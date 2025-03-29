Events
Family, Friends Give Dr. Doyin Okupe Befitting Funeral in Lagos and Iperu Remo
By Eric Elezuo
Tears, amid gratitude for a life well lived, were the mood at the two-day obsequies for for former special adviser to President Goodluck Jonathan, Omooba Dr. Adedoyin Ajibike Okupe-Agbonmagbe, known simply as Dr. Doyin Okupe, when friends, political associates and well wishers gathered in Lagos and Iperu-Remo, Ogun State to pay to pay their last respects.
The politician, who died earlier in February, was honoured with a Commendation Service of Songs at the Trinity House Church, Oniru, Lagos, where Pastor Itua Ighodalo supervised proceedings.
In his sermon, following tributes and bible readings, Pastor Ighodalo eulogised the lifetime of the deceased while thanking God that he served humanity in every capacity he found himself while alive as well as dedicated his life to God while he walked the earthly path.
With key personalities including the Chairman, Ovation Media Group, Chief Dele Momodu, speaking glowing about the deceased the service came to a musical end, and the corpse was moved in a motorcade to his hometown, Iperu Remo, where a Wake service was observed later in the evening at the Agbonmagbe Castle home of the late Okupe.
A lying-in-state ceremony followed the next morning where friends, family members and well wishers marched pass the casket, in a last view and payment of last respect.
Thereafter, all roads led the Westly Methodist Church, on Akesan Road for the funeral service, where Reverend Adeseun Atanda in his sermon also extoled the deceased service to humanity and for giving his life God.
Among the many programmers observed at the service was the recognition of his family, who were prayed for blessed as the body made its final journey to the Anglican Church Cemetery, where the remains were finally led to rest, amid weeping and exhortation.
Guests were thereafter treated to a sumptuous reception at the Apostolic School Hall, on Akesan Road, with ceaseless flow of local and intercontinental dishes as well as choice beverages supervised by Cloud9Events, just as Faith Musical Band entertained the guests with sonorous sounds that reverted the mood of agony.
Among high profile dignitaries at the event were Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu; Ogun State Governor, Prince (Dr.) Dapo Abiodun, Tunde Rahman, Bayo Onanuga, Aare Dele Momodu, Mr. Peter Obi, Mrs. Yemisi Suswam, Pastor Dotun Ojelabi, Prince Bisi Olatilo and Oladipupo Olatunde Adebutu.
Photos: Ken Ehimen
80th Birthday/25th Coronation Anniversary: High Society Celebrates Oba Kamorudeen Ishola Animashaun
By Eric Elezuo
The playground of the Ogunmodede Secondary School, Epe, Lagos, was a beehive of activities on Saturday as it played host to the epoch making 80th birthday and 25th coronation anniversary celebrations of the paramount ruler of Epe Division, the Oloja of Epe, His Royal Majesty Oba Kamorodeen Ishola Animashaun.
The event was a conglomeration of the high and mighty in the society cutting across politics, religion, tradition and enterprise, as well as ethnic orientation.
Celebrated all week, the city of Epe witnessed the presence of the creme de of la creme of the society led by the Governor of Lagos State, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, who in his earlier goodwill message via his social media handle to the monarch, hinted that the octogenarian, who had reign a quarter of a century over his people, deserves every accolades that he gets.
“Oba Animashaun deserves all the accolades for his impactful and purposeful life, especially in the last 25 years of his reign as the Oloja of Epeland. He is the epitome of dedication and selflessness in community service,” the governor wrote in part.
During the week, just before the mother of all mega parties, marking the grand finale of the series of events, the monarch in his benevolence had sponsored a free medical outreach at the Epe General Hospital in addition to the distribution of food palliatives to indigenes of the land as a step to checkmate the current economic reality. The distribution of the palliative was conducted simultaneously across four areas in Epe to avoid stampedes.
Thereafter, a coronation lecture themed, The Future of Traditional Institutions in Nigeria: A Reframing of Current Realities, was held at Jubilee Chalet, Epe, and was delivered by a former Vice-Chancellor of the Lagos State University, Olarenwaju Fagbohun on Tuesday.
Also at the lecture, the former Governor of Lagos State, Babatunde Fashola, commended Oba Animashaun for his unwavering commitment to transforming his community into the next commercial hub in Lagos.
The monarch also conferred chieftaincy titles on three individuals in the community on Friday.
The following day was a pot pourri of activities with a line up of A-list dignitaries gracing the ancient city of Epe.
The event that was devoid of much speech, but rooted in merriment and royal interaction, was anchored by standuo comedian, Gbenga Adeyinka, with levels of musical entertainment from the ageless Evangelist Ebenezer Obey, Queen Salawa Abeni and Beejay Sax. Each of the performers gave a standard that kept the royal guests mostly on their feet as they generated to sounds of yesteryear as well as seranades that energises the consciousness.
Among the cynosure of the occasion was the spellbounding ambience of the hall as Sapphires Event unleashed decorative class on the facility, giving colourful touches, with gold radiating superiority.
The expertise of Dew Drop Cakes was visible as the anniversary cake told the story of opulence and royalty in its elegant multiple steps, with reflexes and shades of gold.
Among the notable individuals, whose presence dignified the event were Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwolu, and his wife, Ibijoke Sanwolu; Deputy Governor Babafemi Hamzat, Mr. Hakeem Muri Okunola, Chief Rasaq Okoya & wife, Shade, Justice Sola Oguntade, HRH Oba Oniru & his Olori, Mariam, HRM Oba Saheed Elegushi, HRM Oba Adewale Shotobi, the Ayangburen of Ikorodu; HRM Oba Semiu Orimadegun, the Kasali of Igbogbo; Olorogun Sunny Kuku, Hon Abiodun Tobun, Otunba Lekan Osifeso & wife, Princess Vicky Hastrup, Aare Gani Adams and Otunba Lai Oriowo.
The occasion spared no expense as guests were treated to sumptuous local and intercontinental delicacies as well as choice beverages.
Oba Kamorodeen Ishola Animashaun was born in 1945, and assumed the Throne of his forebears in 2000 at the age of 55.
We wish the kabiyesi many more years of kingship, in good health and wealth.
Photos: Koya Adegbite
Women FM Boss Gives Mum, Adenike Okewale, Befitting Burial in Abeokuta
By Eric Elezuo
Friends, well wishers and family members from all walks of life were all present in Abeokuta, Ogun State to bid farewell to a.religious and community leader, Chief (Mrs) Adenike Susanah Okewale, who is the mother of the Managing Director, Women FM 91.7, Toun Okewale.
The 3-fold event, which took the very best of a Wednesday, Thursday and Friday was unprecedented, drawing media gurus and entrepreneurs among others to the Ok event centre, The African Church Cathedral of St. James, Idi-Ape, and Adebukola Adebutu Hall of the Elite Abeokuta Sports Club, also in Ibara (GRA) Housing Estate. The events were separated into the Commendation Service, Service of Songs/Wake, Lying-in-state, the funeral service, interment and the grand reception.
Everything linked to the farewell was indeed suit for a beloved mother, adorable community leader a role model at large and lover of God.
The wake service, which was coordinated by ministers from The African Church Cathedral of St. James, was a combination of sober reflection and heartfelt gratitude for a life well lived as tributes, encomiums and eulogies from her children, grandchildren, friends and well-wishers flowed unhindered, going down to bring to the fore the life and times of the deceased who passed on at the age of 88.
In a tribute, one of her sons, Dr. Tunde Okewale, a gynaecologist and Managing Director of St. Ives Medical Center stressed that Mama Okewale was “a mother, not just a family member, but a guiding light, a comforting presence, and a loving soul. You were all that and more to me…”
He further noted that “Your love, kindness, and generosity inspired me every day. Your strength and resilience in the face of challenges taught me to be brave and courageous.
“Though you may be gone, your memory lives on in my heart. I cherish the moments we shared, the laughter, the tears, and the memories we created together.
“You will always be my role model, my confidante, and my best friend. I miss you dearly, but I know you’re watching over me from above.”
All other tributes from all and sundry toed the line of appreciation and commendation; the hallmark of Mama Okewale’s 88 years sojourn on planet earth.
The remains of the deceased was laid in-state at her residence for all and sundry to pay their last respects the day after, before it was moved in a motorcade to the church at Idi-Ape, for the funeral service where officiating ministers took turns to direct members of the family on proceedings including Bible readings, tributes and eulogies.
In his sermon, the minister-in-charge urged the congregation to move closer to God, adding that they should lay up treasures in heaven, using the life of the octogenarian as a case study.
Adding colours to the service was the African Lads Brigade, who in a magical display of near military operation, took turns to pay their last respects to the deceased, holding the crowd of worshippers in awe with the performance.
The ceremony was rounded off with prayers for the members of the family, after which her remains were interred at her residence, with only exclusive members of her family in attendance.
With the solemn ceremonies concluded, the attention shifted to the Adebukola Adebutu Hall of the Elite Abeokuta Sports Club, Ibara, where guests were lavishly entertained with assorted food and drinks, which flow in ceaseless supply with television pres3nter, Ambrose Shomide as anchor, and music of categories from Shola Babs and her band.
Partners Eulogise Okewale, Women Radio 91.7 at Media Executives Dinner (Photos)
By Eric Elezuo
The ball room of The Marriott Ikeja proved to be the best of hosts as the board of directors, management and staff of Voice of Women Foundation and Women FM 91.7, harness the pleasures and ambience of the vicinity to celebrate media bigwigs, who had identified with the brand over the years.
With a combination of good music by Shola Babs and her band, seasoned speeches by well wishers and colleagues and sumptuous continental and local dishes garnished with choice beverages, the evening lived up to its billings of classy.
In her thank you address, and double as welcome speech, the Chief Executive Officer, Women FM 91.7, Mrs. Toun Okewale, laid bare the journey of 10 years, noting that ‘we couldn’t have done it without you’.
Among personalities that graced the event were representatives of the Action Aid, a veritable alliance in the defence of women’s rights, Chairman, Board of Directors, Women FM, Mr. Okewale, Kiki Okewale, who is also a director of the organisation, veteran journalist, Bimbo Oloyede, songstress, Wunmi Obe, finance expert, Gbenga Okusanya, representatives of African Independent Television (AIT), Channels Television, The Sun Newspaper, Vanguard, Ovation International and a host of others.
In their separate responses, coordinated by Miss Esther, the organization’s Programmes Manager, speakers hailed Okewale as a thorough go-getter, who has changed the face of journalism and with special emphasis to radio and general broadcasting.
Photos: Ken Ehimen
