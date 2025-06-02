Opinion
Innocent Lives Behind Bars and the Call for Justice
By Hezekiah Olujobi
In a world where justice is meant to prevail, the harsh reality of innocent individuals languishing in prison on allegations of capital offenses such as murder and armed robbery is a troubling phenomenon. The judiciary, a pillar of our society, sometimes falters, leading to arbitrary sentences that condemn the innocent to years, even decades, of incarceration. This article sheds light on the plight of these individuals, many of whom face the death penalty, and the urgent need for a thorough review of their cases.
The Harrowing Reality of Wrongful Convictions
Across the globe, countless people find themselves trapped in the unforgiving grip of the justice system, accused of heinous crimes they did not commit. The statistics are staggering. In many countries, thousands of individuals are imprisoned for capital offenses, with a significant number maintaining their innocence. These individuals often face the grim reality of life sentences or death row, with little hope of a fair review of their cases.
The Centre for Justice, Mercy, and Reconciliation (CJMR) has become a beacon of hope for many of these individuals. Reports indicate that a disturbing number of inmates from four different prison locations in South West Nigeria have reached out to our organization, sharing their heart-wrenching stories of wrongful convictions. These narratives are not just numbers; they are the voices of people who have spent 24, 27 years, or more behind bars, steadfast in their claims of innocence.
Case Studies of Innocence
1. *Oluwatoyin Abokokuyanro & 2 Others*
**Background**: Oluwatoyin Abokokuyanro, along with his co-defendants Olarewaju Ayan and Sunday Odoh, was arrested on November 28, 1998, in Oke Ayedun Ekiti, Ikole Local Government Area, on allegations of murder. The case involved a violent incident that resulted in the death of an individual, leading to a widespread police investigation.
**Trial and Conviction**: Initially, around 12 individuals were arrested in connection with the murder, but only four were charged. During the trial, one of the accused died in prison, raising concerns about the conditions of detention and the treatment of the accused. On October 25, 2006, Oluwatoyin and his two co-defendants were sentenced to death. They maintained their innocence throughout the trial, claiming that they were wrongfully accused based on unreliable witness testimonies and circumstantial evidence.
**Appeals**: The trio appealed their conviction, but their appeal was unsuccessful, and the Supreme Court upheld the death sentences. In 2018, the Ekiti State Governor commuted their sentences to life imprisonment, acknowledging the lengthy time they had already spent in prison. Oluwatoyin was later granted a 10-year sentence as part of an amnesty exercise, while the other two remain in prison serving life sentences. Oluwatoyin expressed his despair, stating, “If I committed this crime, it is of no use for me telling lies than to beg for mercy before the living God, the righteous judge. I am innocent.”
2. *Arinola Akinyele*
**Background**: Arinola Akinyele, a mother of eight children, faced a tragic turn of events when her husband died in a fire incident on October 21, 2014. The circumstances surrounding his death were murky, and Arinola was accused of murdering him.
*Trial and Conviction*: On July 5, 2018, Arinola was sentenced to death by hanging by the Ogun State High Court. The prosecution’s case relied heavily on circumstantial evidence, and crucial elements of the defense, such as the absence of medical reports and the withholding of evidence, were ignored by the court. Arinola’s appeal against the judgment was dismissed on October 22, 2024, despite her defense counsel raising significant issues regarding the fairness of the trial.
*Current Status*: With the support of the Centre for Justice, Mercy, and Reconciliation (CJMR), Arinola is now seeking amnesty from the Ogun State Governor. Her children have also appealed for her release, emphasizing their belief in her innocence and the injustice of her conviction.
3. Friday Okoro
**Background**: Friday Okoro was arrested on April 23, 2009, alongside Stephen Egwu, on allegations of armed robbery. The case garnered significant media attention, and both men were charged with a serious offense that carried the death penalty.
*Trial and Conviction*: On May 15, 2014, Friday and Stephen were sentenced to death. Following their conviction, both men filed separate appeals. Stephen’s appeal was heard at the Ibadan Court of Appeal, where his conviction was overturned on December 3, 2015, due to insufficient evidence. However, Friday’s appeal has yet to be heard, leaving him in a state of uncertainty.
**Current Status**: The CJMR has advocated for Friday, urging the Oyo State Board of Mercy to consider his case for clemency. The organization is pressing for the court to expedite the hearing of his appeal, especially in light of the favorable judgment for his co-defendant. The question remains: when will Friday’s case be heard, and will justice finally be served?
4. Rashidat Abdul and 3 Others
*Background*: Rashidat Abdul, her husband Oluwatoyin Akarakiri, their son Rashid Mutairu, and Rashidat’s niece Eronomo Iyoriegbhile were accused of being accomplices in the murder of their landlord in Odo-Owa Ekiti on April 5, 2017. The case was marked by a lack of concrete evidence linking them to the crime.
*Trial and Conviction*: On April 2, 2020, the family was sentenced to death by hanging. The prosecution’s case relied heavily on the testimony of a witness who claimed to have seen them with the deceased’s property. However, this witness’s credibility was questionable, as they provided no verifiable evidence, and the court ignored the defense’s arguments regarding the absence of physical evidence.
**Current Status*: The family has appealed their conviction, but their appeal was dismissed in 2022. The CJMR has submitted a plea for mercy to the Ekiti State Governor, highlighting the lack of evidence and the unjust nature of their sentencing. The emotional toll on the family has been profound, particularly on Rashidat’s son, who was a student at the time of their arrest and whose future has been severely impacted.
5. Ayodele Oladimeji
**Background**: Ayodele Oladimeji was accused of rape and subsequently arrested. His case drew attention due to the absence of the victim in court and a negative medical report that contradicted the charges against him.
**Trial and Conviction**: Despite the lack of substantial evidence, Ayodele was sentenced to life imprisonment by the Ado-Ekiti State High Court. The court relied primarily on the testimonies of two police officers, dismissing Ayodele’s alibi and the absence of the victim as irrelevant. This raised serious questions about the integrity of the judicial process.
**Current Status**: The case has been marred by allegations of external influence, as it was suggested that the former governor’s wife may have affected public perception surrounding the trial. Ayodele’s family has suffered immensely, with his mother experiencing severe emotional distress that led to health complications. The CJMR is advocating for a review of his case, emphasizing the need for justice and accountability in the judicial process.
These case studies illustrate the profound injustices faced by individuals wrongfully convicted of serious crimes. Each story reflects the broader systemic issues within the judicial system, including reliance on unreliable witness testimony, inadequate legal representation, and a lack of thorough investigations. The Centre for Justice, Mercy, and Reconciliation continues to fight for these individuals, advocating for their rights and seeking to bring attention to the urgent need for reform in the justice system.
*The Voices of the Innocent*
The stories shared by these individuals are often filled with despair, frustration, and a longing for justice. Many have been convicted based on flimsy evidence, coerced confessions, or the testimony of unreliable witnesses. The emotional toll of being imprisoned for a crime they did not commit is unimaginable. Families are torn apart, lives are put on hold, and the stigma of a wrongful conviction follows them even after their release.
One inmate, who has spent over two decades in prison, recounted how he was wrongfully accused based on circumstantial evidence. “I have always maintained my innocence,” he said. “Every day I wake up in this cell, I wonder if anyone will ever listen to my story.” His plea is echoed by many others who have found solace in the Centre for Justice, Mercy, and Reconciliation, hoping that their cries for help will not go unheard.
*The Need for Action*
The issue of wrongful convictions demands urgent attention. Just as any successful business requires focus and dedication, addressing the injustices within our judicial system requires a concerted effort from all stakeholders. It is imperative that we listen to the stories of those who claim innocence and take their pleas seriously. A systematic review of their cases could potentially uncover the truth and lead to the exoneration of the wrongfully convicted.
Legal experts, human rights advocates, and the general public must come together to advocate for these individuals. This includes pushing for reforms in the judicial process, ensuring that legal representation is accessible and effective, and promoting transparency in investigations and trials.
*Conclusion*
The plight of innocent individuals behind bars is a stark reminder of the imperfections within our justice system. As we reflect on the stories of those who have been wrongfully convicted, we must remember that every case represents a life disrupted, a family shattered, and a quest for justice that remains unfulfilled.
It is time to listen, to act, and to ensure that the voices of the innocent are heard. The Centre for Justice, Mercy, and Reconciliation stands ready to support these individuals, but it requires a collective effort to bring about meaningful change. Let us not turn a blind eye to their suffering; instead, let us strive for a justice system that truly serves all, ensuring that the innocent are not left to languish in silence.
*What Says the Scriptures?*
Proverbs 31:8-9: “Speak up for those who cannot speak for themselves; ensure justice for those being crushed. Yes, speak up for the poor and helpless, and see that they get justice.” (NLT)
Proverbs 24:11-12: “Rescue those who are unjustly sentenced to die; save them as they stagger to their death. Don’t excuse yourself by saying, ‘Look, we didn’t know.’ For God understands all hearts, and he sees you. He who guards your soul knows you knew. He will repay all people as their actions deserve.” (NLT)
Isaiah 1:17: “Learn to do right; seek justice. Defend the oppressed. Take up the cause of the fatherless; plead the case of the widow.”
*List of People Affected by Wrongful Conviction*
– Ekiti State: 14 Inmates
– Osun State: 8 Inmates
– Oyo State: 2 Inmates
– Ogun State: 8 Inmates
– Lagos State: 8 Inmates
Justice is very expensive; the majority of these people are trapped because of the cost of transmitting the case file to the Court of Appeal. We should stop paying lip service to reform. It is time to take action.
When you heard of injustice in your community, what concrete steps do you take to address the injustice?
Hezekiah Olujobi CRJ can be reached via hezekiaholujobi@gmail.com
INEC: The Reforms We Need
By Ayo Oyoze Baje
“Nigerian politicians have over the years become more desperate and daring
in taking and retaining power; more reckless and greedy in their use and abuse of power; and more intolerant of opposition, criticism and efforts at replacing them” – (Electoral Reform Committee Report, 2008, Vol. 1: 19).
With the recent revelation made by Prof. Mahmoud Yakubu that he still remains the Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), despite insinuation to the contrary and series of controversies that trailed the conduct of the 2023 presidential election, his promise to institute reforms before the 2027 general elections has become an imperative. That is more so, because the conduct of the Edo state governorship election in 2024, couched with the might – is – right syndrome has left a sour taste in the mouth of millions of concerned Nigerians. And they keep asking the pertinent question: Can we ever get it right in the conduit of Nigeria’s electoral process? Will our votes really count?
But good enough, INEC, according to Yakubu is collaborating with the National Assembly to effect key electoral reforms, including those requiring amendments to the Constitution and the Electoral Act. He disclosed this in a recent media chat in Abuja that following a comprehensive review of the 2023 general elections, INEC submitted 142 recommendations, of which eight necessitate constitutional or statutory amendments.
Yet, the all-important questions persist. Can we ever get it right, as it was in the 1993 general elections under Prof. Humphrey Nwosu
as the then Chairman of the Electoral Commission, which produced Chief M.K.O.Abiola (of blessed memory) as the president, though he was outrightly denied by the Major General Ibrahim Babangida-led military junta? Can we conduct elections free of political violence; without mudslinging, smear campaigns, without ballot box snatching, threats and intimidation of perceived political opponents openly bu paid political thugs? Can it be devoid of ethno-religious sentiments? Will the IRev and other technology – based machines malfunction again, with glitches during the governorship and presidential elections with excuses given as it took place in 2023? Will INEC officials deliver the election materials to the polling units, promptly as at when due? Can we have Nigerians in the Diaspora voting with the assurance that their votes will count? Yet, there is a fundamental issue to resolve once and for all.
That has to do with the obnoxious muscle – flexing primarily based on the humongous sums paid by the candidates at the political party level. Instead of the huge sums of between N40 million to N100 million paid by the presidential candidates as it was in 2023 what about pegging it to a maximum of N5 million?.Yes, you read me right. Must politicking always be fixated on money? Can’t the members of each party contribute to fund the running of their secretariats? These are the flaming questions waiting to be quenched.
If winning is not about the candidate’s people-oriented vision, policies and programs, his mental or professional capability and capacity, to solve the myriad of social, economic and infrastructural challenges that still bedevil the country, in the 21st century, how can we have elections of international standard?
It all means that the game and gambits to appropriate political power come 2027 is therefore, going to be dirty and messy, in line with the Machiavellian doctrine. The prowling predators will muzzle the helpless preys; driven of course, by the jungle matrix of might-is- right!
Or, is yours truly turning into an alarmist, ringing the dooms-day bell? Only time will tell. But if in doubt consider and reflect on the unconstitutional suspension of Gov, Simi Fubara of Rivers state and the gale of defections of some political helmsmen, including state governors to the all-conquering APC! Certainly, the opposition or coalition against the APC should be ready for a long-drawn battle.
It is based on the imperative of having elections that produce the people’s choice as the eventual winners that yours truly was the Guest Lecturer at the 2018 Independence Anniversary Lecture organized by Nigeria Peace Group (NPG) at Le Paris Hotel, Lekki, Lagos. The topic was: ‘Panacea for Peaceful Elections in Nigeria- Evaluating the roles of Politicians, Citizens, Security personnel, INEC and the Civil Society’. The conclusion arrived at then was that INEC will continue to need the full support of all the stakeholders to succeed at the subsequent elections. And it is going to be more so, this time around in 2027 because the challenges are enormous.
Lest we forget, as reiterated in my opinion essay titled: ‘That INEC May Succeed in 2023 Elections’ severally published in May 2022, free, fair, credible and peaceful elections that are of internationally accepted standards form the firm and solid foundation on which to build the house of democracy, anywhere in the world. But sad to say, that here in Nigeria these belong to the realm of one’s fecund imagination; the surreal sphere, or sheer idealism. With an aberrant political structure, largely predicated on money and materialism, the centripetal force and push for political power is more to serve the greed and epicurean tastes of the average Nigerian politician than for the common good.
The political pendulum therefore, always swings towards the self rather than the state. And that explains one’s persisting worry about the search for good governance, anchored on sustainable economic progress in the national interest, which has remained an elusive rainbow, for decades, from one administration to another.
Worthy of note is that the statutory functions of INEC are well spelt out in Section15,Part 1of the Third Schedule of the 1999 Constitution(as Amended). So it is in Section 2 of the Electoral Act 2010.The subsisting laws empower INEC to conduct elections into elective political offices. These include executive offices such as that of the president, vice president, governors and their deputy. Also listed are elections into legislative offices such as the Senate and House of Representatives.
Going forward, INEC has to be firm on the issue of campaigns. They must be free of political violence
As the sage, Chief Obafemi Awolowo rightly noted: “Violence has never been an instrument used by us, as founding fathers of the Nigerian Republic, to solve political problems.” The way and manner some politicians go about their vile vituperation during campaigns couched with outright insults and innuendoes despite the several peace pacts signed gives cause for concern. By leaving much of the substance of good governance to the base sentiments of religion and ethnicity it is obvious we may still be far from the Promised Land. Stiffer penalties must therefore, be meted out to all those involved in one electoral malfeasance or another. That should include any INEC official taking bribes from any candidate to manipulate election results
Stiff penalties
will serve as strong deterrence to other miscreants.
Furthermore, INEC should frontally tackle the often delayed updating of the voter register and the distribution of the much-needed permanent voter cards/PVCs. It should build on the achievements so far made. These include the computerization of the electoral system, the coding of ballot papers, ballot boxes and polling units. Let us learn a lesson or two from other countries where elections are carried out even on week days, peacefully without shutting down the national economy.
All said, the choices Nigerians will make in 2027 will shape the future of democratic dispensation in Nigeria and eventually determine our destiny as a people. As rightly advised by Saminu Kanti:“Any leader who feels the pain and fights for you, support him or you lose. But if that leader doesn’t feel the pain and fight for you, don’t support him, fight for yourself. Be a leader and fight for others.”
Time to Pause and Reason: Open Letter to His Excellency Peter Obi and South East Political Gladiators
By Dr Sani Sa’idu Baba
Your Excellency, Peter Obi, and the Esteemed Political Leaders of the South-East, I want to take this opportunity to reaffirm my deep love and unwavering support for the South-East region of our great nation. This region holds a special place in my heart, not just because of its rich culture, resilience, contributions to our national development, or the many Igbo friends I have whom I hold dearly, but because I believe in the boundless potential of all Nigerians irrespective of region, tribe, or religion.
My advocacy has always been rooted in the principles of justice, fairness, and unity. I remain committed to the vision of a Nigeria where every citizen, no matter their background, enjoys equal opportunity, is treated with dignity, and has a rightful place at the table of national progress. Only through equity and mutual respect can we build the inclusive and prosperous nation we all desire.
I write this open letter with both conviction and a deep sense of urgency regarding the future of the South-East in the political landscape of Nigeria. As a passionate advocate for justice, fairness, and the political advancement of the Igbo people, I feel compelled to address a critical issue that could define the political trajectory of their region: the need for strategic political alliances in the quest for the future South-East presidency.
Over the years, I have admired the resilience, ambition, and intellectual prowess of the South-East. The region has long been a pillar of Nigeria’s economic and social development. The Igbo people have proven themselves time and again in business, academia, and entrepreneurship. However, despite these contributions, they have struggled to produce a president of the Federal Republic of Nigeria. This persistent political marginalization is both frustrating and unjust. But I believe there is a way forward, and that way lies in strategic political marriages, particularly with the North. I don’t personally believe that the failure of the region to produce a democratically elected president is rooted in their low population, but the weak political alliance especially with the North. No region in Nigeria can do it alone!
Consider the path taken by the South-West in 2015. It was a calculated political maneuver that ultimately led to the emergence of Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu as President of Nigeria. The South-West, under Tinubu’s leadership, understood that the road to power was not about blind ambition or ego, but about forging alliances and making strategic decisions that would serve the collective good. In 2015, Tinubu and his political network aligned with the North, and in return, they secured political capital that eventually paved the way for the South-West to produce a president in 2023. Tinubu’s victory was not a coincidence; it was the result of a careful, calculated alliance with the Northern political establishment, a coalition that was mutually beneficial and rooted in trust.
The same strategy that led to the South-West’s success in 2015 can be employed by the South-East. The truth is, the road to the presidency for the Igbo people cannot be walked alone. It requires a partnership, a coalition, and a commitment to long-term political engagement.
Your Excellency, Peter Obi, you have earned the respect of millions of Nigerians, both in the South-East and beyond. Your presidential bid in 2023 was a historic moment for our region, but it was also a stark reminder that without a strong political alliance, it will be difficult.
It is within this context that I urge you to carefully consider the proposal put forth by His Excellency, former Vice President, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar (if he has actually proposed) to accept the position of Vice President. Some may view this suggestion with skepticism or even disdain, but I believe it presents an opportunity that should not be dismissed outright. Yes, it may come with its own challenges, but it also comes with tremendous potential. If you accept this offer, it will not only position you to serve Nigeria at the highest level of government but will also pave the way for the South-East to produce a president in the near future.
I understand that there are many who will argue against this political coalition, especially those within the ranks of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and its proponents. The detractors will attempt to sow seeds of doubt, creating division and fostering distrust. However, you must not be swayed by the negativity of those who are intent on preventing this coalition from succeeding. They know that a strong North-South-East alliance poses a real threat to their political hegemony, and they will stop at nothing to make it seem impossible.
Very important is that, history has proven the North as a political promise respecter. When the Northern political elite make an agreement, they tend to honor it. This was evident in the 2015 election when the North supported Tinubu and the South-West, as part of a broader alliance to ensure that the region would eventually produce a president. The North understands the power of coalition politics, and it is crucial that the South-East recognize this and strategically align themselves with those who can help bring about a political transformation of the region.
Your Excellency, this is not just about the personal ambitions of any one individual; this is about the future of our country at large, and South-East in particular. It is about securing the Igbo presidency not in the distant future but in the near term. The political marriage between the North and the South-East could be the key to breaking the longstanding political exclusion of the Igbo people. However, to achieve this, the South-East must not only be patient and strategic but must also be willing to make calculated political decisions that may not seem immediately gratifying.
I implore you, Your Excellency, to set aside any personal grievances or doubts that may cloud your judgment. This is about the future of our children and the legacy you leave behind. The Igbo presidency is not an impossible dream, but it will require unity, cooperation, and a clear strategy. You should therefore not allow the naysayers to dictate the course of your history. Instead, pave the way for collaboration with your political associate who you refer to as your elder brother, His Excellency Alhaji Atiku Abubakar and take the bold steps toward the realization of a Nigeria where an Igbo man or woman will sit at the highest office in the land, bringing an end to their palpable marginalisation.
To the political gladiators of the South-East, I call on you to support this vision. The road ahead may not be easy, and the sacrifices may be great, but the reward will be worth every ounce of effort. Let us unite, strategize, and make the future Igbo presidency a reality.
Yours sincerely,
Dr. Sani Sa’idu Baba, a Concerned Advocate for Justice and Fairness, writes from Kano.
Compulsory Voting: A New Bill, Old Tricks
By Oyinkan Andu
In a move that has ignited widespread debate, the Nigerian House of Representatives is considering a bill that would make voting compulsory for all eligible citizens.
Spearheaded by Speaker Abbas! The same man who introduced the Counter-Subversion Bill in 2024, which proposed severe penalties, including up to 25 years imprisonment, for actions like refusing to recite the national anthem. The proposed legislation would amend the Electoral Act 2022, mandating participation under threat of penalties—up to N100,000 in fines or six months’ imprisonment.
While the proposal claims to target voter apathy, its timing and the political climate suggest it may be more about power retention than civic responsibility.
Compulsory voting is not unprecedented globally. Countries like Australia and Belgium have implemented such laws to combat voter apathy and enhance democratic participation. In Australia, for instance, non-voters face modest fines, a measure credited with maintaining high voter turnout. But those systems function on trust and electoral credibility—two ingredients sorely lacking in Nigeria’s democracy.
In Nigeria, where elections are frequently marred by violence, voter suppression, and manipulation, compulsory voting risks transform civic participation into state coercion. The right to vote should not be weaponised against the citizens it is supposed to empower. This begs the question- Why make voting compulsory in a country where elections are already deeply mistrusted? The answer may lie not in civic virtue but political strategy.
Compulsory voting, in the wrong hands, can be a powerful tool for electoral fraud. Here’s how:
-> Artificial Turnout Inflation: By forcing citizens to vote, the government can create a façade of mass participation, lending legitimacy to results that may have been manipulated.
-> Targeted intimidation: With penalties looming, the law gives local political operatives another excuse to harass, intimidate, or coerce populations, especially in opposition strongholds
-> Suppression Disguised as Enforcement: The enforcement of fines or jail time could be selectively applied to disenfranchise marginalised or opposition-leaning groups under the guise of legal compliance
In short, this bill risks becoming a legal cover for voter suppression, data manipulation, and election rigging—hallmarks of authoritarian democracies in disguise.
The bill’s proponents cite low voter turnout as a justification. In the 2023 general elections, only about 27% of registered voters participated, a decline from previous years. Yet, this approach may overlook underlying issues such as electoral violence, vote-buying, and lack of trust in the electoral system. Instead of addressing these root causes, the bill appears to shift responsibility onto the electorate.
The timing and nature of the bill have led to speculation about its political motivations. Some analysts suggest it could be a strategy by the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) to legitimise future elections and suppress dissent. By mandating participation, the government might aim to project an image of robust democratic engagement, regardless of the electorate’s genuine sentiments. Civil society organisations, including the Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP), have condemned the bill, labelling it as oppressive and inconsistent with constitutional rights. They argue that the focus should be on creating a conducive environment for free and fair elections, not penalising citizens for abstention.
Even setting politics aside, enforcing such a law is impractical. How will the underfunded enforcement agencies verify who didn’t vote and why? What constitutes a “valid excuse”? Will overstretched courts prosecute millions of non-voters?
In a country still struggling to issue reliable national ID cards and prevent electoral fraud, enforcement of such a policy borders on fantasy—or worse, it becomes an excuse for targeted harassment. Further still, implementing such a law poses significant challenges. Determining valid excuses for non-voting, ensuring accurate records of participation, and enforcing penalties would require substantial administrative resources. In a country grappling with infrastructural deficits and bureaucratic inefficiencies, these hurdles could render the law ineffective or lead to selective enforcement.
Voter apathy in Nigeria is a symptom, not the disease. Citizens stay home on election day because they believe the process is broken. Forcing them to participate doesn’t restore democracy—it reinforces their disillusionment. While increasing voter turnout is a commendable goal, if well intentioned, mandating participation through punitive measures may not be the solution. Addressing the root causes of voter apathy, such as electoral malpractice, insecurity, and lack of trust in governance—should take precedence. Democracy thrives not merely on participation but on the freedom to choose, including the choice not to participate.
As Nigerias navigates its young democratic journey, policies should aim to empower citizens, not coerce them. Genuine engagement stems from trust and transparency, not compulsion. If the Nigerian Political elite or “Government” as some may call it wants real reform, it must earn participation—not demand it.
