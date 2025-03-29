Family, Friends Give Dr. Doyin Okupe Befitting Funeral in Lagos and Iperu Remo

By Eric Elezuo

Friends, well wishers and family members from all walks of life were all present in Abeokuta, Ogun State to bid farewell to a.religious and community leader, Chief (Mrs) Adenike Susanah Okewale, who is the mother of the Managing Director, Women FM 91.7, Toun Okewale.

The 3-fold event, which took the very best of a Wednesday, Thursday and Friday was unprecedented, drawing media gurus and entrepreneurs among others to the Ok event centre, The African Church Cathedral of St. James, Idi-Ape, and Adebukola Adebutu Hall of the Elite Abeokuta Sports Club, also in Ibara (GRA) Housing Estate. The events were separated into the Commendation Service, Service of Songs/Wake, Lying-in-state, the funeral service, interment and the grand reception.

Everything linked to the farewell was indeed suit for a beloved mother, adorable community leader a role model at large and lover of God.

The wake service, which was coordinated by ministers from The African Church Cathedral of St. James, was a combination of sober reflection and heartfelt gratitude for a life well lived as tributes, encomiums and eulogies from her children, grandchildren, friends and well-wishers flowed unhindered, going down to bring to the fore the life and times of the deceased who passed on at the age of 88.

In a tribute, one of her sons, Dr. Tunde Okewale, a gynaecologist and Managing Director of St. Ives Medical Center stressed that Mama Okewale was “a mother, not just a family member, but a guiding light, a comforting presence, and a loving soul. You were all that and more to me…”

He further noted that “Your love, kindness, and generosity inspired me every day. Your strength and resilience in the face of challenges taught me to be brave and courageous.

“Though you may be gone, your memory lives on in my heart. I cherish the moments we shared, the laughter, the tears, and the memories we created together.

“You will always be my role model, my confidante, and my best friend. I miss you dearly, but I know you’re watching over me from above.”

All other tributes from all and sundry toed the line of appreciation and commendation; the hallmark of Mama Okewale’s 88 years sojourn on planet earth.

The remains of the deceased was laid in-state at her residence for all and sundry to pay their last respects the day after, before it was moved in a motorcade to the church at Idi-Ape, for the funeral service where officiating ministers took turns to direct members of the family on proceedings including Bible readings, tributes and eulogies.

In his sermon, the minister-in-charge urged the congregation to move closer to God, adding that they should lay up treasures in heaven, using the life of the octogenarian as a case study.

Adding colours to the service was the African Lads Brigade, who in a magical display of near military operation, took turns to pay their last respects to the deceased, holding the crowd of worshippers in awe with the performance.

The ceremony was rounded off with prayers for the members of the family, after which her remains were interred at her residence, with only exclusive members of her family in attendance.

With the solemn ceremonies concluded, the attention shifted to the Adebukola Adebutu Hall of the Elite Abeokuta Sports Club, Ibara, where guests were lavishly entertained with assorted food and drinks, which flow in ceaseless supply with television pres3nter, Ambrose Shomide as anchor, and music of categories from Shola Babs and her band.

Nee Sobo, Adenike Ayoka Susanah Okewale was born on March 13, 1936 in Kemta Agotun Abeokuta to late Papa (Chief) Charles Adeyinka Sobo of Kemta Ago-Otun and late Mama Chief Agnes Olujimi Adufe Sobo of Ijeun both in Abeokuta South Local Government Area of Ogun State. She grew up in a family that valued education and community service, a legacy she carried forward throughout her life.

In 1957, Adenike Sobo met her husband Olawale Okewale at Egba Divisional Teacher Training College Abeokuta, and two years later on Wednesday September 2, 1959, Adenike and Olawale got married. The is union blessed with five children as follows; Olufunmilola Adegboye, Babatunde Okewale, Titilola Ojuri, Adetoun Sonaiya and Tolulope Akinbami. It also produced many grand and great grandchildren.

Mama Okewale was called to glory on October 4, 2024 at enviable age of 88. May her soul rest in perfect peace!

Photos: Ken Ehimen