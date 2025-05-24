Featured
Cleared! NGX Absolves Fidelity Bank CEO of Wrongdoing in Insider Trading Allegations
The Nigerian Exchange Group (NGX) has cleared the Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer of Fidelity Bank Plc, Dr. Nneka Onyeali-Ikpe, of any wrongdoing following recent allegations of insider trading linked to her acquisition of 18 million shares in the bank.
In an official letter dated May 22, 2025, NGX Regulation Limited (NGX RegCo) confirmed that the transaction adhered strictly to regulatory guidelines. According to the exchange, Dr. Onyeali-Ikpe’s share purchase on May 19, 2025, occurred during an open trading window—following the bank’s filing of its Q1 2025 Unaudited Financial Statement on April 30. NGX RegCo stated that no undisclosed, price-sensitive information existed at the time of the trade that would restrict insider transactions.
“The share purchase transaction referenced by Sahara Reporters was transacted during an open trading window and NGX RegCo is not aware of any other price sensitive information that the Bank is required to disclose which should hinder trades on the securities of the Bank by insiders,” the regulatory body clarified.
In response to the allegations, Fidelity Bank issued a strongly worded statement, describing the claims as “false, misleading, and maliciously intended to damage the reputation of the bank and its CEO.” The statement, signed by the bank’s Divisional Head of Brand and Communications, Dr. Meksley Nwagboh, emphasized that the CEO personally funded the share acquisition without using bank resources or taking out a loan.
“As a publicly quoted company regulated by the NGX and the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), we unequivocally confirm that neither the Bank nor its MD/CEO has ever engaged in insider trading,” the statement read.
Dr. Nwagboh reiterated Fidelity Bank’s commitment to transparency, corporate governance, and strict compliance with all regulatory requirements.
The bank said it was compelled to respond to the report published by Sahara Reporters on May 21, 2025, which it accused of deliberately misleading the investing public and tarnishing the image of its leadership.
The NGX’s confirmation is expected to restore investor confidence and put to rest the controversy surrounding the transaction.
Featured
NCAC Announces Enugu As Host of NAFEST 2025
By Eric Elezuo
The National Council for Arts and Culture (NCAC) has announced that the 2025 edition of the National Festival of Arts and Culture (NAFEST) will be hosted by Enugu State this November, under the inspiring theme: “Connected Culture”, according to a statement signed by the Council’s Head of Media, Dr. Dennis Olofu.
The art and culture fiesta is billed to hold between November 22 and November 29, 2025.
At a meeting at the Lion building office at government house, Enugu. Obi Asika, Director General/Chief Executive, National Council for Arts and Culture led a delegation of senior directors to meet with the Executive Governor H.E Peter Mbah and his team, led by the Hon Commissioner for Culture and Tourism, Dame Ugochi Madueke and other senior members of the Enugu state exco.
“I am delighted to be back in Enugu or 042 as we know it, I grew up here and I carry Enugu in my heart everywhere I go. We have been watching the incredible work His Excellency Peter Mbah has been doing and I want to thank him for all we have seen and for accepting to host Nigeria. I also want to thank the Hon Commissioner, Dame Ugochi Madueke for being engaged and working with us to insure Enugu hosts Nafest. I know it’s going to be an incredible event and the over 5 thousand competitors who will come from all over Nigeria are guaranteed a safe, secure and exhilarating experience. As beyond Nafest they will be able to visit some of the incredible vistas and locations in and around Enugu. I must mention the canopy walkway at the Nsugbe pyramid site, the gof resort at Ovu lake, the first zipline in Nigeria at Ngwo Pine forest, the highest cross in Africa at Okpatu and the water park at Akwuke. We can’t wait for Enugu to show all it has to offer to the rest of Nigeria as well as to the whole world,” Asika said.
In his remarks, Giv Mbah noted that
“Enugu is delighted to bave been selected to host NAFEST2025 and dare I say we are ready today. As part of our agenda to grow Enugu’s economy and attract 3 million visitors per annum we are investing in both soft and hard infrastructure to further unlock our possibilities. Enugu air launches this month, we are investing in our heritage and tourism sites such as Awhum waterfalls, the canopy walk and of course we have over 300 hotels here. We can’t wait to host Nigeria and have the whole country come together to celebrate our connected culture live here in Enugu.”
In her remarks, the Hon Minister for Arts, Culture, Tourism and Creative Economy Hon Hannatu Musawa, expressed joy and appreciation, reminiscing her last visit to Enugu.
“I am delighted to hear that Enugu is going to host NAFEST and I can’t wait to be part of it, I was honored to light up the Christmas lights last year in Enugu and it is clear that the Governor has a vision and is delivering for the people, Congratulations to Ndi Enugu, I will certainly be there to enjoy what will undoubtedly be a most remarkable NAFEST”.
Tagged Nigeria and Africa’s Cultural Olympics, NAFEST 2025 will bring together the 36 states of the federation and the Federal Capital Territory for a week-long celebration of music, arts, dance, fashion, drama, crafts, indigenous cuisine, and traditional sports performances. This year’s festival will take place at multiple venues including the iconic Opara Square, the International Conference Centre and other venues in Enugu. Opara Square will serve as the venue for both the opening and closing ceremonies with superstar artists billed to hold opening and closing concerts.
NAFEST 2025 is the festival that unites the nation, a convergence of Nigeria’s rich cultural heritage and a showcase of our collective identity. There are competitive and non-competitive events, providing platforms for states to not only compete but also collaborate, share, and connect.
Set in the heart of southeastern Nigeria, Enugu – the Coal City – is a land of beauty, learning, and history. Renowned for its rolling hills, serene environment, and warm hospitality, Enugu offers an unforgettable experience for all visitors.
Home to over 27 tertiary institutions, Enugu is not just a cultural capital but also an intellectual hub. The city boasts vibrant marketplaces, a rich culinary tradition, the masquerade and Ogene culture and historical landmarks such as the Ngwo Pine Forest, Awhum Waterfall, and Miliken Hill.
From the lush green landscapes to the bustling artistic communities, Enugu is a place where tradition meets innovation, and where visitors are always welcomed like family.
What to Expect at NAFEST 2025:
Spectacular opening and closing ceremonies at Opara Square
At the international conference centre we will hold our competitive formats including the Swag Show, the Dance Off Naija, the Sing Off Naija, Naija Home Makeover, Jollof Wars and the Nafest colloquium.
The Children’s cultural fiesta and language competitions will also feature. We will also have traditional sports including Dambe Boxing, traditional wrestling and Ayo.
Art exhibitions, film screenings, and creative workshops are all part of the agenda and will be held across town. The National Council For Arts and Culture will also run capacity building programs through Clap and Ice for young talent in Enugu.
NAFEST 2025 is more than a festival – it is a call to unity, a celebration of diversity, and a reaffirmation of Nigeria’s strength through her culture. As we gather in the Coal City this November, we invite all Nigerians and international visitors to experience the culture that connects us all.
Featured
Katsina’s Surayyah Ahmad Sets New Precedent for Nigeria and Africa at Oxford
By Joel Popoola
In the hallowed halls of Oxford’s Saïd Business School, a quiet revolution is taking shape; Nigerian entrepreneur and investor Surayyah Ahmad has been named one of the Best & Brightest MBAs of 2025 by Poets&Quants, the world’s leading platform for graduate business education.
The accolade, reserved for a select group of the most outstanding MBA students across global institutions, recognises not only academic achievement, but also extraordinary leadership, community impact, and entrepreneurial innovation.
Surayyah’s inclusion is groundbreaking, not just as a Nigerian woman excelling on the global stage, but as a former Fulani girl who defied every odd stacked against her.
Born in Ibadan to a nomadic family with no formal education tradition, she began primary school late and by age 12 still could not read or write in English. Fast-forward two decades, and she now stands as one of the most recognised African voices in global business education, entrepreneurship, and impact investment.
She is currently completing her MBA at the prestigious Saïd Business School, University of Oxford, where she is not only excelling academically, but actively shaping Africa-focused initiatives on campus. She serves as Co-Chair of the Oxford Africa Business Alliance, a Laidlaw Scholar, and an Oxford Impact Lab Fellow, roles through which she bridges global capital, policy, and entrepreneurship with emerging opportunities on the continent.
The recognition by Poets&Quants is a fitting crown on an extraordinary journey, acknowledging both her story and the scale of her ambition. In addition to her studies, Surayyah is the Co-Founder and General Partner at Sabou Capital, a venture capital firm investing in underserved markets in West and Central Africa, with a particular focus on women-led enterprises and inclusive business models. Sabou Capital is not just providing capital, it’s reshaping who gets funded in Africa, and why.
“We invest in the parts of Africa the world often overlooks,” she says. “Not just Lagos or Nairobi, but Kano, Bangui, Maroua, places with talent, energy and ideas that are too often ignored. We want to fund African businesses that are scalable, inclusive and representative of real people.”
Before founding Sabou Capital, Surayyah was a successful entrepreneur in Nigeria.
She launched YDS Online, one of the country’s early logistics and fulfilment platforms for e-commerce businesses. She grew and scaled the company in a challenging business environment and exited in 2022, an experience that gave her a deep, firsthand understanding of the barriers African founders face, and the systems needed to support them.
What makes Surayyah’s journey even more compelling is the consistency with which she connects personal experience with broader systems change. Her work is not limited to investing—she is actively advocating for inclusive growth models, shaping policies that support emerging markets, and advising global stakeholders on how to rethink investment strategies for Africa.
At Oxford, she has continued to distinguish herself, not only through her academic performance, but as a thought leader engaging peers and global investors in dialogue about Africa’s future. Her story has inspired business leaders, students, and aspiring entrepreneurs across the globe, many of whom see in her a role model who has lived and led from the margins to the centre.
For a young woman who once doubted her ability to catch up in school, her global recognition today represents far more than personal achievement, it is a beacon for others. Her journey reminds us that excellence can emerge from anywhere, and that Africa’s next generation of leaders may not be born into privilege, but they are rising nonetheless, equipped with vision, grit, and boundless potential.
As the first Nigerian to be featured on Poets&Quants’ Best & Brightest MBAs in recent years, Surayyah Ahmad has not only made history—she has set a powerful new precedent.
Joel Popoola is a Managing Partner at Anchora Advisory, and Chair of the Institute of Directors Africa Group
Featured
Time Magazine Names Dangote Among Top 100 Philanthropists in the World
Aliko Dangote, the Chairman Aliko Dangote Foundation and President/Chief Executive, Dangote Industries Limited, has been named in the inaugural 2025 TIME100 Philanthropy list, which recognises the 100 most influential leaders shaping the future of philanthropy across the world. Dangote is the only Nigerian on this distinguished list.
The prestigious list, published by TIME Magazine on Tuesday, features Aliko Dangote, whose Foundation spends an average of $35 million a year on programmes across Africa, alongside other global figures in charitable work, such as Michael Bloomberg, Oprah Winfrey, Warren Buffett, and Melinda Gates, all of whom are recognised as Titans.
A total of 100 influential individuals from 28 countries have been honoured for their philanthropic efforts in four categories: Titans, Leaders, Trailblazers, and Innovators, with Dangote emerging as one of the 23 Titans.
TIME highlighted Dangote’s remarkable rise to wealth, having built a fortune of $23.9 billion through ventures in cement, agriculture, and oil refining in Nigeria. However, his philanthropic efforts are equally noteworthy. In 2014, he endowed the Aliko Dangote Foundation with $1.25 billion, with the aim of giving back to the continent that played such a key role in his success. The foundation spends on average of $35 million each year on various initiatives across Nigeria and Africa.
“Investing in nutrition, health, education, and economic empowerment is our contribution to setting Africans up for success” – Dangote remarked, reflecting the foundation’s core priorities.
Among the foundation’s ongoing efforts is a $100 million multi-year initiative to combat severe childhood malnutrition.
Furthermore, an earlier vaccine programme in Nigeria, developed in partnership with the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation and others, contributed to the World Health Organisation’s 2020 declaration that polio had been eradicated from Africa, Nigeria being the most populous country in Africa and the last country to eradicate the disease.
Education is another area where Dangote is making a significant impact. He recently announced a $10 million donation to the Aliko Dangote University of Science and Technology, based in Kano State. The conglomerate has provided a wealth of infrastructural support to the country’s tertiary institutions.
In 2019, the Federal Government revealed that the N1.2 billion hostel donated by the Aliko Dangote Foundation to Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria, was the largest donation ever made by an individual to a university in Nigeria’s history at that time.
As a member of The Global Business Coalition for Education, the Aliko Dangote Foundation has also focused on early childhood education. Through the Mu Shuka Iri (Let’s Plant a Seed) programme, local women – affectionately known as “Aunties” – are trained in Montessori-style education to become community educators in Kano.
The foundation’s investments in education include providing vocational training and providing scholarships at the secondary and tertiary levels, in addition to offering annual fellowships through the World Economic Forum’s Young Global Leaders programme. “We need to create the next generation of African leaders,” Dangote says, underscoring his commitment to long-term societal change.
“My mother instilled in me the ethos of giving back, which inspired my philanthropy 30 years ago. I trust my three daughters will continue this legacy, just as they will continue to grow our business and impact. I want to be known not just as Africa’s richest person but also as its biggest philanthropist.”
