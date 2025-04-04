Islam
Friday Sermon: Ramadan: The Days After
It’s no longer news that the month of Ramadan has come and gone. Ramadan is a special period in which we ascertain the uniqueness of Allah to attain consciousness through connection with him. It’s an opportunity for you to build a personal relationship with Allah and continue on the journey even beyond Ramadan. This is why the verse that enjoined fasting upon the believers concluded by stating that: the goal is to attain piety.
So in order to keep up our faith after Ramadan, we have to embark upon a spiritual journey. This expedition is one which drives us toward building a lasting relationship with Allah. It requires three key components: commitment, consistency, and patience. Commitment because the goal is worth the struggle. Consistency is a key practice towards attaining excellence in anything. And patience is required because you will falter out of your imperfection, therefore never give up.
The factors that will push you toward building a relationship with Allah are the fear of Allah, hope in Allah, and the love of Allah. The ‘Love of Allah’, is an abiding love that lasts for eternity; the fear of Allah only takes you to the gate of Aljannah and the hope ends the moment you see the face of your Lord which is the greatest pleasure for the people in Jannah.
The love of Allah is the most important motivator and driving force. It’s through this you can build a personal relationship with God. The love of Allah gives meaning to eeman, motivates your limbs, and gives you hope of earning His love in return.
So where does this all begin? It’s in the heart. A heart that connects to Allah will demonstrate unshakeable firmness. It wouldn’t sway to give up good deeds and return to evil even when Ramadan is gone. This is why the Prophet (SAW) said:
…beware there lies within the body a piece of flesh. If it is sound, the whole body is sound. And if it is corrupted, the whole body is corrupted. Verily, this piece is the heart. — Muslim
There are several ways we can keep Ramadan habits alive: It may be impossible to perform good deeds at the level of Ramadan after the month is over. But even if you are able to continue a fraction of them after Eid, it is a good indication that Ramadan had a positive effect on you and that Allah accepted your fasts.
If you missed any fasts in Ramadan due to illness or travelling, make up for them whenever possible. Allah says in the Quran: “So every one of you who is present (at his home) during that month should spend it in fasting, but if any one is ill, or on a journey, the prescribed period (should be made up) by days later.” (Quran 2:185)
During Ramadan, we spend hours standing before Allah in Taraweeh, Tahajjud, Salatul Duha, and other voluntary prayers. Even though we might not be able to do it throughout the year, we should pray Nafl prayers whenever we can. If you are busy and can’t spend enough time in prayers, at least do not miss the 12 Sunnah prayers daily. Prophet (SAW) said:
“Whoever is regular with twelve Rak’ah of Sunnah (prayer), Allah will build a house for him in Paradise: Four Rak’ah before Zuhr, two Rak’ah after it, two Rak’ah after Maghrib, two Rak’ah after Isha, and two Rak’ah before Fajr.” [Jami at Tirmidhi: 414]
It’s recommended to keep voluntary fasting throughout the year as much as you can. It includes fasting in Shawwal, fasting in Ashura, fasting in Dhul Hijjah, especially on Arafah day, etc. You can also keep fasting on white days- 13, 14, 15 of each lunar month, fasting on Monday and Thursday each week, and more.
During Ramadan, most of us develop the habit of praying Tahajjud prayers before Sehri. It serves as a great tool for believers to stay on the right path throughout their entire lives. We should keep the practice of praying Tahajjud to maintain the spirit of Ramadan throughout the year. Allah says in the Quran:
“Truly the rising by night is the most potent for governing (the soul), and most suitable for (framing) the Word (of Prayer and Praise).” (Quran 73:6)
We all know that Ramadan is the month when the glorious Quran was revealed. We recite the Word of Allah a lot during this month. Some of us even do Quran Khatam; the practice of completing the recitation of the entire Quran during this month. That is all great. But what is the purpose of the Quran’s revelation? Is it so that we recite it only during Ramadan and let dust build up for the rest of the year? Allah says in the Quran:
Ramadan is the (month) in which was sent down the Koran, as a guide to mankind, also Clear (Signs) for guidance and judgement (between right and wrong). (Quran 2:185)
There is no alternative to reciting the Quran regularly. Usually, we develop the habit of reciting the Quran consistently every day during Ramadan. This habit should be a part of our daily lives. We should set a particular time of the day and dedicate it to the recitation of the Quran.
During Ramadan, especially during I’tikaf, many of us develop the habit of reading Islamic books like Seerah, Aqidah, Tafsir, and more. We should continue this good habit.
Don’t miss your daily adhkars after Ramadan. They gain us protection, mercy, forgiveness, blessings, and all the goodness of this world and the Hereafter. Since we tend to say them more often during Ramadan, we need to carry this habit forward after Ramadan as well.
The virtues of giving Sadaqah are many. It gains us Allah’s forgiveness and erases His anger towards us. Sadaqah during Ramadan is special because rewards are multiplied many times. That’s why many people opt to pay their Zakat and Sadaqah during this blessed month. But this habit needs to continue after Ramadan. The Messenger of Allah (SAW) said: “Every day two angels come down from Heaven and one of them says, ‘O Allah! Compensate every person who spends in Your Cause,’ and the other (angel) says, ‘O Allah! Destroy every miser.’ ” [Sahih Al Bukhari: 1442]
One of the most important aspects of Ramadan is to restrain oneself from ill speeches and actions. The Messenger of Allah (SAW) said: “Whoever does not leave false speech, and acts according to it, then Allah is not in any need of him leaving his food and his drink.” [Jami At Tirmidhi: 707]
During Ramadan, Muslims abstain from minor and major vices to preserve the month’s holiness. Nonetheless, do we protect the sanctity of any other month besides Ramadan from sins and vices? Does a person who refrain from slander resume the practice after Ramadan?
If you plan on committing sins after Ramadan, think again. K’ab bin Malik (R) said: “Whoever fasts the month of Ramadan and says to himself that he will return to sinful disobedience when Ramadan is over, his fasting is rejected.” [Lataif al Ma’arif: 1/222]
If we return to our same old ways before Ramadan, our fast has been in vain. Thus, we must say goodbye to the ways of sins after Ramadan.
No doubt our leaders return to the old ways. As we speak, they are back in conclave, planning new heists and strategizing on robbing the national exchequer. It is a habit that dies hard.
Qiyamullail (literally means standing in the night), refers to voluntary prayers performed between Isha’i and fajr prayers; it is one of God’s most beloved sunnah practices, performed by His servants. This worship is sunnah throughout the year.
During Ramadan, the mosque is filled during Tarawih or night prayers. The question is whether Qiyamullail practice ends with the end of Ramadan or whether it will be continued? The Qiyam prayer begins following Isha’i and continues until dawn. We should try and continue this practice after Ramadan as it is very rewarding.
Allah Subhanahu Wa Ta’ala sends Ramadan every year so that we can become righteous. It does not come as a ritual or festival, rather, It arrives as a life changer. Thus, we must continue doing good deeds after the blessed month has passed. We must stay on the path of righteousness and away from evil ones. May Allah give us Tawfiq.
Barka Juma’at and a happy weekend
Friday Sermon: Almsgiving in Islam: The Concept of Zakat
Zakat in Arabic means Al Barakah wa Al Nama’ (blessing and prosperity). Just like plants grow and prosper when they’re planted, our faith grows and prospers when we give mindfully, humbly and obediently for the sake of Allah. The Zakat (or almsgiving) is considered the third pillar of Islam. The root word of Zakat also means purification. Zakat is a means of purification of one’s material wealth and soul as well. Zakat is such a major act that Allah Almighty The Wise, The Acquainted made it an actual pillar of Islam.
One of the most important principles of Islam is that all things belong to God, and that wealth is therefore held by human beings in trust. Charity towards man is a fundamental principle of Islam and is made plain in the very beginning of the Quran:
“This is the Scripture in which there is no doubt, containing guidance for those who are mindful of God, who believe in the unseen, keep up the prayer, and give out of what We have provided for them; those who believe in the revelation sent down to you [Muhammad], and in what was sent before you, those who have ﬁrm faith in the Hereafter.” (Quran 2:2-4)
The Quran not only lays much emphasis on great charitable deeds, but also gives equal emphasis to smaller acts of benevolence. It is as a result of this that the withholding of small charitable acts is against the spirit of prayer. Hence, prayer is useless if it does not lead to charity.
Charity, in the form of giving away one’s wealth, is of two kinds, voluntary and obligatory. Voluntary charity is often mentioned in the Quran as sadaqa, while the obligatory type is regarded as Zakat. The holy book is full of injunctions on this subject. The Quran mentions Zakat 70 times.
“Those who spend their wealth in God’s cause are like grains of corn that produce seven ears, each bearing a hundred grains. God gives multiple increase to whoever He wishes: He is limitless and all knowing.” (Quran 2:261), see also Quran 2:262-264
The love of God should be the motive behind acts of charity: “…they give food to the poor, the orphan, and the captive, though they love it themselves, saying, ‘we feed you for the sake of God alone: We seek neither recompense nor thanks from you.”(Quran 76:8-9) also Quran 2:177 and Quran 2:265
The Quran also says only good things and well-earned wealth should be given away in charity: “You who believe, give charitably from the good things you have acquired and that We have produced for you from the earth. Do not give away the bad things that you yourself would only accept with your eyes closed: remember that God is self-suﬃcient, worthy of all praise.” (Quran 2:267)
It also says, charity may be given in secret or openly: “If you give charity openly, it is good, but if you keep it secret and give to the needy in private, that is better for you, and it will atone for some of your bad deeds: God is well aware of all that you do.” Quran 2:271
Obligatory Charity or Zakat
The Zakat is a form of giving to those who are less fortunate. It is obligatory upon all Muslims to give 2.5 % of their savings over a period of one year (that is wealth in excess of what is required) to the poor. This is done before the beginning of the month of Muharram, the first of Islamic New Year. Giving the Zakat is considered an act of worship because it is a form of offering thanks to God for the means of material well-being one has acquired.
The payment of Zakat is one of the five pillars of Islam. Zakat is the major economic means for establishing social justice and leading the Muslim society to prosperity and security.
Zakat is not only a means to purify one’s wealth but it is also a spiritual purification which serves as a means to draw an individual closer to the Creator. Ibn Taimiah said that, “the soul of one who gives zakat is blessed and so is his wealth”. Paying Zakat is also spiritual which is why millions of Muslims every year give Zakat to the poor. “In their wealth there is a known share for the beggars and the destitute.” (Quran 70:24-25)
Zakat is obligatory when a certain amount of money, called the nisab, is reached or exceeded. ‘Take alms from their property that you may purify and sanctify them and pray for them. Verily your prayers are a comfort for them’ (Quran 9:103)
Who gets Zakat?
The Holy Qur’an (Sura Al-Tauba: 60) classifies the due recipients of zakat under the following eight categories: “ Zakat (Alms) are meant only for the poor, the needy, those who administer them, those whose hearts need winning over, to free slaves and help those in debt, for God’s cause, and for travellers in need. This is ordained by God; God is all knowing and wise.” (Quran 9:60)
Zakat is obligatory after a time span of one lunar year passes with the money in the control of it’s owner. Then the owner needs to pay 2.5% (or 1/40) of the money as Zakat. (A lunar year is approximately 355 days).
The owner should deduct any amount of money he or she borrowed from others; then check if the rest reaches the necessary nisab, then pay Zakat for it.
Zakat Cannot Be Used For building mosques, to bury the deceased, or to clear the debt of the deceased.
Items that fall under the scope of Zakat include Jewellery and Precious Metal, Bank Accounts – Any cash, bonds, stock one might have in their savings account. And Cattle and crops that are in excess of one’s needs.
Some people might think Zakat is a form of tax. It is not. Zakat and tax are two entirely different things. One is a spiritual act and an obligation as a caring human being and the other is a requirement of secular law.
Zakat-Ul-Fitr
Giving Zakat-ul-Fitr is one of the many obligations of the holy month of Ramadan. Like the Zakat on an individual’s savings, it also entails giving a small amount to charity. Zakat-ul-Fitr, however, must be done before the Eid prayers are performed after Ramadan. It is not uncommon to get Zakat-ul-Fitr mixed up with Zakat or vice versa. Both terms sound similar and even by definition have some similarities which often lead to confusion.
There are, however, some very notable differences between these two important Islamic rites. The first difference lies in eligibility. Zakat-ul-Fitr is compulsory on all Muslims regardless of age or financial standing. The only exemption is for those who do not have one sa’ (approximately 2.6 – 3kg) of their staple food in excess of their needs.
Because of the wider range of people who have to pay Zakat-ul-Fitr, it is the responsibility of the head of the household to pay for those under their care. Zakat, on the other hand, is compulsory only for Muslims who meet the Nisab values after all their yearly Zakat-able earnings are calculated.
The second difference lies in the amount. The amount due for Zakat-ul-Fitr is very small. Zakat, however, can amount to a larger sum because its 2.5% of all net savings.
The third and final difference lies in their due dates. Zakat can be paid at any time, with the only condition being that the earnings reflect one year’s worth of net savings (one lunar year).
Zakat-ul-Fitr, however, goes hand in hand with Ramadan. Zakat-ul-Fitr is paid during Ramadan before the month ends. It needs to be paid before the Eid prayers at the very latest. This is a very specific time frame that all Muslims must abide with. Giving Zakat-ul-Fitr before the Eid-ul-Fitr prayers is extremely important, as a late payment is invalid and the obligation can’t be made up for.
In a comparative religious study, there are indications that the Church has a semblance of collections to the Zakat. Peter’s Pence (or Denarii Sancti Petri and “Alms of St Peter”) is a collection:
● To support the Holy Father’s mission, which extends throughout the entire world, from the proclamation of the Gospel to the promotion of integral human development, education, peace, and brotherhood among peoples.
● To support the numerous charitable works in aid of people and families in difficulty, populations afflicted by natural disasters and wars, or who are in need of humanitarian assistance or support for development.
The aim and scope is different from that of Zakat or Sadaka.
Tithes refer to the practice of giving a portion, traditionally 10%, of one’s income or resources to a church or religious community. This practice is deeply rooted in biblical traditions, such as Abraham’s offering to Melchizedek (Genesis 14:18-20). Historically, tithes were required payments, often in the form of agricultural produce, to support local churches and clergy. In modern times, tithing is generally voluntary and can be made through cash, checks, or online giving. This too is not on the same pedestal as Zakat and Sadaka as defined by Islam.
“O ye who believe! There are indeed many among the priests and anchorites, who in Falsehood devour the substance of men and hinder (them) from the way of Allah. And there are those who bury gold and silver and spend it not in the way of Allah. Announce unto them a most grievous penalty – On the Day when heat will be produced out of that (wealth) in the fire of Hell, and with it will be branded their foreheads, their flanks, and their backs,”This is the (treasure) which ye buried for yourselves: taste ye, then, the (treasures) ye buried!” (Quran 9:34-35).
May Allah guide us aright. There is a consequence for not paying. . . .
Barka Juma’at, a happy weekend, Ramadan Kareem and Eid Mubarak
And for our Christian folks, the Lent continues, aku oungbe!!!
Friday Sermon: Laylatul Qadr: The Night of Power, Night of Decree
“Allahumma innaka Afuwwun (Karimun) tuhibbul `afwa fa`fu `annee;
“O Allah, indeed You are Pardoning, (Generous) You love to pardon, so pardon me.
We have indeed revealed this in the ‘Night of Power’. And what will explain to you what the night of power is? The Night of Power is better than a thousand months. Therein come down The Angels and the Spirit by Allah’s permission, on every errand. “Peace!…This until the rise of Morn!” (Quran 97:1-5)
Laylatul Qadr is an Islamic festival that commemorates the night on which God first revealed the Qur’an to the Prophet Muhammad (SAW) through the angel Jibril (Gabriel). It is also known as the Night of Power or the Night of Decree. It is considered to be the holiest night of Ramadan. The exact date of Laylatul Qadr is unspecified, but it is believed to occur on one of the last 10 days of the month.
Laylat al-Qadr is a night of immense blessings and spiritual significance in Islam. The Quran describes it as “better than a thousand months” (Quran 97:3), emphasizing its unparalleled importance.
The last few nights of Ramadan (in which Laylatul Qadr – the Night of Power – can be found) are upon us. We’re blessed with the opportunity to earn even more bountiful rewards for our good deeds.
As Prophet Muhammad (SAW) said: “Search for the Night of Qadr in the odd nights of the last ten days of Ramadan.”
Qadr in Arabic, means the measure and limit or value of something or destiny. Some reasons have been offered for its naming: It is said that it was called “al-Qadr” because the annual destiny of every person is determined by God.
Some say if one stays awake on this night in prayer, reading the Quran, or repenting, one will reach a higher state. Some have said that it was called “al-Qadr” because it is a grand and highly valued night. Other names for this Night include Laylat al-‘Azama “Night of the Greatness”) and Laylat ash-Sharaf ’Night of the Honor’.
While the month of Ramadan is most widely known as the month that the Quran was first revealed to humankind, the Night of Power describes the exact night that the Quran was revealed.
However, scholars of Hadith recommend focusing on the last 10 nights of Ramadan. Especially the odd nights, as it is most likely to have occurred in one of these nights based on the following Hadith:
It was advised by the Prophet Muhammad (SAW) to: “Look for it in the odd nights of the last ten nights of the month of Ramadan.” (Bukhari and Muslim)
Some commentators believe that the Quran was revealed to Muhammad (SAW) twice: The “immediate revelation”, at the Cave of Hira on the first Laylat al-Qadr in 610 CE; The “gradual revelation” of Makkan and Medinan surat over the succeeding 23 years.
The Quran uses the word anzal which justifies “immediate revelation”, according to Allamah Tabatabai. Some others believe that the revelation of Quran occurred in a different two phases, with the first being its entire revelation on Laylat al-Qadr to the Angel Gabriel (Jibril in Arabic) in the lowest heaven, and then the subsequent verse-by-verse revelation to Muhammad (SAW) from Gabriel. The first surah revealed were the first seven āyat (verses) of Sūrat al-ʿAlaq.
Muhammad (SAW) would usually practice spiritual retreat (Iʿtikāf) during the last ten days of Ramadan, fasting and praying throughout the night. He urged his followers to do the same as one hadith notes: “Whoever stands [in prayer] during the Night of Power out of belief and seeking reward, his previous sins are forgiven.” (Sahih al-Bukhari
The specific date of Laylat al-Qadr is not mentioned in the Quran. Muhammad (SAW) said God told him the exact date in a dream, but as he went to tell his companions about it, he saw two people fighting and God made him forget the date.
According to the Islamic calendar, an Islamic day begins at Maghrib prayer (sunset). The Night of Power thus spans Maghrib to Fajr prayer the following dawn.
Muslims are encouraged to worship intently throughout Ramadan in order to catch the blessings of the Night of Power. On this night, the reward for worship is better than 1000 months!
In the Qu’an, an entire Surah is dedicated to the Night of Power/Decree (Laylatul Qadr), and in it, Allah (SWT) reveals its purpose, reward and signs: “Indeed, We sent the Qur’an down during the Night of Decree And what can make you know what is the Night of Decree? The Night of Decree is better than a thousand months.The angels and the Spirit descend therein by permission of their Lord for every matter. Peace it is until the emergence of dawn.” (Quran 97:1-5)
Here are five key acts of worship to focus on in your effort to catch Laylatul Qadr:Salah and voluntary Salah. Du’a, for yourself, loved ones, those who are oppressed, mankind and Allah (SWT’s) creatures. Tawbah (repentance) for major and minor sins. Acts of Sadaqah and Sadaqah Jariyah. Upright conduct and character towards others.
Due to the sanctity of this night, your deeds are multiplied. Consequently, praying just two rakat could equal 83 years of Salah! May Allah accept our efforts, Ameen.
Allah says about the purpose of this night: ”Ha, Meem. By the clear Book, Indeed, We sent it down during a blessed night. Indeed, We were to warn [mankind]. On that night every precise matter – Every matter [proceeding] from Us. Indeed, We were to send (a messenger).” (Qur’an 44:1-5)
Only Allah has knowledge of Laylatul Qadr. However, to determine its presence we are directed towards some signs. Two of the most authentic signs of Laylatul Qadr are: The sun rises early in the morning without rays. Ubayy, (may Allah be pleased with him) said: “The Prophet (SAW) said, “On the morning following Laylatul-Qadr, the sun rises without any rays, as if it were a brass dish, until it rises up.” (Muslim)
Laylatul Qadr, or The Night of Power/Decree is mentioned in the Qur’an in Surah Qadr, which is a whole Surah dedicated by Allah to describing this bountiful night in these precious verses: (Qur’an, 97:1-5)
Scholars relay that one of the most beloved du’as to make during these last ten nights in the hope that it falls on Laylatul Qadr is the following: “Allahumma innaka Afuwwun (Karimun) tuhibbul `afwa fa`fu `annee”; “O Allah, indeed You are Pardoning, (Generous) You love to pardon, so pardon me.”
There are no specific prescribed acts of worship for Laylatul Qadr (the Night of Power). This is because the exact date is known only to Allah. Aisha (ra) said that: “Allah’s Messenger (SAW) used to exert himself in devotion during the last ten nights to a greater extent than at any other time.” (Muslim
Some examples of worship that can earn bountiful reward can include: Sadaqah Dhikr remembrance of Allah, Blessings on the Prophet (SAW), Nafl (voluntary prayers) and sincere du’a.
Above all, Muslims are encouraged to approach every act of worship with sincere faith in Allah’s bountiful mercy. The Prophet (SAW) said: “Whoever fasted the month of Ramadan out of sincere Faith (i.e. belief) and hoping for a reward from Allah, then all his past sins will be forgiven, and whoever stood for the prayers in the night of Qadr out of sincere Faith and hoping for a reward from Allah, then all his previous sins will be forgiven.” (Bukhari)
During the month of Ramadan in the year 610 CE, the Prophet (SAW) was meditating in the Cave of Hira, when the Angel Jibreel suddenly revealed himself to him by the order of Allah, commanding him to read, “Iqra!”
The Prophet Muhammad (SAW) was illiterate, and his inability to read prevented him from reading the words before him, he said, “I am not a reader”. The Messenger of Allah (SAW) relayed that Jibreel (as) then took hold of him and squeezed him until he could not bear it any more, then he released the Prophet (SAW) and said, “Read!“. This happened about three times before Jibril said:
Read! In the Name of your Lord Who has created (all that exists). He has created man from a clot (a piece of thick coagulated blood). Read! And your Lord is the Most Generous. Who has taught (the writing) by the pen. He has taught man that which he knew not. (Quran, 96:1-5)
These were the first verses of the Quran to be revealed; Sura Al-Talaq. That day could be regarded as Laylatul Qadr. Unfortunately, the Prophet (SAW) did not remember the exact date, hence we need to search for it. Allah knows best.
“Allahumma innaka Afuwwun (Karimun) tuhibbul `afwa fa`fu `annee”; “O Allah, indeed You are Pardoning, (Generous) You love to pardon, so pardon me.”
Barka Juma’at and a happy weekend. Ramadan Kareem.
Friday Sermon: Ramadan: The Month of Forgiveness & Repentance
Ramaḍan is the month of forgiveness and repentance. The word ‘Ramadan’ is derived from ramad which refers to the intense burning heat of the sun. Thus, ‘Ramadan’ is the month in which the sins of the believer are burned by their righteous deeds. The Messenger of Allah (SAW) said, “The five daily prayers, Jumuah to Jumuah, and Ramadan to Ramadan expiate for (the sins perpetrated) in between them, so long as one stays away from the major sins” (Muslim).
But do our people stay away from these major and minor sins? No! Like unrepentant and incorrigible sinners, they go about the land fomenting trouble. If they are not after another man’s wife, the wives are sleeping with another woman’s husband, spreading the ignoble art of fornication in the land. They steal money meant for the community and fight over the spoils in a gale of sacking and impeachments.
They accept bribes from litigants and pervert the course of justice. They are always quick to board the next flight to Mecca to perform Umrah, which they have already started, yet they are the worst offenders in the land. They are not only unjust in the allocation of resources but inequitable in the dispensation of values. Upon all these acts of iniquities, they supplicate every day for forgiveness; but they fail to forgive those that trespass against them.
All of us are sinful. We commit sins and don’t even realize how we are suffering from their consequences. Our sins are not just between us and Allah. They directly impact our families, communities and, ultimately, the entire Ummah. Sins take us far away from Allah and incur His anger and punishment. Sins remove barakah and weaken the heart and the body.
Sins deprive us from doing good deeds, prevent our duas from being accepted, result in a horrible death and lead to suffering in the hereafter. Ibn al-Jawzī (raḥimahullāh) said, “Sins are like a chain around the neck of the sinner. One can only be released from it through istighfār (seeking forgiveness) and tawbah (repentance).”
Sins can seal the heart to the extent that one’s heart becomes numb and no longer accepts any reminder or any form of good. This can lead to one becoming desensitized and not considering a sin as a sin. Sins are the biggest obstacles in our journey to Allah. Sins ruin the heart and make it diseased. Thus, istighfar has to be an essential part of our lives, and more so in Ramaḍan, in which it is far easier to be forgiven.
“Whoever does not feel contentment of the heart and cannot experience the sweetness of iman and the light of guidance, then he should increase in repenting and seeking forgiveness.” – Ibn Taymiyyah (raḥimahullāh)
Just as we must make istighfār for our sins, we must also ask Allah to forgive the deficiencies in our worship and good deeds. We can never fulfil the rights of Allah and worship Him as He deserves to be worshipped.
Ramadan is the month of tawbah (repentance). A month of truly turning with one’s heart to Allah, and humbly apologising to Him. We should dedicate time in Ramadan to reflect on all the sins we have committed throughout our lives. We should feel very bad at having sinned, and we should reflect on our negligence in worshipping Allah. We should think over how Kind and Generous Allah is to us, and how we use these very same blessings to disobey Him.
Allah says, “O believers! Turn to Allah in sincere repentance, so your Lord may erase your sins and admit you into Gardens, under which rivers flow…” (66:8).
For tawbah to be sincere, we have to:
1. Stop committing the sin; but our people will not stop. At every turn they empty the community cookie jar. If they had stopped, there would have been enough funds to develop the country, we would not be the poverty capital of the world, our people would have enough to eat and leftover to export. If they had stopped sinning, our lot as a people would not be so pauperized, we would not be impoverished and our people would no longer be hewers of wood and drawers of water.
2. Feel a deep sense of regret and remorse over the sin; they have no sense of remorse or regret. Like the proverbial dry fish, they have been hardened and can no longer bend. Hey are unrepentant sinners. They have no resolve to never return to that sin; sinful living has become a way of life.
3. Make amends if we have wronged another person (e.g. ask their forgiveness or supplicate for them). Arrogant and irredeemable, they will never make amends.
Let us make sincere tawbah to Allah in this month. Our sincere tawbah must also include a firm resolve to not return to the sin, especially when Ramadan is over.
Tawbah is a gift from Allah. We can only make tawbah if Allah allows us to do so (tawfīq). Allah turns towards us first, after which we turn to Him in repentance; and then He accepts our repentance.
Allah says: “…Then He turned towards them, so that they may repent. Surely, Allah is the Acceptor of repentance, the Very Merciful” (Quran 9:118).
Sometimes Shaytan may delude us into thinking that we still have time, and that we will make tawbah in the latter part of our lives. However, there is no guarantee for life. We should make tawbah today, so that we do not regret it when it is too late. It has been said that if the deceased in the grave were able to communicate with us, they would tell us that their greatest desire would be to be able to return to the world, even for a fraction of a moment, and make sincere tawbah to Allah.
“The best day in a servant’s life is undoubtedly the day in which he turns to Allah in repentance, and Allah accepts His repentance” – Ibn al-Qayyim (raḥimahullāh)
There is no one who forgives like Allah. No matter what we may have done, Allah is waiting for us to turn to Him with sincerity and humility, and beg Him to forgive us. He is al-Ghafur (The All-Forgiving) and al-Ghafar (The Most Forgiving). He says: “Say, (O Prophet, that Allah says,): O My servants who have transgressed against their souls! Do not lose hope in Allah’s mercy, for Allah certainly forgives all sins. He is indeed the All-Forgiving, Most Merciful” (Quran 39:53).
Not only does Allah forgive, but he loves those who constantly repent and seek His forgiveness. From His immense kindness, He instructs His angels – including the Bearers of the Throne – to supplicate for our forgiveness!
As humans, we struggle to forgive each other, let alone reciprocate evil with good. Allah, on the other hand, does not only conceal and forgive, but He also “changes their evil deeds into good ones” (25:70). Moreover, He showers us with worldly blessings as a result of us seeking forgiveness, including wealth, children and strength (see 71:12 and 11:52). Allāhu Akbar!
Tawbah is an essential ingredient in every stage of a servant’s journey to his Lord, and it is something we must renew all the time. It is inevitable that we are going to sin; but each time we sin, we should rush to make tawbah, so that the sins do not corrode our hearts.
This Ramaḍān, our goal should be to reach the level of inābah. Inābah is the stage after tawbah and it consists of repeatedly turning to Allah with love and humility; and to turn away from others.
Allah says, “But Paradise will be brought close to the righteous and will no longer be distant. ‘This is what you were promised — for everyone who turned often to Allah in sincere repentance and preserved (His commands); who were in awe of the All-Merciful without seeing Him; and have come with a heart which is munīb (turned in devotion to Him)” (Quran 50:31-35).
Our thieving leaders have their knees on our neck and ‘We can’t breathe’. People are suffocating in man-induced poverty, unemployment, want, impoverishment and mystery as a result of the iniquities and self aggrandizement of our leaders. Hope has been betrayed, expectations frustrated and individual efforts have muzzled. There is a need for the leadership to atone for their sins against the poor and the wretched of our clime. They should repent and ask God for forgiveness. The suffering of our people has reached God in Heaven and He is not pleased.
Unfortunately, when the wrath of God is unleashed, there would be weeping and gnashing of teeth. According to the Book of Ecclesiastes 3:1;”To everything there is a time and a purpose and season under the heavens”. Accordingly, there is a time to enslave and a time to set the captives free. Now is the time. Let our leaders learn from the lesson from other parts of the world. People here can protest too; and when there is nothing more for the poor to eat, they would ‘eat the rich’. May Allah al-Tawwab (The Acceptor of repentance) always turn to us so that we turn to Him. May He always accept our tawbah and grant us the gift of inabah.
Barka Juma’at and Happy weekend. Ramadan Kareem.
