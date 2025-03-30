First Lady, Buhari, Adeleke, Mba Celebrate President Tinubu at 73

By Eric Elezuo

March 29 marked another circle for Nigeria’s President, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, as he celebrated his 73rd birthday anniversary.

Across the nation, especially in Lagos and Abuja, supporters rolled out the drums to the hail the 5th president since the return of democracy in Nigeria, in 1999.

But much more than physical gathering, notable individuals explored the social media as well as private statements to honour the president, who took the helm of affairs of the nation since May 29, 2023, with goodwill messagewith goodwill messages.

The president, according to The Punch reports, received numerous well-wishes from governors and other prominent figures.

First Lady Oluremi Tinubu described her husband as her “light in shining armor” in a heartfelt message stating, “I rejoice and thank God Almighty for His faithfulness in your life over the years. I celebrate your courage, strength, and resilience that have all contributed to who we both are today. May you live long in divine health, joy, peace, and prosperity.”

Osun State Governor Ademola Adeleke commended President Tinubu for his significant contributions to the nation’s economic and democratic development, recalling his transformative tenure as Lagos State governor and ongoing reforms at the national level. “Our dear Asiwaju and Commander-in-Chief of this federation, as you celebrate your 73rd birthday, I pray that God grants you more blessings and grace to continue succeeding in your presidential mandate while living many more years in good health and prosperity. Happy blessed birthday, Mr. President,” he stated.

Enugu State Governor Peter Mbah also extended his best wishes, saying, “On behalf of the Government and the good people of Enugu State, we wish you a happy 73rd birthday. We hope for many more years of good health and joy. We pray that God orders your steps and grants you His uncommon grace as you guide our nation through these challenging times toward a prosperous future.”

Former President Muhammadu Buhari, also sent his regards through a statement by Garba Shehu.

“When we pray for our leaders, we are praying for ourselves and the nation. We owe this to ourselves and the nation,” the statement said, adding that he and his family remain indebted to President Tinubu and other party leaders for their invaluable contributions to the formation of the All Progressives Congress.

Tinubu, who declared that his aspirations for the nation, are rooted in peace amd stability, saying “My prayer is for stability, peace, and the safeguarding of our people. We work hard and pray harder. We thank God,” also kept faith with the spirit of gratitude, and attended a special prayer session at the National Mosque, where he was joined by dignitaries, including Vice President Kashim Shettima. Following the prayers, the president took time to greet several monarchs and imams present at the mosque.

Tinubu has received more knocks than kudos since his ascension of office in 2023 owing to his policies, which have impoverished Nigerians, as well as what most Nigerians term as the muffling of other arms of government to dance to the tune of the executive, with special mention of the judiciary and the legislature.

We join other Nigerians to wish Mr. President a happy birthday.