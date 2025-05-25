Time Magazine Names Dangote Among Top 100 Philanthropists in the World

By Eric Elezuo

The National Council for Arts and Culture (NCAC) has announced that the 2025 edition of the National Festival of Arts and Culture (NAFEST) will be hosted by Enugu State this November, under the inspiring theme: “Connected Culture”, according to a statement signed by the Council’s Head of Media, Dr. Dennis Olofu.

The art and culture fiesta is billed to hold between November 22 and November 29, 2025.

At a meeting at the Lion building office at government house, Enugu. Obi Asika, Director General/Chief Executive, National Council for Arts and Culture led a delegation of senior directors to meet with the Executive Governor H.E Peter Mbah and his team, led by the Hon Commissioner for Culture and Tourism, Dame Ugochi Madueke and other senior members of the Enugu state exco.

“I am delighted to be back in Enugu or 042 as we know it, I grew up here and I carry Enugu in my heart everywhere I go. We have been watching the incredible work His Excellency Peter Mbah has been doing and I want to thank him for all we have seen and for accepting to host Nigeria. I also want to thank the Hon Commissioner, Dame Ugochi Madueke for being engaged and working with us to insure Enugu hosts Nafest. I know it’s going to be an incredible event and the over 5 thousand competitors who will come from all over Nigeria are guaranteed a safe, secure and exhilarating experience. As beyond Nafest they will be able to visit some of the incredible vistas and locations in and around Enugu. I must mention the canopy walkway at the Nsugbe pyramid site, the gof resort at Ovu lake, the first zipline in Nigeria at Ngwo Pine forest, the highest cross in Africa at Okpatu and the water park at Akwuke. We can’t wait for Enugu to show all it has to offer to the rest of Nigeria as well as to the whole world,” Asika said.

In his remarks, Giv Mbah noted that

“Enugu is delighted to bave been selected to host NAFEST2025 and dare I say we are ready today. As part of our agenda to grow Enugu’s economy and attract 3 million visitors per annum we are investing in both soft and hard infrastructure to further unlock our possibilities. Enugu air launches this month, we are investing in our heritage and tourism sites such as Awhum waterfalls, the canopy walk and of course we have over 300 hotels here. We can’t wait to host Nigeria and have the whole country come together to celebrate our connected culture live here in Enugu.”

In her remarks, the Hon Minister for Arts, Culture, Tourism and Creative Economy Hon Hannatu Musawa, expressed joy and appreciation, reminiscing her last visit to Enugu.

“I am delighted to hear that Enugu is going to host NAFEST and I can’t wait to be part of it, I was honored to light up the Christmas lights last year in Enugu and it is clear that the Governor has a vision and is delivering for the people, Congratulations to Ndi Enugu, I will certainly be there to enjoy what will undoubtedly be a most remarkable NAFEST”.

Tagged Nigeria and Africa’s Cultural Olympics, NAFEST 2025 will bring together the 36 states of the federation and the Federal Capital Territory for a week-long celebration of music, arts, dance, fashion, drama, crafts, indigenous cuisine, and traditional sports performances. This year’s festival will take place at multiple venues including the iconic Opara Square, the International Conference Centre and other venues in Enugu. Opara Square will serve as the venue for both the opening and closing ceremonies with superstar artists billed to hold opening and closing concerts.

NAFEST 2025 is the festival that unites the nation, a convergence of Nigeria’s rich cultural heritage and a showcase of our collective identity. There are competitive and non-competitive events, providing platforms for states to not only compete but also collaborate, share, and connect.

Set in the heart of southeastern Nigeria, Enugu – the Coal City – is a land of beauty, learning, and history. Renowned for its rolling hills, serene environment, and warm hospitality, Enugu offers an unforgettable experience for all visitors.

Home to over 27 tertiary institutions, Enugu is not just a cultural capital but also an intellectual hub. The city boasts vibrant marketplaces, a rich culinary tradition, the masquerade and Ogene culture and historical landmarks such as the Ngwo Pine Forest, Awhum Waterfall, and Miliken Hill.

From the lush green landscapes to the bustling artistic communities, Enugu is a place where tradition meets innovation, and where visitors are always welcomed like family.

What to Expect at NAFEST 2025:

Spectacular opening and closing ceremonies at Opara Square

At the international conference centre we will hold our competitive formats including the Swag Show, the Dance Off Naija, the Sing Off Naija, Naija Home Makeover, Jollof Wars and the Nafest colloquium.

The Children’s cultural fiesta and language competitions will also feature. We will also have traditional sports including Dambe Boxing, traditional wrestling and Ayo.

Art exhibitions, film screenings, and creative workshops are all part of the agenda and will be held across town. The National Council For Arts and Culture will also run capacity building programs through Clap and Ice for young talent in Enugu.

NAFEST 2025 is more than a festival – it is a call to unity, a celebration of diversity, and a reaffirmation of Nigeria’s strength through her culture. As we gather in the Coal City this November, we invite all Nigerians and international visitors to experience the culture that connects us all.