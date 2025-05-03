Adding Value: Be Intentional in Seed Sowing by Henry Ukazu

Greetings Destiny Friends,

Human beings plant seeds every second, minute, hour, week, month, year and decade. One may be wondering how this works. Did you know that every thought that runs through one’s mind is a seed? Did you know that every action one takes is classified as a seed? Did you know the work we engage in on a daily, weekly, monthly or yearly basis all relates to planting a seed? We plant these seeds knowingly or unknowingly, intentionally or unintentionally, directly or indirectly. These seeds grow in us without us knowing.

Consider this practical example on how seeds grow without one’s knowledge; have you ever imagined how a newborn baby grows? The child grows while in their sleep just like a normal being.

Did you know that as a student, parent, teacher, supervisor, leader or mentor you are planting something. It is an indisputable fact that whatever you plant is what you will reap. An intentional mind with a growth mindset should question what he or she is planting.

To understand that mindset, every informed mind should always ask what the best use of their time is. For instance, a Christian, who has reverence for God, would not like to offend Him. To know how intentional one can be when a crime is about to be committed, one should ask himself what Jesus Christ would do if He found Himself in the same situation.

If you want to do anything you must take a proactive step to sow the seed. If you don’t plant the seed, your crop won’t grow. As a student, if you don’t read, you won’t pass an examination. As a parent, if you don’t train your child very well, your child might derail from an acceptable path of civility. As a progressive being, if you don’t take intentional steps to develop your life spiritually, academically, vocationally, health wise, family, careerwise, financially, trust me you will pay dearly for it.

Planting that seed entails taking positive action to do the needful. In the journey of life, one must not wait for a perfect time to act. Yes, I agree that sometimes, one must prepare, however, in certain situations, one just must swim along and potentially hope the universe will align with them. If one waits for a perfect time to strike, the perfect time might not come. Life and experience have taught me a unique support principle which states that the universe has a way of conspiring with a determined being to bring his desire into realization.

Planting is like setting up a business or organization. It involves layers and strategies.

Let me share a practical example on how to plant a good seed. First, decide what kind of seed to plant. When that part is figured out, the next stage is planning. Isn’t it true that failing to prepare is preparing to fail. Clarity enables preparation. Clarity helps one to make clearer and informed decisions. Clarity helps one to say yes to the right things. Did you know the whole world steps apart for the man who knows where he’s going? So before decision is taken to plant, there is the need to get acts together otherwise disaster might be the end result.

The third step of planning is launch. When it comes to execution, it’s important to note that one don’t have to wait for a perfect time to execute. Just do what you have to do with what you have anywhere you are. One keynote to bear in mind when executing is the fact that flexibility is the key to resistance. This is simply because your plan will be tested, so when it doesn’t go as planned, please don’t be hard on yourself.

Michael V. Robert, an American futurist and conglomerate, coined a word, “actionaire”. The actionaire takes action. He doesn’t wait for the dust to settle. He acts and fixes the odds as he moves along.

The sad mistake some entrepreneurs experience is that most times, they want to have a perfect space before they execute, they want to have a perfect programme, structure and product devoid of mistakes.

They fail to realize that done is better than perfect when perfect is not done. If that is you, I will strongly advise you to take the leap of faith, and execute. You’ll appreciate the experience that came because of your failures.

The fourth stage of planning is adjustment. This means adjusting your plan. As you rightly know, sometimes, life will not give us what we desire, but it will surely give us what we deserve. It’s instructive to note that, in personal and professional development journeys, paths will evolve, and one must be flexible when the need becomes imperative, because flexibility is the key to resistance.

Adjusting your plans means learning from your mistakes, researching contemporary trends and knowing what’s applicable in your industrial line of business.

The final but not the least is networking with the right people and organizations. Human beings are the vessels of opportunities and resources. No matter how strong and talented one can be, nobody and I repeat, nobody can do it alone. You need a community of collaborators, strategic media partners, mentors, tribes and a team to effectively carry out any task. According to an African adage, if you want to go fast, go alone, but if you want to go far, go with a team.

It is important to note that the world needs visionary leaders, who can design or create products and services that will solve problems in society.

When you look around, you will see many problems the communities, and the world in general, are facing. If that is too much for you to decipher, look around you, you will see individuals who are experiencing challenges and frustrations in their personal and professional lives, you can counsel, mentor, and assist them in developing their business depending on their needs. All these are examples of planting seeds in the minds of people.

Furthermore, planting of seeds does not only apply to crops, taking positive action and developing a business, among others. It also means laying a foundation for the kind of life one wants to live. In this context, one will have to plant the seed of love, kindness, patience, understanding, gratitude, appreciation, proactiveness, etc.

In conclusion, what seed would you like to plant in your business, family, employees, mentees, personal and professional life? When you figure it out, take a proactive step to plant it and nurture it to the fullest.

Henry Ukazu writes from New York. He works with the New York City Department of Correction as the Legal Coordinator. He’s the founder of Gloemi. He’s a Transformative Human Capacity and Mindset coach. He is also a public speaker, youth advocate, creative writer and author of Design Your Destiny Design Your and Unleash Your Destiny . He can be reached via info@gloemi.com