80th Birthday/25th Coronation Anniversary: High Society Celebrates Oba Kamorudeen Ishola Animashaun
By Eric Elezuo
The playground of the Ogunmodede Secondary School, Epe, Lagos, was a beehive of activities on Saturday as it played host to the epoch making 80th birthday and 25th coronation anniversary celebrations of the paramount ruler of Epe Division, the Oloja of Epe, His Royal Majesty Oba Kamorodeen Ishola Animashaun.
The event was a conglomeration of the high and mighty in the society cutting across politics, religion, tradition and enterprise, as well as ethnic orientation.
Celebrated all week, the city of Epe witnessed the presence of the creme de of la creme of the society led by the Governor of Lagos State, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, who in his earlier goodwill message via his social media handle to the monarch, hinted that the octogenarian, who had reign a quarter of a century over his people, deserves every accolades that he gets.
“Oba Animashaun deserves all the accolades for his impactful and purposeful life, especially in the last 25 years of his reign as the Oloja of Epeland. He is the epitome of dedication and selflessness in community service,” the governor wrote in part.
During the week, just before the mother of all mega parties, marking the grand finale of the series of events, the monarch in his benevolence had sponsored a free medical outreach at the Epe General Hospital in addition to the distribution of food palliatives to indigenes of the land as a step to checkmate the current economic reality. The distribution of the palliative was conducted simultaneously across four areas in Epe to avoid stampedes.
Thereafter, a coronation lecture themed, The Future of Traditional Institutions in Nigeria: A Reframing of Current Realities, was held at Jubilee Chalet, Epe, and was delivered by a former Vice-Chancellor of the Lagos State University, Olarenwaju Fagbohun on Tuesday.
Also at the lecture, the former Governor of Lagos State, Babatunde Fashola, commended Oba Animashaun for his unwavering commitment to transforming his community into the next commercial hub in Lagos.
The monarch also conferred chieftaincy titles on three individuals in the community on Friday.
The following day was a pot pourri of activities with a line up of A-list dignitaries gracing the ancient city of Epe.
The event that was devoid of much speech, but rooted in merriment and royal interaction, was anchored by standuo comedian, Gbenga Adeyinka, with levels of musical entertainment from the ageless Evangelist Ebenezer Obey, Queen Salawa Abeni and Beejay Sax. Each of the performers gave a standard that kept the royal guests mostly on their feet as they generated to sounds of yesteryear as well as seranades that energises the consciousness.
Among the cynosure of the occasion was the spellbounding ambience of the hall as Sapphires Event unleashed decorative class on the facility, giving colourful touches, with gold radiating superiority.
The expertise of Dew Drop Cakes was visible as the anniversary cake told the story of opulence and royalty in its elegant multiple steps, with reflexes and shades of gold.
Among the notable individuals, whose presence dignified the event were Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwolu, and his wife, Ibijoke Sanwolu; Deputy Governor Babafemi Hamzat, Mr. Hakeem Muri Okunola, Chief Rasaq Okoya & wife, Shade, Justice Sola Oguntade, HRH Oba Oniru & his Olori, Mariam, HRM Oba Saheed Elegushi, HRM Oba Adewale Shotobi, the Ayangburen of Ikorodu; HRM Oba Semiu Orimadegun, the Kasali of Igbogbo; Olorogun Sunny Kuku, Hon Abiodun Tobun, Otunba Lekan Osifeso & wife, Princess Vicky Hastrup, Aare Gani Adams and Otunba Lai Oriowo.
The occasion spared no expense as guests were treated to sumptuous local and intercontinental delicacies as well as choice beverages.
Oba Kamorodeen Ishola Animashaun was born in 1945, and assumed the Throne of his forebears in 2000 at the age of 55.
We wish the kabiyesi many more years of kingship, in good health and wealth.
Photos: Koya Adegbite
Women FM Boss Gives Mum, Adenike Okewale, Befitting Burial in Abeokuta
By Eric Elezuo
Friends, well wishers and family members from all walks of life were all present in Abeokuta, Ogun State to bid farewell to a.religious and community leader, Chief (Mrs) Adenike Susanah Okewale, who is the mother of the Managing Director, Women FM 91.7, Toun Okewale.
The 3-fold event, which took the very best of a Wednesday, Thursday and Friday was unprecedented, drawing media gurus and entrepreneurs among others to the Ok event centre, The African Church Cathedral of St. James, Idi-Ape, and Adebukola Adebutu Hall of the Elite Abeokuta Sports Club, also in Ibara (GRA) Housing Estate. The events were separated into the Commendation Service, Service of Songs/Wake, Lying-in-state, the funeral service, interment and the grand reception.
Everything linked to the farewell was indeed suit for a beloved mother, adorable community leader a role model at large and lover of God.
The wake service, which was coordinated by ministers from The African Church Cathedral of St. James, was a combination of sober reflection and heartfelt gratitude for a life well lived as tributes, encomiums and eulogies from her children, grandchildren, friends and well-wishers flowed unhindered, going down to bring to the fore the life and times of the deceased who passed on at the age of 88.
In a tribute, one of her sons, Dr. Tunde Okewale, a gynaecologist and Managing Director of St. Ives Medical Center stressed that Mama Okewale was “a mother, not just a family member, but a guiding light, a comforting presence, and a loving soul. You were all that and more to me…”
He further noted that “Your love, kindness, and generosity inspired me every day. Your strength and resilience in the face of challenges taught me to be brave and courageous.
“Though you may be gone, your memory lives on in my heart. I cherish the moments we shared, the laughter, the tears, and the memories we created together.
“You will always be my role model, my confidante, and my best friend. I miss you dearly, but I know you’re watching over me from above.”
All other tributes from all and sundry toed the line of appreciation and commendation; the hallmark of Mama Okewale’s 88 years sojourn on planet earth.
The remains of the deceased was laid in-state at her residence for all and sundry to pay their last respects the day after, before it was moved in a motorcade to the church at Idi-Ape, for the funeral service where officiating ministers took turns to direct members of the family on proceedings including Bible readings, tributes and eulogies.
In his sermon, the minister-in-charge urged the congregation to move closer to God, adding that they should lay up treasures in heaven, using the life of the octogenarian as a case study.
Adding colours to the service was the African Lads Brigade, who in a magical display of near military operation, took turns to pay their last respects to the deceased, holding the crowd of worshippers in awe with the performance.
The ceremony was rounded off with prayers for the members of the family, after which her remains were interred at her residence, with only exclusive members of her family in attendance.
With the solemn ceremonies concluded, the attention shifted to the Adebukola Adebutu Hall of the Elite Abeokuta Sports Club, Ibara, where guests were lavishly entertained with assorted food and drinks, which flow in ceaseless supply with television pres3nter, Ambrose Shomide as anchor, and music of categories from Shola Babs and her band.
Partners Eulogise Okewale, Women Radio 91.7 at Media Executives Dinner (Photos)
By Eric Elezuo
The ball room of The Marriott Ikeja proved to be the best of hosts as the board of directors, management and staff of Voice of Women Foundation and Women FM 91.7, harness the pleasures and ambience of the vicinity to celebrate media bigwigs, who had identified with the brand over the years.
With a combination of good music by Shola Babs and her band, seasoned speeches by well wishers and colleagues and sumptuous continental and local dishes garnished with choice beverages, the evening lived up to its billings of classy.
In her thank you address, and double as welcome speech, the Chief Executive Officer, Women FM 91.7, Mrs. Toun Okewale, laid bare the journey of 10 years, noting that ‘we couldn’t have done it without you’.
Among personalities that graced the event were representatives of the Action Aid, a veritable alliance in the defence of women’s rights, Chairman, Board of Directors, Women FM, Mr. Okewale, Kiki Okewale, who is also a director of the organisation, veteran journalist, Bimbo Oloyede, songstress, Wunmi Obe, finance expert, Gbenga Okusanya, representatives of African Independent Television (AIT), Channels Television, The Sun Newspaper, Vanguard, Ovation International and a host of others.
In their separate responses, coordinated by Miss Esther, the organization’s Programmes Manager, speakers hailed Okewale as a thorough go-getter, who has changed the face of journalism and with special emphasis to radio and general broadcasting.
Photos: Ken Ehimen
Billionaire Businessman, Razaq Okoya Celebrates Grand 85th Birthday
By Eric Elezuo
“My prayer is to enjoy good health, long life, and leave the legacy of my industry behind. I want Eleganza to outlive me and continue with my philosophy of philanthropy.”
The array of dignitaries, and by implication, the calibre of personalities that turned out to celebrate the 85th birthday of renowned industrialist, philanthropist and nation builder, Chief Razaq Okoya, was a testimony that the ebullient go-getter has affected not a few lives.
Held in his palatial Oluwa Ni N Sola Estate residence, the event paraded a galaxy of stars including former President Olusegun Obasanjo, Governor of Lagos State, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, Governor of Osun State, Senator Ademola Adeleke; former Military Governor of the Old Imo State, General Ike Nwachukwu (retd); Deputy Governor of Lagos State, Femi Hamzat, Publisher, Ovation Group, Chief Dele Momodu, notable traditional rulers from the South West, corporate Chiefs, religious leaders, and a hits of A-list personalities.
Also in the parade of highly acclaimed individuals, who thronged the carnival-like venue was top artists, Davido and K1 the Ultimate, who seranaded the guests with their most sought after hit tracks, giving the guests a deep felt euphoria that helped the charged atmosphere of camaraderie in the hall.
Noting that “I have worked all my life, it’s time to relax”, a much elated Chief Okoya, was everywhere, giving and receiving pleasantries, betraying his four score and five years. The octogenarian, supported by his wife, Shade, was full of energy and can-do-attiude.
Born Razaq Akanni Okoya on January 12, 1940, the businessman is by every ramification a man of timbre and calibre. He is always counted among billionaire businessmen, whose stock and trade is humanity, and has primarily become the peoples general considering his philanthropic gestures, unassuming personality and not forgetting his kind mien.
Oko Shade, as most eulogists would like to fondly address him, in reference to his beautiful last wife, is a man who has achieved milestones after milestones, creating a niche for himself and for generations to come through a dint of hard work, culminating in the birth and sustenance of the formidable Eleganza Group.
Today, the man of means, humble background, father to wave makers and husband to the beautiful and glamorous Shade, has clocked 85, and he did not keep quiet about it. The efforts and means that went into the hosting of the 85th birthday, again spoke volumes of enterpreneurial height and societal cadre the billionaire businessman has climbed.
Chief Okoya, sometimes aptly described as the tailor, who became a billionaire, a business man of no mean repute as well as Aare of Lagos, have seen all there is to see, and continue to hold his head high in triumph. He was educated at Ansar-un-deen Primary School, Oke popo, Lagos. He is the owner and founder of Eleganza group of companies, which has a market spanning Western Africa.
He was born to the family of Tiamiyu Ayinde Okoya in Lagos, under whose tutelage he mastered the art of tailoring and sales of tailoring accessories. Little wonder his first career endeavour was tailoring. He combined the values his parents taught with dexterity and prudence, and saved every penny he made until he had 20 pounds. With an extra 50 pounds gift from his mother, and blessings from his father, he launched into the world of importation, and that tells the story of his meteoric rise in the world of trading.
A man of vision, he didn’t stop there, Okoya continually looked out for glimpses of opportunity to take advantage of, and that was when he realised that medals used in designing costly jewellery were readily available in Nigeria, and cheap too. He therefore, travelled abroad and bought the machines for cutting, and that was how Eleganza Jewellery came to be. With his Midas touch, the business grew in leaps and bounds, and they could hardly keep up with the demand because, the products were beautiful, durable and cheap.
Gathering more impetus, Okoya delved into more endeavours, travelled far and wide, learnt how things were manufactured and began the importation of shoes in large quantities, subsequently.
Like everything has a cause and effect, Razak Okoya later began the manufacturing of shoes himself when after placing orders for his consignments from Italy, it was not delivered in spite of his payment. To his disappointment, he realised on travelling to Italy that his money has been channeled to other things. He was so angry that he took a decision there and then to start manufacturing his own shoes. He imported all the machines and brought in some experts who trained his workers.
Chief Okoya phenomenal growth in the world of entrepreneurship could well be attributed to his ability to make a decision early in life. He has been quoted as saying that “In school, I could see my teacher in worn and often shabby clothes and at the same time, I could see the well-dressed businessmen of Dosunmu Street, the heart of business in Lagos then. It was easy for me to choose business life.” Obviously, he understood quite on time why he should opt for business at the detriment of prolonged education. And it paid off. As far as he is concerned, education gives people ‘false confidence’.
His magnificent and loud residence, nicknamed “Oluwa ni Shola” (The Lord creates wealth) Estate at Lekki/Ajah Expressway is a clear testimony of how successful he has become. The Estate, which is home to a good number of expatriates, is well equipped with uninterrupted power and water supply, marble floors, central air-conditioning, sauna, lush gardens, billiard room, tennis court, swimming pools, expensive sculptures and lots more.
His business acumen as the Chairman, has helped to tutor Eleganza Industries, and today, it produces a wide range of household goods and utensils including cutlery, collieries, food warmers, ice chest, electric fan, cosmetics and ballpoint pen.
Located at various centres including Oregun-Ikeja, Isolo, Alaba and Iganmu, Okoya’s Eleganza directly employs over five thousand Nigerians and non-Nigerians including those working in his RAO Property Investment Company. The Group is one of the biggest homegrown conglomerates in Nigeria today, with over six factories, and its products are household names in neighbouring African markets.
Explaining the secrets of business success, Okoya revealed that “You do not do business for the ego value. You go for what the people can afford. In business, you have to ensure that the masses are able to afford the cost of your products. That is one of my secrets.” He added that he was motivated by the desire to be rich, and that explains why he had to work very hard to achieve that very aim.
On politics, Okoya has made it that he is not one for that, saying he does not expose himself to intrigues. Hear him: ” I keep to myself. I do not look at other people. I am content with myself. I do not look for cheap money. I am not interested in contracts and I do not expose myself to intrigues and politics.”
Okoya’s achievements have been recognised in different spheres among which is the Lifetime Achievement Award as Business Entrepreneur of Our Time by ThisDay Newspapers. He is also a recipient of CON national honours.
A diligent and disciplined family man, Okoya has fathered many children from several marriages. One of his senior wives of over 50 years marriage is Kuburat Olayinka Okoya who had seven children. His other wives are Ajoke Okoya, Yetunde Okoya, Jennifer Okoya, Zainab Okoya.
His last wife is Shade Okoya, with whom he has four children as follows: Olamide, Subomi, Oyinlola and Wahab.
As you revel in the euphoria of four score and five years sir, we wish you the happiest of existence!
