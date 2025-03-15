Business
Asian Banker Awards: FirstBank Maintains Dominance in SME Banking Across Nigeria, Africa
Through a legacy of excellence and Innovation, First Bank of Nigeria Limited, the country’s oldest and most distinguished financial institution, has once again solidified its reputation as a leader in the banking industry. The Bank was recently crowned the Best SME Bank in Nigeria and the Best SME Bank in Africa at the 2025 Asian Bankers Awards for the second year running. The Asian Banker Global Excellence in Retail Finance Awards are renowned for their rigour, prestige and transparency, celebrating excellence across financial services, technology, risk management and transaction finance.
These prestigious recognitions reaffirm FirstBank’s unwavering commitment to Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs), a sector that serves as the backbone of Nigeria’s and Africa’s economy. For over a century, First Bank of Nigeria Limited has been instrumental in the nation’s financial evolution, pioneering innovative banking solutions and fostering economic growth.
The awards underscore the efficacy of its strategic focus on empowering SMEs through tailored support programs and an inclusive economic environment where small/medium businesses can thrive and also grow to compete globally. Winning these distinguished awards is no small feat. FirstBank stood out among its competitors across the continent due to several of the Bank’s key initiatives which have effectively transformed the SME banking landscape in all the countries where the bank operates.
Some of the Bank’s Tailored Financial Solutions include customised loans and flexible credit facilities to cater to SMEs at various growth stages. From microloans for startups to large-scale funding for expanding businesses, FirstBank has ensured that small businesses have access to the capital they need to thrive.
The bank’s SMEConnect platform, a digital hub that provides SMEs with access to financial resources, business advisory services, and networking opportunities, has been a game-changer. This initiative has helped thousands of entrepreneurs navigate challenges and scale their operations effectively.
Beyond financial support, FirstBank has invested in entrepreneurship training programs to equip SMEs with knowledge in financial literacy, business management, and technology adoption. Partnerships with organisations like the International Finance Corporation (IFC) and the Nigerian government have further strengthened these initiatives.
Women-Led and Youth Entrepreneurship Support is another tool which he Bank has deployed to its benefit. By recognising the role of women in economic development, the Bank has a dedicated product – FirstGem, which provides financial support to women entrepreneurs. In addition, the Retail Temporary Overdraft (RTOD) product, tailored to SMEs aims to provide financial support for their businesses. These strategic efforts have set FirstBank apart, positioning it as the ‘go-to’ financial partner for SMEs across Africa.
The recognition of FirstBank as the Best SME Bank in Nigeria is not just a win for the Bank but also for the entire Nigerian economy. SMEs account for over 90% of businesses in Nigeria and contribute significantly to employment and GDP. By providing robust financial solutions and business support, FirstBank is fostering job creation, innovation, and sustainable economic growth. With access to better funding, training, and technology, more SMEs can scale their operations beyond local markets and compete on the global stage. This award also highlights Nigeria’s potential as a hub for entrepreneurship and business expansion.
FirstBank’s achievement is expected to set a new benchmark for banking excellence in Africa. Other financial institutions will likely follow suit, improving their SME-focused initiatives, leading to a more vibrant and competitive business environment.
FirstBank will continue to champion SME growth, affirm its legacy as a trusted financial partner whose commitment remains unshaken. This award serves as both recognition of past efforts and a call to push boundaries further in supporting African businesses.
For small business owners, aspiring entrepreneurs, and the Nigerian economy, FirstBank’s success story is a beacon of hope, proving that with the right financial backing, the possibilities are limitless for the average businesses.
For the African continent, First Bank of Nigeria Limited’s win at the Asian Banker Awards for Excellence in Retail Finance Global Award 2025 marks a significant milestone in African banking history. It showcases the Bank’s relentless commitment to empowering SMEs, driving digital transformation, and fostering economic prosperity across the continent. As the Bank continues to innovate and expand its reach, the future for SMEs in Nigeria and Africa looks brighter.
This piece is contributed by Tosin Ajayi
Fidelity Splashes NMillions on Youth Corps Members with GAIM 6
Fidelity Bank Plc has reaffirmed its commitment to financial inclusion, youth empowerment, and promoting a healthy savings culture by rewarding nine National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) members with N500,000 business grants each.
The grants were awarded under the Get Alert in Millions Season Six (GAIM 6) promo, an initiative designed to reward loyal customers with cash prizes totaling N159 million. The promo, which runs from November 2024 to August 2025, targets various categories of customers, including NYSC members, students, and general customers.
Mr. Osita Ede, Divisional Head of Product Development at Fidelity Bank Plc, stated that this season of the GAIM promo aims to enhance the opportunities for loyal customers to win.
“When we launched the GAIM 6 promotion in November 2024, we unequivocally stated that this campaign season is intended to promote inclusivity. Consequently, we have increased the total prize money to N159 million and added additional draws, beyond the weekly and monthly draws featured in previous seasons.
“Now, we have specific draws catering to various segments of our customer base including women, students, youth corps members, and traders. It is important to note that these categories of customers also stand the chance to win millions of naira in the monthly and grand draws which we will be hosting till 20 August 2025,” explained Ede.
Nine NYSC customers were selected through a random electronic draw in the first quarter of the GAIM 6 campaign, from various branches nationwide. They are: Oluwatosin Emmanuel Olowolayemo and Ekpeno Aniekan George, both from Uyo 2 Branch; Derryk Chidubem Okafor from Trans-Ekulu Branch; Aliyu Idris Adamu from Tudun-Wada Kaduna Branch; Bomane-Aziba Koromo from Nanka Close, Wuse Branch; Asabe Grace Adamu from University of Maiduguri Branch; David Agbai Agwu from Oshogbo Branch; Abdullahi Opeyemi Olajuwon from Airport Road, Lagos Branch; and Eghosa George Orhue from Ado Ekiti Branch.
Expressing his gratitude and excitement, one of the recipients of the entrepreneurship grant, Chidubem Okafor, appreciated Fidelity Bank for the grant, noting that the funds will enable him to achieve his entrepreneurial dreams.
His words, “At first, I thought it was a scam when they introduced the initiative at our orientation camp, but today, I am truly honored to receive this support from Fidelity Bank. This grant will go a long way in helping me achieve my entrepreneurial dreams, and I promise to make the most of it.”
Similarly, David Agwu, who also emerged a winner in the draw, expressed his surprise at the unexpected win, saying, “When I received the call, I thought it was a prank. I never applied for anything, so it was hard to believe. But when they sent me proof, I realized it was real. I am truly grateful for this opportunity. My plan is to invest the money in vocational training and digital skills development, particularly in fashion and painting in order to establish a sustainable business.”
Beyond the N500,000 entrepreneurship grant, the winners will also enjoy free business advisory and training sessions at the newly launched Fidelity SME Hub, located at 22, Lanre Awolokun Street, Gbagada Phase 2, Lagos.
Ranked among the best banks in Nigeria, Fidelity Bank Plc is a full-fledged Commercial Deposit Money Bank serving over 8.5 million customers through digital banking channels, its 251 business offices in Nigeria and United Kingdom subsidiary, FidBank UK Limited.
The Bank is the recipient of multiple local and international Awards, including the Export Finance Bank of the Year at the 2023 BusinessDay Awards; the Banks and Other Financial Institutions (BAFI) Awards; Best Payment Solution Provider Nigeria 2023; and Best SME Bank Nigeria 2022 by the Global Banking and Finance Awards. It was also recognized as the Best Bank for SMEs in Nigeria by the Euromoney Awards for Excellence 2023 and the Best Domestic Private Bank in Nigeria by the Euromoney Global Private Banking Awards 2023.
UBA Accelerates Gender Inclusion with 58% Female Representation in Fresh GMAP Intake
As the world celebrates International Women’s Day 2025, Africa’s Global Bank, United Bank for Africa (UBA) continues to reinforce its unwavering commitment to gender diversity, equality, and empowerment.
This year’s IWD global theme, “Accelerate Action”, aligns perfectly with UBA’s drive to champion inclusion and create meaningful opportunities for women in the workplace.
On Wednesday, the bank graduated its latest cohort of 1,138 Graduate Management Accelerated Programme (GMAP) trainees, out of which 666, representing an impressive 58% were women.
UBA’s Group Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer, Oliver Alawuba, who pointed this out during the graduation ceremony which was held in Landmark Event Centre, said the milestone is a testament to UBA’s continued efforts in fostering a workplace where talent thrives – regardless of gender, background, or status.
He maintained that UBA stands out as a financial institution that does not just talk about inclusion but lives it, adding that “With a female-dominated Board and Executive Management team, UBA has consistently demonstrated that gender parity is a key pillar of its success. Our commitment goes beyond policies – it is evident in the tangible opportunities we create for women at every level of the organisation.”
While celebrating the womenfolk for their contribution to the bank’s growth and success over the year, Alawuba stated “At UBA, we do not just celebrate women- we amplify them. We believe that an inclusive workforce drives innovation, excellence, and long-term success. The fact that the majority of our new graduate trainees are women underscores our commitment to nurturing female talent and accelerating their progress in the corporate world.”
UBA has long been a champion of gender empowerment, investing in initiatives that support female professionals, entrepreneurs, and communities. From its mentorship and leadership programs to its women-focused financial services, the bank continues to set the pace for gender inclusion in Africa’s financial sector.
UBA’s Group Head, Human Resources, Modupe Akindele explained that the bank is passionate about helping its staff grow, regardless of their gender. According to her, UBA celebrates the resilience, strength, and contributions of women everywhere and remains committed to ensuring that every woman has the support, resources, and opportunities needed to thrive.
She said, “Our goal with GMAP is to show young professionals that their dreams are valid right here in Africa. We are not just providing jobs; we are creating pathways to leadership, innovation, and impact. This programme ensures that young people whether male or female, see the immense possibilities that exist within UBA and the African financial sector at large.”
United Bank for Africa is one of the largest employers in the financial sector on the African continent, with 25,000 employees group wide and serving over 45 million customers globally. Operating in twenty African countries and the United Kingdom, the United States of America, France and the United Arab Emirates, UBA provides retail, commercial and institutional banking services, leading financial inclusion and implementing cutting edge technology.
UBA Invests in Future Leaders, Inducts 3200 Young Professionals under GMAP Initiative
Africa’s Global Bank, United Bank for Africa (UBA) Plc, continues to make significant impact in birthing the next generation of banking and finance professionals on the continent through its Graduate Management Acceleration Programme (GMAP) which to date has produced over 3,222 young professionals across Africa.
Since inception three years ago, the GMAP, designed to equip entrants with the necessary skills and knowledge, has provided mentorship, training, and hands-on experience to young graduates for leadership roles in UBA.
On Wednesday, a ceremony was held at the Landmark Event Centre to induct another cohort of 1,138 successful graduates who were absorbed by the bank following intensive training spanning several months of rigorous learning, testing the entrants’ dedication and resilience.
The momentous ceremony was graced by the UBA Group Chairman, Tony Elumelu, the Group Managing Director/ CEO, Oliver Alawuba, and other Board Members, Executive Management, faculty members, mentors, families, and friends of the graduates.
Elumelu, who expressed his excitement over the new graduates, highlighted the bank’s passion for youth empowerment in Africa while bridging the unemployment gap, which according to him, remains one of the greatest challenges in the continent,
He said, “At UBA, we believe that Africa’s transformation is in the hands of young, dynamic, and ambitious professionals such as you. Through GMAP, we are not only shaping future leaders but also reinforcing our commitment to excellence and impact. To our graduands, remember that success is built on hard work, resilience, and a commitment to continuous learning. The world is waiting for you to make your mark.”
Speaking earlier at the event, UBA’s Group Managing Director/CEO, Oliver Alawuba, expressed immense pride in the graduands and reiterated the bank’s unwavering commitment to human capital development.
“This moment marks the beginning of a transformational journey that will shape your careers, your contributions to society, and Africa at large. The GMAP is a testament to our vision of empowering the brightest minds with the skills, knowledge, and mind-set required to navigate the ever-evolving financial landscape,” Alawuba stated.
He pointed out UBA’s commitment to gender diversity and inclusion, highlighting that of the fresh 1,138 graduands, 666 (representing 58%) are women, a reflection of the bank’s dedication to fostering an equitable and inclusive workplace.
Encouraging the graduands, Alawuba charged them to uphold UBA’s core values of Excellence, Enterprise, and Execution, while embracing the bank’s Persona of Simplicity, Responsiveness, and Goal-oriented (SRG).
The ceremony featured inspiring testimonies from GMAP alumni who have made significant strides within the bank.
United Bank for Africa is one of the largest employers in the financial sector on the African continent, with 25,000 employees group wide and serving over 45 million customers globally. Operating in twenty African countries and the United Kingdom, the United States of America, France and the United Arab Emirates, UBA provides retail, commercial and institutional banking services, leading financial inclusion and implementing cutting-edgetechnology.
