Data-Driven Decision-Making: Utilizing research and analytics to inform policies and measure results.
• Institutional Capacity Building: Strengthening the ability of government bodies and personnel to deliver services effectively.
• Transparency and Accountability: Upholding openness and ethical stewardship of public resources.
As we continue this midterm review of Niger Delta leadership, these criteria will serve as the lens through which we measure whether the governors are living up to their campaign promises—and delivering real progress in the daily lives of their constituents.
Core Principles of Good Governance
Globally, good governance is rooted in universal principles that cut across borders and systems. These include:
• Responsibility: Diligent and consistent oversight of financial systems, legal compliance, and risk management.
• Transparency and Communication: Clear, inclusive dialogue between governments and their citizens, encouraging participation and trust.
• Equity and Justice: Ensuring fair treatment and equal opportunities for all members of society.
Integral to these principles is the protection of human rights, which is reinforced through:
• Democratic Institutions: Structures that facilitate active citizen involvement in policy decisions.
• Efficient Service Delivery: Governments must effectively provide essential services such as healthcare, education, and infrastructure.
• Rule of Law: Legal systems must be reformed to guarantee fairness, security, and equal enforcement of the law.
• Anti-Corruption Practices: Strong mechanisms must be in place to deter corruption and promote accountability at all levels.
At the heart of these elements is strategic vision—a long-term, actionable plan that guides decision-making and ensures consistent development across governance levels.
The Niger Delta: Unique Challenges and Governance Imperatives
While the Niger Delta shares commonalities as Nigeria’s oil-producing heartland, its states vary in environmental and socio-economic conditions. Many areas, especially in Delta, Rivers, Akwa Ibom, and parts of Bayelsa, are characterized by wetlands, creeks, and swampy terrain. These difficult geographies complicate infrastructure development, especially road construction, which is vital for connectivity and economic growth.
In contrast, states like Abia, Imo, Edo, Ondo, and Cross River are situated on firmer ground, making them relatively better positioned for infrastructure expansion.
Despite these differences, the entire region grapples with a similar set of environmental, economic, and social hurdles. To effectively address these challenges, governors in the Niger Delta must embrace holistic, strategic, and citizen-centric approaches. Priority areas include:
• Environmental Remediation: Governments must lead aggressive clean-up campaigns in oil-impacted areas, while also putting in place measures to prevent future ecological damage.
• Infrastructure Expansion: Robust investment in roads, bridges, hospitals, and public utilities is critical to improving quality of life and boosting commerce.
• Diversified Economic Growth: Moving beyond oil dependency, leaders must invest in agriculture, aquaculture, small businesses, and innovation-driven sectors to build resilient local economies.
• Community Participation: Engaging local populations in governance through consultation and inclusion helps foster trust and ensure policies align with grassroots realities.
• Security and Peacebuilding: Addressing insecurity requires a blend of conflict resolution strategies, dialogue, and inclusive peacebuilding initiatives tailored to local dynamics.
• Enforcing Accountability: Governors must ensure both public agencies and private corporations adhere to environmental and human rights standards, with strong regulatory systems in place to uphold these obligations.
Pathways to Sustainable Development in the Niger Delta
For governance to be truly transformative, it must also focus on long-term, sustainable outcomes. This includes:
• Community-Led Development Projects: Emphasizing initiatives that support local needs while preserving the environment.
• Youth Empowerment: Equipping young people with education, vocational skills, and employment opportunities to reduce restiveness and foster economic inclusion.
• Improved Service Delivery: Strengthening access to quality education, healthcare, and basic services will significantly raise living standards.
Ultimately, the path to real transformation in the Niger Delta lies in confronting entrenched structural issues and deploying practical, people-oriented solutions. If these priorities are pursued with vision, commitment, and transparency, the region can unlock sustainable development and lasting prosperity.
Midterm Governance Review: Are Niger Delta Governors Delivering?
At the halfway mark of their four-year tenure—reached on May 29—the performance of governors in the nine Niger Delta states is now under the spotlight. This review examines whether they have delivered on their promises using key benchmarks for democratic dividends and good governance.
When President Bola Tinubu assumed office in 2023, he implemented sweeping economic reforms, including removing the long-standing petrol subsidy and unifying the naira’s exchange rate. These policies freed up considerable funds, resulting in significantly increased federal allocations to state governments.
Many states are now estimated to receive up to 60% more from the Federal Accounts Allocation Committee (FAAC). For the oil-rich Niger Delta, this financial windfall raised expectations for accelerated development, improved infrastructure, and better living conditions.
One of the most immediate and tangible outcomes of this revenue boost is the clearing of civil servant salary backlogs. Many states that previously owed up to two years’ worth of wages are now current on salary payments—offering much-needed relief to workers and their families.
Assessing Progress Without Standardized Tools
Nigeria currently lacks a uniform, institutionalized system for evaluating subnational governance performance—unlike the way inflation or poverty is tracked by the Nigerian Bureau of Statistics, or GDP by global rating agencies. In this gap, the media has stepped in to measure progress.
Platforms like ThisDay and Arise News have focused on the Niger Delta, assessing governors’ achievements based on public perception and editorial judgment, though not always using data-driven metrics.
These reviews, while informal, have highlighted standout governors and shed light on leadership trends across the region.
Delta State Leads the Pack
Delta State has emerged as a top performer under Governor Sheriff Oborevwori. His administration has made clear strides in various sectors, earning him the title of Governor of the Year in some media assessments.
Key accomplishments include:
• Sports: Hosting major events like the National Youth Games and National Sports Festival.
• Judiciary: Upgrading court infrastructure and enhancing support for judicial personnel.
• Human Capital Development: Offering grants and support for artisans, small business owners, and traders.
• Security and Peace: Establishing the Delta State Advisory and Peace-Building Council to mediate conflicts.
• Education: Improving school facilities, awarding scholarships, and strengthening higher institutions.
Beyond these, Oborevwori’s administration has made major investments in roads, bridges, healthcare, and agriculture. His infrastructure drive—facilitated through contractors like Julius Berger—has positioned Delta not just as a regional leader, but arguably one of Nigeria’s best-performing states.
Akwa Ibom Close Behind
Akwa Ibom, led by Governor Umo Eno, ranks next in terms of development. Through a weekly television program featuring the governance activities in the state, and other structured media reports, public opinion acknowledges his steady progress across multiple sectors.
A more thorough, data-backed evaluation from transparency-focused organizations like BudgIT, Statista, or Nairametrics would give a clearer picture of the impact of how the 36 governors and the Federal Capital Territory, (FCT) minister nationwide have fared in their administration at the subnational level.
Currently, Delta and Akwa Ibom are viewed as the most progressive states in the Niger Delta based on visible governance efforts and citizen engagement.
The Power of Media Visibility
One thing both Delta and Akwa Ibom have in common is their effective communication strategies. Through sponsored programs on platforms like Arise News and collaborations with media influencers (tv anchor persons ,columnists and journalists), these states have maintained strong public visibility.
This strategic communication has helped them control the narrative, highlight successes, and stay connected to their citizens. As a result, media coverage has favored their administrations.
Conversely, the remaining seven Niger Delta states—Abia, Bayelsa, Imo, Ondo, Cross River, Rivers, and Edo—have suffered from poor communication, making their governance efforts largely invisible to the public. As the saying goes, “Governing without communicating is like winking at a pretty lady in a dark room. The man knows what he’s doing, but the lady doesn’t.”
Special Focus: Rivers and Edo States
In Rivers State, Governor Siminalayi Fubara began with high visibility but soon found his administration overshadowed by political conflict.
In Edo State, Governor Monday Okpebholo only assumed office six months ago due to the state’s off-cycle election. Despite the short time in office, he has made bold moves to tackle the state’s current biggest challenge in terms of insecurity—cracking down on cultism, removing traditional rulers involved in crime, and demolishing properties tied to illegal activities.
He has also initiated the construction of a major flyover at Ikpoba Hill to alleviate severe traffic congestion. Once completed, this project will improve traffic flow between eastern and western Nigeria, easing movement from Delta and Edo to Lagos.
Agriculture: A Neglected Sector
One major area where all Niger Delta governors need to improve is agriculture. With food prices rising due to subsidy removal and currency devaluation, food security is now a pressing concern.
While civil servants’ national minimum wages have risen—from ₦30,000 to about ₦70,000,commendably in all Niger Delta states it is higher than the national level —there has not been a commensurate increase in investment in farming. This is troubling, as agriculture remains the largest employer in Nigeria. So, without creating an enabling environment for agricultural activities to thrive in the rural areas, significant poverty alleviation may not be recorded in the hinterland as food insecurity will continue to be a source of hardship for the masses.
Despite ongoing challenges like farmer-herder clashes, flooding, and coastal erosion, Niger Delta state governments must prioritize agriculture to reduce hunger and boost rural livelihoods.
Conclusion: Unlocking the Region’s Potential
The takeaway is clear: with at least 60% higher inflow of funds to states from FAAC account,money is no longer the biggest or primary constraint to development in the Niger Delta and states nationwide.
That is because the state governors now have the resources to uplift their people—if managed wisely.
The real test is in vision, planning, and prioritizing projects that directly benefit the population. Governor Oborevwori has set a strong example by combining smart resource use with visible public engagement.
Advice to Other Governors
To governors whose performance remains under the radar, now is the time to act. Learn from Delta and Akwa Ibom—meet the real needs of your people and use the media as a governance tool.
If not, you risk being the proverbial man “winking in the dark”—your good efforts may go completely unnoticed.
With the 2027 election season approaching for all but Edo, this midterm point is an opportunity to turn things around, show leadership, and earn the people’s trust for a possible second term.
Magnus Onyibe, an entrepreneur, public policy analyst, author, democracy advocate, development strategist, an alumnus of the Fletcher School of Law and Diplomacy, Tufts University, Massachusetts, USA, a Commonwealth lnstitute scholar and a former commissioner in the Delta State government, wrote from Lagos
Innocent Lives Behind Bars and the Call for Justice
By Hezekiah Olujobi
In a world where justice is meant to prevail, the harsh reality of innocent individuals languishing in prison on allegations of capital offenses such as murder and armed robbery is a troubling phenomenon. The judiciary, a pillar of our society, sometimes falters, leading to arbitrary sentences that condemn the innocent to years, even decades, of incarceration. This article sheds light on the plight of these individuals, many of whom face the death penalty, and the urgent need for a thorough review of their cases.
The Harrowing Reality of Wrongful Convictions
Across the globe, countless people find themselves trapped in the unforgiving grip of the justice system, accused of heinous crimes they did not commit. The statistics are staggering. In many countries, thousands of individuals are imprisoned for capital offenses, with a significant number maintaining their innocence. These individuals often face the grim reality of life sentences or death row, with little hope of a fair review of their cases.
The Centre for Justice, Mercy, and Reconciliation (CJMR) has become a beacon of hope for many of these individuals. Reports indicate that a disturbing number of inmates from four different prison locations in South West Nigeria have reached out to our organization, sharing their heart-wrenching stories of wrongful convictions. These narratives are not just numbers; they are the voices of people who have spent 24, 27 years, or more behind bars, steadfast in their claims of innocence.
Case Studies of Innocence
1. *Oluwatoyin Abokokuyanro & 2 Others*
**Background**: Oluwatoyin Abokokuyanro, along with his co-defendants Olarewaju Ayan and Sunday Odoh, was arrested on November 28, 1998, in Oke Ayedun Ekiti, Ikole Local Government Area, on allegations of murder. The case involved a violent incident that resulted in the death of an individual, leading to a widespread police investigation.
**Trial and Conviction**: Initially, around 12 individuals were arrested in connection with the murder, but only four were charged. During the trial, one of the accused died in prison, raising concerns about the conditions of detention and the treatment of the accused. On October 25, 2006, Oluwatoyin and his two co-defendants were sentenced to death. They maintained their innocence throughout the trial, claiming that they were wrongfully accused based on unreliable witness testimonies and circumstantial evidence.
**Appeals**: The trio appealed their conviction, but their appeal was unsuccessful, and the Supreme Court upheld the death sentences. In 2018, the Ekiti State Governor commuted their sentences to life imprisonment, acknowledging the lengthy time they had already spent in prison. Oluwatoyin was later granted a 10-year sentence as part of an amnesty exercise, while the other two remain in prison serving life sentences. Oluwatoyin expressed his despair, stating, “If I committed this crime, it is of no use for me telling lies than to beg for mercy before the living God, the righteous judge. I am innocent.”
2. *Arinola Akinyele*
**Background**: Arinola Akinyele, a mother of eight children, faced a tragic turn of events when her husband died in a fire incident on October 21, 2014. The circumstances surrounding his death were murky, and Arinola was accused of murdering him.
*Trial and Conviction*: On July 5, 2018, Arinola was sentenced to death by hanging by the Ogun State High Court. The prosecution’s case relied heavily on circumstantial evidence, and crucial elements of the defense, such as the absence of medical reports and the withholding of evidence, were ignored by the court. Arinola’s appeal against the judgment was dismissed on October 22, 2024, despite her defense counsel raising significant issues regarding the fairness of the trial.
*Current Status*: With the support of the Centre for Justice, Mercy, and Reconciliation (CJMR), Arinola is now seeking amnesty from the Ogun State Governor. Her children have also appealed for her release, emphasizing their belief in her innocence and the injustice of her conviction.
3. Friday Okoro
**Background**: Friday Okoro was arrested on April 23, 2009, alongside Stephen Egwu, on allegations of armed robbery. The case garnered significant media attention, and both men were charged with a serious offense that carried the death penalty.
*Trial and Conviction*: On May 15, 2014, Friday and Stephen were sentenced to death. Following their conviction, both men filed separate appeals. Stephen’s appeal was heard at the Ibadan Court of Appeal, where his conviction was overturned on December 3, 2015, due to insufficient evidence. However, Friday’s appeal has yet to be heard, leaving him in a state of uncertainty.
**Current Status**: The CJMR has advocated for Friday, urging the Oyo State Board of Mercy to consider his case for clemency. The organization is pressing for the court to expedite the hearing of his appeal, especially in light of the favorable judgment for his co-defendant. The question remains: when will Friday’s case be heard, and will justice finally be served?
4. Rashidat Abdul and 3 Others
*Background*: Rashidat Abdul, her husband Oluwatoyin Akarakiri, their son Rashid Mutairu, and Rashidat’s niece Eronomo Iyoriegbhile were accused of being accomplices in the murder of their landlord in Odo-Owa Ekiti on April 5, 2017. The case was marked by a lack of concrete evidence linking them to the crime.
*Trial and Conviction*: On April 2, 2020, the family was sentenced to death by hanging. The prosecution’s case relied heavily on the testimony of a witness who claimed to have seen them with the deceased’s property. However, this witness’s credibility was questionable, as they provided no verifiable evidence, and the court ignored the defense’s arguments regarding the absence of physical evidence.
**Current Status*: The family has appealed their conviction, but their appeal was dismissed in 2022. The CJMR has submitted a plea for mercy to the Ekiti State Governor, highlighting the lack of evidence and the unjust nature of their sentencing. The emotional toll on the family has been profound, particularly on Rashidat’s son, who was a student at the time of their arrest and whose future has been severely impacted.
5. Ayodele Oladimeji
**Background**: Ayodele Oladimeji was accused of rape and subsequently arrested. His case drew attention due to the absence of the victim in court and a negative medical report that contradicted the charges against him.
**Trial and Conviction**: Despite the lack of substantial evidence, Ayodele was sentenced to life imprisonment by the Ado-Ekiti State High Court. The court relied primarily on the testimonies of two police officers, dismissing Ayodele’s alibi and the absence of the victim as irrelevant. This raised serious questions about the integrity of the judicial process.
**Current Status**: The case has been marred by allegations of external influence, as it was suggested that the former governor’s wife may have affected public perception surrounding the trial. Ayodele’s family has suffered immensely, with his mother experiencing severe emotional distress that led to health complications. The CJMR is advocating for a review of his case, emphasizing the need for justice and accountability in the judicial process.
These case studies illustrate the profound injustices faced by individuals wrongfully convicted of serious crimes. Each story reflects the broader systemic issues within the judicial system, including reliance on unreliable witness testimony, inadequate legal representation, and a lack of thorough investigations. The Centre for Justice, Mercy, and Reconciliation continues to fight for these individuals, advocating for their rights and seeking to bring attention to the urgent need for reform in the justice system.
*The Voices of the Innocent*
The stories shared by these individuals are often filled with despair, frustration, and a longing for justice. Many have been convicted based on flimsy evidence, coerced confessions, or the testimony of unreliable witnesses. The emotional toll of being imprisoned for a crime they did not commit is unimaginable. Families are torn apart, lives are put on hold, and the stigma of a wrongful conviction follows them even after their release.
One inmate, who has spent over two decades in prison, recounted how he was wrongfully accused based on circumstantial evidence. “I have always maintained my innocence,” he said. “Every day I wake up in this cell, I wonder if anyone will ever listen to my story.” His plea is echoed by many others who have found solace in the Centre for Justice, Mercy, and Reconciliation, hoping that their cries for help will not go unheard.
*The Need for Action*
The issue of wrongful convictions demands urgent attention. Just as any successful business requires focus and dedication, addressing the injustices within our judicial system requires a concerted effort from all stakeholders. It is imperative that we listen to the stories of those who claim innocence and take their pleas seriously. A systematic review of their cases could potentially uncover the truth and lead to the exoneration of the wrongfully convicted.
Legal experts, human rights advocates, and the general public must come together to advocate for these individuals. This includes pushing for reforms in the judicial process, ensuring that legal representation is accessible and effective, and promoting transparency in investigations and trials.
*Conclusion*
The plight of innocent individuals behind bars is a stark reminder of the imperfections within our justice system. As we reflect on the stories of those who have been wrongfully convicted, we must remember that every case represents a life disrupted, a family shattered, and a quest for justice that remains unfulfilled.
It is time to listen, to act, and to ensure that the voices of the innocent are heard. The Centre for Justice, Mercy, and Reconciliation stands ready to support these individuals, but it requires a collective effort to bring about meaningful change. Let us not turn a blind eye to their suffering; instead, let us strive for a justice system that truly serves all, ensuring that the innocent are not left to languish in silence.
*What Says the Scriptures?*
Proverbs 31:8-9: “Speak up for those who cannot speak for themselves; ensure justice for those being crushed. Yes, speak up for the poor and helpless, and see that they get justice.” (NLT)
Proverbs 24:11-12: “Rescue those who are unjustly sentenced to die; save them as they stagger to their death. Don’t excuse yourself by saying, ‘Look, we didn’t know.’ For God understands all hearts, and he sees you. He who guards your soul knows you knew. He will repay all people as their actions deserve.” (NLT)
Isaiah 1:17: “Learn to do right; seek justice. Defend the oppressed. Take up the cause of the fatherless; plead the case of the widow.”
*List of People Affected by Wrongful Conviction*
– Ekiti State: 14 Inmates
– Osun State: 8 Inmates
– Oyo State: 2 Inmates
– Ogun State: 8 Inmates
– Lagos State: 8 Inmates
Justice is very expensive; the majority of these people are trapped because of the cost of transmitting the case file to the Court of Appeal. We should stop paying lip service to reform. It is time to take action.
When you heard of injustice in your community, what concrete steps do you take to address the injustice?
Hezekiah Olujobi CRJ can be reached via hezekiaholujobi@gmail.com
INEC: The Reforms We Need
By Ayo Oyoze Baje
“Nigerian politicians have over the years become more desperate and daring
in taking and retaining power; more reckless and greedy in their use and abuse of power; and more intolerant of opposition, criticism and efforts at replacing them” – (Electoral Reform Committee Report, 2008, Vol. 1: 19).
With the recent revelation made by Prof. Mahmoud Yakubu that he still remains the Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), despite insinuation to the contrary and series of controversies that trailed the conduct of the 2023 presidential election, his promise to institute reforms before the 2027 general elections has become an imperative. That is more so, because the conduct of the Edo state governorship election in 2024, couched with the might – is – right syndrome has left a sour taste in the mouth of millions of concerned Nigerians. And they keep asking the pertinent question: Can we ever get it right in the conduit of Nigeria’s electoral process? Will our votes really count?
But good enough, INEC, according to Yakubu is collaborating with the National Assembly to effect key electoral reforms, including those requiring amendments to the Constitution and the Electoral Act. He disclosed this in a recent media chat in Abuja that following a comprehensive review of the 2023 general elections, INEC submitted 142 recommendations, of which eight necessitate constitutional or statutory amendments.
Yet, the all-important questions persist. Can we ever get it right, as it was in the 1993 general elections under Prof. Humphrey Nwosu
as the then Chairman of the Electoral Commission, which produced Chief M.K.O.Abiola (of blessed memory) as the president, though he was outrightly denied by the Major General Ibrahim Babangida-led military junta? Can we conduct elections free of political violence; without mudslinging, smear campaigns, without ballot box snatching, threats and intimidation of perceived political opponents openly bu paid political thugs? Can it be devoid of ethno-religious sentiments? Will the IRev and other technology – based machines malfunction again, with glitches during the governorship and presidential elections with excuses given as it took place in 2023? Will INEC officials deliver the election materials to the polling units, promptly as at when due? Can we have Nigerians in the Diaspora voting with the assurance that their votes will count? Yet, there is a fundamental issue to resolve once and for all.
That has to do with the obnoxious muscle – flexing primarily based on the humongous sums paid by the candidates at the political party level. Instead of the huge sums of between N40 million to N100 million paid by the presidential candidates as it was in 2023 what about pegging it to a maximum of N5 million?.Yes, you read me right. Must politicking always be fixated on money? Can’t the members of each party contribute to fund the running of their secretariats? These are the flaming questions waiting to be quenched.
If winning is not about the candidate’s people-oriented vision, policies and programs, his mental or professional capability and capacity, to solve the myriad of social, economic and infrastructural challenges that still bedevil the country, in the 21st century, how can we have elections of international standard?
It all means that the game and gambits to appropriate political power come 2027 is therefore, going to be dirty and messy, in line with the Machiavellian doctrine. The prowling predators will muzzle the helpless preys; driven of course, by the jungle matrix of might-is- right!
Or, is yours truly turning into an alarmist, ringing the dooms-day bell? Only time will tell. But if in doubt consider and reflect on the unconstitutional suspension of Gov, Simi Fubara of Rivers state and the gale of defections of some political helmsmen, including state governors to the all-conquering APC! Certainly, the opposition or coalition against the APC should be ready for a long-drawn battle.
It is based on the imperative of having elections that produce the people’s choice as the eventual winners that yours truly was the Guest Lecturer at the 2018 Independence Anniversary Lecture organized by Nigeria Peace Group (NPG) at Le Paris Hotel, Lekki, Lagos. The topic was: ‘Panacea for Peaceful Elections in Nigeria- Evaluating the roles of Politicians, Citizens, Security personnel, INEC and the Civil Society’. The conclusion arrived at then was that INEC will continue to need the full support of all the stakeholders to succeed at the subsequent elections. And it is going to be more so, this time around in 2027 because the challenges are enormous.
Lest we forget, as reiterated in my opinion essay titled: ‘That INEC May Succeed in 2023 Elections’ severally published in May 2022, free, fair, credible and peaceful elections that are of internationally accepted standards form the firm and solid foundation on which to build the house of democracy, anywhere in the world. But sad to say, that here in Nigeria these belong to the realm of one’s fecund imagination; the surreal sphere, or sheer idealism. With an aberrant political structure, largely predicated on money and materialism, the centripetal force and push for political power is more to serve the greed and epicurean tastes of the average Nigerian politician than for the common good.
The political pendulum therefore, always swings towards the self rather than the state. And that explains one’s persisting worry about the search for good governance, anchored on sustainable economic progress in the national interest, which has remained an elusive rainbow, for decades, from one administration to another.
Worthy of note is that the statutory functions of INEC are well spelt out in Section15,Part 1of the Third Schedule of the 1999 Constitution(as Amended). So it is in Section 2 of the Electoral Act 2010.The subsisting laws empower INEC to conduct elections into elective political offices. These include executive offices such as that of the president, vice president, governors and their deputy. Also listed are elections into legislative offices such as the Senate and House of Representatives.
Going forward, INEC has to be firm on the issue of campaigns. They must be free of political violence
As the sage, Chief Obafemi Awolowo rightly noted: “Violence has never been an instrument used by us, as founding fathers of the Nigerian Republic, to solve political problems.” The way and manner some politicians go about their vile vituperation during campaigns couched with outright insults and innuendoes despite the several peace pacts signed gives cause for concern. By leaving much of the substance of good governance to the base sentiments of religion and ethnicity it is obvious we may still be far from the Promised Land. Stiffer penalties must therefore, be meted out to all those involved in one electoral malfeasance or another. That should include any INEC official taking bribes from any candidate to manipulate election results
Stiff penalties
will serve as strong deterrence to other miscreants.
Furthermore, INEC should frontally tackle the often delayed updating of the voter register and the distribution of the much-needed permanent voter cards/PVCs. It should build on the achievements so far made. These include the computerization of the electoral system, the coding of ballot papers, ballot boxes and polling units. Let us learn a lesson or two from other countries where elections are carried out even on week days, peacefully without shutting down the national economy.
All said, the choices Nigerians will make in 2027 will shape the future of democratic dispensation in Nigeria and eventually determine our destiny as a people. As rightly advised by Saminu Kanti:“Any leader who feels the pain and fights for you, support him or you lose. But if that leader doesn’t feel the pain and fight for you, don’t support him, fight for yourself. Be a leader and fight for others.”
Time to Pause and Reason: Open Letter to His Excellency Peter Obi and South East Political Gladiators
By Dr Sani Sa’idu Baba
Your Excellency, Peter Obi, and the Esteemed Political Leaders of the South-East, I want to take this opportunity to reaffirm my deep love and unwavering support for the South-East region of our great nation. This region holds a special place in my heart, not just because of its rich culture, resilience, contributions to our national development, or the many Igbo friends I have whom I hold dearly, but because I believe in the boundless potential of all Nigerians irrespective of region, tribe, or religion.
My advocacy has always been rooted in the principles of justice, fairness, and unity. I remain committed to the vision of a Nigeria where every citizen, no matter their background, enjoys equal opportunity, is treated with dignity, and has a rightful place at the table of national progress. Only through equity and mutual respect can we build the inclusive and prosperous nation we all desire.
I write this open letter with both conviction and a deep sense of urgency regarding the future of the South-East in the political landscape of Nigeria. As a passionate advocate for justice, fairness, and the political advancement of the Igbo people, I feel compelled to address a critical issue that could define the political trajectory of their region: the need for strategic political alliances in the quest for the future South-East presidency.
Over the years, I have admired the resilience, ambition, and intellectual prowess of the South-East. The region has long been a pillar of Nigeria’s economic and social development. The Igbo people have proven themselves time and again in business, academia, and entrepreneurship. However, despite these contributions, they have struggled to produce a president of the Federal Republic of Nigeria. This persistent political marginalization is both frustrating and unjust. But I believe there is a way forward, and that way lies in strategic political marriages, particularly with the North. I don’t personally believe that the failure of the region to produce a democratically elected president is rooted in their low population, but the weak political alliance especially with the North. No region in Nigeria can do it alone!
Consider the path taken by the South-West in 2015. It was a calculated political maneuver that ultimately led to the emergence of Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu as President of Nigeria. The South-West, under Tinubu’s leadership, understood that the road to power was not about blind ambition or ego, but about forging alliances and making strategic decisions that would serve the collective good. In 2015, Tinubu and his political network aligned with the North, and in return, they secured political capital that eventually paved the way for the South-West to produce a president in 2023. Tinubu’s victory was not a coincidence; it was the result of a careful, calculated alliance with the Northern political establishment, a coalition that was mutually beneficial and rooted in trust.
The same strategy that led to the South-West’s success in 2015 can be employed by the South-East. The truth is, the road to the presidency for the Igbo people cannot be walked alone. It requires a partnership, a coalition, and a commitment to long-term political engagement.
Your Excellency, Peter Obi, you have earned the respect of millions of Nigerians, both in the South-East and beyond. Your presidential bid in 2023 was a historic moment for our region, but it was also a stark reminder that without a strong political alliance, it will be difficult.
It is within this context that I urge you to carefully consider the proposal put forth by His Excellency, former Vice President, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar (if he has actually proposed) to accept the position of Vice President. Some may view this suggestion with skepticism or even disdain, but I believe it presents an opportunity that should not be dismissed outright. Yes, it may come with its own challenges, but it also comes with tremendous potential. If you accept this offer, it will not only position you to serve Nigeria at the highest level of government but will also pave the way for the South-East to produce a president in the near future.
I understand that there are many who will argue against this political coalition, especially those within the ranks of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and its proponents. The detractors will attempt to sow seeds of doubt, creating division and fostering distrust. However, you must not be swayed by the negativity of those who are intent on preventing this coalition from succeeding. They know that a strong North-South-East alliance poses a real threat to their political hegemony, and they will stop at nothing to make it seem impossible.
Very important is that, history has proven the North as a political promise respecter. When the Northern political elite make an agreement, they tend to honor it. This was evident in the 2015 election when the North supported Tinubu and the South-West, as part of a broader alliance to ensure that the region would eventually produce a president. The North understands the power of coalition politics, and it is crucial that the South-East recognize this and strategically align themselves with those who can help bring about a political transformation of the region.
Your Excellency, this is not just about the personal ambitions of any one individual; this is about the future of our country at large, and South-East in particular. It is about securing the Igbo presidency not in the distant future but in the near term. The political marriage between the North and the South-East could be the key to breaking the longstanding political exclusion of the Igbo people. However, to achieve this, the South-East must not only be patient and strategic but must also be willing to make calculated political decisions that may not seem immediately gratifying.
I implore you, Your Excellency, to set aside any personal grievances or doubts that may cloud your judgment. This is about the future of our children and the legacy you leave behind. The Igbo presidency is not an impossible dream, but it will require unity, cooperation, and a clear strategy. You should therefore not allow the naysayers to dictate the course of your history. Instead, pave the way for collaboration with your political associate who you refer to as your elder brother, His Excellency Alhaji Atiku Abubakar and take the bold steps toward the realization of a Nigeria where an Igbo man or woman will sit at the highest office in the land, bringing an end to their palpable marginalisation.
To the political gladiators of the South-East, I call on you to support this vision. The road ahead may not be easy, and the sacrifices may be great, but the reward will be worth every ounce of effort. Let us unite, strategize, and make the future Igbo presidency a reality.
Yours sincerely,
Dr. Sani Sa’idu Baba, a Concerned Advocate for Justice and Fairness, writes from Kano.
