Adding Value
Adding Value: Be Intentional in Seed Sowing by Henry Ukazu
Greetings Destiny Friends,
Human beings plant seeds every second, minute, hour, week, month, year and decade. One may be wondering how this works. Did you know that every thought that runs through one’s mind is a seed? Did you know that every action one takes is classified as a seed? Did you know the work we engage in on a daily, weekly, monthly or yearly basis all relates to planting a seed? We plant these seeds knowingly or unknowingly, intentionally or unintentionally, directly or indirectly. These seeds grow in us without us knowing.
Consider this practical example on how seeds grow without one’s knowledge; have you ever imagined how a newborn baby grows? The child grows while in their sleep just like a normal being.
Did you know that as a student, parent, teacher, supervisor, leader or mentor you are planting something. It is an indisputable fact that whatever you plant is what you will reap. An intentional mind with a growth mindset should question what he or she is planting.
To understand that mindset, every informed mind should always ask what the best use of their time is. For instance, a Christian, who has reverence for God, would not like to offend Him. To know how intentional one can be when a crime is about to be committed, one should ask himself what Jesus Christ would do if He found Himself in the same situation.
If you want to do anything you must take a proactive step to sow the seed. If you don’t plant the seed, your crop won’t grow. As a student, if you don’t read, you won’t pass an examination. As a parent, if you don’t train your child very well, your child might derail from an acceptable path of civility. As a progressive being, if you don’t take intentional steps to develop your life spiritually, academically, vocationally, health wise, family, careerwise, financially, trust me you will pay dearly for it.
Planting that seed entails taking positive action to do the needful. In the journey of life, one must not wait for a perfect time to act. Yes, I agree that sometimes, one must prepare, however, in certain situations, one just must swim along and potentially hope the universe will align with them. If one waits for a perfect time to strike, the perfect time might not come. Life and experience have taught me a unique support principle which states that the universe has a way of conspiring with a determined being to bring his desire into realization.
Planting is like setting up a business or organization. It involves layers and strategies.
Let me share a practical example on how to plant a good seed. First, decide what kind of seed to plant. When that part is figured out, the next stage is planning. Isn’t it true that failing to prepare is preparing to fail. Clarity enables preparation. Clarity helps one to make clearer and informed decisions. Clarity helps one to say yes to the right things. Did you know the whole world steps apart for the man who knows where he’s going? So before decision is taken to plant, there is the need to get acts together otherwise disaster might be the end result.
The third step of planning is launch. When it comes to execution, it’s important to note that one don’t have to wait for a perfect time to execute. Just do what you have to do with what you have anywhere you are. One keynote to bear in mind when executing is the fact that flexibility is the key to resistance. This is simply because your plan will be tested, so when it doesn’t go as planned, please don’t be hard on yourself.
Michael V. Robert, an American futurist and conglomerate, coined a word, “actionaire”. The actionaire takes action. He doesn’t wait for the dust to settle. He acts and fixes the odds as he moves along.
The sad mistake some entrepreneurs experience is that most times, they want to have a perfect space before they execute, they want to have a perfect programme, structure and product devoid of mistakes.
They fail to realize that done is better than perfect when perfect is not done. If that is you, I will strongly advise you to take the leap of faith, and execute. You’ll appreciate the experience that came because of your failures.
The fourth stage of planning is adjustment. This means adjusting your plan. As you rightly know, sometimes, life will not give us what we desire, but it will surely give us what we deserve. It’s instructive to note that, in personal and professional development journeys, paths will evolve, and one must be flexible when the need becomes imperative, because flexibility is the key to resistance.
Adjusting your plans means learning from your mistakes, researching contemporary trends and knowing what’s applicable in your industrial line of business.
The final but not the least is networking with the right people and organizations. Human beings are the vessels of opportunities and resources. No matter how strong and talented one can be, nobody and I repeat, nobody can do it alone. You need a community of collaborators, strategic media partners, mentors, tribes and a team to effectively carry out any task. According to an African adage, if you want to go fast, go alone, but if you want to go far, go with a team.
It is important to note that the world needs visionary leaders, who can design or create products and services that will solve problems in society.
When you look around, you will see many problems the communities, and the world in general, are facing. If that is too much for you to decipher, look around you, you will see individuals who are experiencing challenges and frustrations in their personal and professional lives, you can counsel, mentor, and assist them in developing their business depending on their needs. All these are examples of planting seeds in the minds of people.
Furthermore, planting of seeds does not only apply to crops, taking positive action and developing a business, among others. It also means laying a foundation for the kind of life one wants to live. In this context, one will have to plant the seed of love, kindness, patience, understanding, gratitude, appreciation, proactiveness, etc.
In conclusion, what seed would you like to plant in your business, family, employees, mentees, personal and professional life? When you figure it out, take a proactive step to plant it and nurture it to the fullest.
Henry Ukazu writes from New York. He works with the New York City Department of Correction as the Legal Coordinator. He’s the founder of Gloemi. He’s a Transformative Human Capacity and Mindset coach. He is also a public speaker, youth advocate, creative writer and author of Design Your Destiny Design Your and Unleash Your Destiny . He can be reached via info@gloemi.com
Adding Value
Adding Value: The Faith to Succeed by Henry Ukazu
Dear Destiny Friends,
We all need faith to succeed. Whether a student, entrepreneur, politician, leader, clergy or even woman in desperate need of a child; without faith, success will be difficult.
Faith is a strong component of life. Faith can be described as the invisible energy one cannot see but feels. For one to truly succeed, one must have faith in himself and business. If this is in place, the path is therefore paved for the extra mile through attending events of interest whether paid or unpaid for, reading books, network strategically, and most importantly believing in his work and worth.
The sad reality about life is that sometimes we lose faith in ourselves, and in our work Sometimes, just because of criticisms whether direct or constructive, in some cases we believe we are not good enough or our work is not good enough.
There are many reasons why one can fail in life, and lack of faith is one of them. I strongly believe that if no one believes in you, you just have to believe in yourself, if no one loves you, love yourself, if no gives you an opportunity, give yourself an opportunity, if no one gives you a chair, bring your seat. I have also come to realize that one has to project the image they want the world to see them as. In doing this, there is the need to present and package visions with optimism as opposed to living a fake life.
When faith is well practised, it will definitely be tested; one’s desire, interest, passion and love will be tested. It’s just like a lady who professes love to her lover; she is bound to be loyal to the relationship, in good and bad times despite having admirers who are ready to splash the goodies of life on her. In the same vein, a married woman will have to prove her love to her husband when the man experiences a challenge in his finances.
The same theory is also applicable to men whether single or married, who are always in the business of messing with other ladies despite being committed in a relationship. The idea here is that one’s faith will be tested because at the end of the day, we shall all experience challenges in our businesses, friendship, relationship, marriage, and spiritual life.
The power of faith however, cannot be overemphasized. Barack Obama believed in himself when he contested to be the United States of America President. Many people doubted his ability to win, but he humbled them with his audacious victory. He even authored a book titled “The Audacity of Hope” and “Dreams from My Father”. A cursory look at the titles of the book will reveal that Obama had absolute faith in the future, and his faith was audacious. He also believed in the dreams of his late father which also speaks about his father’s faith as well as his.
I believe this might be the reason the tagged his presidential campaign “Hope”. Hope in the possibility of the future.
When you believe in your spouse, child, employees and friends, you give them imaginary strength to do wonders. I have experienced the blessings of having faith in oneself. When I was working on my first book, I had faith the book would leave a great impact in the lives of young adults and emerging entrepreneurs, in addition to opening doors for me, and as fate will have it, it turned out exactly the way I imagined.
I also have the firm belief that by the special grace of God, I will be celebrated like other great minds the world has known. How it will happen, when it will happen and where it will happen, that I cannot say, but I believe it will happen at the right time.
When the word faith is mentioned, its principle is universal. It is instructive to note that it is the name you call someone the person will answer. When you don’t believe in something, it won’t work for you. There is a story about a sick mother whose son was a doctor. The son gave the mother a pill, but she refused and insisted she needed an injection. The son told the mother that as an experienced physician, who had been treating different patients for years, he was sure of the prescription he was giving her. Still, the mother refused to take the pill and insisted she needed an injection.
According to her, she had seen him injecting other people, and they got well. After some pleading, the mother agreed to take the pill. Sadly, even after then, her condition didn’t improve. When the son realized what was going on, he decided to inject her with only water as a placebo. In two days, the mother’s health dramatically improved. This is an example of how the root cause of an illness may lie in the mind or belief, but more importantly the woman had faith in the injection more than the pill her son is giving her.
My late dad used to own a hospital with his siblings, and each time I visited the hospital, I heard music in the background. I wondered why music was played in such silent and melodic tones. I later understood that the music was a form of spiritual and faith-based healing method. When patients heard the spiritual healing music, it gave them hope of survival.
In conclusion, in whatever you are doing, or want to do, you need to ignite a proactive and pragmatic faith to succeed. While doing this, be aware that doubt, fear and distractions will show up along the way. When they do, just know that, your desire for success should always outweigh your fear for failure.
Henry Ukazu writes from New York. He works with the New York City Department of Correction as the Legal Coordinator. He’s the founder of Gloemi. He’s a Transformative Human Capacity and Mindset coach. He is also a public speaker, youth advocate, creative writer and author of Design Your Destiny Design Your and Unleash Your Destiny . He can be reached via info@gloemi.com
Adding Value
Happy Birthday Dr. Mike Adenuga, a Rare Gem at 72
By Henry Ukazu
Dear Destiny Friends,
Birthdays are times for celebrations. Birthdays are times for reflections. Birthdays mean different things to different people. People celebrate their birthdays for different reasons. For me, birthdays serve as a time for gratitude and appreciation for life and impact on the world.
One of the lessons life has taught me is to succeed. This is so true because when one succeeds, the person will be celebrated by all and sundry. Today, the world celebrates a destiny child, a rare gem, an uncommon achiever and a leader of excellence who has distinguished himself from ordinary and superordinary beings. He is none other than the amiable and amicable Dr. Michael Ishola Agbolade Adenuga, GCON, who will be celebrating his 72 years old on 29th of April.
Indeed, this great feat calls for celebration. It’s not easy to live for 72 awesome years and talk less of being successful. That’s like killing two birds with one stone. If truth be God has been extremely faithful to Chief Adenuga because very few minds will experience his trajectory and still come out alive. Some might even attempt suicidal thoughts when they lose one-third of his fortunes, but here is a man of uncommon courage who knows what he wants, but more importantly, he knows who he is and the spirit working in him.
Dr. Adenuga is a man of his strides, he means different things to different people. To some he’s a spirit you can’t see but can feel. To some, he’s a philanthropist, to others, he’s an uncommon businessman. Depending on how you feel or see him, you are right in your own perspective.
I began to take a closer look at this great man when I was writing my first book Design Your Destiny. My chapter two was focused on “Understanding Your Uniqueness”. I did a research of some extraordinary great minds, who have truly succeeded in unique ways, and Dr. Adenuga’s name came to my subconscious mind. I took my time to study him and his works, and I found him an uncommon being the world, and especially youths need to know. Let’s talk about Dr. Adenuga’s life and accomplishments.
Upbringing: I can imagine how grateful his parents were to see his great strides. I’m a big believer in names. Yes, names can be symbolic. The name one answers has a role to play in their life. Do you know your name can either attract a blessing or curse you. When I did a little research about his name AGBOLADE, it means “the child who has attracted wealth to his family”. Can you see how symbolic a name can be?
On his philanthropist nature. I personally think this is one of his greatest assets and arsenal. Take it or leave it, Dr. Adenuga is one of the most influential givers the world has ever known, if not the most influential. Here is a man who gives and supports people unannounced. Sometimes, he pleads to be anonymous in his generous deeds. Here is a man who doesn’t care about one’s status before he gives. He gives you what he personally uses. For instance, if he drives a G-Wagon or Mercedes Benz, he has the heart of giving his friends, similar gift not minding if you are of a lesser status than him.
A friend of mine once said to me, Henry, if I’m wealthy, intelligent and influential, it should reflect on my friends. When I reflect on that statement and juxtapose it with Dr. Adenuga’s lifestyle, I can see similarities. It simply tells me Dr. Adenuga is a very humble man.
No doubt this extraordinary man has experienced one short fall or made one mistake or the other, but which human hasn’t made a mistake in life? What is important is picking up after a mistake.
Despite his mistakes which have metamorphosed into success. If truth be told Dr. Adenuga has spent 72 years of great achievements, unrivalled philanthropy and exceptional successes. And his mistakes have culminated in this success because he failed fast and rose exponentially.
Dr. Adenuga’s love for this country is unparalleled. He knows himself and knows what he wants. That’s why he returned to Nigeria after his academic studies in the United States of America to begin his business which later transcended to a conglomerate.
It’s humbling to know Dr. Adenuga ventured into oil in his early 40’s and birthed Globalcom on his 50th birthday. That’s a rare feat. He literally changed Nigeria telecommunication with the introduction of per second billing when his competitors were using per minute billing. That goes to show his love for humanity.
He also made it possible for Nigerians, Africans and the less privileged to have access to a SIM card at an affordable price of N5,000 as opposed to N20,000 and N30,000 prevailing by some competitors. Again, this goes to show, he doesn’t exploit humanity.
His business acumen and uncommon courage can be seen when he became the first African to successfully and independently finance a submarine cable that runs from Europe to Africa to help the continent’s telecommunication system to be better. Anyone who thinks it is easy can give it a try.
Dr. Adenuga is a man of uncommon fate. Here is a man who believes “impossible” is only found in the dictionary. He has an uncanny way of figuring this out. He’s a testament of the saying, those who are saying it can’t be done are usually interrupted by those who are doing it.
Dr. Adenuga has numerous qualities many of his counterparts don’t have, globally. Here is an extraordinary man who is dedicated to his business, he’s very detailed. He’s very diligent, he perseveres to the latter and most importantly, he has an undying faith in God. I strongly believe it is the prayer most people pray for him that has given this uncommon favor despite his own endeavors.
Dr. Adenuga’s work has received national and global recognition. He’s a proud recipient of the highest civilian award in France, the award of Commander of the Legion of Honour. He is the first Nigerian to be so decorated with the award for being “a true role model for Africa” who has contributed immensely to the growth of the African and French economy.
He also holds the Grand Commander of the Order of Niger (GCON), Nigeria’s second highest national honor, second only to the Grand Commander of the Federal Republic (GCFR), which is only reserved for Nigerian Presidents and Heads of state. That speaks a lot about his rare personality.
In conclusion, as we celebrate this great man, let’s learn from his wealth of knowledge, wisdom, trajectory, business exploits, philanthropist nature, extraordinary humility and most importantly his belief and faith in God.
Henry Ukazu writes from New York. He works with the New York City Department of Correction as the Legal Coordinator. He’s the founder of Gloemi. He’s a Transformative Human Capacity and Mindset coach. He is also a public speaker, youth advocate, creative writer and author of Design Your Destiny Design Your and Unleash Your Destiny . He can be reached via info@gloemi.com
Adding Value
Adding Value: You Are Unique by Henry Ukazu
Dear Destiny Friends,
Every human being loves to get approval, either for the great work they have done or the ones they are doing. They love to be appreciated and admired. They also love to be given attention when they have something valuable to say or do. In all of these, one thing is certain, there is something special about us, and this special thing makes one unique, and ultimately attracts people to us.
Let’s face it, nobody will admire you, appreciate you, approve you and give you attention if you don’t have anything to offer. The reason most people associate with someone is because they feel or know there’s something they can gain from the person. It’s hard for someone to relate closely with someone who they don’t see potential value in.
There is no doubt each and everyone of us is unique, yes, there’s something unique about you. You can sing, you can write, you can dance, you can lead, you can serve, you can cook, etc. One can even be a good actor, athlete, comedian, or preacher. The list is literally endless. Now, what’s unique about you?
When you discover what’s unique about you, please do all within your reach to nurture and develop it. One day, the right person, who truly appreciates and knows your value will celebrate you.
I have a friend who is exceptionally skilled in writing and developing creative contents. I call him a genius because he can literally write a book within a week. How he does it is what I don’t understand. I was surprised when he once told me he wrote a book and manuscript in one week. According to him, he has been developing the contents mentally, but hasn’t found time to put his thoughts together, and when he finally gets his thoughts together, he was able to write the book and manuscript. This is a typical way of knowing a unique being.
Many, however, do not know what’s unique about them. We focus our energy chasing what is not chasing us instead of focusing on developing what we already have. It’s sad to see young and old people living their lives in an unintentional manner with a belief that somehow lines, favour or opportunities will fall in place for them.
Sometimes, we rely on other people’s affirmation and opinion, and accept it as our fate. For instance, just because one is tall, he might be told he will be a great fit for basketball without considering if the athlete loves basketball; again, just because someone is very intelligent, his parents will encourage him to major in a particular discipline, which is perceived as lucrative without considering if the person likes it pr not.
I once experienced this fate when my late dad inspired me to study taxation law in New York Law School, a major I detest with passion. It was like a suicidal mission for me because I do know, it will take miracle to graduate from the program. How I was able to get a scholarship for my grades and graduate in record time is a story for another day. I’m not wired as a finance person, I will better serve humanity in the social and developmental space where my skills, talents, gift and passion will be better utilized. And ever since I joined the space, I have seen results.
There are many cases where many people lose their identities without knowing they are unique. We are all unique in our individual ways. Just like there are several gifts and talents, we have different skills. When you know what’s unique about you, you will stand out and the world will not only appreciate you, but will celebrate you.
When one discovers the power of their uniqueness, we will gather strength to unleash it to the world. Uniqueness works in several ways. For instance, the mere fact that ten people are genius, talented, skillful or valuable in a particular work, the person with the unique gift is the person who will not only stand out, but will be called upon to do the work.
Let me share more insight. If ten people sing a particular song with a great voice, the person who is called to be a singer will receive a unique appreciation because he/she is working on purpose. That is why it is easy to see a lot of people venturing into a particular form of business, but the favour of the business will not locate them because they are not uniquely destined to do business.
Few years ago, one of my mentors shared a deep insight with me. He said that, as a trained medical doctor, he once observed that despite the fact there are hundreds and thousands of medical doctors practicing their profession. One fateful day, he noticed a particular patient was not responding to treatment despite all the medication that had been given to him by a nurse, his health was deteriorating, then another nurse came and administered the same pill a nurse gave the patient, and the patient began to feel better. What does that tell you? The second nurse was probably working in her purpose which aligns with her profession, and as such the corresponding success. This goes to show that when one is unique, it has a way of robbing off on their work.
Furthermore, he stated that Mariah Carey, Michael Jackson, and Beyonce are some of the gifted singers and dancers the world has ever celebrated. He went on to say that we have hundreds and thousands of musicians, but only a few have got the spotlight.
What does that tell you? When you are unique, the world will celebrate you. I have understood that the fastest way to get recognition in life is to work in areas where one’s strength and unique gift will better serve the purpose. This is simply because the world does not celebrate one’s weakness, rather, the world celebrates one’s strength.
In recent times, I have seen myself as a counselor and human inspiration. My counseling skills have enabled me to influence people to live positive lives. Overtime, I have realized that when people share their burden with me, they feel relieved after speaking with me. What amazes me most is the fact that even my elders feel comfortable to relate with me on a cordial basis. Maybe, I have a unique gift for counseling and educating.
Today, I am going to charge you to focus your energy and time on whatever will bring you the highest satisfaction. Even if you are looking for a job, applying for school, or seeking any opportunity, your focus should be centered on what you have that the job, school or opportunity will amplify. When you do so, you will be in high demand.
In conclusion, please affirm to yourself today, I am a unique being with a unique personality, purpose and gift.
Say to yourself, ‘I am original’, and refuse to be fake.
Again confess that your originality, authenticity and uniqueness will attract favours, blessings, opportunities from leaders and queens to you, and you will be celebrated.
Henry Ukazu writes from New York. He works with the New York City Department of Correction as the Legal Coordinator. He’s the founder of Gloemi. He’s a Transformative Human Capacity and Mindset coach. He is also a public speaker, youth advocate, creative writer and author of Design Your Destiny Design Your and Unleash Your Destiny . He can be reached via info@gloemi.com
Atiku Knocks Tinubu, EFCC over Arrest of VeryDarkMan, Says It’s Blatant Abuse of Power
I’ll Still Support Peter Obi in 2027, Farotimi Declares
London: Dr Orlando to Host Elite Cybersecurity Masterclass Amid Soaring Global Threats
I Never Negotiated Defecting to APC, Says Gov Adeleke
Towards a Non-Violent Local Government Election in Lagos State
Voice of Emancipation: Inspiration from Ibrahim Traoré
Adding Value: The Faith to Succeed by Henry Ukazu
Nigerian Engineer Wins $500m Contract to Build Monorail Network in Iraq
WORLD EXCLUSIVE: Will Senate President, Bukola Saraki, Join Presidential Race?
World Exclusive: How Cabal, Corruption Stalled Mambilla Hydropower Project …The Abba Kyari, Fashola and Malami Connection Plus FG May Lose $2bn
Rehabilitation Comment: Sanwo-Olu’s Support Group Replies Ambode (Video)
Fashanu, Dolapo Awosika and Prophet Controversy: The Complete Story
Pendulum: Can Atiku Abubakar Defeat Muhammadu Buhari in 2019?
Pendulum: An Evening with Two Presidential Aspirants in Abuja
Who are the early favorites to win the NFL rushing title?
Boxing continues to knock itself out with bewildering, incorrect decisions
Steph Curry finally got the contract he deserves from the Warriors
Phillies’ Aaron Altherr makes mind-boggling barehanded play
The tremendous importance of owning a perfect piece of clothing
Trending
-
News7 years ago
Nigerian Engineer Wins $500m Contract to Build Monorail Network in Iraq
-
Featured7 years ago
WORLD EXCLUSIVE: Will Senate President, Bukola Saraki, Join Presidential Race?
-
Boss Picks7 years ago
World Exclusive: How Cabal, Corruption Stalled Mambilla Hydropower Project …The Abba Kyari, Fashola and Malami Connection Plus FG May Lose $2bn
-
Headline7 years ago
Rehabilitation Comment: Sanwo-Olu’s Support Group Replies Ambode (Video)
-
Headline6 years ago
Fashanu, Dolapo Awosika and Prophet Controversy: The Complete Story
-
Headline7 years ago
Pendulum: Can Atiku Abubakar Defeat Muhammadu Buhari in 2019?
-
Headline7 years ago
Pendulum: An Evening with Two Presidential Aspirants in Abuja
-
Headline7 years ago
2019: Parties’ Presidential Candidates Emerge (View Full List)