Friday Sermon: The Concept of Faith in Islam 2

By Babatunde Jose

There are six Articles of Faith in Islam. These basic beliefs shape the Islamic way of life. They form the basis of his belief system, values and idiosyncrasies that uphold his values as a Muslim.

The foundation and basis of faith is faith in God Almighty, which is innate to man’s primordial nature. As God Almighty says: When thy Lord drew forth from the Children of Adam – from their loins – their descendants, and made them testify concerning themselves, (saying): “Am I not your Lord (Who cherishes and sustains you)?” – They said: “Yea! We do testify!” (This), lest ye should say on the Day of Judgement: “Of this we were never mindful”. (Quran 7:172).

The Muslim believes, and is certain, and testifies, that; there is no god but God, alone with no partner: a Mighty God, a Glorious king, besides whom there is no other Lord, nor any other object of worship. He is eternal, without beginning or end; there is no beginning to his First‐ness, nor any end to his Last‐ness. He is One, the self‐sufficient Besought of all, who neither begat nor was begotten, and none is like him. He has no likeness or counterpart; there is nothing like unto him, and he is the All‐hearing, All‐seeing.

In his holiness he is beyond time and space, and the re-semblance of any created thing. Direction does not encompass him, nor do temporal events befall him. He is settled upon his Throne in the way that he said it, according to the meaning he intended, with a settling that befits the might of his Majesty and the height of his Glory and his Grandeur. He is near to all things, and nearer to man than his jugular vein. He watches over all things, and observes them. He is Living and All‐sustaining. Neither slumber nor sleep overcome him. He made the heavens and the earth; and when he decrees a thing, he but says to it ‘Be!’, and it is. God is the Creator of all things, and the Patron of all things.

Another article of faith is faith in the angels (peace be upon them), who are creatures of light: O ye who believe! Save yourselves and your families from a Fire whose fuel is Men and Stones, over which are (appointed) angels stern (and) severe, who flinch not (from executing) the Commands they receive fro Allah, but do (precisely) what they are commanded. (Quran 66:6).

Quranic verses and noble Hadiths speak of them with praise and honour, and indeed with love. The heavens are almost rent asunder from above them (by His Glory): And the angels celebrate the Praises of their Lord, and pray for forgiveness for (all) beings on earth: Behold! Verily Allah is He, the Oft-Forgiving, Most Merciful. (Quran 42:5).

There are also angels who come in turns to mankind by night and by day, and the recording scribes who abide with every person at all times. There are also angels charged with certain tasks pertaining to mankind, including:

1. Revelation: Gabriel

2. Provision: Michael

3. Blowing the trumpet [of the resurrection]: Raphael (Israfil)

4. Taking spirits: the Angel of Death Azrail

5. Counting good and bad deeds: the Diligent Observer

6. The questioners of the grave: Munkar and Nakir

7. The guardian of Paradise: Ridwan

8. The guardian of hell: Malik. Peace be upon them all.

Faith in the messengers and prophets (peace be upon them all), and in the revealed scriptures is another article of faith, without which the Muslim’s faith is invalid; these include the scriptures of Abraham, Moses, the Psalms, the Torah, the Gospel and the Qur’an. Islam is the religion which includes all the prophets and envoys in faith, belief, allegiance and love; and God Almighty has made our worship contingent on faith in all the messengers and prophets.

In Islam, there are 25 prophets named in the Quran, but Muslims believe there were many more. There is a Hadith that says that the Prophet (SAW) mentions 124,000 (or its roundabouts) prophets before him. There is also a Hadith by Musnad Ahmad that says there are 124,000 prophets, 315 of which were messengers.

The principal and general basis, for our relations with all of our blessed prophets is the connection of faith, and allegiance to their guidance: for God Almighty says: The Apostle believeth in what hath been revealed to him from his Lord, as do the men of faith. Each one (of them) believeth in Allah, His angels, His books, and His apostles. “We make no distinction (they say) between one and another of His apostles.” And they say “We hear, and we obey: (We seek) Thy forgiveness, our Lord, and to Thee is the end of all journeys.” (Quran 2:285).

Yet it is valid to believe that some of them are preferred over others, for God has said: Those apostles we endowed with gifts, some above others: To one of them Allah spoke; others He raised to degrees (of honour); to Jesus the son of Mary we gave Clear (Signs), and strengthened him with the Holy Spirit. If Allah had so willed, succeeding generations would not have fought among each other, after Clear (Signs) had come to them, but they (chose) to wrangle, some believing and others rejecting. If Allah had so willed, they would not have fought each other; but Allah fulfilleth His plan. (Quran 2:253).

The Father of the Prophets, Abraham (peace be upon him) was blessed with a special position, which gives him a certain eminence in our connection to him, in several ways. These include the ascription of the primordial faith (al-hanifiyya) to him. He is the father of the Abrahamic religions.

Moses (peace be upon him) also has a special eminence in his connection to us. It was his intervention in advising Prophet Mohammad to seek reduction in the number of prayers from 50 to the present 5 daily prayers.

As for Jesus (peace be upon him), he has a special place with regards to his connection to the Islamic community in that God Almighty made him one of the most distinctive major portents of the hour, and one of the keys of deliverance for this community in the end times, when Jesus (peace be upon him) will descend.

Another article of faith is faith in the resurrection, the Last Day, the reckoning and the requital according to divine mercy and justice, as God says: Unless he repents, believes, and works righteous deeds, for Allah will change the evil of such persons into good, and Allah is Oft-Forgiving, Most Merciful, (Quran 25:70).

This is his way of stirring the believer’s aspiration and strengthening his resolve to take hold of himself and buckle down to acts of obedience and good deeds, and to forswear indulging caprices and delusions of happiness based on passions and fleeting pleasures. It also shows the believer how to take the long view of his future, which will stretch out without limit, far beyond the time he spends in this world.

The last of these articles is faith in Providence, both the good and the bad, the sweet and the bitter; and faith that the universe is never outside the control of the Lord’s mercy, justice and wisdom. This is what causes the believer to live a life which is refined by contentment, tranquillity, security and patience.

There is however the issue of test of faith: A test of faith is a trial that Allah gives to humans to test their patience and faith. Allah tests people in many ways, including through fear, hunger, loss, and calamity. The purpose of these tests is to distinguish believers from non-believers.

Recently, we have seen people whose faith have been subjected to severe tests. We can only pray to Allah to be lenient with them. May all they have worked for in life not go to nought in the evening of their life.

Among other things God has promised to test us with are our:

• Wealth and children to see if they will be grateful or distracted by them.

• Jihad: Allah tests people through jihad, or fighting in His cause.

• Calamity, to see if they will accept it with patience.

• Sacrifice: Allah commanded Prophet Ibrahim to sacrifice his son, Ishmael, as a test of faith.

Rewards for passing tests:

• Allah rewards those who are patient with blessings, mercy, and forgiveness.

• Allah records those who are patient as victorious and gives them a place in Paradise.

Our brother Ahmad Olayinka Jose has had his faith tested with his health which Allah subjected to supreme test short of death. Ahmad was able to pass this test with glory to Allah. Not only did he have his heart replaced, but much more. But, Allah has been most merciful. Today, Yinka marks his 63rd birthday. He is an example per excellence of a man with faith. Throughout his trials he never wavered nor sought an alternative to the powers of the Living God. May Allah bless his new age and may his days be long. God bless his children and children’s children. And may he continue to dwell in the house of the Lord. Mr Yinky, happy birthday.

The Building of the Faithful Soul is the Beginning of the Building of Faith‐based Society. May Allah guide us in faith.

Barka Juma’at and a happy weekend

