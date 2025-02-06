News
Decomposing Body of Kidnapped Anambra Lawmaker Found on 2nd Niger Bridge
The decomposing body of a member of the Anambra State House of Assembly, Justice Azuka, has been discovered on the 2nd Niger Bridge.
Azuka’s body was discovered by a combined team of security agencies.
The lawmaker representing Onitsha North Constituency 1 was kidnapped on December 24, 2024, along Ugwunabankpa Road, Inland Town, Onitsha.
After weeks of investigation, security operatives from Abuja apprehended the suspects late Wednesday. The arrested individuals later led authorities to the location where they had dumped the lawmaker’s remains.
Police authorities in Anambra State said details of the incident are sketchy.
However, the spokesman of the command, Tochukwu Ikenga, said police operatives have been deployed to the scene.
According to him, further details would be made known to the public in due time.
The incident marks the second kidnapping and murder of a sitting Anambra lawmaker in recent years.
In 2022, Okey Okoye, popularly known as “Okey Di Ok” from Aguata, was abducted and beheaded.
His body was later found around the Nnobi axis of the South-East state. The region has experienced a slew of violence in recent years. Gunmen have at various times attacked public facilities and killed scores of persons despite repeated assurances from government and security agencies.
The calls for secession have also reached new highs in the region in recent years. But no group has claimed responsibility for the wave of violence in the South-East.
News
EFCC Boss Knocks Nigerians for Celebrating Corrupt Leaders
Executive Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Ola Olukoyede, has argued that Nigeria’s under-development would be a thing of the past if everyone begins to see corruption as a common enemy and tackle it.
He stated this on Friday when officials of the Centre for Crisis Communication (CCC) led by the Director of its Board of Trustees (BoT), Major General Chris Olukolade (rtd) paid him a courtesy visit at the EFCC corporate headquarters, Abuja.
He said: “One of the major problems in Nigeria which when tackled, will make under-development a thing of the past, is corruption and financial crimes. A society that is ready to move forward is a responsibility not only of the government, but of the citizens. This is what has actually led some of us to be very committed to this cause.
“We are ready to go the whole hog to do what we need to do within the confines and provisions of the law and the power that the Constitution has conferred on us. If everybody makes up his or her mind to do the right thing, we’ll move forward in this country.”
Olukoyede, who expressed delight at the proposal of the CCC delegation for collaboration and synergy in the areas of strategic communication and public engagement, re-emphasized that the work and successes of the EFCC run on the wheels of public engagement and advocacy.
“We thank you for proposing a synergy and collaboration with us to support the work we do. One of the strong pillars of our mandate is the issue of public engagement and public advocacy. We will partner with you in that respect. We have so many projects and programmes with respect to letting the public know what we’re doing and we are doing everything possible to ensure that we create awareness on the part of Nigerians with respect to the need for us to be careful and play by the rules.
“However, it is so unfortunate that the same people who approbate also reprobate at the same time. Everybody is crying that Nigerians are corrupt, that the system is corrupt; that corruption is killing us and destroying our system, but when we investigate high profile cases and arraign people in court, the same people will carry placards and be supporting corrupt leaders.
“It doesn’t show that we are serious about this fight. The fight is supposed to be a collaborative effort. No single agency can do it alone. It is practically impossible for us as EFCC to fight all the battles. The society has a role to play; policy has a role to play and the issue of welfare of the citizens has a role to play,” he said.
Speaking on the trajectory of his leadership, he disclosed that he has prioritized prevention over enforcement since coming on board.
“Now we are laying more emphasis on prevention which is a critical aspect of our mandate. We don’t have to always be waiting for money to be stolen before we start working in EFCC. To drive prevention, I established a new directorate called Fraud Risk Assessment and Control, FRAC and now we are doing more of blocking of the leakages. We have access to GIFMIS (government payment platform). We want to track and see where every money released is going.
“We want to ensure that every capital project is executed. With prevention, we discovered that there will be less to enforce. We are not dropping our mandate on enforcement. As a matter of fact, we are scaling it up. But we believe that it is important for us to prevent because it costs less to prevent than to react when the deed must have been done. So that is one of our areas of focus as of now.”
News
Gunmen Abduct Abia Electoral Commission Chairman
The Chairman of Abia State Independent Electoral Commission (ASIEC), Professor George Chima, has been abducted by gunmen.
A family source said Chima was abducted on Friday from his Okigwe residence in Imo State while hosting some lecturers from Abia State University, Uturu.
Spokesperson of the State Police Command, DSP Henry Okoye, confirmed the incident, adding that the police are on the trail of the hoodlums with the aim of rescuing the victim.
He said “Yes, we are aware of the kidnap of the Prof and we have commenced investigations.
“As I speak to you now, the Commissioner of Police, Aboki Danjuma, personally led the team of police operatives to Okigwe.
“The police are assuring all that we will catch the kidnappers,” Okoye said.
News
Again, JAMB Shifts Commencement Date for 2025 UTME
Registration for the 2025 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) will now commence on Monday, February 3, instead of Friday, January 31 as earlier scheduled.
The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) Public Communication Advisor, Dr Fabian Benjamin, disclosed this through a statement in Abuja on Friday.
Benjamin said the change is necessary to allow the Board to implement essential adjustments to its registration templates.
“These adjustments came in light of the recent suspension of certain law programmes at selected universities, as submitted to the Board by the Council for Legal Education.
“Additionally, the Board discovered that some Computer-Based Test (CBT) centres had used deceptive facilities to be approved, prompting the need for further scrutiny and corrections by disapproving such centres.
“The Board acknowledges the disruption this may cause to candidates and other stakeholders and sincerely apologises for any inconvenience,” he said.
He added that the additional time would be used to ensure that all necessary changes were made for a smooth registration process.
