Friday Sermon: Almsgiving in Islam: The Concept of Zakat

By Babatunde Jose

Zakat in Arabic means Al Barakah wa Al Nama’ (blessing and prosperity). Just like plants grow and prosper when they’re planted, our faith grows and prospers when we give mindfully, humbly and obediently for the sake of Allah. The Zakat (or almsgiving) is considered the third pillar of Islam. The root word of Zakat also means purification. Zakat is a means of purification of one’s material wealth and soul as well. Zakat is such a major act that Allah Almighty The Wise, The Acquainted made it an actual pillar of Islam.

One of the most important principles of Islam is that all things belong to God, and that wealth is therefore held by human beings in trust. Charity towards man is a fundamental principle of Islam and is made plain in the very beginning of the Quran:

“This is the Scripture in which there is no doubt, containing guidance for those who are mindful of God, who believe in the unseen, keep up the prayer, and give out of what We have provided for them; those who believe in the revelation sent down to you [Muhammad], and in what was sent before you, those who have ﬁrm faith in the Hereafter.” (Quran 2:2-4)

The Quran not only lays much emphasis on great charitable deeds, but also gives equal emphasis to smaller acts of benevolence. It is as a result of this that the withholding of small charitable acts is against the spirit of prayer. Hence, prayer is useless if it does not lead to charity.

Charity, in the form of giving away one’s wealth, is of two kinds, voluntary and obligatory. Voluntary charity is often mentioned in the Quran as sadaqa, while the obligatory type is regarded as Zakat. The holy book is full of injunctions on this subject. The Quran mentions Zakat 70 times.

“Those who spend their wealth in God’s cause are like grains of corn that produce seven ears, each bearing a hundred grains. God gives multiple increase to whoever He wishes: He is limitless and all knowing.” (Quran 2:261), see also Quran 2:262-264

The love of God should be the motive behind acts of charity: “…they give food to the poor, the orphan, and the captive, though they love it themselves, saying, ‘we feed you for the sake of God alone: We seek neither recompense nor thanks from you.”(Quran 76:8-9) also Quran 2:177 and Quran 2:265

The Quran also says only good things and well-earned wealth should be given away in charity: “You who believe, give charitably from the good things you have acquired and that We have produced for you from the earth. Do not give away the bad things that you yourself would only accept with your eyes closed: remember that God is self-suﬃcient, worthy of all praise.” (Quran 2:267)

It also says, charity may be given in secret or openly: “If you give charity openly, it is good, but if you keep it secret and give to the needy in private, that is better for you, and it will atone for some of your bad deeds: God is well aware of all that you do.” Quran 2:271

Obligatory Charity or Zakat

The Zakat is a form of giving to those who are less fortunate. It is obligatory upon all Muslims to give 2.5 % of their savings over a period of one year (that is wealth in excess of what is required) to the poor. This is done before the beginning of the month of Muharram, the first of Islamic New Year. Giving the Zakat is considered an act of worship because it is a form of offering thanks to God for the means of material well-being one has acquired.

The payment of Zakat is one of the five pillars of Islam. Zakat is the major economic means for establishing social justice and leading the Muslim society to prosperity and security.

Zakat is not only a means to purify one’s wealth but it is also a spiritual purification which serves as a means to draw an individual closer to the Creator. Ibn Taimiah said that, “the soul of one who gives zakat is blessed and so is his wealth”. Paying Zakat is also spiritual which is why millions of Muslims every year give Zakat to the poor. “In their wealth there is a known share for the beggars and the destitute.” (Quran 70:24-25)

Zakat is obligatory when a certain amount of money, called the nisab, is reached or exceeded. ‘Take alms from their property that you may purify and sanctify them and pray for them. Verily your prayers are a comfort for them’ (Quran 9:103)

Who gets Zakat?

The Holy Qur’an (Sura Al-Tauba: 60) classifies the due recipients of zakat under the following eight categories: “ Zakat (Alms) are meant only for the poor, the needy, those who administer them, those whose hearts need winning over, to free slaves and help those in debt, for God’s cause, and for travellers in need. This is ordained by God; God is all knowing and wise.” (Quran 9:60)

Zakat is obligatory after a time span of one lunar year passes with the money in the control of it’s owner. Then the owner needs to pay 2.5% (or 1/40) of the money as Zakat. (A lunar year is approximately 355 days).

The owner should deduct any amount of money he or she borrowed from others; then check if the rest reaches the necessary nisab, then pay Zakat for it.

Zakat Cannot Be Used For building mosques, to bury the deceased, or to clear the debt of the deceased.

Items that fall under the scope of Zakat include Jewellery and Precious Metal, Bank Accounts – Any cash, bonds, stock one might have in their savings account. And Cattle and crops that are in excess of one’s needs.

Some people might think Zakat is a form of tax. It is not. Zakat and tax are two entirely different things. One is a spiritual act and an obligation as a caring human being and the other is a requirement of secular law.

Zakat-Ul-Fitr

Giving Zakat-ul-Fitr is one of the many obligations of the holy month of Ramadan. Like the Zakat on an individual’s savings, it also entails giving a small amount to charity. Zakat-ul-Fitr, however, must be done before the Eid prayers are performed after Ramadan. It is not uncommon to get Zakat-ul-Fitr mixed up with Zakat or vice versa. Both terms sound similar and even by definition have some similarities which often lead to confusion.

There are, however, some very notable differences between these two important Islamic rites. The first difference lies in eligibility. Zakat-ul-Fitr is compulsory on all Muslims regardless of age or financial standing. The only exemption is for those who do not have one sa’ (approximately 2.6 – 3kg) of their staple food in excess of their needs.

Because of the wider range of people who have to pay Zakat-ul-Fitr, it is the responsibility of the head of the household to pay for those under their care. Zakat, on the other hand, is compulsory only for Muslims who meet the Nisab values after all their yearly Zakat-able earnings are calculated.

The second difference lies in the amount. The amount due for Zakat-ul-Fitr is very small. Zakat, however, can amount to a larger sum because its 2.5% of all net savings.

The third and final difference lies in their due dates. Zakat can be paid at any time, with the only condition being that the earnings reflect one year’s worth of net savings (one lunar year).

Zakat-ul-Fitr, however, goes hand in hand with Ramadan. Zakat-ul-Fitr is paid during Ramadan before the month ends. It needs to be paid before the Eid prayers at the very latest. This is a very specific time frame that all Muslims must abide with. Giving Zakat-ul-Fitr before the Eid-ul-Fitr prayers is extremely important, as a late payment is invalid and the obligation can’t be made up for.

In a comparative religious study, there are indications that the Church has a semblance of collections to the Zakat. Peter’s Pence (or Denarii Sancti Petri and “Alms of St Peter”) is a collection:

● To support the Holy Father’s mission, which extends throughout the entire world, from the proclamation of the Gospel to the promotion of integral human development, education, peace, and brotherhood among peoples.

● To support the numerous charitable works in aid of people and families in difficulty, populations afflicted by natural disasters and wars, or who are in need of humanitarian assistance or support for development.

The aim and scope is different from that of Zakat or Sadaka.

Tithes refer to the practice of giving a portion, traditionally 10%, of one’s income or resources to a church or religious community. This practice is deeply rooted in biblical traditions, such as Abraham’s offering to Melchizedek (Genesis 14:18-20). Historically, tithes were required payments, often in the form of agricultural produce, to support local churches and clergy. In modern times, tithing is generally voluntary and can be made through cash, checks, or online giving. This too is not on the same pedestal as Zakat and Sadaka as defined by Islam.

“O ye who believe! There are indeed many among the priests and anchorites, who in Falsehood devour the substance of men and hinder (them) from the way of Allah. And there are those who bury gold and silver and spend it not in the way of Allah. Announce unto them a most grievous penalty – On the Day when heat will be produced out of that (wealth) in the fire of Hell, and with it will be branded their foreheads, their flanks, and their backs,”This is the (treasure) which ye buried for yourselves: taste ye, then, the (treasures) ye buried!” (Quran 9:34-35).

May Allah guide us aright. There is a consequence for not paying. . . .

Barka Juma’at, a happy weekend, Ramadan Kareem and Eid Mubarak

And for our Christian folks, the Lent continues, aku oungbe!!!