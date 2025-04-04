Friday Sermon: Ramadan: The Days After

By Babatunde Jose

It’s no longer news that the month of Ramadan has come and gone. Ramadan is a special period in which we ascertain the uniqueness of Allah to attain consciousness through connection with him. It’s an opportunity for you to build a personal relationship with Allah and continue on the journey even beyond Ramadan. This is why the verse that enjoined fasting upon the believers concluded by stating that: the goal is to attain piety.

So in order to keep up our faith after Ramadan, we have to embark upon a spiritual journey. This expedition is one which drives us toward building a lasting relationship with Allah. It requires three key components: commitment, consistency, and patience. Commitment because the goal is worth the struggle. Consistency is a key practice towards attaining excellence in anything. And patience is required because you will falter out of your imperfection, therefore never give up.

The factors that will push you toward building a relationship with Allah are the fear of Allah, hope in Allah, and the love of Allah. The ‘Love of Allah’, is an abiding love that lasts for eternity; the fear of Allah only takes you to the gate of Aljannah and the hope ends the moment you see the face of your Lord which is the greatest pleasure for the people in Jannah.

The love of Allah is the most important motivator and driving force. It’s through this you can build a personal relationship with God. The love of Allah gives meaning to eeman, motivates your limbs, and gives you hope of earning His love in return.

So where does this all begin? It’s in the heart. A heart that connects to Allah will demonstrate unshakeable firmness. It wouldn’t sway to give up good deeds and return to evil even when Ramadan is gone. This is why the Prophet (SAW) said:

…beware there lies within the body a piece of flesh. If it is sound, the whole body is sound. And if it is corrupted, the whole body is corrupted. Verily, this piece is the heart. — Muslim

There are several ways we can keep Ramadan habits alive: It may be impossible to perform good deeds at the level of Ramadan after the month is over. But even if you are able to continue a fraction of them after Eid, it is a good indication that Ramadan had a positive effect on you and that Allah accepted your fasts.

If you missed any fasts in Ramadan due to illness or travelling, make up for them whenever possible. Allah says in the Quran: “So every one of you who is present (at his home) during that month should spend it in fasting, but if any one is ill, or on a journey, the prescribed period (should be made up) by days later.” (Quran 2:185)

During Ramadan, we spend hours standing before Allah in Taraweeh, Tahajjud, Salatul Duha, and other voluntary prayers. Even though we might not be able to do it throughout the year, we should pray Nafl prayers whenever we can. If you are busy and can’t spend enough time in prayers, at least do not miss the 12 Sunnah prayers daily. Prophet (SAW) said:

“Whoever is regular with twelve Rak’ah of Sunnah (prayer), Allah will build a house for him in Paradise: Four Rak’ah before Zuhr, two Rak’ah after it, two Rak’ah after Maghrib, two Rak’ah after Isha, and two Rak’ah before Fajr.” [Jami at Tirmidhi: 414]

It’s recommended to keep voluntary fasting throughout the year as much as you can. It includes fasting in Shawwal, fasting in Ashura, fasting in Dhul Hijjah, especially on Arafah day, etc. You can also keep fasting on white days- 13, 14, 15 of each lunar month, fasting on Monday and Thursday each week, and more.

During Ramadan, most of us develop the habit of praying Tahajjud prayers before Sehri. It serves as a great tool for believers to stay on the right path throughout their entire lives. We should keep the practice of praying Tahajjud to maintain the spirit of Ramadan throughout the year. Allah says in the Quran:

“Truly the rising by night is the most potent for governing (the soul), and most suitable for (framing) the Word (of Prayer and Praise).” (Quran 73:6)

We all know that Ramadan is the month when the glorious Quran was revealed. We recite the Word of Allah a lot during this month. Some of us even do Quran Khatam; the practice of completing the recitation of the entire Quran during this month. That is all great. But what is the purpose of the Quran’s revelation? Is it so that we recite it only during Ramadan and let dust build up for the rest of the year? Allah says in the Quran:

Ramadan is the (month) in which was sent down the Koran, as a guide to mankind, also Clear (Signs) for guidance and judgement (between right and wrong). (Quran 2:185)

There is no alternative to reciting the Quran regularly. Usually, we develop the habit of reciting the Quran consistently every day during Ramadan. This habit should be a part of our daily lives. We should set a particular time of the day and dedicate it to the recitation of the Quran.

During Ramadan, especially during I’tikaf, many of us develop the habit of reading Islamic books like Seerah, Aqidah, Tafsir, and more. We should continue this good habit.

Don’t miss your daily adhkars after Ramadan. They gain us protection, mercy, forgiveness, blessings, and all the goodness of this world and the Hereafter. Since we tend to say them more often during Ramadan, we need to carry this habit forward after Ramadan as well.

The virtues of giving Sadaqah are many. It gains us Allah’s forgiveness and erases His anger towards us. Sadaqah during Ramadan is special because rewards are multiplied many times. That’s why many people opt to pay their Zakat and Sadaqah during this blessed month. But this habit needs to continue after Ramadan. The Messenger of Allah (SAW) said: “Every day two angels come down from Heaven and one of them says, ‘O Allah! Compensate every person who spends in Your Cause,’ and the other (angel) says, ‘O Allah! Destroy every miser.’ ” [Sahih Al Bukhari: 1442]

One of the most important aspects of Ramadan is to restrain oneself from ill speeches and actions. The Messenger of Allah (SAW) said: “Whoever does not leave false speech, and acts according to it, then Allah is not in any need of him leaving his food and his drink.” [Jami At Tirmidhi: 707]

During Ramadan, Muslims abstain from minor and major vices to preserve the month’s holiness. Nonetheless, do we protect the sanctity of any other month besides Ramadan from sins and vices? Does a person who refrain from slander resume the practice after Ramadan?

If you plan on committing sins after Ramadan, think again. K’ab bin Malik (R) said: “Whoever fasts the month of Ramadan and says to himself that he will return to sinful disobedience when Ramadan is over, his fasting is rejected.” [Lataif al Ma’arif: 1/222]

If we return to our same old ways before Ramadan, our fast has been in vain. Thus, we must say goodbye to the ways of sins after Ramadan.

No doubt our leaders return to the old ways. As we speak, they are back in conclave, planning new heists and strategizing on robbing the national exchequer. It is a habit that dies hard.

Qiyamullail (literally means standing in the night), refers to voluntary prayers performed between Isha’i and fajr prayers; it is one of God’s most beloved sunnah practices, performed by His servants. This worship is sunnah throughout the year.

During Ramadan, the mosque is filled during Tarawih or night prayers. The question is whether Qiyamullail practice ends with the end of Ramadan or whether it will be continued? The Qiyam prayer begins following Isha’i and continues until dawn. We should try and continue this practice after Ramadan as it is very rewarding.

Allah Subhanahu Wa Ta’ala sends Ramadan every year so that we can become righteous. It does not come as a ritual or festival, rather, It arrives as a life changer. Thus, we must continue doing good deeds after the blessed month has passed. We must stay on the path of righteousness and away from evil ones. May Allah give us Tawfiq.

Barka Juma’at and a happy weekend